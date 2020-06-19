Squash and Coconut Milk Stew

1 of 35

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful!!! This is also known as "ginataang kalabasa". I am Filipino, and my mother and I recently made this together. Instead of acorn squash, we used kalabasa (Philippine squash) from my parents' yard. A fantastic substitute for the squash is sweet potatoes (peeled and cubed). I browned the tofu before I added the coconut milk. Don't worry if the tofu tastes bland, as it will absorb the flavor of the spices and coconut milk, esp. if you eat the leftovers the next day. I've made this with and without tofu, and I prefer it without. Also, I omit butter and sugar. **If you don't have shrimp, you can use chicken breast sliced into thin strips (stir-fry style). Saute the chicken with the garlic, onion, and ginger, then add the coconut milk. ** Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! I suggest DITCHING the SUGAR and instead slicing an apple and adding at the same time as the squash--was perfectly sweet that way I found. Also instead of tofu and shrimp I modified by slicing my an already seared salmon steak up and adding just before serving (suggest one steak per serving for a filling meal). Was DELICIOUS. Tofu and shrimp would be good too but was fabulous with salmon. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars The whole family enjoyed this including the 3 year old and the baby. We did tweak it a bit based on what was in the pantry and for our dairy-free house. Used butternut squash for acorn olive oil for butter and omitted shrimp (just didn't have any). Kept the spices the same. Served over brown rice. I appreciated how easy it was how quickly it came together and how adaptable it was for our needs. Would make again! Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars This was okay. If I were to make it again I would probably add more coconut milk (or some whipping cream?) to make it creamier. It was pretty thick. Also I added some curry powder and chili paste to this. Without it it would have been pretty bland. Lastly I recommend pan searing the tofu and throwing it later--it was pretty bizarre when just tossed in. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This was lovely. My small children loved it. Great quick low fat family dinner in the week. Used reduced fat coconut milk from Trader Joes to lower calories. It was still creamy and very delicious. Add salt gradually and taste frequently. Also used less sugar than recommended. Flavors are subtle so season carefully. I will make this again. Used silken tofu and it was creamy and added protein. (Peel squash with potato peeler as it is too time consuming with a knife.) Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Different but quiet tasty. I made as directed but I had to substitute sweet potatoes for the acorn squash because that's what I had on hand and I left out the shrimp as I don't eat meat. I had never had anything like this so I wasn't sure what to expect. It tasted nice but when you put it over sticky rice...much better. It has a very mild flavor only slightly sweet and is very creamy and soft tasting. I enjoyed it and will make again. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This turned out fantastic! Perfect to warm you up on a cold day. I tend to skip tofu so instead I cooked up 3 pieces of chicken. I sauted it up with the ginger & onion then let it finish cooking with the squash. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Very nice! Easy to make. Helpful (2)