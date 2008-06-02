Creamed Broccoli Soup
A simple to make, very delicious creamed soup.
This soup is so flavorful. Everyone who tasted it loved it. I made some variations to lighten it: I used milk instead of half and half; I used 1 tbsp. butter instead of three; and I also used only 2 tbsp. chicken bouillon granuals with 3 cups water, to decrease the sodium. When prepared in this manner the soup is less than 100 calories per 1 cup serving! Yummy!Read More
I decided to try this version of cream of broccoli soup because of the high reviews, however the carrots made the soup too sweet. I ate one bowl and couldn't eat anymore of it. I had to toss it out.Read More
Delicious soup! To lighten it a bit, I cut back on the butter and used milk instead of cream. The results were still creamy and flavorful. Thanks!
A great recipe. I did however, add a little celery and omitted the carrots. Also, I did not puree it, but finely chopped the broccoli.
i just recently made thisd soup and i have a suggestions: don't throw away the veggies! instead, puree them in a blender and put them back into the soup! there is no reason to throw away the best part of the soup. also, i suggest sifting the flour into a cup of cold water to avoid lumps and slowly adding the hot brother to it, only then adding it to the soup. voila! delicious
I've made this a couple times and everyone always loves it; I've never used half and half though, I only have skim milk so maybe try that if you are looking for a lower cal version.
I was looking for a way to use up some frozen broccoli and I used this recipe -- dd and I loved it, husband said it was easy to digest (thats a compliment from him). Since the broccoli was frozen, i didnt cook it as long. I used 1% milk and added some fresh squeezed lemon juice and only a dash of soy sauce. Perfect!
I followed the recipe exactly except for the water and the chicken bouillon, I usually just use chicken broth (same thing and I always have it on hand). This soup sure is NOT pretty but I was really impressed with the taste (and for NOT having to add cheese to it too!!). I love this recipe and it is going to be made frequently. (It's so "ugly"...no offense to the chef...but the family won't touch it....more for me!! Yay) Taking some for lunch today. It's fabulous!!
SO good and easy! I added a dash of chili powder at the end to give it a little bit more bite.
This soup was great. I made it for the family and they loved it. I used milk instead of cream and it still came out great. I will definately make this again!
I absolutely LOVED this version of the soup. I sauteed 1 onion, 1 carrot, 1 stalk of celery and ! clove of garlic, then added 4 cups of chicken broth and 4 stalks of chopped celery, simmered for 20 mns, also I used 1/2 cup heavy cream and 1 1/2 cups milk to get a richer taste. Also I added 1 tbs of creem cheese to my bowl and it was so delicious P.S. do NOT puree it, use a potato masher, it tastes amazing!
Loved this soup, only gave it 4 strars bc I made a couple of changes; celery instead of carrots, no soy sauce and homemade chick broth instead of bouillon. I made a second customized batch with rice and cheese which I think is perfect! thanks for sharing.
Great soup and very easy to make. I will leave out one carrot next time- carrot overpowered the broccoli. I used chicken stock but love the idea of using vegetable water-especially broccoli water. Also, I'll use a potato to thicken and add to the richness. Definitely will keep this recipe. I LOVE SOUP!
Excellent just as it is.
This recipe was really good. I liked that it didn't call for cheese, which kept the calorie count down. Instead of butter I used extra virgin olive oil.
very good but I did not like the fact that you can taste the lemon. I will cut down on the lemon next time
Per other reviewer comments, I made a few changes. I used chicken broth instead of water and bullion, used only two carrots, and cooked the broccoli for only about 10 minutes, then pureed everything together. I also added only a 1/2 cup of cream, instead of 2 cups half and half and left out the flour/water step. It was plenty creamy and thick. I actually forgot the soy sauce, but would add it next time as the soup needed salt - my fault. If I made it again I might even increase the amount of broccoli to get a stronger broccoli flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
Really nice soup, when i got to the stage of blending it was thick enough, so omitted the thickening stage, also had no cream so just added a bit of skimmed milk to reduce the thickness. Delicious
Very yummy and easy-to-make! I made a few changes to make it lower fat/lower sodium. I used chicken broth instead of water/bouillon powder and skim milk instead of half & half. Also, I had parsnips in the fridge, so I used those instead of carrots. Even with the substitutions, a very delicious and creamy soup!
