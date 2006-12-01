Cream of Spinach Soup
This is a fast, easy way to make creamed soups. You can also use most any frozen vegetable. Cream of broccoli is also delicious.
This is a fast, easy way to make creamed soups. You can also use most any frozen vegetable. Cream of broccoli is also delicious.
I have made this recipe twice, and I love it. There are several things I did the second time around that made it better (all gathered from other reviewers) 1. I used about 1 lb of fresh spinach and blended the spinach mixture. 2. Used 2 cups milk & 1 cup heavy cream 3. Used fresh onion and garlic 4. Added a dash of Celery Salt, Cayanne Pepper, nutmeg, and thyme 5. Mixed in about 1/4 cup Parmasean Cheese. Most of these ideas came from other reviews. Combining them all together makes a really good soup (and not bland at all).Read More
As written it was too bland. However after making it using the tips from KOliveras comment it was excellent. Will definitely make again! Thanks for the base recipe. It was a good way to get rid of some frozen spinach in the freezer.Read More
I have made this recipe twice, and I love it. There are several things I did the second time around that made it better (all gathered from other reviewers) 1. I used about 1 lb of fresh spinach and blended the spinach mixture. 2. Used 2 cups milk & 1 cup heavy cream 3. Used fresh onion and garlic 4. Added a dash of Celery Salt, Cayanne Pepper, nutmeg, and thyme 5. Mixed in about 1/4 cup Parmasean Cheese. Most of these ideas came from other reviews. Combining them all together makes a really good soup (and not bland at all).
Following the recipe as is I would only rate this 3 out of 5 stars. Do the following and its definately a 5 star recipe. I thought it was too plain. Take out the water and bouilloon; use chicken broth instead (better & fuller flavor) Use 2 cups of half & half and 1 cup of milk. Substitute 1/4 cup fresh minced onion instead of dried. Add 2 cup of shredded swiss cheese. 1. Saute onion in butter in large saucepan until onion is soft. 2. Add 1/4 c flour, wisk with butter and onion until well mixed. Pour in chicken broth, wisking rapidly to ensure everything mixes well. 3. Add spinach. Bring to a boil. 4. Add cream & milk. 5. Add cheese, stirring constantly until all cheese is melted. 6. Season to taste. (I also added two drops of roasted habinaro sauce which has a really nice flavor without making it spicy. I hate black pepper so I use other peppers) This soup was very filling and delicious.
OMG, this is so good. I have made this soup sooo many times! I've use just broccoli; 1/2 broccoli 1/2 spinach; combo of broccoli and cauliflower; cauliflower, broccoli and spinach. I have used chopped, whole and fresh spinach and had good results each time. I don't really measure, it's just what I have on hand. Never fails and always comes out good. Usually when I add broccoli to the spinach or cauliflower it just tastes like cream of broccoli. Also, I usually put 1/2 cup frozen chopped onions in with the veggies and don't use the minced onions at the end. I also use a hand blender and make the soup nice and creamy. It's such a quick and easy soup. I always have the stuff on hand so I can whip it up in a moments notice.
This is delicious, and the perfect compliment is shredded parmesan cheese. It's great with toasted garlic bread. Like others I caramelized red onion in the butter, added a few red pepper flakes, and used chicken stock instead of the water and boullion. Also I threw the cooked spinach and broth and a cup of the cold milk in the blender (be careful after you initially start the blender with the lid on as you need to allow the steam to escape or the blender might explode).
Excellent soup. I used half and half (in place of milk), veg. "chicken" boullion, fresh spinach, and also threw in some brocoli. Put half the mixture in the blender for variation of texture. I was able to get my kids to eat their spinach & brocoli! Can't wait to make it again...thanks!
oh Lordie!! i was just surfing around ALLRECIPES for spinach recipes and encountered this. i had some frozen cut-leaf spinach and a ton of milk that was gonna go bad in 2 days so i said, "why not? it got good ratings". so i busted out all the ingredients. and mind you, the milk i had was the 1% milk fat, lowfat milk so i was expecting it to taste mediocre since it wasn't heavy cream or anything. but to my surprise it was wonderful!! i was even hesitant since it used water and chicken bouillon but the taste was so good, even better than the can! the one thing that i changed was that i used 2 chicken bouillon and 1 veggie bouillion and added a little water (2 TB) and cornstarch (1 TB) to make it even thicker. (i love thick soup). i also used frozen cut leaf spinach since i didn't have the whole chopped frozen spinach but i liked it even better because the spinach was more tender. so overall this recipe gets 5 kick-ass stars!!
