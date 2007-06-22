Taco Soup II
This is a really good and easy recipe. Top with shredded cheese, and serve with chips.
Really, really good stuff!!! I substituted corn for the hominy and more kidney beans for the lima beans. I also added chopped fresh cilantro and sliced avocado on top - extremely tasty! The whole family liked this dinner so I will absolutely be making it again.Read More
I adjusted this recipe to suit our favorite ingredients and to make it a little lower in salt. I did not add the additional salt, I used three cans of organic black beans that I rinsed and drained instead of pinto-lima-kidney beans. I made my own taco seasoning mix and ranch dressing mix (sans salt) and instead of water, I used a low sodium beef broth. When I got all the ingredients mixed, the soup looked a bit thin to me so I threw in two 14 oz. cans tomato sauce and two cans drained and rinsed white corn. This was nice to come home to after a long afternoon and we enjoyed it. I'll make this again, with my changes.Read More
Seriously, this is my favorite food. Ever. My mom always made it when I was little during the winter. I just made it again, and the best thing with this recipe: use your favorites! I put corn in it instead of lima beans, and I used jalapeños instead of chili peppers. I also made my own taco seasoning from a recipe on here (I think taco seasoning I) instead of the store package (I'm really big on my food being organic). I didn't add the ranch package either. Making my own seasoning made this even better than I could imagine! I love it with cheese and sour cream. Mmm, it's my guilty pleasure. And since there's only 2 of us here, this is enough for me to have dinner for a week or so, it's so good I don't mind eating it for days on end!! My boyfriend who hates beans even loves it! :)
Add a dollop of sour cream for the kids to tone down the spices. I used Mexican stewed tomatoes, butter beans, and substituted frozen corn for the hominy. Serve with corn chips (and guacamole). Fresh cilantro is wonderful and really compliments this soup.
This is AMAZING! I used shredded chicken instead of ground beef. (i'm not really a fan of ground beef so i think it made it better than it would have been otherwise) I also found that there wasnt quite enough liquid, so i doubled the water amount and therefore put in twice the amound of taco seasoning and ranch dressing mix. I also added a can of corn. It was fabulous! My husband loved it!
Terrific & easy. I added a can of beef broth and some chopped carrot, celery and shredded cabbage for more vegies. Skipped the hominy as hubby doesn't care for it.
This was FANTASTIC! ...and healthy! I only used about a 3/4 lb of lean ground beef. I can't imagine using 2 lbs, I think it would be way too chunky to be considered soup. I left out the Lima beans and hominey but added a can of corn instead. Topped it with a sprinkle of cheddar, light sour cream, fresh lime juice, avacado and several tortilla chips. I thought the idea of ranch dressing mix was rather strange but the taste of this soup was really impressive. Healthy and rather inexpensive meal!
Quick, tasty and super easy! I used 1 lb each of ground beef and ground turkey. Also, 2 cans petite-diced garlic tomatoes and no lima beans (added a little extra white hominy to make up for it). I decreased pepper to 1/2 tsp. and added a little extra water to make it soupier. I salted to taste (salty already because of the seasonings-did not need anywhere near a teaspoon). Served with dollop of sour cream, cheddar cheese and cilantro. Thank you!
Excellent recipe. Even my husband loved it. I followed the recipe except used mexican corn instead of hominy and used 2 cups of water. This will be a regular in our house.
To all who are concerned about the sodium content, use homemade no salt taco seasoning, low sodium black beans rinced, low sodium tomatoes, and no salt. Buy low sodiun veggies and if you can't find any (Walmart sells a lot of low sodium veggies) rince them, that will lower the sodium content.
I had a friend who gave me this recipe and I really loved it. It was wonderful. Just like my grandma's only better. lol...
The first time I made this it just seemed like chili. I made quite a few changes the second time around based on some reviews from here and my own ideas - admittedly, after my changes it's basically an entirely different recipe but wanted to share anyway: I omitted the kidney and lima beans and used black beans and corn instead. I also added one fresh chopped jalapeno and 3/4 of a can of Rotel diced tomatoes with green chiles in addition to the 4-oz can of green chiles. Lastly I added 3/4 of a block of Velveeta (pre-softened/melted in the microwave). The Velveeta made it a lot creamier and DELICIOUS! I actually forgot to add the salt, but I'm glad I did as the taco seasoning and Velveeta were salty enough. Topped with sour cream and Fritos...AMAZING!!!
