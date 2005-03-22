Cream Soup Base

This is just amazing. I've been using this for a couple of years now. I like the ratio here much better. This is my go to recipe for cream soups when recipes call for it. The only problem though is that this makes 2 cups, and a condensed soup can is only 1 1/4 cups. I managed to modify it to make exactly 1 1/4 cups and it does work just fine. Also I use sodium free bouillon so we have no salt in it whatsoever. In which case I disagree with Aneehs' assessment of it being too salty. Had she used sodium free, then it would have been fine AND the amount called for even with the salt is exactly correct. One cube per each cup of liquid is the proper amount. Either way, I use it all the time now and it only takes about 5 minutes or so. To make another short cut, I have made several batches of these and put them in the freezer. They reheat well enough. Sometimes (not always) the milk separates but when you taste it it's fine. It's just not company worthy or for eaters who have to have it look perfect. Anyway, many thanks to Nell for sharing this perfect no-fail recipe!