Spicy Indian Dahl
A spicy Indian lentil soup that can be enjoyed with rice or Naan, the Indian bread. A very healthy dish.
I would have rated this three or so when I first made it as the lackluster flavor did not justify the effort. So, we only ate a little and put the rest in the refrigerator. A couple of days later, I heated it up for a quick meal, planning to add some stuff to spice it up. Not needed! Wow, what a difference! Sitting for a while really brought out the promised spicy, wonderful flavors. Now I make it in advance and it is a favorite dish.Read More
This dish has a wonderful aroma and flavor. I usually do not cook with fresh tomatoes (I don't like their texture or flavor), but enjoyed this combination. I would add sliced carrots and green peppers for more color contrast, reducing the number of tomatoes to 3.Read More
Perfection! What an amazing recipe. With few modifications (my tomatoes were very juicy, so I added only 1/3 cup of water, also I salted this dish -- it needs it!), I would have to say this is some of the most delicious food I've ever enjoyed. The flavors of jalapegno, garlic, tomatoes and the spices blended so perfectly. My husband used several expletives and the word 'abrosia' to describe his pleasure. This is on our 'must share with friends' short list. Thank you so much for sharing!!!! P.S. Individuals with sensitive palates should note that I added two huge jalepegnos, and used the seeds from only one of them. This produced a very high level of heat for us, and we are accustomed to eating hot food.
I liked it. I only used 2 jalapenos instead of 3 as called for! In my laziness, I did not cook the lentils separately. I sautéed the veggies and at the point where you are supposed to cook down the tomatoes, I just added my lentils and chicken broth (instead of the water), brought it to a boil, then let it all simmer together for about 40 minutes. And I only used one medium sized onion instead of 3 and 3 large cloves of garlic instead of 6...whoooa!
This was not only Healthy and Low Fat but delicious as well. I used 2 can s of diced tomatoes instead of fresh, just to save time. Thanks so much for the recipe, its a keeper!!
I would give this 10 stars if I could. It was the hit of my Indian Feast. This was a great recipe. Very easy to cook and a great compliment to the spicy foods associated with Indian cooking. I served it with Spicy Chicken Curry, Vegetable Biryani, Cilantro Chutney, and Naan. It made a great meal for guests who enjoy Indian food.
I have been searching for the perfect dahl recipe for years--and tonight I found it! I made a few minor changes. I used only 2 onions. Scaled the tomatoes down to 2 (tho I regretted not using 4). I added about 1/2 tsp of turmeric, mainly for colour. I also toasted whole spices and then ground them up. I simmered the cooked lentils with the rest of the ingredients for about 10 minutes to meld the flavours. I bet it will be even better the next day! (If I don't polish it off sooner!) Thank you for sharing. Highly recommended.
This was a great recipe.... Whether you consider it a dahl or a soup ( I actually like my lentil soups think). It's very simple to prepare, there is the chopping of the onions and the mincing of the Ginger, garlic and cilantro, but I let my mini food processor do that ! I used a large can of WHOLE tomatoes including the juice instead of fresh.I did cut them in large chunks. ( I don't like canned diced tomatoes as they tend to disintergrate to quickly) . I used double the cilantro. The color was bland, so I added some turmeric that a prior reviewer suggested. I didn't use naan. I actually served this in mini whole grain bread boules. I made a tray of condiments and things for my guests to add on their own.... Jalapenos, yogurt, fresh peas, baby shrimp , cubed chicken, more cilantro, chick peas, quinoa. My family and guests really liked being to add what they wanted and adjusting the amount of cilantro and jalapenos. I served lime and mango sherbert for desert... Light and refreshing ending! I'll make this again and again. I froze leftovers in individual containers... I always make a double batch. Freezes great for a great lunch, side dish, dip, or dinner again . You'll love it.
WAY TOO MUCH ONION. I recommend using only 1 med to large onion. I also used only 2 jalapenos and it was fine. I wish this recipe had the ingredients ordered in the order of use - otherwise, I had to take the time to mark out what I needed to do. I would also add how finely chopped the ingredients needed to be. In my opinion, it would have been better if I had made the onions FINELY diced so as not to compete with the lentils. With reducing the onion content dramatically, this is otherwise a very tasty (and vegan) dish.
I thought this was a soup. I guess I should have guessed by the small amount of water that the recipe called for. So it's just a Dahl, and a rather good one at that, but too many onions for my tastes. I really wanted a soup for this dinner, so I just added 2 cups of water at the end of the process and voilà, a spicy Dahl soup was born. I already make a Dahl and much easier. Throw all the ingredients into a pressure cooker and 10m later all is done. Easy.....
This was terrific! I found also a Chipate recipe on this site. So last night we had Dahl and Chipates! Excellent! Thanks so much...