If you use lean ground chuck and actual seasonings such a cumin and cilantro and a can of rotel tomatoes and chilies, there is a lot less fat and sodium. Also use a bag of frozen mixed mexican vegetables and it is much healthier
REALLY GOOD!!!! Put it in the crockpot on high, till it started boiling. Then turned it down on low to simmer. Served it over corn chips, topped it with cheddar cheese and fat free sour cream. Delicious comfort food at its best!!!!!!
LOVE LOVE LOVE!! didn't go with Lima beans, went with extra Kidney beans. used 4 cups of water and doubled the taco seasoning!! garnished with sourcream and cilantro. Can't wait for left overs tonight for dinner!!
I only used one pound of ground beef and a small can of lima beans. And as I was making this soup, I was a bit put off by the hominy, lima beans, and the ranch packet. I mean, it's taco soup! It just seemed like weird ingredients to add! But, it was AWESOME! Served it with crushed tortilla chips and cheese. LOVED it! I will definitely make this again.
My whole family loves this soup! I add 1/4 a package of cream cheese to make it creamier, and top with fried corn tortilla strips....yummy!
The reason i am giving this 4 stars and not 5 is because it really is more of a chilli but the flavour is wonderful. We will make this again. Thanks.
I used black & cannelli beans, and canned corn. The taco seasoning I used made the soup more spicy, so I'll try a different kind, or less of it. I crumbled t. chips over it, with a nice dollop of sour cream. Husband LOVED it, and it warmed me up.
Excellent. I left out the salt and pepper and it was plenty seasoned. It made about 8 servings. I used spicy taco seasoning and it was perfect for our spicy taste. I topped it with cheddar cheese.
This has become a favorite in my family since we first made it. There are easy ways to make it a little more 'lean' as well (ground turkey, for an example), and it's delicious either way.
When I read this recipe I was excited because I love tacos. But after I made this it just tasted like a very salty chili.
So good! It is more of a chili and very hearty. I too substituded mexican corn for the hominy. This one is a hit in my house. Easy and quick.
Very good this way, even better with additional can of tomatoes, beef broth instead of just water, and I have changed up the beans to whatever is on hand. Corn can be used if you have no hominy. 2 pound of ground beef is too much, can get by with only 1 pound. Makes a thick soup - add more beef broth for consistency of choice.
AMAZING! I was skeptical about the lima beans and hominy in this recipe but they are a keeper! I have never been a huge fan of either... but, they go great in this. The flavor is wonderful! This will be a staple in our family from now on!!
This was a really great recipe and was easy to make. I didn't add all the beans, just one can each of kidney and black beans, used corn instead of hominy and that was really good. I added one can of Enchilada sauce to moisten the recipe and make more soupy. Next time I'll leave out the chilis just for personal preference. I liked the unique flavor combo of the taco seasoning and ranch seasoning, it provided a nice balance. I topped the soup off with Frito chips and shredded cheese. Will make again.
No salt is needed ... plenty from canned ingredients.
This was super simple and delicious! I used black beans instead of the lima and pinto beans just because that's what I had on hand and used diced tomatoes instead of stewed tomatoes. I also used the homemade Taco Seasoning I on this site and served it with cornbread. I added about a cup of extra water so it wasn't quite as thick. We loved it and will make it again!
OMG WOW!!!! 5 stars all the way. loved the easiness of it and had fab flavor! hubby loved it said make it again. my friend loved it even took some home to her hubby. Thanks Thanks
Absolutely delicious! I made mine with ground turkey and it is just great!
This soup was a big hit for my whole family. It is very unusual for any recipe to please everyone at my table, so I'll definitely make this again. I substituted corn for hominy and black beans for lima beans, and it was very tasty.
i had to add in 4 cups of water total not 1 1/2 and i kept the extra salt out on the next batch and used low sodium taco mix... the original is very salty and almost like thick chili...my spoon stood up straight. once i changed some things very good and easy. i let cook on high for at least 2 hrs. my 7 yr old loves it too. requested it agian tonight! oh.. i also added in bell pepper and sub'd the hominy for corn.
Great as printed
Very good but to spicey for children
even better the next day! I added half a 4oz can of chopped jalepenos for heat. I left out the lima beans.
