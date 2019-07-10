Beef Kelaguen

4
12 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This raw beef Kelaguen, like a beef ceviche, is my dad's recipe, from Dededo, Guam. This is no-heat cooking, the meat "cooks" in the marinade. I serve this over rice.

Recipe by Christine M

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour lemon juice, soy sauce, and Tabasco in a large, glass bowl. Stir in beef and green onions. Add additional lemon juice if needed to cover the beef.

    Advertisement

  • Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and allow to rest at room temperature for 1 hour, until meat turns a grayish-brown color and appears cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 302.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/13/2022