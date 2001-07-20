Easy Sausage-Pasta Soup
Fast, hot, and tasty! Crusty French bread served hot with melted butter and a salad makes a complete meal.
Fast, hot, and tasty! Crusty French bread served hot with melted butter and a salad makes a complete meal.
This is an excellent recipe. It was quick and easy. My sons ages 12 and 13 made it for supper. We all really enjoyed it. The meats seasoned the entire broth without any spices added. 5 stars!Read More
This recipe was okay, but it just seemed to be missing something. I would have liked to add some green leafy veggie (spinach, kale, swiss chard...) but I did not have any on hand so I added a frozen stir-fry mixture. I also did not care for the salami at all. I love salami, but it just did not work in this recipe. I also added about 1 cup of shredded cheese to give it a bit of a creaminess. at the table I had parm cheese and mozz cheese for people to sprinkle on their soup. This dish was acceptable with the changes, but I don't think I'll make it again.Read More
This is an excellent recipe. It was quick and easy. My sons ages 12 and 13 made it for supper. We all really enjoyed it. The meats seasoned the entire broth without any spices added. 5 stars!
I was tempted to use italian flavored stewed tomatos for some additional flavor but I am glad I didn't. The sausage flavors the broth more than enough without the additional spices. Since my family doesn't care for a lot of chuncky tomato, I substituted 1 large can of crushed tomatoes for 1 can of stewed tomatoes. The flavor and consistency of the broth was perfect. The one thing I plan on trying the next time I make this is to replace the rotini noodles with cheese filled tortilini noodles. I think this would be a great variation on an already great soup.
I tried this one night when desperately seeking a recipe that would use only items I had in the cabinet or freezer. This one fit the bill, and was tastier than I expected for something so easy and quick. It's not gourmet, but it's hot, very tasty, almost unbelievably fast, and filling. That's usually everything I'm looking for on a fall evening after work. To suit my own tastes, I threw in a brick of frozen spinach along with the sausage and onions, and let that cook in as well -- added to appearance, nutrition and flavor.
Wanted a fast, good simple soup, and this filled the bill. Only thing I added was a pinch of Italian seasoning, and I used hot sausage as that's all I had. A little fresh parmesan grated over the top, and we were all happy!
This was super easy and my boyfriend loved it. When we reheated the leftovers the next night, tho, the pasta began to get mushy. That's probably expected though. I didnt have beef broth so I used bullion cubes... worked fine... I also didnt have salami, so I should have added something else to boost the flavor in place of it. Shred parmesan on top and serve with crusty bread!
This recipe was okay, but it just seemed to be missing something. I would have liked to add some green leafy veggie (spinach, kale, swiss chard...) but I did not have any on hand so I added a frozen stir-fry mixture. I also did not care for the salami at all. I love salami, but it just did not work in this recipe. I also added about 1 cup of shredded cheese to give it a bit of a creaminess. at the table I had parm cheese and mozz cheese for people to sprinkle on their soup. This dish was acceptable with the changes, but I don't think I'll make it again.
Delicious! I loved it with Jalapenos!
Did not do anything different and this was very good and easy.
My wife and kids loved this soup. I added chopped celery and a couple of pinches of basil and oregano to give it a bit more kick; but I know it wasn't necessary. The sausage really does make the broth flavorful. I also used crushed tomatoes, and like the result it gave the broth.
Found this recipe searching for non-spaghetti way to use sweet italian sausage. Only had some ingredients, so I sub'd crushed tomatoes & tomato paste for the stewed tomatoes, added extra water to compensate, didn't have salami, used cheese filled mini-ravioli for pasta. Didn't add any extra spices to compensate and it was superb! The sausage flavored everything beautifully! Will try again with the recipe ingredients.
Very good. I used chipotle turkey sausage and added cilantro. It was very spicey - perfect for a cold night.
This was delicious. I used hot salami which gave it a nice bite and I also threw in a can of kidney beans. I will definitely make it again. My family all loved it.
This was very easy to throw together and tasted great. The salami was unneccesary, but good.
Great flavor, quick and easy to prepare. Did add some pepper and served with crushed red peppers and grated Parmesan.
Soo delish! I left out the salami as I’m not a fan of it. We had it as suggested with a green salad & crusty french bread. Mmm! Will definitely make again.
my husband and I loved it ! I added garlic, celery and carrots and everything remained the same.
Lots of flavor & it's made from ingredients I usually have. I added some chopped carrots to simmer before the pasta went in.
Basically a good recipe but I would cut back on the Pasta! Not enough liqued to support the pasta, It would also be good to change the pasta to something smaller also i.e. Corallini, Ditalini, Stelline, etc. I added some more spices for more flavor.
This soup actually turned out better than I expected. I was a little concerned with the limited seasoning, so I added a 1/2 tsp of italian seasoning and some oregano. Otherwise I followed the recipe. It turned out great with some fresh made bread and a glass of cabernet.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections