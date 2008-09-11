Shrimp Soup
Easy and good. Garnish with fresh scallions.
Easy and good. Garnish with fresh scallions.
I gave this a 4 star because it was reltively tasty, and very low in calories. I was looking for a fast, low calorie recipe and this fit the bill. I could not find shrimp consomme, so I substituted vegetable broth instead. I usually hate reviews where people change the recipe (especially things that clearly effect the taste) and then review it, but I had no choice in this case.Read More
I added chow mein noodles to make the soup heartier. For me it was low on flavor, but my 9 year old loves it. I will definitely be making this again.Read More
I gave this a 4 star because it was reltively tasty, and very low in calories. I was looking for a fast, low calorie recipe and this fit the bill. I could not find shrimp consomme, so I substituted vegetable broth instead. I usually hate reviews where people change the recipe (especially things that clearly effect the taste) and then review it, but I had no choice in this case.
The flavor is good but there isn't much substance. Add some noodles or rice and you have substance and a 5 star soup to compliment your Asian meal. I will use this often. Thanks!
Tasty simple recipe. Couldn't find shrimp consomme either so used twice the beef broth instead. Cut the size of the broth to a quarter of that in the recipe, but used the same amount of dill and green onion so there was lots of flavor. also added low carb shirataki noodles.
This soup is ready in a flash, which is great! I agree with other reviewers that it needs something more. I added kale when the shrimp went in, and I though it was a tasty and healthy addition. I also sprinkled shredded parmesan on the top before serving. I will make this again.
This is a very nice soup, about 3, maybe almost 4 star. However, it is SO simple to raise it a star, even two, by using fresh shrimp, added JUST late enough to cook properly, (it just takes a few 3-4 minutes!) to cook. If you are worried about having enough shrimp flavor, sack up some clean (no legs!) shrimp shells in small square of cheesecloth & add at the beginning of the heating process. Remove when they have improved the flavor, & definitely (as you probably can guess, before serving! (LOL! Ask me why I state this!!). I would add fresh chopped scallions on top, for garnish.
I make this for my girlfriend with some shitake noodles as she was watching her calories. She loves it!
It was a bit salty for me. Would use low sodium broths
Very good. I added soy sauce and sriracha to mine. Next time i'll add mushrooms..
I added mushrooms, baby spinach.
I could not find the consomme, and added chopped kale. It was delicious. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I made it first by the recipe and it was good, except I couldn't find the shrimp consommé, so I used beef consommé instead! I then added some of the items from other reviews, kale and noodles, it was really delicious.
I added chow mein noodles to make the soup heartier. For me it was low on flavor, but my 9 year old loves it. I will definitely be making this again.
Family liked this one. Followed advice and added Chinese noodles. Also added imitation crab for more texture.
I made this for a girls' night and was surprised at the response I got. the only change I made was to add some noodles, because I felt it was missing some substance. I don't particularly care for dill, which is why I rated it a 4, but all the ladies said it was delicious, and one of the girls went home and made it the very next week!
My 10 year picked this out and made it. Very easy for her and was delicious!
It was tasty! My hack for the shrimp consomme was using an equal amount of Trader Joe's heart vegetable broth to what is called for with three packets of seasoning from shrimp flavored ramen. I also added a package of frozen mushrooms.
This turned out amazing. I did mine in a crock pot and added spinach. I didn't put the noodle. The flavor combination is amazing.
Super easy - great for when you are transitioning after surgery from a liquid to a regular diet.
I added crab to this but it came out very salty. We added some soy sauce to it to cut the salt and it helped but was still strong. I will search for other ways to cut the salt but keep it tasty.
It was good. I couldn't find the shrimp consomme so I used seafood broth instead. I added mushrooms to it, and used Tony's seasoning.
I would do this alittle differently....a few fresh shrimp cook them and use the broth, also use the frozen, use some noodles and mushrooms ...... there are several variations that this recipe could drizzle into our imaginations to create ....thank you!!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections