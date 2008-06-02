Creamed Broccoli Soup

I'm SO HAPPY with the way this soup tastes! It's delicious. I'm a teacher and need healthy meals I can prepare in advance for the week. This soup will be a staple when the fall semester begins. Perfect for lunch! I read some of the other comments and decided to make my own adjustments even though this was my first time using this recipe. I was gratefully warned about the sweetness of the carrots, so I added an additional cup of broccoli (instead of cutting the amount of carrots). This helped cut the sweetness quite a bit! I also used low sodium veggie stock instead of the water and bouillon. Since I'm insulin resistant, I avoid white flour as much as I can. I used a little leftover baked potato, which has more nutrients than white flour. I simply dug my tablespoon into the potato for 3 even measurements (without potato skin) and mixed with ice water. I mashed both to a thin liquid texture. In addition, I threw in 4 chopped mushrooms at the final step simply because I LOVE mushrooms, and Dr. Oz says to eat BOMs every day (berries, onions, mushrooms). :D I will definitely make this recipe again and again. Very delicious and healthy! Thank you for sharing with us!