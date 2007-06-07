Zucchini Soup I

1 of 147

Rating: 5 stars I just made this soup today and it was delicious! Here are a few changes I made: I made the soup all in one pot. Instead of sauteeing everything in a skillet and then transferring, I sauteed the onions, potatoes, and zucchinis in a large pot, and then added the milk and water (with chicken soup flavoring) to the mixture. I used an immersion blender instead of a food processor. I didn't have so many zucchinis, so instead I used 4 potatoes, 3 zucchinis, a different amount of water and milk (didn't measure), and instead of soy sauce, I used sherry and worchestershire sauce. I also didn't feel the need to add potato flakes. Helpful (293)

Rating: 5 stars Very yummy soup!...and easy to make too! I doubled the potatoes and omitted the potato flakes. Blending only half the soup adds texture and bits of vegetable for a hearty meal. Helpful (126)

Rating: 5 stars i made this soup on a chilly fall day (that is 75 degrees in phoenix). i used about 5 cups of thawed frozen hash browns instead of chopped potatoes, omitted the basil and potato flakes (only becuz i didn't have any) and only blended half the soup to make it more texturiffic. yummy.... and oh so easy.... Helpful (71)

Rating: 5 stars Very good flavor and so easy to make. I started by sauteeing 1/2 large yellow onion and 1 shallot (both chopped very small). Then I SHREDDED an absolutely huge garden zucchini (left skin on...the dark green skin pieces look fun in the ready soup). I also used 4 Idaho potatoes and no flakes. About 1/2 T of fresh thyme and purple basil (each) and the recipe amount of rosemary and white pepper (MUST use white pepper for the great flavor). 2% milk and low-sodium soysauce. Blended everything right in the pot and just love it! Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars I made this soup with vegetable broth instead of chicken broth (we had a vegetarian visitor) and it was fabulous either hot or cold! I will definitely make this one again! Helpful (39)

Rating: 4 stars Quite good! I halved everything, used fresh herbs without measuring, didn't even use the potato flakes or dill weed. I used a bit of 2% milk, and added a little extra pepper, salt, and garlic powder. Only blend half the soup to keep some yummy chunks, grated cheddar on the top and loaf of french bread. Even the kids ate it! Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! I left out the potato flakes, soy saue, dill weed, rosemary, and white pepper. I used black pepper, salt, and a bit more basil instead. Very delicious and flavorful soup! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars really good! Cold or hot! great to start a meal and keep calories under control Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars great easy and quick way to use up all those thousands of zucchinis that come this time of year... and it's good hot or cold. Helpful (17)