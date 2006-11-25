Cream of Broccoli Soup I
A tasty broccoli soup with a touch of cheese. For a richer, creamier soup, use half and half cream instead of whole milk.
A tasty broccoli soup with a touch of cheese. For a richer, creamier soup, use half and half cream instead of whole milk.
My family absolutely loved this recipe! I did make some changes. I used way more than 4 cups of broccoli, I had brought 3 big bunches (almost 4 lbs.) and used all of it, also I kind of lost track of time and cooked it longer which was fine for us since we prefer our broccoli softer vs. crunchy. Cooked it in a big 6qt pot but still used 4 cups of broth. I also used vegetable broth instead of water, 1/2&1/2 instead of milk, and added a finely chopped garlic clove and 2 finely chopped carrots with the onion and celery. I had to use some of the liquid to puree the broccoli, so I thought it was going to end up too thick and I would need more liquid at the end, but it was actually an excellent creamy consistency. Thank you for such an excellent recipe and for the extra ideas in the many detailed reviews! I will be making this soup over and over and over!!!Read More
I really didn't care for this recipe too much. It was just ok, not what I expected, sorry.Read More
My family absolutely loved this recipe! I did make some changes. I used way more than 4 cups of broccoli, I had brought 3 big bunches (almost 4 lbs.) and used all of it, also I kind of lost track of time and cooked it longer which was fine for us since we prefer our broccoli softer vs. crunchy. Cooked it in a big 6qt pot but still used 4 cups of broth. I also used vegetable broth instead of water, 1/2&1/2 instead of milk, and added a finely chopped garlic clove and 2 finely chopped carrots with the onion and celery. I had to use some of the liquid to puree the broccoli, so I thought it was going to end up too thick and I would need more liquid at the end, but it was actually an excellent creamy consistency. Thank you for such an excellent recipe and for the extra ideas in the many detailed reviews! I will be making this soup over and over and over!!!
Amazing soup - but I made a few changes. I used about 6-7 cups broccoli and instead of water I used chicken broth (5 cups) or so - enough to cover the broccoli while boiling. I put ALL the broccoli in the blender using some of the reserved stock. 1% milk worked great - and I did add garlic to the other veggies - cooked them for about 6 minutes. I also reserved 1/4 cup milk at the end and added it with about 1tbsp cornstarch to thicken. Season with salt and pepper - and this one's a winner.
although I did make changes I am rating this 5 stars. I omitted the ckn bouillon and used ckn broth for the water instead. I also sauteed a minced garlic clove in with my onion/celery. I pureed/chopped ALL of the cooked broccoli in my food processor before adding it back into the soup. I added the cheese to the soup after it was thickened with the milk. I did hold out 1/3 c. of the milk because I wanted to make sure it would be thick enough. I added just short of a TBSP of cornstarch to that saved milk and stirred it into the soup for added thickness. I have never added nutmeg to my broccoli soup and I think this addition is quite a pleasant surprise.
Simple and delicious soup. I used half and half instead of whole milk and it was nice and creamy and I think anything less would of made this "runny". I also suggest taking your time and maybe preparing this an hour or so before the rest of dinner 'cause the flavors really settle in. Thanks so much and enjoy!
This recipe was delicious! I made a few changes, ommitting the milk and flour and substituting 1 cup cream. (low carb diet) And instead of dirtying the food processor I added some broccoli, used a hand blender, then added more chunks. As other reviewers suggested, I would add much more cheese next time. And one with lots of flavor, like a sharp cheddar.
This is the perfect soup. My 11 month old daughter was like a little bird flapping her arms and opening her mouth when I fed her this soup and she literaly licked the bowl clean. I mixed about 1 1/2 cups of shredded cheese into the soup while it was still on the burner. This helped thicken the soup and added to the savorieness of the soup.
Best thing about this soup is that the broccoli is not over cooked, which gives the soup a garden fresh taste. I will also put asparagus, zucchini, and green bell pepper in the soup with the broccoli. I also use the parts of the veggies that you wouldn't normally eat. Like the stalk on the broccoli and the ends on asparagus and put those parts in the blender.
