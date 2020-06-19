New Orleans Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

This pie is DELICIOUS! The 1st time I made it it did not set very well so I made some adjustments for the 2nd time when I made 2 for a retirement party at work: be sure and let your ingredients get to room temperature and then I lowered the temp to 350 and cooked about an hour. I served this with the "bourbon whipped cream" recipe submitted by POOKA75. We had a ton of desserts for the party and both of my pies were the only desserts that didn't have any leftovers! I had never made a pecan pie before this and I don't think I'll need to look for another recipe - this is great!
My husband thinks I'm evil. He can't get enough of this pie. I've already make it twice, once for Thanksgiving and once for a Christmas party. Everyone LOVED it and I got so many compliments! Delicious. And it is so easy to make! I used light corn syrup with Ghiradelli 60% cocoa chips. Make sure you use a deep crust or it will bubble over. Also, I lined the chocolate chips on the bottom of the crust before I poured the batter in (I did not mix the chocolate chips in) and I really liked it that way because the chips stayed somewhat intact. Thanks for the recipe!
I love pecan pie. I love chocolate. I love bourbon. But I guess I really don't love it when these three tasty things are mixed together. I only had one slice (and I made two pies). It was OK but I wouldn't eat it again. However I'm giving it 5 stars at the request of my friends who fell head-over-heels for this recipe and devoured both of the pies. So I would make it again for special occasions but never for myself.
This pie was to die for - I had to make some changes out of neccessity: not enough corn syrup so I used about 3/4 cup maple syrup instead. I also used whiskey instead of bourbon (Jameson) and took the other reviewer's advice and used 4Tbsp. Finally I didn't add the chocolate chips because this was for Thanksgiving and we wanted something slightly more traditional. The texture was out of this world and the flavour - mmm. We served it with rum-spiked whipped cream (Dad was getting possessive of all his good 16 year old Jameson being used for cooking!).
Made this yesterday for christmas. Was a hit. Followed directions exactly. USed a glass deep dish pie pan. Spread the chips on the crust as another reviewer suggested. Used light corn syrup. Store-bought refrigerated pie crust brought to room temperature first.
My brother had made a pie like this but wouldn't share the recipe so I found it here! The only change I made was a bit more bourbon so that the finished product would maintain the flavor.
This is the best pecan pie I've ever tasted. The only thing I'd do differently next time is make 2 of them!
I made this exactly how the recipe stated. The chocolate chips didn't melt and intertwine with the filling. Instead I have pecan pie with chocolate chunks. Not what the recipe made me to believe.:(
By far the best Pecan Pie recipe I have had. We used Crown Royal for the bourbon otherwise followed the recipe exactly.