This is a flavourful and delicious soup. The combination of lentils and tomatoes makes it hearty without being heavy. Nothing confusing about it.
This recipe had way too much ginger for my liking. It overpowered the taste of the dish.
Very good! It's definitely a good idea to make this a day or two in advance as it's much better then! I used only 1/2 cup of water and that was plenty. Also, I will use only a teaspoon of Cumin only, it was a bit too dominant in my opinion. We had it with Indian style Cauliflower, it was great!
This recipe was very good. With no changes to the original recipe, using fresh ground spices, the dahl was flavourful and delicious. (I love indian food and am confused by the reviews saying it was bland. Did they follow the recipe?
Made this with 2 cans of tomatoes instead of fresh. Other than that, I added A LOT of salt, plus turmeric and the other spices because as it was cooking it seemed to have no flavor. It does get better with age and it was quite good when it was finished. Only change I would say is to use less onion.
Does anyone else have a spouse and children who don't like spicy foods? Guess what! They went on a day trip with the mom-in-law, and the kitchen is my castle! There are over a thousand soups to pick from and I chose this one! To the creator of this meal, my palate says, "Thank You!"
just ok kind of blan
This is a nice hearty meal. I will add more cilantro next time. I kept the peppers to a minimum for the 6 year old and the adults still enjoyed the blend of flavors.
I wanted to love this recipe, but I didn't. As another reviewer said, it's both flavorful and bland at the same time. I used freshly purchased spices, but I still found the flavors to be dull, even after sitting for a couple of days in the fridge. I certainly wouldn't describe it as "spicy," and I'm still looking for a good everyday dahl.
AWSOME!! we love indian food so this was great. I did not have Jalapenos on hand so I substituted 1 tsp indian chili powder, and only had 1 1/2 cups of chopped tomatoes so that is what I used and the flavor was great. It was a little hot for my 10 yr old but when he added plain yogurt to it to counter the heat he enjoyed it as well. (note: if you have never used indian chili powder, it is hotter and has a unique flavor you don't get with other chili powders. you can get it in indian markets)
Fairly good. Spicy, but not a ton of flavor. I served it over cous cous which worked well and was easy. I have another recipe for Dahl that I like better than this one.
We really like this recipe. I just cooked the lentils in a pot like normal and they were fine. I used two cans of tomatoes, drained, because fresh aren't in season right now. I also reduced the garlic to 2 cloves and used pickled jalapenos to keep the flavor on the tame side. It was still very flavorful and even better the second day.
I really love this receipe as an appetizer. Serve with some garlic Naan bread as a dip. 2 Jalapenos is enough but don't skimp on the garlic. Great vegetarian dish over rice. Thanks
Easy, tasty, but not a little lacking in the flavour department. Needed a little extra zip, but I'd definitely make it again.
I used green lentils and did not precook them. I just added them to the recipe and let it all cook together with the spices and liquid. I used canned chopped tomatoes and the juices. I used red onions and added 1 chopped red pepper (the long ones the size of your finger) and the red colour combined with the green lentils made it very colourful. I would hold back on the jalepenos too until you've had a taste. I used jarred jalepenos. I let it simmer to boil away the liquids. I served it with naan.
I LOVED this dish! It goes great with Naan bread!
Good recipe...better than other dahl recipes I've tried because the lentil flavor was not overpowering. Nice balance of flavors.
This soup was spicy, but otherwise flavorless. Another review said it was like the Cosmic Cafe'sbut I beg to differ. I would give this one star, but my mom said it was OK, and it is fairly healthy. Not worth the trouble... sorry.
This was tasty, but it was not very spicy and it also seemed to be missing some key flavors that I usually expect from Dahl. I would compare this more to a lentil soup than a traditional Dahl. Still quite tasty though.
I am not super framiler with Indian food, but I do know that this tasted good. I would highly reccomend that you not start with all three peppers when trying this dish for the first time. If you are not used to heat, and I mean REAL heat, and you get some hotter peppers your going to be in trouble. Remember you can always add more heat, but you cannot take it away.
This was so good. I made a simple flat bread with it and even my husband (who scorns soups or anything spicy) thought it was very good. I only used one jalepeno to turn down the heat for my family but it was easy to spice up one bowl with chili paste!
This is not like any dahl I've ever had before. I don't know any Indians that use this much garlic unless it's dahl tadka, which this is definitely not. The garlic was overpowering, in my opinion. Very strong flavor but at the same time it's missing some POP. This recipe could use a little more finesse rather than being beaten to death with a few flavors.
I loved this recipe, especially when it was fresh! Very very oniony though.
This recipe was wonderful. A great combination of sweet and spicey. I didn't have enough fresh tomatoes, so I used canned diced, and I left out the cilantro; my husband doesn't like it. It was a big hit. I'll make it again and again.