This soup was delicous! I felt it needed quite a bit of salt, pepper, garlic salt and seasoning salt, which I added, and it was great! Yummy, warm and healthy meal.
I really liked this!!! I only used half an onion and probably will use less celery next time or chop it very fine. I didn't puree any of the broccoli, I just chopped it very fine and then added bigger chunks of. I used 1c. Skim Milk, 1c. Light evaporated milk, and 1/2 c. Heavy cream. Extra cheese was added as well as salt. It did need some salt. I also didn't use chicken boullion, but substituted with 2 TBSP canned chicken broth. Overall an excellent recipe.
Absolutely fantastic taste, texture and prep. Highly recommend!
Phenomenal recipe. Followed as best I could except I didn't reserve the water so I substituted with chicken broth. It was plenty thick, you just have to cook it down until it's creamy prior to adding milk. Then you have to cook it until it's thick again prior to adding the broccoli.
This a good soup but I did have to play with the recipe a little. One whole (yellow) onion was overpowering the soup so I reduced it to half an onion. It was still too much onion flavor, so I reduced it again to a quarter of an onion and that was more to my family's taste. I also used half-and-half instead of whole milk for richer flavor. This soup is really best eaten the following day after the flavors have had a chance to blend overnight. It freezes well and reheats without losing any of the creamy texture. Recommended!
This is a wonderful cream of broccoli soup! To make it lower in fat I used 1 ½ cups of 1% milk and eliminated the butter. To avoid lumps be sure to blend the flour with a bit of the broccoli water before adding it to the onions and celery. I also like a heartier soup so I doubled the amount of broccoli and celery. Very good and low in fat!
I love this soup! Made some changes 1) used chicken broth instead of water 2) sauted a few cloves of chopped garlic before adding the onion mixture 3) added leeks and cooked them with the onion and celery 4) added diced potatoes during the addition of the chicken broth 5) Used 2% instead of whole 6) added cheddar cheese to the soup mixture during the final milk phaze as well as putting some on top for each serving 7) added garlic salt and extra pepper. I can't wait to have the left overs for lunch tomorrow!!
Delicious! The nutmeg is a perfect touch that gives it a unique flavor. I used mozzarella instead of cheddar bc that's all I had on hand and it is very tasty!
I've made this recipe many times, both as written and with my own variations. I adore it, and just wanted to address a few things : •This is not a thick, pasty soup. It manages to be creamy without being stick-to-your-ribs. To add creaminess with less fat than half & half, consider evaporated milk. •As written, this is heavy in onion flavor, which I love, though some may choose to cut back. •There is something magical about the blend of bouillon powder (or cubes) with dairy. This soup is one case where I would NOT substitute chicken stock or broth. The reason no salt is added is because bouillon is so salty. I actually add a bit more than is called for. •DO blend half the broccoli and leave half chopped. The blending incorporates flavor, the chopped adds texture. Time permitting, using half broccoli and half cauliflower is delicious, but you need to cook them separately, so half of each can be blended and half chopped. I've also added a diced red potato or two to make a "cream of everything" soup. • The cheese (even a little extra) may be stirred into the soup at the end and will meld in nicely.
This wasn't very tasty. I used a large onion and I think it overpowered the soup.
The Best Tasting Broccoli soup ever. My family absoulutley loved it, and I dont really cook......
this was my first time making and eating broccoli soup!! omg this was delicious, and took probably less than 20 min start to finish. I had lots of steamed broccoli from the night before, so I used that and didn't have to cook it!! I halved the recipe since it was just for me, and it came out so amazing!! I didn't have celery or nutmeg but that's ok :) I used a mix of half heavy cream and half water since I didn't have milk but prefer the cream anyway! I used one can of beef broth instead of the broccoli-boil water+ the chicken boullion stuff. I prefer beef broth in soups :) This was a gloriously simple recipe that I will use many times!! it makes my soul happy :)
This recipe was great! I used chicken stock instead of water. I added more celery, brocoli, and carrots to pack in the veggies for my kids! I pureed all the veggies in my blender to hide them from the kiddies too ;o) I would definitely use a little half and half to thicken the soup next time like someone suggested. I also added garlic salt and more salt and pepper. Another great addition to this was putting Velveeta chunks of cheese into the last few minutes of simmering. Yum!