We loved this soup! Even my husband who is finicky said I should make it again. I used 1% milk instead of half and half, added a stalk of celery and a small red-skinned potato. Also to lower the sodium I used No Sodium Herb Ox bouillon and a tsp of Worcestershire and left out the soy sauce. I substituted "vegetable water" for part of the water (I freeze water from cooking vegetables to use in soups). Thanks for this great recipe.
This was delicious base soup to make your own!! I did make a few changes. I added one cubed and peeled potato to it instead of flour to thicken it up, a little lemon juice, I used chicken and veggie broth instead of water (so I ommited bullion cubes), and used milk instead of half and half for a healthier option. I omitted the soy sauce too. It was delicious!!! My family loved it and I will certainly make it again..YUM. Ading a bit of cheese to it would also be wonderful. I will next time!
Very good soup! I made it today and It is worth repeating. For the Half-and-half I used fat free. Still turned out good.
Very nice. Easy too. I was surprised that I was hoping for more, and I was glad my kids hadn't had their dinner yet so they hadn't eaten it up (not yet anyway - so I got a bit more)! Next time I might try mixing in some frozen green peas or spinach right at the end to 'green up' the color, but if that doesn't work, we'll still enjoy this (yes, hubs likes it too!) Thanks for the recipe, William!
Fabulous soup recipe! I added about 4 oz. chopped Velveeta. You can never go wrong adding cheese in our house!
Not too bad, I love that its good either cold or hot. I used chicken broth instead of chicken bullion and water, and it came out great, but I found that the carrot overpowered the broccoli a little too much, so I added more florets to the soup after it was pureed, and I also found it a little bland, so I added a bit more pepper, a touch of paprika, and little bit of nutmeg. Not a bad way to get your veggies.
half a tbsp of pepper works best. Milk instead of cream definitely better i used 2 percent. :D wonderful recipe!
Very good soup. Used 1/2 milk with cream. Will become a family regular meal.
This soup had a nice flavor, but was not rich enough for me and I even added cream. I have found better cream of broccoli soup recipes that fit my tastes better. Sorry!
Best that I have ever tasted or made. Excellent
Good basic recipe but the proportions were a little off. Use half the carrot, cream and pepper. Fortunately I had some more chicken broth and another small bag of broccoli to cut through the heavy cream and pepper taste. No flour needed, was already thick as pea soup. Would have been better if I had mashed the veggies instead of using the blender.
Another hit with my broccoli-hating husband... :)
this soup is so delicious. my husband is not a big fan of creamed soups, but he loved this (despite the colour which he didn't like) I didn't put any soy sauce in, because I forgot, and I only used a cup of cream because that's all I had, and it came out great.
Awesome
I used whole milk instead of half and half, and it was still creamy and rich. My husband kept sneaking into the kitchen for a little tastes, he said it was the best broccoli soup he's ever had.
Absolutely delicious! I use a bit less butter, and no carrots. The rest stayed the same and this is my new favorite! We even froze the rest and had it for lunch a week later, very good! Thank you for this easy recipe!
Delicious! The carrots gave it extra flavor
My son doesnt like broccoli but loved this soup. I used home made chicken stock and added a potatoe to thicken so didnt bother with the flour. I also used 3 small carrots and added a little bit of salt to my taste. Loved it will definately add to the family menu. Its a great way to use some of my bulk broccoli growing in the garden. Thank you.
I thought this was nice- family did not like it. Bland. Changed rating from 3 to 4 on second day. Leftovers much better- flavors mixed better or something?
My family loved it and it was easy to make.
For a healthier version: I eliminated the cream, as well as the flour thickener; I added 4 small potatoes (peeled and diced) with the onions, carrot, and garlic. They thickened the soup well, no fat!
Very good for soup I don't normally enjoy!
This soup was wonderful! I used milk instead of cream. Very creamy and flavorful.
Really love this! Took advice of others and cut the carrots by half and added chopped celery. Omited the thickening process. Added a cheese as garnish! Muah! Thanks!
this was excellent receipe, we will make it again for sure.
AMAZING! I didn't saute in butter, but in a little water....but WOW! I'm a broccoli lover and this was delish! My picky eaters even took a bite and said, "WOW!" Will definitely make this a fall/winter regular! I added probably a half pound more of florets after it was done thickening so it was extra broccoli chunky.
This soup is very tasty. I only had 1 carrot, and that was the perfect amount. I added in some celery instead. I also added in some cauliflower that I had leftover. I thought the soup was slightly watery for my tastes, so I will eliminate 1 C of water next time around. Definitely a winner.
