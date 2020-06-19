New Orleans Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Rating: 4.73 stars
81 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 65
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

My family loves this pie at Thanksgiving, Christmas or really any holiday of the year. So put on some jazz, pour yourself some java, and have a piece of this delicious dessert. The chocolate chips and the bourbon add a delicious change to the normal pecan pie. Top with whipped cream and enjoy.

By tracy918

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat the sugar, corn syrup, bourbon, eggs, butter, and salt together in a mixing bowl until smooth and creamy. Fold in the pecans and chocolate chips. Pour the mixture into the prepared pie crust. If desired, cover the edges of the pie with aluminum foil strips to prevent excessive browning.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the center sets, about 50 minutes. Cool before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
670 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 81.9g; fat 36.2g; cholesterol 90.1mg; sodium 368.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (81)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Stacy
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2009
This pie is DELICIOUS! The 1st time I made it it did not set very well so I made some adjustments for the 2nd time when I made 2 for a retirement party at work: be sure and let your ingredients get to room temperature and then I lowered the temp to 350 and cooked about an hour. I served this with the "bourbon whipped cream" recipe submitted by POOKA75. We had a ton of desserts for the party and both of my pies were the only desserts that didn't have any leftovers! I had never made a pecan pie before this and I don't think I'll need to look for another recipe - this is great! Read More
Helpful
(57)

Most helpful critical review

LeahW
Rating: 2 stars
12/17/2009
I made this exactly how the recipe stated. The chocolate chips didn't melt and intertwine with the filling. Instead I have pecan pie with chocolate chunks. Not what the recipe made me to believe.:( Read More
Helpful
(8)
81 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 65
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Stacy
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2009
This pie is DELICIOUS! The 1st time I made it it did not set very well so I made some adjustments for the 2nd time when I made 2 for a retirement party at work: be sure and let your ingredients get to room temperature and then I lowered the temp to 350 and cooked about an hour. I served this with the "bourbon whipped cream" recipe submitted by POOKA75. We had a ton of desserts for the party and both of my pies were the only desserts that didn't have any leftovers! I had never made a pecan pie before this and I don't think I'll need to look for another recipe - this is great! Read More
Helpful
(57)
betsyjane
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2008
My husband thinks I'm evil. He can't get enough of this pie. I've already make it twice, once for Thanksgiving and once for a Christmas party. Everyone LOVED it and I got so many compliments! Delicious. And it is so easy to make! I used light corn syrup with Ghiradelli 60% cocoa chips. Make sure you use a deep crust or it will bubble over. Also, I lined the chocolate chips on the bottom of the crust before I poured the batter in (I did not mix the chocolate chips in) and I really liked it that way because the chips stayed somewhat intact. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(37)
Katherine
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2009
I love pecan pie. I love chocolate. I love bourbon. But I guess I really don't love it when these three tasty things are mixed together. I only had one slice (and I made two pies). It was OK but I wouldn't eat it again. However I'm giving it 5 stars at the request of my friends who fell head-over-heels for this recipe and devoured both of the pies. So I would make it again for special occasions but never for myself. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Advertisement
Julia
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2009
This pie was to die for - I had to make some changes out of neccessity: not enough corn syrup so I used about 3/4 cup maple syrup instead. I also used whiskey instead of bourbon (Jameson) and took the other reviewer's advice and used 4Tbsp. Finally I didn't add the chocolate chips because this was for Thanksgiving and we wanted something slightly more traditional. The texture was out of this world and the flavour - mmm. We served it with rum-spiked whipped cream (Dad was getting possessive of all his good 16 year old Jameson being used for cooking!). Read More
Helpful
(20)
nyc_runnergirl
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2008
Made this yesterday for christmas. Was a hit. Followed directions exactly. USed a glass deep dish pie pan. Spread the chips on the crust as another reviewer suggested. Used light corn syrup. Store-bought refrigerated pie crust brought to room temperature first. Read More
Helpful
(16)
pattersonmj1020
Rating: 4 stars
01/24/2008
My brother had made a pie like this but wouldn't share the recipe so I found it here! The only change I made was a bit more bourbon so that the finished product would maintain the flavor. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
suzbmt
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2008
This is the best pecan pie I've ever tasted. The only thing I'd do differently next time is make 2 of them! Read More
Helpful
(8)
LeahW
Rating: 2 stars
12/17/2009
I made this exactly how the recipe stated. The chocolate chips didn't melt and intertwine with the filling. Instead I have pecan pie with chocolate chunks. Not what the recipe made me to believe.:( Read More
Helpful
(8)
imageshaping
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2009
By far the best Pecan Pie recipe I have had. We used Crown Royal for the bourbon otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022