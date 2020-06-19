World's Best Pasta Sauce!
Well, my lasagna has become quite popular, and I think the sauce from that makes amazing meat sauce as well. So I thought I would post it by itself.
I've never written a review for a recipe before but this recipe was worth the effort. I made this as the recipe calls and it was fabulous. I've been making Italian food for a long time and this sauce was truly delicious. My Italian husband declared it the best sauce he's ever had!!Read More
I made this just for kicks to see how other people make their sauce. This was just OK at best. First of all...there's already enough fennel seed in Italian sausage that adding more is complete overkill. And it's definitely lacking ingredients for a full, rich sauce...such as...bell pepper, mushrooms, fresh Italian basil, fresh spicy oregano, fresh parsley, and a bit of red wine. (by the way...red wine is what should be used instead of sugar) Also...1/8 to 1/4 cup olive oil in your sauce will keep it from coagulating and also makes it a healthier recipe. A couple pinches of black pepper and fresh thyme sprinkled on the sauce when served finishes it off.Read More
Hope you enjoy it. I am still amazed that the responces my other recipe has recieved.
Awesome meat sauce!!! I sauteed the beef and sausage separately as they tend to be greasy and added them to the sauce during the last half hour of cooking. I then sauteed the onion with a little olive oil and garlic until translucent. I then added the tomatoes and spices. I used red wine vs. water, added 1/4 tsp. of red pepper flakes, doubled the basil, added 2 tsp. of oregano, and 1 bay leaf. The fennel seeds are a nice touch! This sauce was so good and tasted even better the next day.
I was going to just use the meat sauce recipe from my favorite lasagna but thought I'd look around and see what's out here. What do I pull up? The sauce recipe from my favorite lasagna! This sauce is great as is, and the best part is, you can tweak it a bit as you like. add more garlic, less sugar, spicy sausage,...whatever and the end product is always delicious. I personally like a thick sauce so I omit 1/2 of the tomato sauce this recipe calls for, still delicous! Try it you will love it.
I started making this sauce a few months ago. Since then, I absolutely REFUSE to buy any at the store. I love to add in fresh tomatoes from our garden, but even without it, this sauce KICKS tail. If I learned how to put it up in jars, I'd keep it on hand all the time. It makes a ton, and it is the single best sauce I have ever eaten.
I have been making this recipe for a long time now. It is excellent. Over time I made a few changes that perfect this recipe! 1) Add more garlic! You really can't put in too much! 2) Substitute a dry red wine for half of the the water. 3) Add 4-6 chopped fresh basil leaves! You'll love the aroma in the kitchen, and be amazed at how it affects the taste of the sauce. 4) Add about 1/2 tsp of oregano, and 1 bay leaf. Amazing pasta sauce!
We took this to a pasta potluck and received many compliments and requests for the recipe! My daughter actually made it and said it was quick and easy. [But not quite as good as her husband's ;-)] Since everyone seemed to really like it I rated it five stars. Personally, it was too much meat for me and next time I will cut the sugar in half or omit it entirely. If you can find the Contadina brand tomato products I recommend using them. Their flavor is less acidic than other brands. This may be why I didn't think it needed the sugar. Their roasted garlic flavored tomato paste is the best!!
I absolutely love this sauce! I didn't change anything, only made a small addition. I like things a little spicy, so I added crushed red pepper flakes. I will definately make this again!
Delicious.. We made this in a Crock Pot and Cooked all day, Only a Few Differences.. First Used Italian Ground Sausage instead. Used Tomato Sauce instead of Canned Tomatoes. Extra little Seasoning to Taste... My Family Loved this. Nobody wanted to Stop eating. No longer will we use Canned sauce, this our new Sauce. We will use with Our Lasagna... Thank you John for Sharing... Please note if you like Spicy, then Spice it up.. Don't knock a star because you want a bit more Bite, If you want Sweet, Use extra Sugar. Just taste as you add so you don't over Do it... Every recipe as perfect for some maybe not for others, Follow the General Recipe of Any kind and Spruce it up to your Tastes. Good luck and Enjoy... Again, we are thrilled to be done with canned sauce...TY :) ..
