My Best Clam Chowder

I am a chef and make clam chowder in restaurants and catering and use a similar recipe when I make it. This recipe seems quite solid but here is what I do if anyone wants to try a little spin on it. I add some fresh garlic to the sauteed veggies while they cook in bacon fat with a dash of butter(salt pork or ham hocks also work well here) I do not use any onion at all but substitute shallot instead and nearly carmalize all the veggies first. I do not use any half and half but instead use an extra can (or make your own) clam juice/stock and make up for the added water content by using heavy cream. You wont need quite as much heavy cream as it calls for half and half and it still comes out nice and creamy with a little more clam flavor. I add the chopped crispy bacon and clams towards the end of the cooking process as to not have tough clams or rubbery bacon with less flavor. Try it out if you like...i also cook soup with a couple bay leaves, a little celery salt, thyme and a couple other minor adds that i like in clam chowder.