I wanted a quick meal to use up a pound of ground beef. I had nearly everything I needed to make this one, so I gave it a shot. I was missing pinto beans and stewed tomatoes. What I did was mixed the chilis, pepper, limas, *crushed* tomatoes, hominy and seasoning packets in a bowl. Since I only had a single pound of ground beef, I pulled half of this mixture out to freeze. Now, I can make this recipe a second time even easier! Then, I added a full can of kidney beans and proceeded with the recipe as directed. I'm glad I skipped the salt, I think it might have been a bit much with the taco seasoning. This was VERY good! It tastes like it took all day!
Never lima beans or hominy. Use kidney beans and pintos, and some corn.
Too salty for me.
This soup tastes great! One of the best parts is that it is so simple to put together and most of the ingredents are already in my pantry. I only made one change, and used Mexi-Corn instead of homony; taste preferance. This makes enough to freeze the leftovers, a bonus, cook once, eat twice. Thanks for the recipe!
With all those beans, it was more like chili than soup, but still very good anyway!
This is a quick and easy recipe. I used ground chicken and swapped out the hominy for corn and it was still delicious. Thank you for sharing this recipe! It is perfect for the cooler winter and after watching Sunday football.
As this was cooking, I thought that it smelled like it might taste bland . . . HOW WRONG I WAS! This is delicious made exactly as described in the recipe. I make my own dry ranch dressing mix and used 3 tablespoons of that for the package that it called for. It was fantastic!! I will be making this one again!!!
This was so easy to make. I used only 1 pound of hamburger and kept all other measurements the same. I used frozen corn instead of hominy. I thought the ranch packet sounded strange but dumped it in and it was delicious. I ladled the soup on top of corn chips and then topped with green onion, cheddar cheese, sour cream and cilantro.
This is delicious! I use Rotel stewed tomatoes with chiles to give it more zip and add a little sour cream on top with the cheese.
Didn't have the ranch dressing mix, and only used 1 pound of meat with all the rest of the ingredients the same...It was a recipe I will use again!
Make enough to freeze some for a rainy day.
Very, Very good. I used chicken instead of beef but did everything the same...added more cumin though and more heat. Hearty and healthy and yummy,..UPDATE: used ground beef the second time around and YUMMO. I also added a 6 oz. can of tomato paste and more water. It is SO good with crushed corn chips and cheese.
We make this and serve it with "Sweet Corn Tomalito" and sour cream. My husband loves tortilla chips with his. Love it!
3 stars for EASY -- but didn't produce the flavor that the title would imply...Not a bad combination of ingredients, just NOT very taco-flavored, and I even added more cumin, mexican oregano, etc. I think the ranch dressing mix toned down the taco taste and added a LOT of sodium this could really do without. Thanks anyway!
I use reg.frozen yellow corn,no tomatoes or lima beans.Love soup and will make my version of this soon.
I used a can of black beans instead of lima beans and added 2 additional cans of stewed tomatoes. I like my soup a little more "soupy" than this originally turned out. Other than that it was incredible! Definitely going in my recipe box
Best taco soup recipe here so far! I use corn instead of hominy and add a little cumin and chili powder for more kick!
So good and easy!
This is SO GOOD & so easy! Hubby loved it! We added tortilla chips when we served it for some crunch & it was perfect! Will make again for sure.
We loved this soup. I was a little worried that the green chiles might make it too spicy for me but it really wasn't spice at all. I did use half the ground beef, as we are trying to cut down on red meat and added more water, and it was still so good. Thank you for this quick, easy recipe.
This was more like a chili than a soup, but it was tasty. My boyfriend and I both liked it, served with a side of cornbread and cheese on top.
This was so amazing! I browned the beef and the onions as instructed, but I let the soup simmer in the slow cooker for a few hours on low just for my own convenience. It was too delicious for my waistline!
Easy and so good! I used ground turkey. I added corn. Left out the salt. I used Rotel instead of canned stewed tomatoes and diced green chilies. I did not use hominy or lima beans. I added more water due to saltiness. I topped bowl with shredded cheese and sour cream. And lastly, added broken pieces of tortilla chips. Delicious!
