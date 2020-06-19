World's Best Pasta Sauce!

Well, my lasagna has become quite popular, and I think the sauce from that makes amazing meat sauce as well. So I thought I would post it by itself.

By John Chandler

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the sausage, beef, onion, and garlic until well browned; drain fat. Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce, and water. Mix in sugar and season with basil, fennel seed, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 672.8mg. Full Nutrition