Very tasty! I made a few modifications: I added two diced carrots and a little extra celery. I skipped the flour as I'm gluten-intolerant. I also added some crushed red pepper flakes, coarse salt, and fresh cracked pepper to the veggies. I think I also went a bit heavy on the broccoli. I used 1/2 & 1/2 instead of milk and thickened the soup at the end with grated cheddar. Awesome, hearty soup!
I really didn't care for this recipe too much. It was just ok, not what I expected, sorry.
I am a cook at an assisted living home and I'm always looking for good, quick, and easy recipes. My supervisor who is also a cook gave me this one to make just yesterday. I could not believe how great it turned out. It was delicious! Funny thing about it was I forgot to garnish the top with the cheddar cheese, but no one missed it, because the soup was so good, it stood alone...lol.
This soup is so good! I had to substitutethe whole milk with two cups 1% and a half cup of evaporated milk and chicken broth instead of bullion cubes. I also used frozen broccoli florets half cut and half I mashed with a potato masher, worked out great. Thank You So Much for this Recipe.
I made this recipe using chicken/vegy stock instead of water and omitted the chicken bouillion. As per another reviewer's suggestion, I used 1% milk to cut down on the fat. I did add 1/4 cup half-n-half with some corn starch in it at the end to thicken up the soup and add a little richness. overall, we all liked this recipe, especially with grated, melted cheese on top - that made it tasty! Per personal preference, I thought it was a bit too much nutmeg - will only use about 1/2 the amount called for next time. Thank you for the recipe - both my kids got in a serving of broccoli this way!!
Very good and easy. Left out the celery.
Delicious!! I'm not a cook but I was really hungary for broccoli soup and this recipie is terrific! I am also starting to watch my intake and for this recipie having only 200 calories per serving, it taste great! I used 2% milk also. Def. keeping this recipie saved.
Very easy, even my toddlers ate the "green soup"! I used frozen broccoli and it worked fine.
I just made this and it is fantastic! Perfect paired with a grilled cheese sandwich. I used bullion cubes instead of powder and added a bit of cream cheese to make it a bit creamier.
The Best Broccoli Soup! Very Simple Recipe and Easy To Make, Ive Made This Twice And Both Times Have Resulted In Excellent Soup!
I was very disappointed. I read rave reviews and this was really bland. It was made salavagable by adding a lot of salt and cheese to the main soup.
This soup was just okay. It wasn't very creamy, it was bland. I made one change as stated in other reviews, I substituted chicken broth for the water and bouillion. I only used whole milk and thought that would make it creamy enough but it didn't. If I happen to try this recipe again I will try it with a portion of half and half not all just whole milk.
Very good recipe. I blended the entire batch and added a little seasoning salt at the end. The flavors do get better after the soup sits for about an hour. Thank you for the recipe!
My husband loved this. I didn't have celery so used one shredded carrot in its place.
This recipe is excellent. Moves to the top of my list. I made it exactly as it calls for. Thank you William!
Very good! I added a tblsp of cornstarch at the end and put cheese in the indiv. bowls. I like my soups a little more salty so I kicked up the salt and pepper and added a tsp of italian spice. I also used chicken stock.
This was my first try at Cream of Broccoli Soup, and this recipe was perfect--easy to prepare, thick, and delicious. Try serving the soup in individual heat-proof soup bowls, topped with generous portions of cheddar, and let the bowls sit under the broiler just until the cheese browns a bit. Worked great for me. Thanks for a fine recipe.***AMENDMENT: I just bought an immersion blender, and, believe me, it cut the prep time of this recipe in half!! No more slopping the hot broccoli into the blender. Take my advice--get yourself an immersion blender if you don't already have one; what a great appliance!
