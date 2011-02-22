Cheeseburger Vegetable Soup

This is a really good and hearty soup, plus kids like it, and they are also getting their vegetables. If you want a Mexican flair, add nacho cheese soup from a can instead of the cheddar cheese soup. Garnish with chopped fresh chives.
I decided while cooking this that I'd tweak a few things to both add flavor and make it more "cheeseburgery". First I added Lawry's seasoning salt to the meat while it was cooking because my mom always added it to her homemade hamburger patties when I was growing up. I threw in some minced garlic with the meat and veggies as well. Since I didn't have celery (and don't eat it on my cheeseburgers anyway), I just added some celery salt for the flavor, as well as chili powder. Used cream o' chicken soup and frozen veggies since it's what I had. Went lighter on the velveeta and milk (about half), but added some shredded mild cheddar (which I also put on top w/ the sour cream/chives for garnish). And since my idea of a really good cheeseburger includes dill pickles, I added 4 teaspoons of PICKLE JUICE for an extra tang. I personally think this was the perfect touch. So yummy - thanks Charlotte for the great idea for a recipe!
This was a nice filling soup for a cold night. I threw in 3 cups of rice instead of two and the soup was very thick and chunky. I also had to sub cream of chicken soup for the cheddar cheese soup, but it still turned out nicely!
I was really nervous to try this and boy was I relieved when it came out absolutely terrific!! Subbed Rice a Roni (without the seasoning) for regular rice and canned corn for mixed veggies. Coupled with a salad, what a great meal!
I made thie soup in the crock pot at my camp ground, before long other children were coming around asking if we had any left over.. I did use the baby carrots instead of the sliced...
I loved this soup. I made some changes based on what I had on hand. I substituted the can of mixed veggies with a can of rinsed and drained black beans. I added a clove of chopped garlic, deleted the celery and added twice the carrot. I used a can of papper jack cheese soup rather than chedder cheese soup. I also added about a tsp of chili powder because I think it needed a little extra kick. Great recipe and I will make it again! Thanks!
This was deeeeelicious! Made a few changes, though. I love Johnsonville Italian sausages, especially made as a "burger" with cheese dripping from it. So, I used mild Johnsonville Italian sausage in place of the ground beef in this soup. I also chunked my celery, carrots and onions instead of chopping them. Oh, so good! If you love sausage, try it in this recipe. YUMMY!!!!
very good soup. I am able to get vegies into my family without any complints. I wish I could find a recipe that did not use velveeta so as not to have that fake after taste but otherwise a great soup and I have had many compliants and have been asked for the recipe.
I followed the recipe as is other than using frozen peas and corn. I don't like canned vegetables. The soup is good although I think next time I will use cream of chicken soup instead of the cheddar cheese soup. I also added grated cheddar cheese rather than Velveeta which is too expensive here in Canada. It was a nice easy soup to put together.
I thought this was very good. I used Italian sausage in place of the hamburger, just to add a little zip. I also added some garlic and I cut back on the milk a little bit. We like our soups a little thick. Would make again.
Made this for an ill friend, he liked it. He's not a fan of chicken noodle so thought this might sub well. Did not change much, just no carrot, because he isn't too fond of it in things because of the sweetness. I did throw in the frozen vegetable soup mix ( carrot, peas, etc..) My daughter wasn't overly thrilled because of the Velveeta and canned soup mix... but that's OK I was looking for comfort food for someone else. Thank you!
My sister in law made this soup for a family party and it was absolutely delicious. I had to get the recipe and can't wait to make it!
This was delicious! I didn't follow everything exactly, cause I didn't have some of the ingredients. I pretty much put all the veggies, beef, and broth. I used frozen veggies, I didn't use the processed cheese, or the cheese soup. I just added a few cups of cheddar cheese. It was still delicious! I don't like all the processed foods, but great idea!
This was really good. I did make a few changes: I left out the celery(as others have suggested) and the sour cream. I tasted the soup before it was time to add the sour cream and thought it was great without it, so I never added it. Next time I will leave out the peas and green beans as well. I will definitely make this again!!
Fabulous recipe! My four kids and husband loved it! I used italian sausage in place of ground beef, brown rice in place of white, and only 1 1/4 c. milk. Instead of sour cream on top, we used croutons. I plan to make this again and again!
My kids asked for seconds when I made this soup! (I had thirds!)
I was looking for something simple and filling to bring to work (and make use of a bunch of ingredients I had lying around), and this fit the bill. Delicious! I made a LOT of changes based on the ingredients I had available. I sauteed the onion separately, then substituted 2 cups frozen peas & carrots mix and a 12oz can of whole kernel corn in place of the fresh carrots and canned veg mix in the recipe. I left out the celery entirely. I also threw in about a teaspoon of minced garlic. Velveeta costs more than real cheese in my grocery store, so I substituted 250 grams of shredded cheddar and an 8oz brick of cream cheese. Used 3 cups cooked rice instead of 2. Added 1 tbsp Worcestershire, 1/2 tsp liquid smoke, and 1 tsp crushed chilies for seasoning. I ran out of room in the pot when it came time to add the milk, so that got left out. Made for a nice, thick, incredibly cheesy soup. Only thing I would change further is to increase the amount of ground beef to 2 lbs. Will definitely be making this again! Thanks for the recipe, Charlotte!
The kids all thought the soup was great. Neither my husband or I liked it very much. It was very bland. The flavors of the meat and cheese didn't have a chance to become incorporated in the soup. It needs more seasoning.
I made this last Sunday for my family. It was DELICIOUS and very easy to make. I will definitely make it again.
A quick, easy, tasty comfort meal! I did try a couple of time-saver steps - I used my handheld grater to shred my carrot, celery, and onion, and I started my broth with veggies while also browning my beef. I also made my ruce and kept it separate, just ladeling the soup over a bowlful to serve. Feel free to add your own favorite seasoning.
