Be Prepared Five-Bean Soup Mix

I put my beans in a 1 1/2 pint canning jar, add the seasonings right on top, put a lid on it, and store it in the pantry. After dumping the mix in the crockpot, I add 3 jars of water per jar of mix. (Takes 2 for our medium-sized family.) I buy high-end beans at the health food store so they are already triple-washed. I don't pay attention to the bean mix in the recipe, use whatever beans I want, and go for some variety so its pretty in the jars. (Easy gifts, too.) I use vegeterian boullion and skip the bacon bits so I'm not limited when feeding vegeterians. The thing I like most about this is it is an instant meal. With a day of appointments ahead of you, all you have to do is throw the jar or two of beans and seasoning in the crockpot, add a few jars of water, a can of timatoes, and go. Come home to a great aroma and good flavor. This is a magic recipe. For one thing, I always heard you cannot put salt in beans before they are cooked, but this has salt & bouillon, but it works. The taste is great- good by itself, but not overpowering if you want to flavor it differently.