Vegetable Cheese Soup II
Serve it as a soup in a bowl or as a topping on a baked potato. It is very delicious and easy to prepare.
I made this with a box of frozen chopped broccoli instead of the frozen mixed vegetables and it was delicious. My 14-month-old absolutely loved it. I used the leftovers as a baked-potato topping the second day and it was even better!
I used 2 pounds of asparagus instead of 1 pound of mixed veggies (just my personal choice). It turned out awesome! I used the slow cooker on high for 2 1/2 hours, but I'm sure it's because I didn't cube the cheese small enough. Outstanding flavor - my children even liked it! This will definitely become a favorite of mine!
made this today, its really good. I did use brocolli (personal taste) I dont think i would add any salt next time, the soup mix and cheese have more than enough. I felt the end result was a bit salty so I attempted to cut it down a little by adding some milk. I cooked in the crock pot on high for about 2 hours. Will make again for sure!
I made this yummy and easy-to-make soup today for a family gathering. I doubled the recipe and it did not fit into my standard-size crock pot, so I simmered it on the stove on LOW for 2 hours in a large soup pot stirring often. It turned out very good and my family already requested it for another meal. I may change up the veggies and use just broccoli instead.
This is a wonderful comfort soup! I got rave reviews.
Delicious! I added some shredded chicken and we had a complete meal! So very good.
This was easy and tasty as written. Excellent and one I will make again.
