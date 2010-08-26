Chicken and Rice Soup I
Creamy chicken soup with rice.
Rating as 4 stars because I did make a few changes. I added one chopped carrot, some garlic salt, a bay leaf, and some thyme to the water/bouillon mix (used the water I had boiled the chicken in). I also used whole wheat flour because and brown rice because it's what I had. If using brown rice, your cook time is going to increase by about 30 minutes and you're going to want at least another cup of water. It was DELICIOUS! My 5 and 12 year old had 2 bowls! Not a bite was left, definitely going to double the recipe next time!
Very bland
This is a GREAT recipe for chicken and rice soup! My husband and I thoroughly enjoy it on a cold winters evening and the leftovers are great too! I do modify it by cooking 3 large carrots first until done and then I also add a can of baby peas. This is put in after the chicken and extra milk. It really adds another layer of flavor to the entire meal. By adding the extra carrots and peas, I do have to add a little more milk to thin it down a little more. Still fabulous!!!!!! Thank you so much!!!!!!!!!!
Pretty good soup...my boyfriend really enjoyed it (he liked the fact that it was a creamy soup that for once, didn't call for cheese)! I added 1/4 cup chopped carrots at the beginning, used 4 chicken bullion cubes, and 1/2 tsp salt. At the end, to get the consistency that we enjoy, used 2 cups of milk instead of just one and sprinkled some dry parsley flakes overall. This soup DOES need something to spice it up a little more, but I'm not quite sure what. Overall, easy and tasty soup...as it was completed in about 25 minutes! Thanks Nell.
I thought this was extremely bland. There's only so much you can do with 'pepper to taste', so I added some poultry seasoning. That still didn't do it, though improved it. In the end I added a bit of salt to my bowl and that seemed to add just one extra kick it still needed. Considering the blandness I don't see where all that butter added flavor, but a lot of fat, so if I had it to do over, I think I'd also cut the butter back and add some more bouillon. Only reason I didn't rate it lower is cause it's a good basis, but definitely needs some work, and I happen to like how thick it was. Update: Made this again later, adding 3 t. poultry seasoning, a hair of salt, cut the butter in half & added another bouillon cube. This made a pretty good cream soup.
This recipe is VERY plain, but gives a good basis to start with. I added other veggies and spices to make it more flavorful. One hint is to stay away from plain white rice. The soup took was very thick from the starch. I ended up adding more boullion to the soup when eating it as a leftover.
This recipe is a new staple at our house. It is so simple to make and so downhome good. I usually use leftover roasted chicken.
This soup is very thick, but it tastes great. I used a little extra bullion, milk, and my favorite seasonings (including salt).
I should have read all of the reviews before I made this. I used white rice, and I think it would be better to use wild rice. It was very bland and was too thick from all the starch. I agree with others in the fact that this is a good base recipe - but the recipe as written is not worth the effort.
Yumm!!! I'm eating a big bowl right now..and it's really rich and creamy! I've gone vegan, which can be a challenge when you love cream, butter and cheese! I've found though(from this site) that you can use silken tofu in place of cream...just put it in the food processor with a little soy milk and voila`!! The other changes I made were to use soy protien in place of the chicken, I added broccoli, red pepper and used brown rice instead of white.
My family loved this recipee but after reading the reviews I changed a few things. Instead of boiling the chicken I cubed it and browned it in olive oil. I then made the roux in the same pan that I browned the chicken in. I also added 1/2 teaspoon each of crushed rosemary, thyme and marjoram. This is a new family favorite for a cold winter day. Thank you Nell!!!
This soup was delicious! I made it according to the recipe and let it simmer for a couple hours. A nice touch was serving it in a sourdough "bread bowl". I will make it again!
This soup is so good and I made a couple of changes to make it healthier. I used brown rice, used 2T butter instead of 1/2 cup and sub wheat flour for all purpose flour. It is great, will make it again and again
I added two extra boullion cubes to the cream base (w/ the extra cup milk), as well as some parsley. I substituted the water for four cups of chicken broth, and left out the onion. All in all, it turned out very well. :)
I thought that this soup was very tasty. I used garlic chicken broth and 1 boullion cube and topped it with a freshly ground pepper mix. My husband and 14 month old daughter loved it. Will certainly make this many more times.
