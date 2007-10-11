Be Prepared Five-Bean Soup Mix
This make-ahead dry bean soup mix allows you always to be prepared!
Okay, just to help future makers of this soup, it took me FOREVER to hunt down mixed vegetable flakes in my area. I called every store and hunted down every aisle. Finally I found them in the bulk bins at Whole Foods in the next town. Whew! Soup was delish, by-the-way, and it helps to ask the grocer for dehydrated veggies rather than mixed veggie flakes. I swear, Ive never been looked at so strangly in all my life.Read More
I thought I followed this recipe exactly, and can't figure out why it just didn't work, but it didn't. We just didn't like it. I'm just glad we tried it before we packaged it up as Christmas gifts.Read More
I have made this recipe three times so far. It's a mainstay. Add 1/4 cup uncooked pearled barley near the end of the cooking time to give the broth a stew-like texture rather than the watery broth you get otherwise. Also, serve with 1/2 oz of plain goat cheese for great flavor and to (ahem) avoid the gastrointestinal consequence typical of eating beans. (An enzyme in the cheese enhances digestion of the beans in the small intestine, or something. :o)
A great recipe for cold evenings when you have little time to cook. Just throw it in the crockpot and forget it until dinner time!
I tried the recipe as you would make it to put in a jar as a gift (6 servings). The flavor was good, but even after simmering for 3 hours, the beans still weren't soft. I'd definitely recommend letting the beans soak overnight, then drain and rinse before cooking in the soup.
I put my beans in a 1 1/2 pint canning jar, add the seasonings right on top, put a lid on it, and store it in the pantry. After dumping the mix in the crockpot, I add 3 jars of water per jar of mix. (Takes 2 for our medium-sized family.) I buy high-end beans at the health food store so they are already triple-washed. I don't pay attention to the bean mix in the recipe, use whatever beans I want, and go for some variety so its pretty in the jars. (Easy gifts, too.) I use vegeterian boullion and skip the bacon bits so I'm not limited when feeding vegeterians. The thing I like most about this is it is an instant meal. With a day of appointments ahead of you, all you have to do is throw the jar or two of beans and seasoning in the crockpot, add a few jars of water, a can of timatoes, and go. Come home to a great aroma and good flavor. This is a magic recipe. For one thing, I always heard you cannot put salt in beans before they are cooked, but this has salt & bouillon, but it works. The taste is great- good by itself, but not overpowering if you want to flavor it differently.
GOOD SUGGESTION,VERY HEALTHY,VERY TASTY. I LIKE MINE COOKED A LITTLE LONGER, COMMMMME AND GETTT IT.
This is a great bean soup! Having the mix ready, when you need it, makes this recipe very convenient. The spice mix is wonderful! This soup has plenty of GOOD flavor and with some creative packaging, this mix would make a great gift idea.
***** excellent, soak the beans before, I used Knorrs Veg Dep for veg flakes
What a great recipe! I also added black beans in the mix, & used chopped fresh plum tomatoes. Great to have on hand for those nights when you're in the mood for some easy cooking.I found vegetable flakes in the Bulkbarn.
This is yummy on a cold, wintry day. I couldn't find all the different types of beans sold separately, but used a "15-bean" mix that worked great! Yummy!
My family and I really liked this soup. It was easy to prepare - just put it in a crock pot and let go. I added some pork stew beef to this. It was very good.
My family loves this soup!!! My husband even made it for the guys at deer camp and added ring sausage.I sent it to my son in college and he raved about it(free and tasty food!!) and made it in the crock pot. It makes a great gift for college students!!!
This meal is so good! I used one package of mixed dry beans (soaked the night before). This made it a little too salty for me but my husband loved it. This was cooked in the crockpot for several hours. I will definately make this again, it is so tasty. Thanks for the recipe.
I am often pressed for time, so I used a large jar of precooked 7 bean soup and added the rest of the ingredients. It was quick and turned out rather good!
I used this recipe as a base for my own version. I had 1 package 16 bean soup that I soaked overnight. From this recipe I used the seasonings and added it to my own beans and also 2 cans diced tomatoes and chicken broth. I must say that it was mighty tasty!
I used a 15 bean mix and used veggies for soup mix frozen vegetables turned out really well.
This had a nice flavor even without the bacon. I made this for 8 vs. the standard 24 servings, and just added the spices to the pot and let it go. Very easy with 5 minutes prep time.
Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. I was a little nervous making it. I wasn't sure that it would have enough flavor, but it is really good.
Great recipe. I couldn't find the mixed vegetable flakes (where do you get those?) so I just left them out. It was even better the next day. I made this for teacher gifts this year. Thanks!
This one is not 4 me. I found it to be very, very bland, and I followed the recipe to a T. I also did not like the texture of the garbanzo bean in the soup. Desparate to try to give some flavour to the soup, I threw in the remainder of a chicken that I was saving to make some chicken stock. The recipe is edible; I will not throw it out, but I will not make this one again. Soak the beans overnight. The quick soak method does not work.
Really good with a good-quality, smokey paprika... I used fresh vegies since I could, and would reserve the dried vegies for a camp-food option.
It did not have enough flavor for me but I am looking for something like this to give as gifts so I will try it again with some modifications and see how it turns out.
Modified this with fresh herbs from my garden, oregano, basil and rosemary (about a 4" sprig of each) with 2 tbsp. garlic, 3 Sorento peppers & (6 quarter sized) ginger added. Additionally put in carrots, bock choy, mushrooms. and a whole onion. Skipped mixed vegetable flakes, bacon bits and bouillon cube to keep it strictly vegetarian. Plenty of flavor!
This had SO much flavor! I made a big pot. I used the dried bag of mixed beans, soaked over night. Served it with Lamb chops. The flavors of the two were amazing. Tonight, I decided to take the left over lamb chops, chop them up and mix them with the bean soup. You couldn't ask for a more flavorful, healthy dinner! Thank you so much for the recipe!
I made this with canned beans. It came out really well.
I did change this up quite a bit, so it's not a really valid review. I used what I had on hand... a 16 dry bean mix, all fresh veggies including carrots, celery, onion, garlic and parsley, and some Bragg's Organic Sprinkle 24 herbs and spices blend. I used 2 tsp smoked paprika, which gave it a good flavor, but a little strong. 1 - 1 1/2 tsp would have been enough. And I threw in about 1/2 can of tomato paste. The paprika and dry mustard are great. Thanks for the starter for a great recipe. It's fun to get a base and then improvise!
First of all I cut the recipe in 4 as this amount was to large for just my hubby and I. I did not wish to eat it for days on end. I did make a few small changes as a few of the ingredients I did not have at the time, but these were minor. I also added twice the amount of tomatoes as was recommended. I did have to add a lot more water then the recommended as well as I notice while it was simmering that the water had all evaporated. And on day three of eating this we added pasta and made it into a pasta dish instead of soup. Yummy! All in all I really liked this recipe and would make it again.