Very Good! I scaled to 4 servings, didn't add the ground beef or fennel seed (didn't have), and used fresh ground sage sausage. I only cooked the sauce on low for 45 minutes and my kids LOVED it and asked for seconds. Served with cheese ravioli.
Very good, love the flavor. IT says to turn it on low to simmer, but my stove has both a simmer setting and low. Turn it on simmer, to prevent sauce from drying up.
Made this recipe as written, except used 3/4 pound italian sausage -- that seemed like enough. Husband, who's a big fan of meat sauce, said it was a keeper.
With this recipe, even my hubby can make a great pasta sauce for us. He usually adds mushrooms and uses wine in place of the water. Lovely little recipe and many thanks for sharing!
I live in Brussels and my husband is Italian. His grandmother lived in Dabruzzo in Italy and he always raved about her pasta sauce, until she died last year. So, I made this pasta sauce for him and he was mortified by how sweet it was. 2 tablespoons of sugar in a pasta sauce is apparently just not done. It is an American perversion of things done up like ketchup. The sugar just blew the thing to shreds. If I make this again, I'm going to change everything using the recommendations of folks on here, but more likely I'll try to find a recipe in a local cookbook.
This sauce is wonderful. I'll never buy store bought sauce again. Infact, I'm thinking I could make a big batch and can it (without the meat). Think I'll add a little oregano.
This is a basic sauce, and certainly is not the "BEST PASTA SAUCE". Not nearly enough garlic and could use more onion. Should have also specified what type of canned tomatoes to use. Also should have specified how the sausage should be served(ground, whole, sliced?) 1 and a half hours is not needed to cook a sauce like this, will taste the same at one hour. Fennel was a nice touch, this recipe is average at best. This sauce uses no olive oil and that is why i am going to give one star, because tomato sauce without olive oil is idiotic(i prefer Dececco). Ditch Italian seasoning for some fresh basil and parsley,
I made this sauce as per the recipe, and it was not well received. I made it a second time, without the fennel seed, and everyone really enjoyed it. Fennel seed is good in sausage, but not a good ingredient in a red sauce.
I have to admit this is a very, very good meat sauce. With the exception of adding fennel (store was out or didn't carry it) I followed the recipe until the end of the cooking time. BTW I worked and was taught at a very large Italian restaurant in Massachusetts so I think I have a decent tongue. When all was done I tasted it. Good...very good, yet with no uniqueness or direction. I added a bit of salt and that helped, but it took a half cup of cabernet to really make the other flavors pop out. Five minutes extra uncovered with some stirring to mix it in. Served over spaghetti with a Zinfandel on the side made a great meal. We all have different tastes and this sauce could have turned in a different direction by using a 1/4 cup of bourbon instead of the wine. I like the addition of the mild or sweet sausage and I suppose one could spend a lifetime trying all the varieties of those in your sauce. Ah...What a pleasure it will be.
Oh my goodness - fixed pretty much as recipe called for - delicious. Only addition was some homemade meatballs I had in the freezer that needed to be used up so skipped the ground beef and italian sausage. Also added a little crushed red pepper to spice it just a bit. Served this for dinner and I personally ate leftovers for breakfast AND lunch the next day. Made a HUGE vat of sauce using the "almost gallon size" (I call it the industrial size can) of Contadina chopped tomatoes from Sams and added the spices/onions/garlic, etc in proportionate amts. Cooked in crock pot and served over spaghetti with some sliced fresh Mozzarella cheese over the top - I will NEVER buy sauce to "doctor up" again. This was the bomb....and I might add my family LOVES italian. It made about 7 meals with probably enough leftover for 6 more servings....but we like ample amts of sauce. Takes a little more time than popping open a jar but well worth the effort when you sit down to enjoy it.
OMG!! When my kids were little I made a really good spaghetti sauce, but over the years I have tried to make it and it just wasn't right...until now. This tastes like (well actually better) what I used to make. It was pure heaven!! We loved it. I did a few minor alterations..roasted garlic tomato paste, red wine, oregano and rosemary, 2 bay leaves(never did find them LOL) and diced bell pepper..I love bell pepper in my sauce. Anyway..we sat down to supper, we looked at each other and said "now that's what I'm talking 'bout"...it is soooo good you can't wait to take another bite. YUM!!! Everyone should give this a try you will not be sorry! Also, I used the crock pot and it cooked it perfectly...just too hot here in New Mexico to turn the range top or oven on. Anyway, have some in the freezer and can hardly wait to have another meal. Thanks!!!