This recipe a friend of mine used to make so I know this will taste delicious
This recipe is a keeper for me. But I did make a few changes to it. I cooked the chicken and then used the stock left over from the chicken, and used it instead of water. Also I added 5 Tbs. of chicken soup base instead of using bouillon cubes. also I added extra chicken stock to make it not being so thick. My husband and I really liked it.
Great soup for one of those bone chilling days!! This soup heats the soul!
This was a little bland for us but good base to start with. I added a little food seasoning which included onion and garlic. I cubed the chicken and next time I will shred it. All in all, it was good. Thanks.
I would agree, it is a little on the bland side. Probably need to add more spices, maybe some garlic too. But still decent soup.
This is a great base recipe. Taking the suggestions of others and tasting the soup myself, I added some herbs to add more flavor--thyme, oregano, and sage. I also used 2 cans of fat free evaporated milk instead of the regular milk to make it extra creamy without the fat. And, I cut the amount of butter in half. I will defintely make this again.
This was pretty good but next time I would make some changes. I wouldn't use as much onion or celery.
There is nothing to say except YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY!! The only thing I did different was delete the celery (my husband hates it) and shred the chicken instead of cube it. It got rave reviews from all around and it was just as good the next day!!
I also thought it was a bit bland. I tweeked it by adding a few more bouillon cubes, garlic salt, and rosemary. My daughter loved it!
This soup was wonderful. Not only was it tastety but it was easy to make.
I loved this soup after I made a few changes. I added Uncle Ben's Brown and Wild Rice instead of white rice. I also added a bit of marjoram and rosemary. I also added chopped carrot. Although it was a bit thick for a soup, it was just how I like it. Will make again.
It was alright. Not sure if I'll make it again. I didn't really make any changes.
I have been using this recipe for quite a while now whenever we need a hearty thick soup. My family loves this. I add more chicken and plenty of onions and extra bouillon when serving to guests but prefer less seasoning myself. LOVE IT!!
My husband loved this so much he had 3 servings of it! I only used half the butter because that's what the white sauce I usually make calls for. Also used wheat flour because we were out of white and it added a little extra awesomeness! Will definitely make this one again.
This was great everyone loved this soup
This is a wonderful recipe. Basic ingredients combined to create a delicious blend of flavors. Even my two year old wanted a second helping.
This was a good soup. Perfect for a cold rainy day in Washington state, along with some butternut squash and whole wheat rolls fresh from the oven. I added pultry seasoning, garlic, and a bit of chili powder for more flavor. I will make it again, the only thing I didn't like was how much rice it had, I will cut down on that. It was very thick, so I added some water at the end of the cooking time, this also helped it not be quite so rich.
Delicious, rich soup. I used Uncle Ben's white rice/wild rice/roast chicken seasoning in place of the white rice alone. I added oxo powder which amounted to about 4/5 bouillon cubes, and sadly it was too much, my fault. Regardless this soup was very good, will make again.
I agree, this soup is bland almost to the point of being flavorless. I even added a tablespoon of crushed rosemary and two of lemon juice to spice it up, barely any effect. Also, you need at least 5 tablespoons of flour to make a paste, otherwise it's just too much butter. I won't be making this recipe again.
I added carrots. Used chicken broth instead of water to cook rice. It is a bit bland. I thought is was thick so I added some chicken broth to thin it out instead of milk. Will make again but will add some other some other spices. Definitively need to add more liquid than what is called for.
Very good. I always squeeze fresh lemon over my soup, it really adds another level.
Easy and delicious weeknight meal.
This recipe is a great start to a base cream soup, but it lacks Flavor. I added more bouillon cubes, rosemary & white pepper & carrots. I would cut Way Down on the butter. It was more like butter soup before I added the above. I really liked the thickness of this soup. Very hearty.
I think this recipe was ok. It was really good soup starter. I ended up adding carrots and garlic. I also added more seasonings then just pepper. (Thyme, celery salt, and garlic powder) I plan on using this recipe again but plan on using wild rice instead. And I had to use more milk because it was really thick. For the chicken I used left over chicken. My family liked the soup.
Thank you, I enjoyed this recipe. I did make a few adjustments but for the most part I really liked it. :D Devin
