Cheese Vegetable Soup I
Very easy and extra good. A tempting blend of vegetables, cheese, and ground beef, with just enough hot pepper sauce to make it interesting.
I tried this at my table of 3 boys and hubby - they all love it - I made it again with leftover sausage - it was fantastic. Now making it for Bunco group. It is rare my husband raves over dinner, especially soup but this did the trick! Thanks Alice!Read More
Husband and I liked this soup. Unfortunately, my young children would not go near it - but that is not unusual. Next time, I will substitute a can of beer for the water to give it a great beer-cheese flavor. I also will add a little less corn. This is a very thick soup and I think the recipe is a little heavy on the corn. To simplify even more, I substituted a can of Veg-All large cut veggies for the potatoes, carrots and celery. Same ingredients, but much less time to prepare and cook. I was able to make the entire soup in about 30 minutes on the stovetop by using these pre-cooked canned vegetables. I will try this again soon.Read More
This was a family favorite - my husband said it scored a "10"! I used Taco Bell's Cheese and Salsa mix (in a jar) and didn't add any of the spice. It seemed to do the trick. I will definitely make this again. Thanks!
NO tomato products in this soup - surprised at how tasty this soup turned out to be! The only change I made - I melted cheddar cheese and added versus using cheese in a jar. Served this along with a fresh garden salad and toasted French bread. This was a faceless crockpot recipe which I chose to prepare for the Allstars - South Region. Thanks Alice for sharing your recipe with Allrecipes!
This is a very good soup. But to make it easier, I used a large can of Veg-all. I would definitly make this again.
I made a double batch of this recipe to take to a family luncheon. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. I made a second double batch the next week. It was really yummy for lunch on a cold winter day. I added a can of beef broth to make it a little thinner.
I did not do this recipe in the crock pot, but instead simmered it on the stove for about an hour before adding the Chez Whiz. I also added ground black pepper and a little salt. I served it with breadsticks to dip in the soup, and it was excellent.
It does not have an appealing look when cooked and the first bite was the hardest to take, but overall it had a good taste. After talking the kids and husband into trying it they liked it. Needed a little more zip so next time I will add a little more cayenne for extra flavor!
My husband and I really liked this soup. We are cheese lovers. I used a Wal-Mart brand of jar cheese and it tasted just fine. It was very good the way it was, but i think that maybe using a roast and broth would make it even better. We will make this soup again and probably many more times.
this was great and I had to modify it quite a bit because I was to lazy to get out in the snow to go the store!! I used a can of corn,drained and potatoes and used shredded velveeta, no celery or carrots and it was still wonderful, its best to let it cool and scrap the buttery fat from the cheese off the top before you reheat it, I can't wait to try it with the cheez whiz thanks for a great recipe
Very good. I used frozen hash browns instead of potatoes and frozen corn. My family loved the soup.
My guys liked this. I kept it as written except added a container of soft pretzel cheese dip instead of the whiz and it was great. Had a little kick. I did add 1/2 Cup of beer and another 1/2 cup water to the original posting of water-it looked like it needed more liquid.
I loved it, but too much cheese for the rest of the family
Without the celery and carrots, this was a very kid friendly recipe. I ended up needing 4 cups of liquid to start - maybe I put in too many potatoes. I put the jar of hot sauce on the table for people to add if they wanted more.
Excellent recipe for a working Mom! Hearty and filling. Even though it's a soup, it's a meal all on it's own.
I quadrupled this recipe for a student organization I belong to. It was cheap, easy, and fast! And best of all - they all loved it, there were not leftovers. I also cooked this on the stove for a few hours because of lack of time and it turned out great.
Yum! This soup was so flavorful, delicious, and hearty. It is like a meal by itself. We added more pepper sauce to give it a kick, and some shredded Sharp cheddar as we were serving it. This is perfect for Cheese lovers!
Everyone loved it. Hot sauce is key. Needed more spice.
five servings makes alot of soup!
Very good. I made a few changes...omitted celery (don't like it), used a little less hot sauce since my toddler would be eating it. I think next time I will try it with Velveeta instead of the cheese whiz. I think Velveeta would taste a little better.