Sounded a bit meaty with almost 2 pounds of meat, but went ahead and tried it anyway. The recipe is very similar to my own, with more meat of course,a slight variance in the spices and the addition of fennel and some extra tomato paste. After reading all the rave reviews I had to try it. My husband assured me that there is "nothing wrong with my sauce and no need to try another one." I however, wanted to see what all the fuss was about so I tried it out. I followed the recipe closely but did add a couple of bay leaves,brown sugar instead of white, and sauteed the onion and garlic in olive oil rather than with the meat as I didn't want to lose any of the flavor when I drained the meat. I put it in the crock pot on high for about 3 1/2 hrs then turned to low for about 1 hour. Tasted great! The fennel is a nice addition. The meatieness is perfect for lasagna, however, I would use less if making it to pour over pasta. All in all a great sauce. Thanks John.
This is flat out the best spaghetti sauce recipe I have ever found. Of course, I did make some modifications though. Based on a previous commenter, I did use red wine instead of water and added oregano (fresh!). Here are my additions.... 4-5 cloves of garlic, 15-20 sicilian olives finely chopped, and 3-4 ounces of bacon fat added to the meat, onion, and garlic cooking. Three words... OH... MY... GOD.....
I added a bay leaf and subbed some red wine for the water. I also used quite a bit more garlic. Its a good base recipe for you to spice up the way you like it!
What I could spoon off the counter was delish. Unfortunatly, I decided to throw mine in the blender for a smoother texture and the bottom of the blender fell off, ugh. I am going to make this again tomorrow night so we don't have to taste test it off the counter anymore =)
NEVER EVER! using store bought sauce, this is amazing. thank you so much for this. xoxo
LOVE. brown the meat, throw everything in a crock pot...easiest/tastiest pasta sauce ever!
This is a great sauce recipe. It's very close to my own homemade sauce minus the fennel (I don't really see it fitting into this recipe, but to each his own!). I try to cook delicious but healthy foods for my family, so I do often add sausage, but only about 1/4 pound and the rest of the meat is lean ground turkey. It's just enough sausage to add a bit of punch, but not ruin the dish nutritionally. I also got a tip from one of the best cooks I've ever known and that is to always add a cap full of whiskey to your pasta sauce (any pasta sauce). (Okay, just for clarification, that is a CAP full, not a cup full! lol) Anyway, I don't know why, but it makes all the difference! It takes the place of the sugar in the sauce. Give it a try and see what you think. (Don't worry, once in the sauce, you can't taste or even smell the whiskey. It just blends into the sauce and somehow makes it exceptional!)
Great sauce. Only recommendation is to crush the fennel seed using a mortar and pestle before adding it to the sauce.
This was a good sauce, but the world's best? It really didn't rock my world. But then, I think the pasta sauce that my aunt taught me to make is the world's best. And personally? I would never add sugar to a pasta sauce. It shouldn't need it.
Very good pasta sauce. I made the following changes/additions. I used Marzano whole canned tomatoes instead of crushed. I crushed them myself with a potato masher. I substituted brown sugar for white. I used 4 cloves of garlic instead of 2. I added 1 cup red wine instead of water. I added 1 cup sun-dried tomato pesto (Progresso) and used fresh basil and oregano instead of dried basil, fennel seed and italian seasoning. My husband said this was the best pasta sauce he has ever had, and we eat italian food quite often.
I use this recipe in the slow cooker for 6 hours on low and I have perfected making pasta sauce. This is an excellent recipe. My Italian fiance said it's as good as his mothers.
Top Notch!Added 1C red wine at the start and 1/2C beef broth and sliced zuchini 1-1/2 hours in and then simmered 1-1/2 hours more. Flavors really locked in the next day.
My family and I loved this! It is so much better than even the best jar brand pasta sauce. The only thing I did differently was to use all ground beef since I didn't have Italian sausage. Will definitely make again.
