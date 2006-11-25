Cream of Broccoli Soup I

I've made this recipe many times, both as written and with my own variations. I adore it, and just wanted to address a few things : •This is not a thick, pasty soup. It manages to be creamy without being stick-to-your-ribs. To add creaminess with less fat than half & half, consider evaporated milk. •As written, this is heavy in onion flavor, which I love, though some may choose to cut back. •There is something magical about the blend of bouillon powder (or cubes) with dairy. This soup is one case where I would NOT substitute chicken stock or broth. The reason no salt is added is because bouillon is so salty. I actually add a bit more than is called for. •DO blend half the broccoli and leave half chopped. The blending incorporates flavor, the chopped adds texture. Time permitting, using half broccoli and half cauliflower is delicious, but you need to cook them separately, so half of each can be blended and half chopped. I've also added a diced red potato or two to make a "cream of everything" soup. • The cheese (even a little extra) may be stirred into the soup at the end and will meld in nicely.