World's Best Pasta Sauce!

Sounded a bit meaty with almost 2 pounds of meat, but went ahead and tried it anyway. The recipe is very similar to my own, with more meat of course,a slight variance in the spices and the addition of fennel and some extra tomato paste. After reading all the rave reviews I had to try it. My husband assured me that there is "nothing wrong with my sauce and no need to try another one." I however, wanted to see what all the fuss was about so I tried it out. I followed the recipe closely but did add a couple of bay leaves,brown sugar instead of white, and sauteed the onion and garlic in olive oil rather than with the meat as I didn't want to lose any of the flavor when I drained the meat. I put it in the crock pot on high for about 3 1/2 hrs then turned to low for about 1 hour. Tasted great! The fennel is a nice addition. The meatieness is perfect for lasagna, however, I would use less if making it to pour over pasta. All in all a great sauce. Thanks John.