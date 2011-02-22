Cheeseburger Vegetable Soup

I decided while cooking this that I'd tweak a few things to both add flavor and make it more "cheeseburgery". First I added Lawry's seasoning salt to the meat while it was cooking because my mom always added it to her homemade hamburger patties when I was growing up. I threw in some minced garlic with the meat and veggies as well. Since I didn't have celery (and don't eat it on my cheeseburgers anyway), I just added some celery salt for the flavor, as well as chili powder. Used cream o' chicken soup and frozen veggies since it's what I had. Went lighter on the velveeta and milk (about half), but added some shredded mild cheddar (which I also put on top w/ the sour cream/chives for garnish). And since my idea of a really good cheeseburger includes dill pickles, I added 4 teaspoons of PICKLE JUICE for an extra tang. I personally think this was the perfect touch. So yummy - thanks Charlotte for the great idea for a recipe!

