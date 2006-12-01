Cream of Spinach Soup

4.6
328 Ratings
  • 5 239
  • 4 67
  • 3 19
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

This is a fast, easy way to make creamed soups. You can also use most any frozen vegetable. Cream of broccoli is also delicious.

Recipe by Joyce Marciszewski

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine water, bouillon, and spinach. Bring to a boil, and cook until spinach is tender.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour, and cook for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk. Season with minced onion, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in spinach mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 1053.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022