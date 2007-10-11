Be Prepared Five-Bean Soup Mix

This make-ahead dry bean soup mix allows you always to be prepared!

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 batches of soup mix
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • To make bean mix: Measure pinto, navy, kidney, lima, and garbanzo beans, and combine in a large airtight container or zip-top bag.

  • To make seasoning mix: Combine onion, paprika, salt, mustard powder, garlic, chicken bouillon powder, beef broth, parsley, bacon bits, and vegetable flakes in a small zip-top bag and shake to mix. Place bag in the container with bean mix. Store at room temperature.

  • To make one batch of soup (6 servings), start 2 1/2 hours before serving. Rinse 1 1/2 cups bean mix in a sieve under running water. Place beans in a 3-quart saucepan. Add 5 cups water, 1 tablespoon oil, and 1/4 cup seasoning mix. (You can add 1 can tomatoes and juice at this time, or you can add juice and reserve tomatoes to add near the end of simmering time.) Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 2 to 2 1/2 hours until beans are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 11.9g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 538.8mg. Full Nutrition