Yummmmmmy! I used fresh spinach and also sauted a little onion and mushrooms. Used 1% milk and it thickened just fine. Also added 3/4 tsp. mild curry powder, 1 & 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 white pepper. Great recipe!!! Thanks!
We absolutely love this recipe! We've made it many times, and it turns out great every time. The only thing we do different, is to put the spinach/bouillon/water mixture into the food processor after it has cooked, until smooth and pretty green. We like the looks a little better, and then you don't have strings of spinach hanging over your spoon while eating. :) Great recipe and perfect with a loaf of fresh french bread or cornbread!
Excellent recipe! I don't know what else to say but it was fast, easy, and so delicious! THANKS! UPDATE: I wanted to say here it is more then 5 years after I rated this the 1st time, and I still make this soup and people still LOVE it! I use fresh onions and garlic in it and its just such a great soup! Oddly, wonderful over pasta!!! Yes, you read that right, its a super light sauce for pasta and with a bit of Pecorino Romano or Parmesan Cheese, its a quick perfect dish!
Has a nice mellow flavour. I used fresh spinach and one cup of cream. Definately for spinach lovers. mmm...
A great recipe. I used a 10 oz. package of frozen spinach and substituted fat-free creamer, but otherwise stuck to the recipe, and the flavor was just marvellous. Oh yes, and I used about four cloves of garlic, too. This made great leftovers the next day.
This is an easy, healthy soup. Following the reviews of others, I substituted chicken broth for the water & bouillon cubes, and sauteed chopped onions for the dried minced onions. I used 1% milk, which convinced the health addicts in my family to try it despite "cream" in the recipe title. The soup was a bit bland, so I added garlic powder, a pinch of nutmeg, and topped it with shredded Parmesan cheese and cilantro before serving. It has a different, but addicting taste. You can just feel all the healthful nutrients filling your body with each sip! I served it with cantaloupe slices and red seedless grapes. Pretty, tasty and nutritious!
I have a collection of over 30 recipies that I make regularly from allrecipies and this is the one I make most often. Not only is it very good, it stores well and can be used as a soup or as a pasta sauce. I use fresh spinach and toss in sauted onion, mushrooms and fresh green onion. Basil, garlic and onion powder as seasoning. The is the only way I'll eat spinach, and even my fussy (and total carnivore) boyfriend went back for seconds!
This was fabulous!! I used a 10 oz. bag of fresh spinach that I roughly chopped into small spoon size cuts. I used 2 c 2% milk and 1 c heavy cream, fresh sauteed onion (nearly caramelized) and garlic in olive oil, cayenne, nutmeg, thyme, S/P & Parmesan cheese. I did not puree. This made an absolutely WONDERFUL soup that both I and my 18 month old enjoyed! She gobbled it up...spinach pieces and all!
I doubled the recipe and followed some of the suggestions from the other reviewers. I sauteed the onion and garlic briefly. I substituted soy milk for regular milk and vegetarian bouillon for chicken. The soup came out great. I will definitely make this again.
This was a really good soup. I changed the procedure, though, since I didn't like the idea of using 2 pots (means there's 2 pots to clean), so I just used 1 pot. I melted margarine and added flour, then added milk a little at a time,stirring to blend. I added water and then some undiluted chicken concentrate and the dried onion. I used pre-washed baby spinach instead of frozen spinach and seasoned with salt and pepper. Then I pureed the mixture using my hand held blender and produced a wonderfully nutritious soup.
I added 1 cup of sauteed sliced mushrooms. This soup was a big hit with the family and I have given out the recipe to numerous friends.
Very good...also added shredded carrots to it to bulk up the veggies....used fat free 1/2 and 1/2 and thickened with some cornstarch and water. Added a pinch of nutmeg as well.....delicious!
