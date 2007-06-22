Taco Soup II

Seriously, this is my favorite food. Ever. My mom always made it when I was little during the winter. I just made it again, and the best thing with this recipe: use your favorites! I put corn in it instead of lima beans, and I used jalapeños instead of chili peppers. I also made my own taco seasoning from a recipe on here (I think taco seasoning I) instead of the store package (I'm really big on my food being organic). I didn't add the ranch package either. Making my own seasoning made this even better than I could imagine! I love it with cheese and sour cream. Mmm, it's my guilty pleasure. And since there's only 2 of us here, this is enough for me to have dinner for a week or so, it's so good I don't mind eating it for days on end!! My boyfriend who hates beans even loves it! :)