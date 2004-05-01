Bean and Sausage Soup

Rating: 4 stars
42 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

Hearty main dish soup for a cold winter day. Buy mixed dried beans in bulk - not prepackaged bean soup mix - and save a lot of money! Serve with sliced Italian bread.

By Margaret Rolfe

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
16 hrs
total:
17 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pick through and rinse beans. Place in a 4 quart pot, and cover with at least 2 inches of water. Bring to a boil for 2 to 3 minutes. Cover, and let stand in the refrigerator overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Drain and rinse beans. Place beans in slow cooker with canned tomatoes, broth, white wine, and vegetables. Cover, and cook on low for 7 to 8 hours.

  • In a skillet, cook the sausage over medium heat until done. Slice links into 1/2 inch pieces. Add meat to slow cooker, and cook soup another 30 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 66.7mg; sodium 1560.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (43)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

NOZ-N-A-CUK-BUK
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2004
Don't understand all the whining about this recipe. It is quite good. BUT I did make some adjustments that probably ensured its success. Tomatoes and wine are acidic and will halt the cooking of legumes. Cook the beans for an hour or two; then let them rest in the refrigerator before turning them into the crockpot with the acids. Also because of the long cooking time don't chop the vegetables--chunk them. Make the pieces big enough to fit on a spoon. Dicing or chopping means they will disintegrate during long cooking time. Finally I wasn't happy with the consistency at finish. I wanted a thicker soup. So before adding the sausage I pureed about three cups of beans then returned the mixture to the soup for the hearty bean soup I was hoping for. Read More
Helpful
(44)

Most helpful critical review

David Tripp
Rating: 2 stars
01/08/2004
Soup could be improved by cooking "Beans" completely before adding the tomatoes! Adding tomatoes too soon hardens the shells and makes soup too crunchy! I tried this recipe several times following the directions and the result was the same. Hard Beans! Read More
Helpful
(10)
42 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
NOZ-N-A-CUK-BUK
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2004
Don't understand all the whining about this recipe. It is quite good. BUT I did make some adjustments that probably ensured its success. Tomatoes and wine are acidic and will halt the cooking of legumes. Cook the beans for an hour or two; then let them rest in the refrigerator before turning them into the crockpot with the acids. Also because of the long cooking time don't chop the vegetables--chunk them. Make the pieces big enough to fit on a spoon. Dicing or chopping means they will disintegrate during long cooking time. Finally I wasn't happy with the consistency at finish. I wanted a thicker soup. So before adding the sausage I pureed about three cups of beans then returned the mixture to the soup for the hearty bean soup I was hoping for. Read More
Helpful
(44)
Billie
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2003
Instead of using packaged beans I used canned beans.Much faster and didn't have to worry about uncooked beans. It was delicious. My husband loves it too. I make it a lot. Read More
Helpful
(23)
NBIERNY
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2003
I adapted this recipe for the stovetop and it couldn't be easier or faster or more delicious! I used canned beans and tomatoes frozen vegetables for the rest (except onion). And it took only about 1/2 hour to cook on the stovetop! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Advertisement
MIHAELA
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2002
Overall a pretty tasty soup. Easy to make too. The only time-consuming part was preparing the vegetables. Read More
Helpful
(13)
SYLDAMARE
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2003
It was Great. I only made the following changes: the bean pkge I purchased was 1#; had no white wine at home (so left out) and used only 1# of cajun seasoned sausage since that is all I had. SDamare (Slidell LA) Read More
Helpful
(13)
twintoddlers
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2005
If I could give this more than 5 stars I would! I didn't add the wine (don't care for it) and I cooked it 2-3 hours longer than it called for. It is the perfect make a day ahead and heat back up soup. My husband and father-in-law are already asking when I am going to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
David Tripp
Rating: 2 stars
01/08/2004
Soup could be improved by cooking "Beans" completely before adding the tomatoes! Adding tomatoes too soon hardens the shells and makes soup too crunchy! I tried this recipe several times following the directions and the result was the same. Hard Beans! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Dawn
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2003
This recipe must definitely be cooked longer. I gave mine a headstart by boiling on the stove for about 1 1/2 hrs first then putting in crockpot. I plan on adding rice and kielbasa sausage the next time I cook this one. I won Honorable Mention in the Chili/Soup Cookoff at my office with this recipe. It was a big hit. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Monica J.
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2004
This soup was great. We had it on one of the first cool nights of the fall and it was perfect. I substituted the wine with chicken broth and it still tasted good. I also used hot italian pork sausage and removed it from the casings so the soup has sausagey meatballs. Next time I would cut the recipe by a third though because it didn't all fit into my crock pot (I have the larger one) and I had to finish it in a pot on the stove. But I would definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022