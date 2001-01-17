Chicken Chili I

This is really great with chopped green onions and Monterey Jack cheese served on top.

Recipe by Jennifer

Directions

  • Sort and wash beans. Place beans, broth, onion, garlic, black pepper, oregano, cumin, and ground cloves in a Dutch oven. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 2 hours.

  • Stir in chicken, chilies, water, salt, and jalapeno. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 1 hour; stirring often.

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 43.8mg; sodium 446mg. Full Nutrition
