Cheese Vegetable Soup I

Very easy and extra good. A tempting blend of vegetables, cheese, and ground beef, with just enough hot pepper sauce to make it interesting.

Recipe by Alice W Conn

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 -6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown the ground beef and drain.

  • Put all ingredients except the cheese sauce in a crock pot. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours.

  • Add cheese sauce and gently stir until well blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
621 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 43.5g; cholesterol 144.4mg; sodium 1935.4mg. Full Nutrition
