Cream Soup Base

266 Ratings
  • 5 230
  • 4 23
  • 3 9
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

This is a creamy soup base that will make many types of cream soup. Use your imagination and create a new soup.

By Nell Marsh

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan. Add flour and make a paste. Add milk and bouillon cubes. Cook over low heat until thickened. Add pepper to taste. Add more milk when adding the other soup ingredients, depending on the thickness you desire.

  • To this base you may add steamed broccoli and American cheese; or chunks of baked potato (peel and all) with American cheese, bacon pieces, and chives; or pureed, stewed tomatoes for a bisque; or leeks that have been cleaned well, steamed, and chopped; or cooked asparagus cut in pieces (if canned asparagus is used, add some of the liquid as well), topped with grated cheese and bacon pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 35.5mg; sodium 394.8mg. Full Nutrition
