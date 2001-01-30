Vegetable Cheese Soup II

4.5
8 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Serve it as a soup in a bowl or as a topping on a baked potato. It is very delicious and easy to prepare.

Recipe by jarrell04aolcom

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 -8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large microwave bowl, cook vegetables in microwave for 10 minutes on high. Stir and rotate midway.

    Advertisement

  • On a large slow cooker, mix soup and water. Add onions, vegetables, and garlic, salt, and pepper to taste, and mix. Add cheese and mix. Simmer approximately 2 hours or until soup is creamy and cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
551 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 37.1g; cholesterol 89.9mg; sodium 1853.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022