Soup was very good although as noted not beautiful - has a green & orange color. Definitely leave out the soy sauce and just add more bouillon or salt if you want it saltier - the soy sauce does not help the color and it cover up the cream and veggie flavors. I served it w/grated sharp cheddar to sprinkle on top - very good this way. Without the soy sauce, it would be 5 stars.
Very good soup and was restaurant worthy. I used lower sodium chicken bouillon powder and lower sodium soy sauce to cut down on the salt. I used whole milk instead of half and half. I didn't like the idea of the carrots being puree in the soup. I cooked them as stated (using only two) and removed them before the puree step. I added the carrots at the end with the remaining broccoli florets and it was a good taste. By far the best broccoli soup I have tried on this site. I highly recommend you try!
This soup is tasty! Did not alter a thing. I think brooklywriter got confused though because nothing in the recipe calls for throwing veggies away.
Made this soup just the way it called for and everyone LOVED it!
I used others' reviews ad substituted celery for 2 of the carrots. I also used a potato instead of flour.
Wonderful soup! The only change I would recommend is cutting back on the bouillon - I used only 2 tablespoons and it was great. I think with 4 it would be way too salty. I also threw in some celery, used whole milk, and doubled the pepper. Will definitely make this again! To those who think it looks unappetizing, just what did you expect creamed broccoli soup to look like? :)
I'm SO HAPPY with the way this soup tastes! It's delicious. I'm a teacher and need healthy meals I can prepare in advance for the week. This soup will be a staple when the fall semester begins. Perfect for lunch! I read some of the other comments and decided to make my own adjustments even though this was my first time using this recipe. I was gratefully warned about the sweetness of the carrots, so I added an additional cup of broccoli (instead of cutting the amount of carrots). This helped cut the sweetness quite a bit! I also used low sodium veggie stock instead of the water and bouillon. Since I'm insulin resistant, I avoid white flour as much as I can. I used a little leftover baked potato, which has more nutrients than white flour. I simply dug my tablespoon into the potato for 3 even measurements (without potato skin) and mixed with ice water. I mashed both to a thin liquid texture. In addition, I threw in 4 chopped mushrooms at the final step simply because I LOVE mushrooms, and Dr. Oz says to eat BOMs every day (berries, onions, mushrooms). :D I will definitely make this recipe again and again. Very delicious and healthy! Thank you for sharing with us!
This was very simple fast and taste very good thanks for the recipe...
This was really, really good. Made a lot!
This was wonderful. So much flavor and easy to make. The only changes I made were, I used a little less carrots and added to stalks of chopped celery per some of the other reviews and I used 2% milk and it was plenty rich. Next time I am going to try and cut down on the butter and maybe try 1% milk. But it was fantastic and very filling
This dish has become one of our regulars. It's so healthy and delicious, warm or cold. We always garnish with cheese and enjoy!
I used whole milk substitute I thought it was excellent, also ran out of chicken flavored boullion on half of the requirement -- the chipotle boullion gave it a beautiful spark of life in the finish. If its too spicy, add a dollop of sour cream to the center of a steaming bowl. It's Bomb-Diggidy !
I thought this soup was a little too carroty, but my husband really enjoyed it. If I made it again, I would use less carrots.
Very good. I will definitely will make again! This is the first soup I've ever made and I'm hooked!! Before this I didn't even like or eat broccoli. Thanks so much for this receipe!
I used a low sodium/fat free chicken broth instead of the water and powder and fat free half and half. Added few more seasonings including some cayenne for a little heat. Made a nice lunch for a very cold day. Thank you William!
This soup is outstanding! I did use 2% milk to back off of the fat content, but otherwise followed it to the letter. It is a bit salty, so I may back off the chicken granules by 1 TBSP next time, but it is one of the best recipes I ever found on this site.
Would like the carrots to be in measurement form. I had 4 large carrots and my soup was yellow/orange. Guess too much carrots, but soup still had a good broccoli taste. I didn't have a scale for the broccoli either, so just put in what I had.
I LOOOVVVVEEEEDDDD this soup! We used skim milk instead of cream and added cheese to the top at the end, but did everything else just like the recipe said. it is now one of my all time favorite soups! Yum!