I am really sorry but we just did not like this recipe. First it was written out of order which is rather frustrating when you are trying to time and prepare multiple components of a meal. Secondly it was weirdly full if spice but yet still bland. eating it with chutney and Naan helped but we didn't even bother to save the leftovers of which there was a lot.
Delicious!
Fantastic taste! The finished dish has lovely color. I had to substitute for what was on hand. I used old style mustard (with whole seeds), a pinch of garam masala (no jalapenos), and canned tomatos. I also omitted the fresh cilantro, and it still came out great. Yummy with whole wheat pitas.
I've changed it around slightly to suit me and when taking it to work, I'd get people hovering around my office as the aromas would seep out and down the hallways.... it's filling and yummy
To simplify this and to save time, I started with step 2. I didn't have jalapenos so I used chilis. Same effect. I used powder for cumin, coriander and garlic. Then I added the raw lentils and water to the same skillet (no time in this house to pre-cook anything and no intention of using a pressure cooker!). Cover tightly and simmer on low until the lentils are soft. Keep adding water if needed. Nice to do on a Sunday when you are just hanging around. This recipe is absolutely delish, healthy and mouthwatering tasty!
Tastes really similar to the dahl served at Cosmic Cafe in Dallas, Texas. Good stuff.
Waay too hot. Def decrease jalapenos, otherwise, delish.
really good. I omitted most of the Jalapeno, not because of flaovr- the age of my daughter- and her tolerance for heat levels. We will make this agian and agian. Was easy to prepare- we ate it with an east Indian Rice dish and naan.
good, easy, and a great side dish to go with an Indian dinner. Served w/a chicken curry and basmati rice. I did find the cumin to be a bit overpowering of the other flavors so next time will add a little less. I did add a bit of spinach, and the cilantro is a must! It tasted so much better after I added it. Served w/a dollop of yogurt. (I also added some Tunisian chili spice to make it spicier so the yogurt was nice to offset the heat)
This tasted good in tortillas, like burritos
I skipped the onions as I am allergic, but followed the rest precisely. Yum! The cilantro really makes it.
Turned out really well.
I love this soup! Easy to make and delicious. Only thing I do different is adding more water to make it more "soupy".
I liked it but it was a lot more work than I realized. The recipe could use some added details ( suggestion on cooking the lentils, temperatures, etc). I would suggest green lentils because they stay together better. The red lentils got squished quite a bit and I followed the directions on the package. I read that's a typical problem with red lentils.
a wonderful soup! I added an extra pepper because we love it spicy. I also used a large can of diced tomatoes instead of the fresh. I served the soup with naan bread and a salad which made a wonderful meal.
Added a can of yellow curry paste and it was fabulous!
Fantastic! I had green lentils on hand so I used those, and instead of cooking them beforehand, I cooked them for about 45 minutes after adding the tomatoes. So flavorful and delicious - I will be making this again! (also, make sure you carmelize the onions/garlic - it adds such a wonderful flavor)
This is a new house favorite. I subtracted one jalapeno pepper and added some tumeric. After boiling a cup of lentils in 4 cups of water there was enough liquidity that I also subtracted the cup of water that is called for. It is fairly labor intensive due to the chopping and stirring but worth it!
just ok - think i could find a better recipe. my first attempt at dahl.
It tastes alright, but chopping up 3 onions took forever with my eyes watering like mad!
So surprised that we all liked this. I've never cooked lentils or made Indian food before. The consistency of this would have been WAY to thick to be considered a soup. I used at least 2 cups of chicken broth and put some of the mix into a blender to use as a main-meal dip for Naan. I was hesitant about the overload of onions and used 2 large onions. I was shocked that it wasn't really flavorful and will probably add more or other spices next time.
this is wonderful don't know where they say its tasteless, tastes and smells heavenly thankyou so much for posting
Couldn't find red lentils, so used green instead and I think that did the recipe some disservice. I find that it tasted better the next day and great with chapati!
Perfect!
Good, very forgiving recipe... Did two things different: Ghee instead of oil and added approx. 12 cloves. These give it more depth and spiciness. Also like the other reviewer said, it gets better after sitting.
Perfect combination of flavors! I changed it a little by cooking the 1 cup of lentils with 2 cups of water in with all the other ingriedients for 45 minutes. It made really great lentil soup that I served with basamati rice and naan.
great! i added 1 Tbs of curry and 1/2 tsp cinnamon and red pepper flakes. yum!
I've made this several times and guests always love it. I change a few things here and there - especially the heat - according to my guests. Served with brown rice and cucumber salad.
Recipe good but as many reviewers said, it was kind of bland. I followed reviewers suggestions and added turmeric. I also added a little creole seasoning. It was not as spicy as I expected. Will add more hot pepper next time.