I've made this twice already and love it each time. I don't have any nutmeg so have not added any. But the flavor is very good anyway. I add the cheese right before its done simply because I like it that way. Also this tastes better and better days later, trust me. Thanks for this wonderful recipe.
This was an excellent soup. I even added some bacon to enhance the flavor. I also used the chicken broth that other people recommended instead of the water and boullion powder.
My family and I absolutely loved this recipe! I made a few adjustments: I used cauliflower & broccoli (not only broccoli). I also added carrots to the onion and celery mixture (too add flavor). I pureed the stock prior to adding the purreed broccoli/cauliflower. Instead of adding the cheese as a garnish, I added all of it direclty to the finished soup and stirred until it was well incorporated. Simply delicious!
I thought it was a bit bland. I added about 2 cups cheddar cheese and about a tablespoon of salt.
I was dissapointed in this recipe. I expected it to be much better from all the reviews. It was watery and needed far more broccoli. I had to run to the grocery store to buy more broccoli and cornstarch to thicken it up. Just so-so.
This was the first time I had attempted to make a cream of broccoli soup. After reading through a few different recipes, I decided on this one...and I'm SO glad I did! Not only was it easy to make, but it was delicious to eat. I did cut down on the onion, used 1/2 & 1/2, and increased the butter to 1/3 of a cup to match the amount of flour. I also made sure to add the nutmeg--it added a nice flavor as well as aroma. The best part, as always, was cooking it with my 4 y/o who was very proud of her work! Yum!
This was my first attempt at cream of broccoli soup. It was delish! After reading other recipes on allrecipes.com, I decided to use 3 cans of chicken broth in place of the water and bouillon. I also added some leftover cauliflower and almost doubled the broccoli. I added more cheese too. A definite keeper!
Quick & easy , no mess , no surprises , tastes great , my opinion better than the restaurant's
This was fabulous with just a couple of minor changes. I added some garlic and carrot in with the onion and celery, and I replaced about half the milk with half and half. I like my cream of broccoli creamy! Sprinkled some cheese on top and YUM! I will definitely be making this again and again.
It was pretty good just a little thin. I also agree about using only a half of an onion.
This soup was delicious! Exactly what I was looking for!
This soup was good however it needed a little POW! So I added some salt and more pepper!
Loved this recipe ---It's a keeper. I had lots of 1/2 & 1/2 & also heavy cream that needed to be used before going bad so use 1 cup of each instead of the milk. Also used 3 cups of chicken broth instead of water. The results were fabulous.
This is good, and easy--but definitely needs more salt ... wait! there isn't ANY salt in the recipe!!! I added some, but will need more next time.
Bingo
THE very best, most fantastic cream of broccoli soup EVER! I've made dozens of cream of broccoli recipes and NOTHING has ever come close to this. ...Our new family favorite!!
Super tasty. I doubled the broc and boiled in chix broth, then used that broth for the soup base. Used mostly nonfat milk then about 1/2c heavy cream for a little richness. Threw it all in the food processor for a smoother texture. Didn't add cheese til serving, then just sprinkled on top. Loved it!
This is a good base recipe. I too used chicken broth to cook the broccoli. I also added garlic and carrots and more chicken bouillon granules. My 1 and 3 year old liked it so I will be making this again. It needs more of a cheesy flavor I think but then again it would not be that healthy for you.
This is fantastic soup. I like mine a little thicker than this recipe makes it so I will add more flour next time when I am mixing the bouillion with he celery and onion. I added more cheese for a richer flavor. I will be making this agian and again.
This soup was wonderful, creamy and delicious. I served it with some warm crusty bread and my husband and son loved it! thanks
Easy, creamy, and yummy. Perfect autumn dinner with some nice sour dough bread.
Made this without cheddar cheese. To save time, I boiled the broccoli (I used 6 cups) in 6 cups of chicken broth, then mashed it straight in the pot with a potato masher. Very yummy - really liked the nutmeg!
