Cream of Spinach Soup

First, my result looked nothing like the picture, which is very green and almost looks like a puree! Mine is creamy looking with spinach green mottled throughout! I used the recipe with these changes and additions (based somewhat on reviews). I did use bouillon cubes, but added a little garlic powder. I cooked 2 small boxes (10 oz ?) of chopped frozen spinach, and used slightly more than one for the recipe, and all the water, saving back about a drained cup for later use (omelettes perhaps). I sauteed about two TBL of finely minced Vidalia onion in the butter along with just a tad of minced garlic (from a jar). I forgot I had the minced garlic and had already added garlic powder, so I did not want to overdo it. I used only 2 1/2 cups of milk and whisked in 1/2 block (4 oz) of yogurt cream cheese. I did this because I had it on hand, but it was expiring soon, and I thought it might add some depth. It took a while to get the cream cheese whisked in. The results, I thought, were fantastic! The best thing is it has none of those "additives" you see in canned cream soups. I'm glad I did not double the recipe though, as this makes a lot of soup for one person.