I added one half cup small diced green peppers in addition to the half cup onion. I sauteed the green peppers and onion in a little olive oil until translucent, then added to the sauce. I used hot italian sausage instead of sweet (the tomato sauce hides the spicy and it just ends up being more flavorful than just sweet sausage) I add a little more garlic , and just be careful when adding salt because the sausage is already salty. I used 1/2 cup wine. Turned out AMAZING. Thank you :)
Yiikes, I guess I'm in the minority here but I definitely did NOT think this was the "world's best pasta sauce." The sauce was way too thick and sweet, and had a very odd aftertaste that I could not quite place. I used this sauce in my lasagna and my husband asked me not to ever make it again... ack! I'm sorry, but we just didn't care for this. I will have to keep looking. Thank you for sharing!
I thought this recipe was pretty good, and did not make any modifications. Next time I would probably try decreasing the amount of sugar (found it too sweet), use hot italian sausage instead of sweet, and make in the slow cooker so the spices can blend a bit better. Loved the addition of fennel.
Too sweet, not enough spices, too thick and not Italian.
Way too sweet and too thick. Too much tomato paste.
This sauce was amazing. I loved it. Next time I may try taking the meat and making meatballs with it vs cooking it in the sauce. We absolutely loved this sauce as is, and you can do so many more things with it.
the family loved it!
Love this sauce. I made it just as the recipe states and it was absolutely delicious and my family loved it. I finished it 3 days after making it and it was even better on the 3rd day. This is a recipe I will use over and over again. Thanks for sharing it!
Tasty! Very rich in flavor, I really loved it, I actually made 35 servings. In the beginning it was a bit bland so I added in more onion and garlic and oregano, it is so good! Thanks for this recipe, I will be making again soon
Very rich tasting....robust may be more appropriate. Be careful with the fennel seeds...a little goes a long way. The taste is excellent. The only thing I changed was that I added a little garlic salt (personal preference).
Excellent!! This is much better then any store bought sauce.
My family LOVES this sauce and the lasagna. We googled for the world's best lasagna and this was it! And we've been using the sauce for our pasta ever since. On the rare occasion that we have pasta without this sauce I get moans and groans from the kids. Nothing compares, and we're sticking with it.
This is my "go to" sauce! I discovered it and first used it in the World's Best Lasagna recipe, and have since been making the sauce for call my pasta dishes and made it again today for a Zucchini Parmesan recipe. I mix/match fresh and dried herbs depending on what I have in stock but otherwise follow the recipe exactly. This sauce is delicious!
you must be krazzzzy if the ratings is less then....
I finally tried this sauce. I have to say it's so meaty that there is no actualy sauce...leaves a dry spaghetti. Next time I will add more spices and add 28 oz can of tomatoe sauce. Otherwise it would be fabulous.
I absolutely have to agree. I have made the lasagna several times and it remains my favorite. I do add extra red pepper flakes, b/c I like it 'kicked up' a bit! This is a fantastic meat sauce recipe.
Lives up to its name. Like most I tweaked to my liking but no significant changes. Used diced tomatoes instead of crushed. Twice the salt called for. Ground sausage versus link. That's it. Great sauce!
Love this sauce! My kids could eat it seven days a week!
John's 'World's Best Pasta Sauce' really is the best. Wish he would publish one that doesn't use meat that I could cook meatballs in. What about it, John? Maybe I'll use the same recipe, use pork neck bones rather than ground meat. Hm-m-m-?
From someone who has visited Italy every summer since I was four, I have to say this is a truly an amazing meat sauce! I'm actually making it right now. It is very rich and makes even a basic spaghetti dish shine. I use it at least every other week and my boyfriend never tires of it. I add one more clove of garlic, omit the fennel, and do not use crushed tomatoes simply because I do not like chunks in my pasta. Besides that it is perfection.Thanks John!
We loved it!! I did make some changes to the recipe. Instead of sweet sausage I used hot, added more onion, garlic , seasoned to our taste & instead of water I used red wine. It was terrific!! I will be making this again in the very near furtue. Enjoy!!
I've made my mom's sauce for 27+ years and many people ask for the recipe; however, I've become bored with it and was looking for something different. I found it in this sauce!! It was excellent. Due to personal family dislikes, I did omit the ground beef and fennel seed but the blend of the other flavors are truly delicious. If you like meat & fennel, by all means, add it because with or without, it's definitely an excellent recipe. This is absolutely a keeper! Thank you!
