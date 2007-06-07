Zucchini Soup I

Rating: 4.58 stars
142 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 96
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

A delicious soup served anytime.

By William Anatooskin

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large frying pan, melt butter or margarine; add onion and saute until translucent. Add diced potato, zucchini, thyme, rosemary, basil, and white pepper, and cook for 5 minutes.

  • In a medium-sized cooking pot, add broth and bring to boil. Add zucchini/potato mixture; reduce heat and simmer about 15 minutes.

  • When cooked, puree in food processor or blender in batches. Return to cooking pot, add milk and bring just to boil, but do not boil. Add instant mashed potato flakes and soy sauce and stir well. Adjust seasonings to taste. Garnish with dill weed. Soup may be served hot or chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 3.1mg; sodium 182.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (147)

Mirra
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2007
I just made this soup today and it was delicious! Here are a few changes I made: I made the soup all in one pot. Instead of sauteeing everything in a skillet and then transferring, I sauteed the onions, potatoes, and zucchinis in a large pot, and then added the milk and water (with chicken soup flavoring) to the mixture. I used an immersion blender instead of a food processor. I didn't have so many zucchinis, so instead I used 4 potatoes, 3 zucchinis, a different amount of water and milk (didn't measure), and instead of soy sauce, I used sherry and worchestershire sauce. I also didn't feel the need to add potato flakes. Read More
Helpful
(293)
BHUMBOH
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2003
Very yummy soup!...and easy to make too! I doubled the potatoes and omitted the potato flakes. Blending only half the soup adds texture and bits of vegetable for a hearty meal. Read More
Helpful
(126)
AZ5MILLERS
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
i made this soup on a chilly fall day (that is 75 degrees in phoenix). i used about 5 cups of thawed frozen hash browns instead of chopped potatoes, omitted the basil and potato flakes (only becuz i didn't have any) and only blended half the soup to make it more texturiffic. yummy.... and oh so easy.... Read More
Helpful
(71)
hooked on recipes
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2008
Very good flavor and so easy to make. I started by sauteeing 1/2 large yellow onion and 1 shallot (both chopped very small). Then I SHREDDED an absolutely huge garden zucchini (left skin on...the dark green skin pieces look fun in the ready soup). I also used 4 Idaho potatoes and no flakes. About 1/2 T of fresh thyme and purple basil (each) and the recipe amount of rosemary and white pepper (MUST use white pepper for the great flavor). 2% milk and low-sodium soysauce. Blended everything right in the pot and just love it! Read More
Helpful
(42)
France
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2003
I made this soup with vegetable broth instead of chicken broth (we had a vegetarian visitor) and it was fabulous either hot or cold! I will definitely make this one again! Read More
Helpful
(39)
TAMMERSANN
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2003
Quite good! I halved everything, used fresh herbs without measuring, didn't even use the potato flakes or dill weed. I used a bit of 2% milk, and added a little extra pepper, salt, and garlic powder. Only blend half the soup to keep some yummy chunks, grated cheddar on the top and loaf of french bread. Even the kids ate it! Read More
Helpful
(29)
cdelemos
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2011
Very good! I left out the potato flakes, soy saue, dill weed, rosemary, and white pepper. I used black pepper, salt, and a bit more basil instead. Very delicious and flavorful soup! Read More
Helpful
(26)
MOMJNR
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2003
really good! Cold or hot! great to start a meal and keep calories under control Read More
Helpful
(17)
SOODI23
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2003
great easy and quick way to use up all those thousands of zucchinis that come this time of year... and it's good hot or cold. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Melissa Galbadores
Rating: 3 stars
07/20/2010
It was ok. I spiced it up with cayenne & it still didn't do much for me. Read More
Helpful
(2)
