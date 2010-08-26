Chicken and Rice Soup I

I thought this was extremely bland. There's only so much you can do with 'pepper to taste', so I added some poultry seasoning. That still didn't do it, though improved it. In the end I added a bit of salt to my bowl and that seemed to add just one extra kick it still needed. Considering the blandness I don't see where all that butter added flavor, but a lot of fat, so if I had it to do over, I think I'd also cut the butter back and add some more bouillon. Only reason I didn't rate it lower is cause it's a good basis, but definitely needs some work, and I happen to like how thick it was. Update: Made this again later, adding 3 t. poultry seasoning, a hair of salt, cut the butter in half & added another bouillon cube. This made a pretty good cream soup.