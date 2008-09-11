Shrimp Soup

28 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 10
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Easy and good. Garnish with fresh scallions.

By Jen

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine chicken broth, beef broth and shrimp consomme. Bring to a simmer, then strain.

    Advertisement

  • Return broth to pot and add shrimp and dill. Heat through and adjust seasonings. Garnish with chopped green onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 63.3mg; sodium 656.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022