Hmm.. this turned out *AWESOME* how I made it, but since it was way different didnt rate it. I tripled the liquid, used beef soup base, added mushrooms and more of all veggies, seasoned with garlic salt, accent (MSG), garlic chile paste instead of hot sauce, used light cheese whiz, and cooked on stove top (took about an hour total). It was EXCELLENT and got rave reviews...thanks for the great starting point! As written i think it would have been a little thick and "stewy" for my tastes...I like really brothy soups :-)
I guess I'm in the minority (I'm also 9 months pregnant and admittedly have "food issues"!). I really didn't care for this recipe - the mixture of the flavors kind of made me sick. My husband, on the other hand, thought it was great. He crumbled saltines into it and happily ate it so it's probably just me & my hormones acting up again :o)
Great soup, something a little different. Easy to prepare. Used extra meat. My husband really liked it, he had 3 bowls!! Would make again. Don't really need to change a thing.
This soup was good. Probably won't be my first choice.
This is delicious. I substituted the ground beef with ground turkey. And i served it with pumpkin muffins. It was a huge hit at work on soup day. I did try it without the cheese before i added it and I like it much better with the cheese.
YUMMY!!! I skipped the hot pepper sauce and cut back a little on the celery and carrots (just a personal preference.) I added a little more onion, only one beef bouillon cube and two large potatoes. I tried it before I added the cheese and loved it so much that way that I left the cheese out! I recommend it both ways.
This is okay...not outstanding, not terrible, just okay. I guess to me when you make a soup with Cheez Whiz you're gonna have a soup that ends up tasting like...Cheez Whiz. Which is not necessarily a bad thing. But I think I'd like to try a cheese soup that has a little more nuance/less of a chemically-processed cheese taste to it.
This soup is wonderfully easy and terribly delicious. I doubled the recipe and took the soup to a work luncheon. The soup was gone before I got through the line. This will become a family favorite and go in the cookbook I have created for my children when they grow up.
I made this for company and they loved it so much they took home all the leftovers! My husband commented the next day that he was kind of bummed that we didn't keep any for ourselves! Very good!
My family realy likes a good soup:)We were disappointed when i made this one. Infact..I sampled it about an hour before supper and was debating wether I should serve it or not. I'm thinking maybe it was the cheese that we didnt like. I did buy a Hy-vee brand of processed cheese ...maybe i should of stuck with cheese whiz? Who knows..i dont think i will risk it again though.
Easy and a great meal for the family to come home to after a long day!
Delicious and so easy to make!
Great with extra cheese and salt on top! Substituted fake cheese for real sharp cheddar. Perfect and well balanced for any busy night.
I doubled most of the recipe except for the cheese to make it more soupy! It was a great hit with friends! Making it again in the near future!
It was good, but didnt really like the hamburger in it, and instead of 2 cups of water, I used 4 cups of beef broth.
I put 4 cups of milk in it too and it was AMAZING. I kept burning my tongue on it bc I kept trying to sneek a sip. My boyfriend couldn't stop raving about it too. It is a Def try this Winter.
I think it was the processed cheese that we didn't like. I used velveeta packets because I couldn't find any in a jar at the grocery store. My sister, who is dairy free, took some with her before the cheese was added. She added tomato juice instead and said it was pretty good. Not sure if we will try this again - someone in my house would have to specifically ask for it.
It's yummy! I added one jar of three cheese pasta sauce and it was really good!
love it
Delicious and crowd~pleasing! I doubled the recipe and used ground turkey, browned with some minced garlic. Because of the greater volume, did cook half of time in slow cooker on High, then low. Rave reviews!
I love this soup. I wasn't sure at first bite, but then I was hooked! I use 2 cups of beef stock (instead of water and bouillon cubes). I add 1 tsp of hot sauce and a couple shakes of season salt. The first time I made it, it was too thick for me, so now I add a 1/2 bottle of beer. After adding the Cheese Whiz, I usually add some more stock to thin it a little bit.
