Spicy Indian Dahl

This was a great recipe.... Whether you consider it a dahl or a soup ( I actually like my lentil soups think). It's very simple to prepare, there is the chopping of the onions and the mincing of the Ginger, garlic and cilantro, but I let my mini food processor do that ! I used a large can of WHOLE tomatoes including the juice instead of fresh.I did cut them in large chunks. ( I don't like canned diced tomatoes as they tend to disintergrate to quickly) . I used double the cilantro. The color was bland, so I added some turmeric that a prior reviewer suggested. I didn't use naan. I actually served this in mini whole grain bread boules. I made a tray of condiments and things for my guests to add on their own.... Jalapenos, yogurt, fresh peas, baby shrimp , cubed chicken, more cilantro, chick peas, quinoa. My family and guests really liked being to add what they wanted and adjusting the amount of cilantro and jalapenos. I served lime and mango sherbert for desert... Light and refreshing ending! I'll make this again and again. I froze leftovers in individual containers... I always make a double batch. Freezes great for a great lunch, side dish, dip, or dinner again . You'll love it.