Though I was somewhat underwhelmed, this was ok. I served it with both basmati rice and naan. I wish that the recipe had listed a salt amount other than "to taste"- it took at least a teaspoon of salt to get the flavor right and I'm not one who goes heavy on the salt. I think next time I might even leave some of the seeds in the jalapeños to up the flavor.
This is not good. At all. Sorry. It doesn't taste like true Indian food, and it's not the right kind of spicy.
This was very tasty. I followed the recipe as written except I only used 2 jalapenos because I knew my kids would be eating it. I will make again, but next time I will use less water. I think it came out a little too watery.
This stuff is delicious!! I will make this again, definitely. It is a bit spicy, and it would be good for those who aren't fans of the heat to seed and rib all of the peppers. I added a tablespoon of lemon juice after tasting. It needed to be brightened up. Then it was perfect. If you don't have lemons or bottled juice I think vinegar would do just as well. It doesn't add a citrus flavor at all - just a tinge of sharpness.
Ok, I love Indian food, but I'm not always into cooking. I was craving this, but decided to go completely lazy. Instead of fresh tomatoes and peppers, I used a can of tomato and green chili. All the spices were dried instead of fresh, and I threw the whole thing in the crockpot. Can I even tell you how good it smells? So you can cheat. It won't be as good, but it's better than buying frozen from the store.
This recipe is excellent. We first had Dahl on the Celebrity Cruise Line. We loved it! This was just as good if not better than the cruise lines. Can't wait to have some tomorrow. Very low fat! Very flavorful!
Made it a few times. Very easy and versatile. Nice and spicy.
Needs more spice, but I tend to say that about a lot of things.
I added some additional spices: cardamom and turmeric. I also added sea salt during the cooking instead of toward the end. It is a hearty and flavorful dish.
Spices smelt beautiful, although this curry was nice I felt it was lacking something.
I increased the cumin by 33% and added turmeric, asafetida, and curry leaves. Works well in the crockpot. Butter is nice in place of olive oil.
Very tasty! Dish takes time to prepare....not the best "quick family" recipe.
This will become a family favorite! Before adding the tomato and onion mixture to the lentils, I puréed it first which added a nice creamy texture to the Dahl.
Absolutely delicious! This gluten free, soy free, and vegan dish will be happily devoured by omnivores. I followed the recipe exactly, except I left the seeds in the jalapenos. I served the dahl over Basmati rice, but I bet that it would have been even better over potatoes. I usually don't cook with cilantro because my partner dislikes it, but it looked integral to this recipe so I went ahead and sneaked it in. The flavor was incredible, and my partner's only complaint was that I didn't make a double recipe. My onions were small and three onions was just right - I suspect the reviewers who remarked that this recipe calls for too much onion were using larger onions. If you like dahl, you really have to try this recipe :)
This is a really good meatless Monday go to, lots of flavor.
The longer it was cooked the better it tasted. Swapped out a few ingredients and used Marsala (no Cilantro or mustard seed).
Really tasty. Don't be afraid to use lots of spice. I made this the day before. It had even more flavor when I reheated it the next day. I think you could eat this cold in hot months. Yummy and healthy
I pureed the peppers, added dry lentils and simmered for about 45 minutes- I read these modifications on other reviews. It is spicy and yummy!
so good!!! worth every tear
My husbands likes this a lot. I serve it as a vegetarian entree.
Indian dishes are incomplete without hint of turmeric powder in it, if you really want to spice up and add more flavor to this dish I would suggest you to add some garam masala (powdered spice mix) and cut down the quantity of onion. Adding some kashmiri chilli powder (or paprika if not available) along with coriander powder would also help to improve spiciness.
Too much garlic and jalapeno.
Delicious!!! I doubled the amount of red lentils and spices, and used one and half cups of water and half a cup of tomato souce. I also served it with garlic bread. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
Found it to be bland.
I used one less Jalapeno than the recipe and I will definitely make it again.
Very good authentic Indian meal. I would suggest to over cook the lentils to make some of a stewy texture, and leave out the water. If this dish had more liquid in it, rice wouldn't go well with it - as it would be a full on soup.
I used only 2/3 the amount of onion called for, anymore would have overpowered the dish. I enjoyed the flavors here but was hoping for a little more heat. After trying the dish, I decided to add a few red pepper flakes to spice it up. Also I would recommend being very generous when salting this dish.
I add a half pound of beef tips, saute it with the spices and onion and then add in the lentils and cook it. That's my version of the Persian-Indian recipe of dhansak, and works out well as an all-inclusive meal. I also usually toss in a cup of squash or zucchini and let it all simmer together for 15 mins at the end.
Used only 2 medium onions. It needs a squeeze of lemon. Yummy, can't wait to eat more tomorrow.
