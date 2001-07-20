Easy Sausage-Pasta Soup

22 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Fast, hot, and tasty! Crusty French bread served hot with melted butter and a salad makes a complete meal.

By Vicky Young

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a heavy pot over medium heat cook crumbled sausage and onions and drain well.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in tomatoes, broth, water, and salami, heat to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 15 minutes.

  • Add rotini, and simmer 15 minutes more or until pasta is done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
576 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 40.9g; cholesterol 100.4mg; sodium 1894.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022