Bean and Sausage Soup

Rating: 4 stars Don't understand all the whining about this recipe. It is quite good. BUT I did make some adjustments that probably ensured its success. Tomatoes and wine are acidic and will halt the cooking of legumes. Cook the beans for an hour or two; then let them rest in the refrigerator before turning them into the crockpot with the acids. Also because of the long cooking time don't chop the vegetables--chunk them. Make the pieces big enough to fit on a spoon. Dicing or chopping means they will disintegrate during long cooking time. Finally I wasn't happy with the consistency at finish. I wanted a thicker soup. So before adding the sausage I pureed about three cups of beans then returned the mixture to the soup for the hearty bean soup I was hoping for. Helpful (44)

Rating: 4 stars Instead of using packaged beans I used canned beans.Much faster and didn't have to worry about uncooked beans. It was delicious. My husband loves it too. I make it a lot. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I adapted this recipe for the stovetop and it couldn't be easier or faster or more delicious! I used canned beans and tomatoes frozen vegetables for the rest (except onion). And it took only about 1/2 hour to cook on the stovetop! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Overall a pretty tasty soup. Easy to make too. The only time-consuming part was preparing the vegetables. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars It was Great. I only made the following changes: the bean pkge I purchased was 1#; had no white wine at home (so left out) and used only 1# of cajun seasoned sausage since that is all I had. SDamare (Slidell LA) Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars If I could give this more than 5 stars I would! I didn't add the wine (don't care for it) and I cooked it 2-3 hours longer than it called for. It is the perfect make a day ahead and heat back up soup. My husband and father-in-law are already asking when I am going to make it again. Helpful (11)

Rating: 2 stars Soup could be improved by cooking "Beans" completely before adding the tomatoes! Adding tomatoes too soon hardens the shells and makes soup too crunchy! I tried this recipe several times following the directions and the result was the same. Hard Beans! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe must definitely be cooked longer. I gave mine a headstart by boiling on the stove for about 1 1/2 hrs first then putting in crockpot. I plan on adding rice and kielbasa sausage the next time I cook this one. I won Honorable Mention in the Chili/Soup Cookoff at my office with this recipe. It was a big hit. Helpful (9)