Easy and delicious. I only made one adjustment to "lighten" the fat content. I used 1% milk instead of whole and decreased the amount to 1.5 cups.
I really liked it, except for the fact that I needed to put some salt. I didn't use celery because I don't like it, maybe that's why I had to add salt.
Sorry, but this soup was just alright. The only modification that I made was using skim milk. It still turned out thick and creamy by cooking longer. I didn't like the nutmeg. Should definately omit this. And even though I generally love onions, I found the onion flavour way too strong. Did not taste 'broccoli-ish' enough. Will modify if I make it again.
I exchanged the bullion cubes & h20 for broth and could really tase the chicken broth base. I wasn't super impressed, but that was my fault. It needed something, I just can't put my finger on it.
Wonderful and easy to make. I tried to puree half of the broccoli, but my blender broke. However, I finely chopped the broccoli instead and the soup still turned out fabulous.
I found the broccoli soup to be a bit thin. It tasted good but I wouldn't go so far to say delicious. My children seemed to like it however we are accustom to the traditional cream of broccoli soup that is nice and thick. As per other reviewers,I also used chicken broth in place of the water and used half and half instead of milk. I also used extra broccoli and at the end I added shredded chedder to the pot. A nice twist was that I poured the soup into individual bread bowls which the kids loved.
Added 2 carrots and used fat free half and half instead of milk. Otherwise, fantastic and the nutmeg added a special flavor. Love this recipe and it is in my book.
I didn't have celery, so used 2 teaspoons of celery salt as a substitute. Used box of premade chicken stock. Added 2 cups of sliced carrots and chopped broccoli stalks, and 1 1/2 cups monterey jack/cheddar mix. Very delicious!
I just made this soup for lunch today, and it was my first time branching out from my family's recipe and trying something different. I would definitely recommend it, it was quick and easy, and quite good. The only change I made was to leave out the onion and cheese.
Excellent! Use chicken broth instead of water, thickened with a bit of flour mixed with broth, pureed and then added evaporated milk and more broccoli florets and a little bit of cheese. Very tasty!
Very, very good broccoli cheese soup. I added some garlic to the onions/celery, and used chicken broth as suggested. I also blended the onion/celery/flour/broth mixture in the blender, so there weren't chunks. This wasn't the BEST ever, I am still trying to find the closest recipe to TGI Friday's Broccoli soup. Thank you!!
Really loved this soup! Great comfort food and nutritious too! I omitted the celery because I didn't have any and added carrots. Also used 1/2 evaporated milk. Really outstanding.
Yummy!
This was a very easy recipe to follow and really showcased the broccoli I used. My daughters loved it and asked for second of it. I gave it 4 stars because it felt like it was missing something and didn't really thicken up the way I expected it to with the amount of flour in it. Thanks for sharing!
This is a good soup and pretty much what I think cream of broccoli should be. The onion needs to saute longer than 4 minutes in order not to overpower the soup with sharp onion taste though. I used canned chicken broth instead of water and chicken bouillon.
I followed one of the other reveiwers and added more broccoli, some garlic and cornstarch to thicken a tad at the end. i also used 1% milk.. I like the fact that this recipe doesnt use cream, it is much heathlier this way. Over all a really good soup and i will make it again.
this is was an excellent soup and didn't take too much time to make
I love this soup! We often have steamed broccoli for dinner and now when I do I prepare double the ammont and set aside the rest for broccoli soup later in the week. This recipe works really well with an immersion blender, easy to make everything in one pot and very little clean up required. Even my kids will eat this. Love it, 5 stars!
Made some changes to make more healthy and flavorful! 1) used low sodium chicken broth instead of water 2) added garlic and finely diced carrot (sometimes I will add in a yellow squash or a tiny bit of shredded cabbage or kale or leeks for additional nutrition without altering the taste) 3) Used fat free half and half + greek yogurt to thicken and make creamy 4) I typically omit the flour and use a bit of instant potato flakes 5) add red pepper flakes to taste 6) parmesan cheese or other hard sharp cheeses top off the dish! enjoy!