This was quick and very easy! I used fresh spinich and added a whole onion, 2 cloves of garlic and about 4 tbs of LIME juice - it really made the soup taste great! I forgot to chop the spinich beforehand, so I blended it in a blender, which was great too. Serve with a dallop of sour cream or a cube of cream cheese.
OMG This was sooooo Goood. I did carmelize my onions and added 2 small cloves of garlic. I also added a pinch of red pepper flakes. I also blended the spinach, water and knorr cubes before addind to the pot. Yum Yum Yum. I'm going to make this again next week.
I added shredded chedder cheese and a tablespoon of italian seasoning to this and it was PERFECT. My family gobbled it up. Thanks Joyce for the great recipe!
I made some adjustments to the recipe and it is one of the best soups I have ever had- and quite healthy too. I used vegetable broth cubes because I am vegetarian and added it to the spinach with just a little water because spinach boils down so much. It looked like a little so I added some frozen broccoli too. Then I sauteed onion and garlic until it was nearly translucent. I blended both of those together in the blender until it was like a pesto. Then I did the dairy mixture with skim milk and a little cream, added spices of: curry, marquen (like red pepper), black pepper and nutmeg. It is necessary for the soup to have a little kick! I mixed the dairy and spinach mixtures together on the heat and voila! Parmesan would make it perfect, but I didn't have any of it in the house... sooooo good and you would never know how healthy it was!
This was sooo GOOD! Coming from a person who doesn't like spinach soup, I LOVED THIS!!! I had to double the recipe, and the only thing I did differently was 1. Use fresh spinach that I chopped ( a whole box. It cooks down nicely.) 2. I did not put anything in the blender. The color was gorgeous. 3. I took the advice of other reviewers an added 1/4 tsp. thyme, and celery seed. l also added a pinch of nutmeg. 4. I used fresh garlic and onion. 5. I used 1 c. of heavy whipping cream. This was so good with garlic bread. Overall, a wonderful meal, that I will be and again this winter! :)
This soup was absolutely DELICIOUS!! AND EASY!! I made this as a starter for dinner tonight and everyone enjoyed it SOOO much!! My husband said, "DO NOT change a thing! It's PERFECT!" The kids LOVED it! I made this with frozen chopped broccoli (cream of broccoli is my favorite), I only used 2 bouillons but would have been great still with just 1-1/2 and I also used 2 cups milk and 1 cup heavy cream as other reviewers suggested. Came out thick and creamy and full of flavor! Will make this one again and again and will try lots of different veggies! Thanks for the wonderful recipe Joyce! :)
This was very easy to make and tasted delicious. Squeezed some lemon into it at the table, which added a nice tang. I will definitely make this again. Thanks!
Wow this soup is awesome! I made some changes based on other reviews... First I put 1.5 cups of water and 2 veggie bullion cubes in the micro for 5 mins. In the meantime, I melted about a tbs. of butter on the stove, and sauteed half a red onion and 2 garlic cloves, I had to add about a tbs. of water also. Then I added the 1/4cup flour (only had whole wheat, worked fine). It got kind of crumbly but worked fine. When the water and bullion was almost boiling in the micro, I took it out and poured it into the blender with about half a big bag of fresh spinach and blended that up. I wisked in the 3 cups (skim) milk into the pot with the onion/garlic/flour, added fresh gr. pepper, a little salt (the bullion is salty enough)and a couple dashes of nutmeg and paprika. Turned it up high to boil and thicken for a couple minutes, wisking constantly. Then poured in the spinach mixture and that was it. So easy, fast, and good! Wasn't thick, like a creamy soup, but still excellent! Great way to get rid of the extra spinach before it goes bad.
i didn't expect to like this as much as i did. i rated it four stars because as written it seemed a bit bland to me but w/a just a few tweaks it's delicious. I added some garlic powder and sprinkled parmesan cheese into it. just these 2 additions send it over the moon!
Quick & easy. This took less than 10 minutes from start to finish. This is the perfect soup to make for someone that is scared of making soup, doesn't like to chop veggies, the beginner to the expert. I was excited to find this recipe with spinach. Once I started, I realized I had about a third of what the recipe called for. So I improvised by adding frozen broccoli and peas to round out the green. Once heated and added to the roux/milk mix, I used my immersion blender to puree the soup. Outstanding, thick flavor. Even forgetting to add the salt and pepper, I had three bowls of it. I can't think of any improvements needed to this recipe! Well done!
Just finished making this for the third time and it is still delicious. Followed other suggestions and sauteed almost a chopped onion and 4 cloves of minced garlic with the butter. Then added the flour and whisked. Used 3 cups of chicken broth, 2 cups of 1% milk and 1 cup of heavy cream. Pureed half the batch of soup. Serve with French Baguettes from this site.
As written it was too bland. However after making it using the tips from KOliveras comment it was excellent. Will definitely make again! Thanks for the base recipe. It was a good way to get rid of some frozen spinach in the freezer.
Took the advice of others and added garlic powder. Also added parmesan cheese once the soup was in bowls and it was fantastic.
i loved this recipe..like other reviews i used can chicken broth and fresh sauteed onions and garlic..i also added 1/4 cup cheddar cheese and 4 slices american cheese..so quick and fabulous
Excellent, relatively easy.I had a mega-bag of fresh baby spinach from the wholesale store and so I cooked that in chicken broth (instead of boullion). I ran it thru the blender for a few seconds for a less leafy consistency. Also added a bit of grated onion and garlic to the butter, as others suggested. Will make again, delicious garnished with croutons and shredded cheese.
This cream of spinach is so delicious and so easy to make! I'm pregnant and trying to incorporate more greens in my diet and this is a great way to do it!
I made this soup with broccoli instead of spinach and I will say that any soup that could make my kids eat their broccoli willingly deserves five stars!
Good flavor, but not quite as thick and creamy as I was looking for. Doubled the spinach, used fresh, added a dash of red pepper and nutmeg.
excellent flavor and easy preparation. My mom is visiting, she is pretty picky and she loved it!
...oh my God...sooo salty...careful with the chicken bouillon..the proportion is wrong! ..it should be one cube instead of 3!!!
I used fresh spinach and real onion. Also added a sprinkle of garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and red pepper along with the salt and pepper. So simple, easy, and delicious!
This is SUCH a great soup, I love it and make it often!! It's so easy to make and is much more lowfat than most other cream soups!! I even use low or nonfat milk as well as lowfat butter to make it even healthier!! Thanks for the great recipe!!
This soup is so good. I put tomatoes in it with the spinach. SOO GOOD. I do use whole milk and extra butter as well but I'm sure it would be fine without it.
This was a great recipe for someone who had never made a "cream of..." anything soup. I don't really measure when I make most things, but this recipe was a good guideline, and the soup turned out pretty yummy.
This recipe is wonderful. I made the Broccoli version on Christmas Eve and my mom and I just loved it. Try it with some hot fresh yeast rolls for a real treat on a cold day. I plan to use this recipe many times more.
The other spinach soup I rated was the wrong one. This is the good one. Substituted a little finely minced onion for the dried. Grated a little nutmeg into it and used chicken broth instead of water & bouillon. This was EXCELLENT!!!!
good base. Read the other reviews, note additional ingredient ideas that you like/happen to have in the cabinet, and go from there. I subbed buttermilk for milk with good results. Also, sauteed onion and garlic are good additions.
This is so easy and excellent. The only thing I did differently was add real onion.
I had a BIG Costco bag of fresh spinach which I wanted to make a dent in so I chopped up about a pound or so. I did this in one pot. I sauteed 1/2 an onion in some EVOO until it began to brown & added 1 clove garlic & a dash of red pepper flakes,added butter to pot and about 3 T flour and cooked for about 2-3 minutes. Added 1 can chicken broth, spinach & cut back to 2 cups 1/2 n 1/2 so it would be thicker. Let is simmer a few minutes until the spinach was soft then went into pot with my immersion blender but left some of the texture...delish.
Very fast and very simple and tasty! Taste alone, I'd give it a four, but all considered, it's a five star recipe. I used a 6 oz bag of fresh spinach and blended the spinach/water/bullion mixture in a blender before adding it to the milk. It's a veggie dish that my husband, 3 year-old and I all like. Definitely a keeper!
I loved the thyme on it, loved the flavors. Thank you for sharing
Never heard of Cream of Spinach Soup til we had it in a Deli awhile back. Came to ALL RECIPES and sure enough, there was the recipe.. Thanks Joyce, this is one of the best cream soups I have ever had. It is perfect, but a bit of cheese on top was good too. Have made it twice in a couple weeks. My husband loves it too.. I am very very impressed with how something so simple can be so good!!!
This soup was nice and easy but my husband didn't think it was thick enough. On reading the other reviews, I think this could have been because I used semi-skimmed milk but that's all we ever have in the house, so next time I may add more flour to make it thicker.
A true hit. . . and I don't even really like spinach! I did use a cup of heavy cream and a cup of milk instead of 2 cups of milk. Soooo much better with the sweetness and heartiness heavy cream provides. Serve with hot French bread - couldn't be any better!
This was excellent! Next time, I want to blend it
Hmm..well it wasn't great but it wasn't bad either. However, after trying it and looking at others reviews I tried what "Razhe" another reviewer had suggested by using a bit of red pepper and onions sauteed. That was the ticket, it really brought this recipe home. I give Joyce 4 stars but Razhe 5 stars for perfecting it.
Wow! So rich and creamy! It's hard to stop eating! Changed nothing and loved it...thanks!!!
This soup is delicious and so easy to make. My mother-in law makes a great cream of spinach soup but I would have to say that this one is even better (even my husband says so, but we won't tell my mother in law.) I also used fresh spinach instead of frozen and sauteed red onion and garlic with the butter, before adding the flour. Will def make again!
I *loved* this soup! I would have eaten it all in one sitting, but it's very filling. I used 2% milk and didn't have any problems getting it thick enough.
Qick, easy, and satisfying. I used fresh spinach, some green onions and about 1/4 of a yellow onion. Ran through food processor. Cooked that mixture in the water/chicken bouillion, plus a dash of garlic (minced). In roux, I used 2 1/2 cups of 1% milk plus 1/2 cup of heavy cream. Added a good amount of nutmeg. Once combined I added a dash of lime juice. Served with a dollop of sour cream. Thanks!
This was very good. I made half the recipe using chicken broth instead of water and bouillon, and fresh, roughly chopped spinach rather than frozen. I used 1 cup of milk and 1/2 cup heavy cream. I also used fresh onion. This was very good and I wouldn't hesitate to make it again. But next time I would use my emersion blender to slightly puree the soup making the spinach pieces even smaller. My spinach, although not that large, did tend to stick to the spoon. I think blending it a little would remedy that.
I normally make Creamy Spinach Soup on this site but decided to change off. Even though the ingredients in both are ALMOST identical we much prefer Creamy Spinach Soup - it had more flavor - maybe because it uses real onions and uses half and half instead of milk. I did use 2 cups of milk in this one and 1 cup of heavy cream but it just wasn't quite as good as Creamy Spinach Soup. Only 8 people have reviewed that soup but 8 out of 8 gave it a 5. So if you are health conscious use this one - for a richer version use the other!!! Thanks submitter.
This was ridiculously good!!!! Made it for lunch and my 2 year old had 3 servings. Very easy. I did put the spinach mixture in the blender for just a second (which made the soup a darker green) and added a little garlic powder and chicken broth. Very forgiving recipe, as I didn't measure a thing. Thanks! It's a keeper!
Excellent! Made it exactly as written. Used whole milk. Wow, a great tasting recipe as is and also a great cream soup base recipe for adding all kinds of vegetables, cheese, meat, etc. Will definitely be making this again.
Fantastic soup! I used fresh spinach from the Farmer's Market and it was delicious! All I did was boil the spinach until tender and blended in the blender for 30 seconds. It gave it a nice deep green look and I didn't even have to season it!
Just made this in about 20 minutes. Fast, easy and delicious. I used a can of chicken broth and mixed in a half onion chopped and the garlic to cook with the spinach. I then put that mixture in the blender to make it smooth. I used 3 cups of skim milk and it turned out very creamy, whisking the butter, flour and milk until almost boiling, but not scalding the milk. Then I poured the blended spinach mixture into the butter, flour, milk mixture, turned off the heat, added some cayenne and celery salt. Tastes great!
A really easy, tasty soup. The only thing for me was that personally, there was too much butter. Next time, maybe I'll just add half the amount. Thanks for the great recipe though! I loved it!
i'm glad i found a recipe for cream of spinach soup that didn't call for half and half...that stuff packs a lot of calories! my only comment is that, because the soup is cooked separately, don't season the cream too much. the chicken stock is already plenty seasoned, so it's easy to overseason and make the soup too salty once the two seconds are combined.
just made this for lunch with fresh spinach, was awesome! great change of pace. Try it, you wont be disappointed!
This is not only one of the easiest soups I've ever made ... it was by far one of the best! Highly recommend this one!
Love this soup as is, but I can see by the reviews anything can be done with it. Will try many different ways as suggested.
This was very good. I used 2 cups skim & 1 cup 2%. I did find that I needed to add more seasonings. I added minced garlic and a generous heaping of crushed red pepper, but I do find that I do that to most creamy soups. Thanks for the recipe! Update 2/15/16: Doubled it & made it again, found it way too "spinachy" this time (used 20 oz frozen brick spinach). I feel like the key was to add lemon juice when serving (in addition to the garlic and red pepper added previously) or to use buttermilk which is a trick I got from a creamy broccoli soup recipe on this site.
A great way to get your veggies! I used chicken broth instead of water and bouillon, a 10oz bag of fresh spinach leaves instead of frozen, half of a small/medium yellow onion instead of dried onion, and cornstarch instead of flour, to make it gluten-free. I cooked the spinach whole, but I used a submersion blender to chop up the spinach and onions just before serving. It was delicious!
OMG toooo good. I used 1 cup heavy cream, 1 cup half&half, and 1 cup 2% milk and followed the rest of the recipe. Came out soooo good. Thanks for the recipe.
Easy and delicious! Only change I made was to saute some onion in the butter before adding the flour.
i added fresh onion and garlic when i cooked the spinach. i also used only fresh spinach. when the soup was done i blended half and stirring it all together. i also added 1 tesp cayenne. it was so good!!
This is delicious! Even my husband loved it. The first time I made it was with asparagus. I found that it was a little to thick for me. So, today I made it again with spinach and added a little more water and another boullion cube and it was so good. The flavor is delicious!!!
4 stars as is, 5 stars w/minced garlic & parmesan added(to taste).
This soup was great! I minced about 1/8 cup of onions and one clove of garlic in the butter, then added the flour. After adding spinach, I added a little salt, pepper, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and a pinch of paprika. I used 2 cups of fat free half and half and 1 cup of skim milk. I did need to add a little more flour to thicken it up a bit.
Pretty good, basic recipe. To give it more depth, I sauteed 1 TBSP of minced garlic in with the butter and added 1 TBSP of soy sauce just before serving. I also thickened it more with potato flakes...that is just a personal preference as I like thicker cream soups. I will make this again, and try it with other frozen vegetables, as suggested.
First, my result looked nothing like the picture, which is very green and almost looks like a puree! Mine is creamy looking with spinach green mottled throughout! I used the recipe with these changes and additions (based somewhat on reviews). I did use bouillon cubes, but added a little garlic powder. I cooked 2 small boxes (10 oz ?) of chopped frozen spinach, and used slightly more than one for the recipe, and all the water, saving back about a drained cup for later use (omelettes perhaps). I sauteed about two TBL of finely minced Vidalia onion in the butter along with just a tad of minced garlic (from a jar). I forgot I had the minced garlic and had already added garlic powder, so I did not want to overdo it. I used only 2 1/2 cups of milk and whisked in 1/2 block (4 oz) of yogurt cream cheese. I did this because I had it on hand, but it was expiring soon, and I thought it might add some depth. It took a while to get the cream cheese whisked in. The results, I thought, were fantastic! The best thing is it has none of those "additives" you see in canned cream soups. I'm glad I did not double the recipe though, as this makes a lot of soup for one person.
i love the color of this soup. I was trying to find some new ways to cook spinach and this was perfect. I used fresh spinach. still yummy.
Good recipe. To make more lowfat I used skim milk and less butter and1/8 cup flour. Also used a handful of brussel sprouts. Put the spinach and sprouts in the blender when they were tender and kinda pureed them.Good to see that it didnt have heavy creams in this recipe. My sweet diabetic hubby loved this recipe.
very good, I used fresh spinach and 1 cup half and half in place of one cup milk to make it a bit creamier. I also added cooked chicken at the end. It was wonderful.
hmmmm....not yummmm.....just hmmmmm.
Loved it! Took on suggestions to add cheese and broccoli - as well as a dash of red chili flakes and nutmeg.
I substituted 1 cup half and half for part of the milk, sauteed a diced onion with the butter, and added a few shakes of garlic powder. I also melted in about a cup of shredded cheese at the end. Very tasty!
WOW. This delicious soup saved me on a night when I thought my pregnancy-related nausea was going to prevent me from eating ANYTHING. I found this gem searching for spinach recipes because that was the only thing that sounded remotely appetizing. Boiled my 5-oz box of fresh spinach in a can of vegetable broth with some fresh diced onion, fresh garlic, and a handful of green peas and broccoli. Blended that until very smooth and stirred it into the 1-cup milk, 1-cup half and half cream base. Incredibly smooth, rich, and satisfying. I seasoned mine with s&p, FRESH basil, and a healthy dash of nutmeg. In my opinion, the fresh basil and nutmeg are a MUST.
I liked this but would probaby enjoy it more using fresh spinach. I would also do more than heat it through as I prefer a thickened "cream" but I will make this often, even if only for adults.
I make this soup at least twice a month for my family. My son and husband don't even like spinach and they both love this soup. It is even better the next day. =)Love IT!!!
Really liked this recipe... make it exactly.. tasted GREAT then with leftovers decided to add some small chopped bacon (from Costco). Very nice addition!!
I made a few changes, and in the end didn't like it so much until I added sour cream and then thought it was tasted good to my liking.
The best Cream of Spinach soup that I have ever had. I couldn't believe how delicious such an easy recipe was. I used half and half instead of milk and sauteed minced garlic in the butter. I also used fresh spinach and used an immersion blender right in the pot. I finished it off with parmesan cheese. The only thing I would do differently next time is use more spinach. Other than that, it was perfect.
This soup was great! I minced about 1/8 cup of onions and one clove of garlic in the butter, then added the flour. After adding spinach, I added a little salt, pepper, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and a pinch of paprika. I used 2 cups of fat free half and half and 1 cup of skim milk. I did need to add a little more flour to thicken it up a bit.
If I could give this soup 6 stars, I would - and that's the first time I've ever felt that way! (I'm usually stingy about giving five...) The soup came out thick, creamy, and delicious. I didn't have any problem with it thickening, even though I used 1% milk. It was way better than I expected - it's a bit expensive for me to make (spinach costs a bunch where I live) but it's worth it!
It makes a nice soup but just not to the taste buds of my bunch. Thanks!
I decided to have a dinner party for my sister and aunt birthday, and the guests thought the soup was absolutely divine. I did take the advise of several other reviewers and added green onions, garlic to the butter, and used broccoli instead of spinach. I also added carnation milk and heavy cream in addition to the regular milk. It was great, although, a little lumpy. Next time, I will place the mixture into the food processor to smooth out prior to serving. Thanks, for a great recipe!!!
Following the other reviews advice of using cream, cayenne, celery salt, garlic powder, nutmeg, thyme and fresh onion I used my immersion blender then served this up to my husband. The look on his face when served green soup was hilarious. But....He loved it. Thanks for a great core recipe and great "tweaks" by the other chefs.
I didn't have broth or bulllion so I boiled a celery stalk, half of a bell pepper, garlic cloves and salt with the spinach. Then I grated 1/2 of an onion and sauteed it with the butter before adding the flour. I blended half of the celery stalk with the spinach for extra flavor, discarding the bell pepper. Then some thyme, parsley and salt. Pretty tasty recipe.
This soup was sooo good! I've never been a fan of cooked spinach in any form, but my husband made this and it was delicious. Even our 4 year old daughter liked it! We added about 2 medium sized shredded carrots to the spinach and only used about 2 cups of milk. Thanks for the great recipe!
yummy recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections