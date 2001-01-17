Chicken Chili I
This is really great with chopped green onions and Monterey Jack cheese served on top.
This is really great with chopped green onions and Monterey Jack cheese served on top.
Great recipe for chili. A nice change from the typical meat, bean and tomato variety. I'd recommend it to anyone.Read More
This has potential to be really good, but I didn't think that the mixture of spices went very well together. I also enjoy chili with a tomato base much better.Read More
Great recipe for chili. A nice change from the typical meat, bean and tomato variety. I'd recommend it to anyone.
This recipe is also very good with leftover turkey. I cut back on the oregano and added some cayenne, a little cilantro and coriander to the other ingredients spice wise. When adding the chicken/turkey I also add 1/2 c of tequila for more of a southwestern flavor. Making a roux of butter and flour adding slowing before serving will thicken it up nicely. Topping with some fresh chopped tomato, fresh cilantro and chopped red onion is perfect. We call this 'White Chili'.
LOVED IT!! I did make a few changes: used 4 cans of navy beans instead of frozen (cooks faster), We do not like extra spicy, so no chile or jalapeno peppers for us. Instead I put 1/2 tbl chili powder - my family loved it! I also did not have cooked chichen so my 1st step was to boil a packed of tenderloins in the chicken broth!!! It worked very well! I thickened the broth with corn starch.
I like this recipe because of its fairly unusual use of navy beans. Nice change...
Followed the recipe as is. Wonderful - a definite keeper!!! Thanks!!
This has potential to be really good, but I didn't think that the mixture of spices went very well together. I also enjoy chili with a tomato base much better.
I soak the beans a couple of hours or overnight, then drain and proceed with the recipe as stated. Very Good.
Yummy stuff! I hate messing with dried beans so I used an equivalent amount in canned (which is about 6-7 c. for 1 lb dry). Interestingly, I used all the chicken broth called for, which normally would have been at least partially soaked up with the beans - so I'm not quite sure how this works out if using dry beans. Just as a note, this is more like a white chili and isn't *supposed* to have a tomato base - that's part of the point.
no one cared for this
I didn't like this. The cloves were overpowering. I might add just a pinch of cloves, but no more. To make this soup edible I added fresh chopped cilantro and 2 tsp more salt and garnished with sour cream. Since I don't have a crockpot big enough to make this I pressure cooked the beans and otherwise followed the directions. I did not add black pepper or jalapeno because I don't like black pepper and my children won't eat spicy food.
As written this was really bland and tasteless. I added a tablespoon of chili powder and that made it absolutely delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections