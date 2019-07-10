Beef Kelaguen
This raw beef Kelaguen, like a beef ceviche, is my dad's recipe, from Dededo, Guam. This is no-heat cooking, the meat "cooks" in the marinade. I serve this over rice.
For beef Kelaguen you need to squeeze the blood out of the meat first and use the hottest peppers you can take. The local peppers are the best if you can get them.Read More
First off, NEVER use Tabasco or Soy Sause in Beef Kelaguen! This looks more like a recipe for disaster. My friend made an attempt to make Beef Kelaguen and was mislead by this post. She ended up wasting 4lbs of flank steak that she ended up cooking and feeding her moms dog with. haha! "true story" In beef Kelaguen "less is more" all you need is 2lbs of Flank Steak, 1 1/2 Cup Lemmon Juice, 2 teaspoons of salt and "FRESH" pepper to liking and let cure for about 2hours. Good luck at your next Potluck!Read More
This recipe deserves a try, it is delicious. I spent some time in Guam and this became my favorite food on the island. This recipe is great. I like to use chicken instead of beef.
we don't use tabasco.
I was stationed in Guam -Loved Kelaguen any kind but I remember Boonie peppers NOT Tabasco
Having this reminds me of my days stationed in Guam. @Shaunb - yes, you DO use soy sauce, but traditionally, it has "boonie peppers" instead of tabasco. Except for the beef, all the other ingredients make up Fina'dene sauce.
Is that a spork in the pic..lol...
This is a good recipe. Although soy sauce is not often used in kelaguen, I think it adds a nice depth of flavor, and helps to moderate the "shine" of the lemon juice. (I've also seen a tablespoon or so of brown sugar added, which, like the soy, is good but not very traditional.) But I have to agree with the others: slice some fresh hot peppers into it, not tabasco!
My step mother is from Dededo, Guam. I am so glad I found this because it was a staple at family parties when we lived there. I haven't had it for nearly 20 years and I had forgotten exactly how to make it... I did leave out the Tabasco and thinly sliced Thai chilies (closest to boonie peppers I had). It was PERFECT!!!
I added boony peppers that I brought back from Guam...awesome stuff
So good. Heard about Kelaguen from a buddy at work. Tired it, and love it
Love this recipe - I add diced tomato and onion to my rice. A little heat goes a long way