My boyfriend and I really enjoy this soup. It turns out to be thick even though I didn't use whole milk, I always use 1% because that is what I always have on hand. This soup is now in my regular rotation of meals, you have to try it.
This was a very good recipe. I added velveeta cheese instead of sharp cheddar and it was really tasty.
Really a great recipe. Some of the best cream of broccoli I'm ever tasted.
This delicious soup is full of flavor, has great texture, and is very easy to make! I used whole milk and was very plesed with the consistency. I served the soup with cheddar bay biscuits! You will love this soup!!
3.5 stars: I had to remind myself this is a "Cream of" soup and I was looking for a broccoli cheese soup. With that in mind, the recipe itself was good. I used the microwave steamer broccoli, chicken broth instead of water and should have decreased the buillion powder a bit. If I make it again, I will not put as much nutmeg, just a dash. I also think the butter should be doubled to make a smoother roux. I did add a LOT of cheese.
We really enjoyed this soup. I used a bit of fat free half & half & the rest skim milk. I used chicken broth instead of water/bullion and pureed the entire mixture. I used double the cheese & it turned out great. A keeper.
I love this soup! The only changes I made were to add more cheese (to the soup itself) and to add salt. My family loves it!
Love the nutmeg ~ Great flavor! My kids LOVE this soup and beg for it. I need to double the recipe everytime. Agree it could be thicker. I think I will add bit more flour next time.
Outstanding. Equally good with veggie broth is this otherwise vegetarian soup!
Very good! I added cooked ground sausage which complimented it very well. I looked forward to taking this for lunch the next day.
One of my favourites in my cooking "career" so far. I used veggie broth to cook the broccoli (and added one potato at this stage) and omitted the chicken boulion. I took the suggestions of some posters are pureed all the broccoli. I threw in about a cup of cheddar at the end of cooking and garnished with extra cheddar. Excellent soup. Will definitely make it again.
Loved this recipe! I didn't have any celery so I used celery seeds which were great. For the onions I sauteed them in the pot, then took them out and put them in the blender with the broccoli. I also used a LOT of cheese to make this a cream of broccoli and CHEESEY soup. Will definitely be making this soup again and again.
Great soup! I really liked the nutmeg!
This is a great recipe for broccoli and cheese soup. I did make a few changes to suit my own tastes. I used chicken broth instead of water and put in a lot more cheese than called for- probably 2 1/2 cups in total. To make it richer I used 1 cup of half and half and only 1 cup of milk. I also didn't bother putting celery in it. I'm sure the original recipe is good the way it is I just prefer a thicker broccoli soup. All in all a very good recipe! Thanks!
This was absolutely the best cream of broccoli soup I have ever had.
This soup is awesome! I had some leftover carrots that I chopped up and added with the onion and celery. I also used some fat free half and half that I had left over and skim milk for the rest of the 2 1/2 cups. It turned out amazing.
Excellent - the nutmeg is a great addition.
This was awesome..Generally I don't change a recipe..But I used 2 cups of heavy cream, 1/2 cup 1% milk, couldn't find the nutmeg so didn't use it, a dash of salt, and added two cups of shredded cheddar while it was cooking. EXCELLENT.
Very good. Easy to make. Great way to use up the stalks of the broccoli. Blended those, chopped the florets. Halved the recipe since I didn't have enough broccoli and used 1% milk since that was all I had. But it thickened up beautifully and tasted great! The only awkward part was using a magic bullet to blend the broccoli. I had to keep pausing and reshaking the jar. Things went smoother when I added some of the milk / broth base into the bullet to blend. Will definitely make again!
For all the work to putting this together, both hubby and I thought this soup was tasteless.
This was pretty good. I made a couple changes as it was very bland when it was done. I added 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese. It added needed salt and some cheese flavor. I also used 1/2 whole milk and 1/2 skim. Next time I will use 3/4 skim because I never noticed the difference and I didn't feel that guilty eating it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections