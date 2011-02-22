Cheeseburger Vegetable Soup

34 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 10
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a really good and hearty soup, plus kids like it, and they are also getting their vegetables. If you want a Mexican flair, add nacho cheese soup from a can instead of the cheddar cheese soup. Garnish with chopped fresh chives.

By Linda

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 + servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ground beef in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Simmer carrots, celery, onion, and broth for about 10 minutes or until soft.

  • Add rice, mixed vegetables, beef, Velveeta, cheese soup, and milk, and cook until cheese is melted. Do not boil. Add sour cream and chives just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
686 calories; protein 40.1g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 38.9g; cholesterol 125.3mg; sodium 2256.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022