Great tasting.
I agree John, it's the sauce that makes the lasagna. My son thought the lasagna was good, but the leftover sauce two days later was excellent!!
My grandma from Italy used to make a sauce that I thought was the greatest food ever. I think you could pass this recipe off as her sauce. I've made this exactly as written as it's excellent! I've also made a few changes to suit my taste. If you like your sauce spicy, substitute hot Italian sausage for the sweet Italian sausage, and add some red pepper flakes. Otherwise, this is an amazing sauce.
Thanks so much for a great recipe. I followed it pretty closely, but didn't have any fennel seeds. I did see fennel seeds in the sweet italian sausage I bought. I made mine a little meatier with a full 1.25 lbs of sausage, and over a pound of hamburger. I used diced rather than crushed tomatoes, and simmered the sauce all afternoon. It is simply delicious. Thanks so much.
Bravo!!! My family has been using this as our staple pasta sauce since we came across your lasagna recipe years ago! We use it with Jenn's Out Of This World Spaghetti and Meatballs, meatballs only of course! Thank you for the best recipe EVER!
After the Lasagne recipe, I had little doubt about this one, John. I tried it as is and loved it. I tried it after replacing the water with red wine, adding some chopped diced red peppers and sauted/sliced shrooms and backing off a tad with the sugar, and I gotta tell ya, it was worth the risk. Keep 'em coming John!
Have made this recipe several times and it is great every time. The only changes I have made along the way are I use sweet Italian turkey sausage (taken out of casing) and use half the amount of sugar. Great recipe, thanks so much for sharing it!
I made only 2 changes. Red wine instead of water and brown sugar instead of white. Wonderful recipe. Thanks for posting it.
This really is the best! Such a wonderful, meaty sauce. Only thing I do differently is leave out the fennel seed- I don't care for it. Thanks for sharing!
I am married to an Italian, whose family made great dishes. When I was making this sauce, my husband said, it smelled like his Grandma"s kitchen. Now that"s a compliment. I did everything the same except used the red wine, instead of water, and I used Ground Pork and Ground Beef. Fabulos meal - Love it!!!! I am going to try this sauce in my Lasagna too........
Excellent recipe. My only change was that I added homemade chicken stock instead of water and wow it was even better !
Great flavor but too much meat for my preference. Next time I would only do 1/2 of the meat porportions.
It was good. Too much meat. Chunks of tomatoes would have been nice. I enjoyed it (kaz)
Thank you, your lasagna is the best...making the sauce tomorrow to spoon over spaghetti. Only change is fresh herbs due to the season! Thanks again!
I use this sauce for everything now!
Fabulous home made sauce! This is the sauce from a similarly named "Word's Best Lasagna" recipe. The lasagna is pretty good, but the sauce is close to extraordinary by itself. Great consistency, amazing flavor. I made the recipe exactly as written. Next time, I will leave out the fennel and maybe add some parmesan cheese to the sauce. Fennel is not my favorite spice, and although it wasn't obvious in the sauce, the few times I noticed the flavor of fennel was a little distracting. The cheese is something that can be added at the end, but I love the zing of mixing it in. Thanks for the recipe. Oh, and I would definitely recommend making it the day before and refrigerating overnight to blend flavors. This is a big batch, so you will have some to freeze.
Really good and easy.
I have made this so many times, I figure it is time i rate it! Never again will I buy jarred sauce again! I replace the water with red wine and don't use a tablespoon of salt. Sometimes I leave out the sausage ...depends if I have it on hand or not. It is great with or without! I really don't think it's all the much work. It freezes great!
a amazing recipe! read all helful review to obtain a perfect food.
Looove this recipe (and the lasagna one)! Cooked it last night with my beau for our anniversary and ate some for breakfast already, too! Adlibbed meatballs that we baked in the oven and threw them in afterwards...perfection. Johnchandler knows Italian!
WONDERFUL! This was probably the best homemade meat sauce I've ever made. Absolutely a keeper! I used this to make a lasagna and it came out delicious. I even had enough sauce left over to freeze. If you like meat, you need to try this!