My husband and I really like this soup. I chose this recipe because I thought it would work well with turkey burger. I use 2 Tbsp of Taco Seasoning I from this site instead of pkg mix and it turns out very spicy. I've never made this with beef, but I bet it would be out of this world delicious!
this is the Reciepy I used when I ran the senior center & the old people just loved it & so do I
great comfort food. I added corn and I also did not drain the beans. I used kidney beans only since that is the kind my kids like the best. I chopped up corn tortilla's into "noodles" and added them 5 min before we ate dinner.. YUM O
Quick and easy. I do not drain my beans, the juice makes the soup more savory. I have also left out the meat to save on fat and calories and you don't miss it.
Tasty as is and easy to modify. I've made this recipe or a variation thereof several times, both on the stove and in a slow cooker (about 4-5 hrs on low to let the flavors meld). Its really inexpensive, especially when I cut the meat in half, which makes it the best for feeding a lot of people, and it's great for a come-home-to lunch with friends on Sunday after Church.
oh taco soup how i love thee.i have made this easily 10 times.i follow it to a t except switching out corn for limas and sometimes using ground turkey instead of beef.i just had a bowl for lunch from last nights dinner and it hits the spot every time.thanks julie,this will always be a favorite in my home!
This was absolutely delicious. I used chili powder, cayenne pepper and hot Hungarian paprika in place of the taco seasoning. Also, to make it vegetarian I used tofu instead of beef. The tofu soaked up all of the flavors in the soup and tasted great!
I made a few changes to suit my husbands taste. He really only likes black beans, so I used 1 can of corn, 1 can of hominy and two cans of black beans instead of all the other beans. I used no salt added corn and beans and omitted the salt since other reviews said it came out salty. I also used cooked & diced chicken breast instead of ground beef to make it lower in fat. It was delish! I only gave four stars due to all my changes.
I added 1/2 the chiles because we are wussys and can't take the hot stuff. I also didn't add all those beans just a can of hominy & pintos, no ranch package either. Great recipe. This ones a keeper!
Awesome, wonderful, exceptional, the best! I used butter beans instead of lima beans, and corn instead of hominy. I topped with sour cream and cilantro. This is very easy and inexpensive to make, but the outcome is very special.
Excellent!
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I did get a strange look when I said it was "Taco Soup". But they said that it is a definite "yes" to cook again.
Love! Severed it with natchos. My husband and kids devoured it and asked for more. I'll for sure be making this again.
My family loves this soup. I always leave out the lima beans and hominy and I add frozen corn. It is so DARN GOOD! I always double the recipe and I make this about once a month now. Everyone at worked asked for the recipe. If you want a bigger kick to it you can add the hot taco seasoning, I always use the regular or mild. DELICIOUS!
My boyfriend and I love this soup, I had never heard of it before. I made several changes. I chose to use different beans and corn instead of hominy. Great recipe! Thank you for sharing!
Really good, incredibly easy - very similar to chili beans, but extra delicious. The combination of the different beans along with the hominy is excellent. Only recipe change: My market had only southern-style seasoned lima beans, and it still came out great.
This is an excellent recipe, but with changes. I followed the advice of several people and tried to go as natural as possible. I added a finely chopped stalk of celery, a fresh finely chopped jalapeno pepper, changed the water to low salt chicken broth, and used corn instead of hominy. I omitted the lima beans as I do not like the flavor of canned limas. I did add the ranch dressing mix and made my own chili taco seasoning. I did add the pinto and chili beans, the stewed tomatoes, Mexican style and did chop an onion. I did not need to add all the 1 tsp of salt, so if you make the soup, wait until you have mixed everything together to determine how much salt you need. I also added about a half cup of Mexican beer to add more liquid and more depth of flavor to the soup. I covered the pot so the liquid would remain and the soup would resemble soup and not chili. Love this recipe and will be making it again!
I love this soup!! I omitted the hominy and doubled the corn. I have also used the mexicorn which is great too.The last time I used Turkey meat and it tasted the same. My husband loves this soup, and it can really feed quite a few people. The leftovers are the best though so be sure to make extra. I always serve with tortilla chips, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, avocado and cilantro...
LOVED IT! I doubled the recipe (though only used 3 pounds of hamburger) and served it with tortilla chips. Made Great left overs too!
Yum! I made this for a Bunco night and it was a big hit. I actually used Boca crumbles instead of ground beef and nobody noticed! When I revealed my secret, most were pleasantly surprised. I forgot to add the fresh cilantro to this in all of the Bunco chaos. Will definitely make again.