YUM!! My 11 year old son even loved this one and what a great way to get him to "eat his veggies"!! :)
Technically, it's a 4.5 star for me. Really good as it is but I am wondering if there was a spice that could give it a tiny kick. I will definitely make it again though. I was looking for a good "dairy-free" option due to an allergy for cream of broccoli soup and this fit the bill. I used almond milk rather than regular milk because and I was happy this worked out well. Also, I used the broccoli stalks (after I peeled them) and sauted them with the onions and carrots. I think it may have added to the rich taste and thick texture but, if it didn't, it certainly didn't take detract from the soup. Last, just minor points, I used an immersion blender and also used one pot to do the whole recipe to save clean-up time. Kudos on your recipe. It's a keeper!
Excellent, easy and nutritionist recipe.
I removed the carrots. It was amazing. My kids teens and little ones asked to make more the same day.
I did make a change and used 1 cup half and half and then 1 cup milk just to keep it lighter but I think next time I will make it totally with the 2 cups half and half. We like some chunks of vegs in our cream soups so I only pureed about half the soup before adding it back to the pot. Good soup.
I used leftover broccoli (and even some cheese sauce) and it turned out great.
Super easy! Followed exactly as directed. Big hit!
Very good! I had on hand only 2 carrots. Added only 1 cup of 1/2 and 1/2, and skipped flour step, per my hubby taste tester. Added salt and more soy sauce to taste. Thanks for posting!
Well, out of all the reviewers I seem to be the only one to think it wasn't "the best" cream of broccoli soup I have eaten. It was nice all right, but I found the ratio of carrots to broccoli a bit too high, even after using a bit less of the former and a bit more of the latter. The soup came out with more of an orange tint than I expected and the taste of the carrots was just as present as that of the broccoli. I also think it could be a little thicker. Nice enough, though, we're eating the leftovers tonight.
I'm not a fan of broccoli, but this recipe rocks! I added a ton of broccoli, so it was thick enough when I blended it and it didn't need the flour. I also added kale and sauteed the garlic with the onions and carrots. Without the milk or cream it has a consistency of split pea soup. I will make this again when I have a lot of broccoli.
It was very good but I also made some additions. My husband is not a creamed soup fan but I needed to use up a bunch of broccoli .This is what I did. Instead of H2O and bouillonI used chic broth then,reduced the milk by half. I used 1/4 cup heavy cream. 3/4 cup of 2% evaporated milk to total a cup . Then, I added 1/2 of a 14.5oz can of tomatoes w/green chili's as well as 1/4 t of lemon-pepper instead of the black pepper. Cooked as stated. I really did not need the flour and water as the soup was very thick after pureeing some. I used it though since I had already mixed it up. All of it was not pureed as we like some chunky in our soup. It was a bit picante' but that is how we like it. - Lynnita
What can I say, but YUM! The only thing I changed was using chicken broth in lieu of water & bouillon only because I didn't have the bouillon on hand. This recipe didn't need any changes! Thanks for sharing! (PS - I think it was pretty unlike one of the other comments I read!) Will be a keeper in my household!
This recipe turns out way too salty due to the obvious error of 4 Tbs chicken powder instead of 4 tsp. Each tsp chicken powder is used for each cup of water. 4 Tbs would be for 12 cups of water.
I read the reviews and made a few changes because of reviews. I added 2 small carrots, half the amount of chicken bouillon, 1/2 tbsp. soy sauce, 1 tsp lemon juice., and 1/2 cup velveeta cheese cup up in chunks. I used skim milk only. The soup had lots of flavor, only thing I would do different is try mashing it next time, but with my wisdom teeth just out, it was perfect, no chunks. I found it plenty salty enough by cutting back the soy sauce and chicken bouillion.
Smooth texture with great taste. Easy to make. I made the recipe as written and was not disappointed.
Delicious! Made as is except all in one pot and with milk instead of cream. Very flavourful!
Pretty good
No need to transfer to a blender - use an immersion blender right in the pot. And use chicken broth or stock to simplify that step. Delicious soup!
this soup is easy and delicous only thing I did different was use milk I had no cream thank you for sharing
AWESOME!! Very creamy and tasty - quick and easy to make
This soup is delicious. I added some celery and used vegetable stock instead of the chicken bullion. I used 2% milk instead of half and half, but it was so creamy I didn't have to thicken it with the flour.
The soup was very delicious the only thing I did differently instead of adding half-and-half as I used 1% milk instead to cut down some of the calories,
I made a vegan version of this recipe. Olive oil instead of butter and almond milk in place of half and half. I added a potato also and used the immersion blender which worked well. I offered grated cheese and croutons on the side. Delicious!