?World's Best Pasta Sauce? it reads nice. I prefer my gravy.
I was really excited to try this recipe out but was bummed with the results. I don't know if I did something wrong, but I swear my fiance said it tasted like a manwich. Not exactly bad as he likes a good manwich now and again, but not what we were expecting from a pasta recipe. He ate it all, so it wasn't a complete waste. just won't make again.
It is hard to go wrong with this recipe, I give it 5 stars as written. I personally like to use red wine or beef broth for the water and either natural or brown sugar. Oh, and a handful of mushrooms. I leave out the fennel, the sausage I buy has plenty in it. Thank you for this recipe.
This was ok, nothing special, probably wouldn't make it again.
Great! I have made this pasta sauce for the World's Best Lasagna that also was submitted by this reviewer. Wonderful flavor. A little more time consuming than many pasta sauce recipes but well worth it. Even better the next day.
Glad to see that you posted the sauce recipe. I have been making just the sauce from your lasagne recipe for several years. It is just the best sauce and I always make a double batch to freeze.
Excellent ! I used 1 lb ground pork instead of sausage. Will make again.
Totally delicious!!! Homemade trumps that stuff in a jar anyday! This was very easy. The only change I made was brown sugar instead of white... personal preference! YUM!
Made a double batch of this so I'd have some to freeze. I added a pinch of red pepper flake, more garlic and onion, and rough chopped fresh basil too. I also subbed red wine for the water, and also poured in a can of beef broth. Maybe not world's best, but pretty darn good!
Very good sauce. I only used 1 can of paste and after delglazed with red wine after cooking onion and garlic. Instead of the meat sauce I cooked meatballs. Baked them in the oven for 15 minutes and then added them to the sauce. Also added alittle more garlic and left out the fennel. Delish!!!
Fantastic! We loved this. I used an Italian Sausage with Garlic from the local butcher shop (only Italian sausage I've ever liked), added parsley and crushed red pepper flakes, and omitted the fennel. I let it simmer for 3 or 4 hours and the end result was awesome. Thanks :)
Use brown sugar instead of whit
I have never made Pasta Sauce before it was always Store bought stuff...But now that I have found this my husband said never again from the shelf LOL...Plus he thinks it took me all day and it really didn't (that is out little secret hahaha)Absolutly the BEST!!!! Very thick and meaty. THanks so much for the recipe!!
I used ground Italian sausage instead of sliced links and left out the fennel seed because I am not a fan. The sauce came out very thick and meaty. Great flavor but next time will cut down on the meat and will make in the crock pot like other reviewers mentioned. Thanks!
My family loved the Pasta sauce. Will never buy pasta sause again!
absolutely scrumptious! my family loves this sauce and asks for seconds every time! best of all is how easy it is to make - thanks for sharing!
I have never made lasagna in my life and I used your recipe and it came out FABULOUS! I didn't use fennel seeds but everything else. Tonight I am making pasta so I thought I would use this sauce recipe for it.. my father in-law is VERY PICKY so lets see if he approves lol! Thanks again for your delicious recipes! KEEP THEM COMING! (also I made your lasagna for my boyfriend when we first started dating and HE LOVED IT!!)
Excellent! This is the best sauce that I have ever made or purchased. I don't add quite as much sugar, and I add a bay leaf when simmering, and it is perfect! I was buying jarred sauces, but they started tasting too sweet, so I found this recipe and I will never use another! Thank you so much John!
SO GOOD! And rather easy to make. Everyone in my family loved it!
**AWESOME** I did however take some advice from some others along with my own added twist. I used the red wine instead of water and added 1/4-1/2 cup of beef stock (as I don't like my sauce that thick)along with 1/2 teaspoon of rosemary and oregano. I didn't use the sausage, just the hamburger meat. I also used a can of Rotel Tomatoes instead of the diced tomatoes. Lastly, I added green bell pepper and red pepper for a little more zip. My husband wasn't liking my old recipe so when we were done tonight, he told me I was not CHOPPED! LOL Everyone even went back for seconds!
This was a really great recipe, easily adjusted to suit your family's tastes. I removed the sausage from it's casing, added more onion and garlic, used red wine instead of water, and used fresh oregano and fresh basil.
LOVE THIS SAUCE