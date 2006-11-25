Cream of Broccoli Soup I

4.4
342 Ratings
  • 5 212
  • 4 94
  • 3 24
  • 2 8
  • 1 4

A tasty broccoli soup with a touch of cheese. For a richer, creamier soup, use half and half cream instead of whole milk.

Recipe by William Uncle Bill Anatooskin

Gallery
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-sized cooking pot, add water and broccoli florets and bring to boil; reduce heat and cook for about 3 minutes. Drain, reserving all of the water.

    Advertisement

  • In a food processor or blender, process half the cooked broccoli until fairly smooth. Chop remaining broccoli and set aside.

  • In a heavy-bottomed cooking pot, melt butter or margarine, add onion and celery and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes until soft. Stir in flour; cook, stirring constantly for about 1 to 2 minutes. Add reserved water and chicken bouillon granules, and bring to boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium; simmer, stirring constantly until thickened.

  • Stir in milk, nutmeg, pepper, and processed and chopped broccoli, and heat through. Adjust seasonings to taste. Serve garnished with grated cheddar cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 23.4mg; sodium 901mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022