Not bad looks like Chili gone wrong.
My husband can't get enough of this stuff! I also substituted corn for the hominy and used black beans in place of lima beans (just what I had on hand). I used the prescribed amount of water and thought it was still a bit thick but didn't want to water it down too much. I threw in two small cans of tomato juice to thin and it worked perfectly.
It doesn't look like the picture so I added a large can of spicy V-8 juice and now it looks more like tortilla soup. First attempt but I'm sure I'll try it again. Definitely needs more tomato like liquid.
This was SO good. Like a lot of other people, I added more water and did not add the lima beans. I REALLY did not like the beef in this because even though it was a sort of "chili" it was more of a soup still so next time if I add any meat at all I will add some shredded chicken. The seasonings were perfect and it was so delicious!
My teenagers made this for dinner one night last week, and we all enjoyed it. They made a couple of changes: rather than the green chiles and the stewed tomatoes, they used Rotel tomatoes, and they subbed black beans for the lima beans. They served avocado, sour cream, jack cheese and tortilla chips on the side. This was a quick, easy dinner, and perfect for teens learning to cook.
This soup is great I added a little more water as it was a little thick for me, also added more taco mix I like a little more spice. I did not use the lima beans and subed black beans "WOW" this was great.
The ranch mix gives this taco soup a off taste. There is another taco soup on here that is great and almost like this recipe.
This was really good. I used 2 14.5 oz cans of low sodium chicken broth instead of water and low sodium taco seasoning. I added corn and used a rotisserie chicken instead of beef. Yummy.
I think I would call this "Southwestern Chili" instead of Taco Soup, but regardless, it's got a nice flavor. I did alter the recipe (and I hate when people rate altered recipes!) but thought I'd chime in. I used canned corn instead of hominy, left out the ranch packet, used 1lb. of ground turkey, one can each of black beans and pinto beans, and a can of southwest chopped tomatoes because I don't like stewed tomatoes. It is definitely more than 6 servings! And very thick. I added a bit more water but then the flavor was too tame - I might add another seasoning packet. It's pretty healthy and full of fiber, so that's nice, but it wasn't really what I expected. I'm not sure if I'd make it again or not.
I just wanted to say this is a wonderful recipe. I made this for a Halloween party and everyone loved it and my family loves it too.
Great taste, easy to prepare!
I tried the recipe with all of the same seasonings, but left out the hominy and replaced the lima beans with pinto. I thought it tasted good, but I didn't notice a big difference from chili recipes.
So delicious!! I used ground turkey instead of ground beef! Yummy!
I didn't have green chiles so I used two 10 oz cans of Rotel diced tomatoes with green chiles otherwise I stuck to the recipe. The only objection that I had is that a full package of taco seasoning creates to much spice for the kiddies. Great reciped, however.
I gave it 5 stars because I actually ate the leftovers for 2 days after! That's saying a lot for me, because I hate leftovers! My 5 yr old said it's the best soup I've ever made. I did make some changes based on what I had on hand. I used small red beans, black beans, and cream of corn in place of the pinto, lima and kidney beans. I didn't have hominy plus I don't care for it. We topped it with baked corn tortilla strips, sour cream, cheese and cilantro. I also used home grown stewed tomatoes. It was so good and filling. I think it's the ranch that sets it apart just enough from the other recipes I've made. I'm making a quadruple batch tomorrow!
I loved it!!
Used Rotel tomatoes instead of diced green chilie. Also used Mexicorn and made his entirely with ground turkey for less fat content. Delicious!
Based on other peoples comments about it being more like a chili, I changed it up a bit seeing as I didn't want chili. Instead of draining the liquids out of the beans and such, I added the liquid to it. The liquid added so much flavor to the soup. But it would def. work great as a chili or a soup. Just remember, you can always be creative with what your cooking and you don't have to follow the recipe exactly!
As a single man, It's great to find recipes for dishes that are simple to make and taste great. I will be making this one again. Thanks.
Very good & easy!!! I did use a can of Mexicorn instead of hominy and otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Very good to add sour cream, cheese, & tostito chips to as well when serving. I love hot stuff so I added some hot sauce to mine & loved the extra kick.
My daughter, her friends and my husband all loved this. Substituted corn for hominy and black beans for limas (due to personal tastes of those I was making it for). Will definitely make again. Good with chicken in place of ground beef also.
