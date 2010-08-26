Chicken and Rice Soup I

Creamy chicken soup with rice.

By Nell Marsh

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook celery, onion, rice, bouillon, and water about 20 minutes or until most of the water is absorbed by the rice. Remove from the heat.

  • Make a cream base: Combine butter and flour in a small skillet, making a paste. Add 2 cups milk and stir to make a smooth sauce.

  • Add cream base to the rice mixture. Add chicken and 1 cup milk. If the soup seems thick, add more milk. Add pepper to taste and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 434.7mg. Full Nutrition
