New Orleans Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Rating: 5 stars This pie is DELICIOUS! The 1st time I made it it did not set very well so I made some adjustments for the 2nd time when I made 2 for a retirement party at work: be sure and let your ingredients get to room temperature and then I lowered the temp to 350 and cooked about an hour. I served this with the "bourbon whipped cream" recipe submitted by POOKA75. We had a ton of desserts for the party and both of my pies were the only desserts that didn't have any leftovers! I had never made a pecan pie before this and I don't think I'll need to look for another recipe - this is great! Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars My husband thinks I'm evil. He can't get enough of this pie. I've already make it twice, once for Thanksgiving and once for a Christmas party. Everyone LOVED it and I got so many compliments! Delicious. And it is so easy to make! I used light corn syrup with Ghiradelli 60% cocoa chips. Make sure you use a deep crust or it will bubble over. Also, I lined the chocolate chips on the bottom of the crust before I poured the batter in (I did not mix the chocolate chips in) and I really liked it that way because the chips stayed somewhat intact. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars I love pecan pie. I love chocolate. I love bourbon. But I guess I really don't love it when these three tasty things are mixed together. I only had one slice (and I made two pies). It was OK but I wouldn't eat it again. However I'm giving it 5 stars at the request of my friends who fell head-over-heels for this recipe and devoured both of the pies. So I would make it again for special occasions but never for myself. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This pie was to die for - I had to make some changes out of neccessity: not enough corn syrup so I used about 3/4 cup maple syrup instead. I also used whiskey instead of bourbon (Jameson) and took the other reviewer's advice and used 4Tbsp. Finally I didn't add the chocolate chips because this was for Thanksgiving and we wanted something slightly more traditional. The texture was out of this world and the flavour - mmm. We served it with rum-spiked whipped cream (Dad was getting possessive of all his good 16 year old Jameson being used for cooking!). Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Made this yesterday for christmas. Was a hit. Followed directions exactly. USed a glass deep dish pie pan. Spread the chips on the crust as another reviewer suggested. Used light corn syrup. Store-bought refrigerated pie crust brought to room temperature first. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars My brother had made a pie like this but wouldn't share the recipe so I found it here! The only change I made was a bit more bourbon so that the finished product would maintain the flavor. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best pecan pie I've ever tasted. The only thing I'd do differently next time is make 2 of them! Helpful (8)

Rating: 2 stars I made this exactly how the recipe stated. The chocolate chips didn't melt and intertwine with the filling. Instead I have pecan pie with chocolate chunks. Not what the recipe made me to believe.:( Helpful (8)