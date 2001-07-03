Chicken and Corn Chowder with Thyme

What could be more comforting than a bowl of corn chowder or a bowl of chicken soup? A bowl of Chicken And Corn Chowder With Thyme, it will cure what ails you.

By PEGW

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Directions

  • In a large pot, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon from the pan, and set aside. Drain all but 3 tablespoons of the bacon fat from the pan.

  • Saute the onions in the bacon fat. Add broth and the potato to the pot. Cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Add corn, chicken, and thyme. Cover. Simmer until the chicken is cooked and the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Stir half and half into the soup, and simmer for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Ladle into bowls, and sprinkle with the bacon and scallions. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
522 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 94.5mg; sodium 330.5mg. Full Nutrition
