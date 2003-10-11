Broccoli Cheese Soup

1 of 3302

Rating: 5 stars For years, I wished that I could duplicate the broccoli and cheese at Chili's, where I worked in college. But since it wasn't made at the restaurant, I couldn't. Now, THIS recipe is as good, if not better than Chili's and every other restaurant B & C I've tried. On the advice of others, I doubled the cheese and the broccoli, used 1/2 and 1/2 instead of milk and I cut the cheese into small cubes for quick melting. It was incredible, and I will absolutely be making this soup often. For family or for guests, watch out--this will knock your socks off! Word of caution: after cheese has melted, turn stove heat down to low or the cheese will stick to the bottom of pot. Helpful (2348)

Rating: 5 stars With some "alterations" this soup is awesome and deserves a very high rating! I used 6 Tablespoons of Butter (1/2 cup is just too much)... I added 2-3 cloves minced garlic to the onion… once the onion was tender/translucent I sauteed several chicken bouillon cubes and then added 2+ pounds of fresh broccoli to the onion/bouillon mixture and added 6-7 cups of water. I used heavy cream instead of milk. I still used the garlic powder to taste and added freshly ground black pepper too. I only used ½ cup of cornstarch and blended it with the soup broth instead of water. Lastly I used medium cheddar cheese and added it at the very end. If you’re unsure about deviating from the recipe, at least use fresh broccoli and cream or half/half and make sure to add the cheese at the end! It will make a delicious difference! Helpful (2025)

Rating: 5 stars Mmmm, mmmm GOOD!!! I read all the reviews before making it and did a few "tweaks" to the recipe and I am blissfully happy with the results. Keeper recipe! Here are the "tweaks" that I made: I covered the broccoli with THREE cans of chicken broth instead of four. I used TWO bags (14 oz) of broccoli florets I used TWO lbs of Velveeta (actually I used the generic grocery brand, it was cheaper) Instead of mixing cornstarch with water, I mixed it with the FOURTH can of chicken broth. Helpful (1316)

Rating: 5 stars I disagree with the 'Tweakers' make this just as it is, it's wonderful! Just imo, changing every ingredient of a recipe isn't a tweak, its a new recipe, just put that one up if you like it! Helpful (321)

Rating: 4 stars I like this soup. I have made it twice. The last time I made it I did not add the corn starch at the end but instead I pureed the hot soup right in the pot with my hand mixer/immersion blender (love this for soups). I left more of the broccoli stalk pieces in and this thickened the soup more healthfully. I also added two vine ripened tomatos I had roasted/mesquite smoked on the grill (Before pureeing). Also don't be afraid to use real cheddar in place of part of the cheese food. Much better for you! Helpful (289)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! My 4 year old liked it even after she found out it had broccoli! I decided to cut the recipe in half and to make it in the crock pot. Here's how I altered the recipe - I used 2 lbs velveeta, 1/4 onion, 1/4 cup green pepper, 1/4 cup butter, 8 oz frozen brocolli, 1 can chicken broth, 1/2 cup milk and 1 tsp. minced Garlic. I didn't need the cornstarch or extra water since I used the crock pot. I cubed the velveeta and put it in the crock pot on low. I sauted the onions, green pepper, and garlic in butter, then added the brcocolli and covered in the chicken broth and milk. After boiling off some of the liquid in the pan, I added this to the crock pot. I stirred it together, and let it cook for about 3 to 4 hours on low, stirring at least once an hour. It was delicious and my whole family loved it. They are already asking me to make it again. Remember, if you use the cornstarch to thicken the soup, mix it with the cold milk first then you have to bring it to a boil with the rest of the soup. Helpful (279)

Rating: 5 stars SO easy and delicious! I make a batch and pop individual servings in the freezer in ZipLoc containers. Awesome to pop in the microwave! Yummy! Helpful (222)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making broccoli cheese soup for years but this version is MUCH easier!! I took the submitter's advice and added 1/3 cup of white wine while sauting the onions and used flour instead of cornstarch. I also used more broccoli than called for and next time I may added some shredded carrots for color but overall, this was excellent!! And this version will replace my old one! Thanks Karin!! Helpful (220)

Rating: 5 stars I kind of combined this and tons of reviews from this and Broc Soup III for my soup. I only used 3 tbls butter to saute the onion (about 1 1/2 C pre-diced-will actually use more next time). I used a bag of frozen and a fresh crown of chopped broccoli. I put all 4 cans of chicken broth in w/the brocolli. I used a pound of 2% Velveeta and a handful of 2% shredded jack cheese. I added a little less than a tbsp garlic powder (and next time I will skip this and saute fresh minced garlic in w/my onions) just under a tbsp worchestershire sauce and a dash of dry mustard. Before I added the cheeses I strained about 1/2 the brocolli mix and pureed before returning to the pot-next time I will puree almost the entire mix (I like more creamy than chunky). I thickened w/BC 4 cheese instant mashed potatoes. Oh and I used fat free evaporated milk instead of regular (though after adding I noticed the expiration date was 09/06....I don't reccomend that!). Served a/a diced tomato garnish and crusty bread. Thanks for a great recipe (and lots of great modifications along the way from reviewers!). Helpful (163)