Chicken and Corn Chowder with Thyme
What could be more comforting than a bowl of corn chowder or a bowl of chicken soup? A bowl of Chicken And Corn Chowder With Thyme, it will cure what ails you.
What could be more comforting than a bowl of corn chowder or a bowl of chicken soup? A bowl of Chicken And Corn Chowder With Thyme, it will cure what ails you.
Quick, filling and very tasty. Wonderful for a stormy, rainy night. Dried thyme (2 tsp) also works well, as does adding a couple of chopped carrots for a little added color.Read More
It was very good and the fresh thyme was the best part.Read More
Quick, filling and very tasty. Wonderful for a stormy, rainy night. Dried thyme (2 tsp) also works well, as does adding a couple of chopped carrots for a little added color.
this is a good recipe for a great chowder. My only suggestion is to add a good dash of sherry (or cooking sherry) at the end. It makes the whole soup taste rich and gives it a beautiful aroma!
This was a very good chowder. My son, who is very picky, ate and ate and ate!!!
It was very good and the fresh thyme was the best part.
We really liked the flavor of this, but it was a bit runny. I added cornstarch (mixed into a little of the broth then stirred into the soup) during cooking, and then let it sit a little while after cooking, and that thickened it up a bit. I think adding a can of cream of mushroom soup might also help thicken it up and add some more flavor next time. I used whole milk instead of half and half because that's what I had. I also added about 2 cups of shredded cheddar at the end of cooking and we topped our bowls of soup with a little more cheddar.
Great soup. I combined this recipe with another chicken and corn chowder recipe (also on allrecipes.com). Left out the thyme (I just don't care for it). Added 1 clove of minced garlic in with the onions, used half & half combined with corn starch instead of milk and added 1 can of cream-style corn in with the frozen corn. I also sauted the chicken in the bacon fat along with the onions and garlic for added flavor. Topped with the bacon and added cheddar cheese. The soup turned out very creamy and hearty. My husband and I both loved it.
My husband and I hate thyme, so I omitted it. I also used evaporated skim milk in place of the half and half. I only used 3 chicken breasts and it was just fine.
I only used 2% milk so expected that I would need to add some cornstarch slurry to thicken it up to chowder consistency. Other than that, it was perfect. Couldn't be easier to put together, and it was a complete meal - meat, potato, and vegetable. My fresh thyme is under snow right now, so I used dried.
Great. I don't use the bacon because my brother doesn't eat pork; just cut the onions into rings so my husband can pick them out easier - he hates onions. Those were the only changes. We make this about once a month. Love it.
Hubby loves chicken corn chowder, very filling, he even ate the leftovers. I wasn't crazy about it but it had a good flavor and didnt take as long to prepare as some soup recipes.
great recipe! my husband loved it! it's great with a few pieces of red pepper thrown in too! I used home made chicken broth, and only 3 cups of corn (four seemed like a lot!). I also cut my potatoes really small (hash-brown sized) because I don't like biting into a chunk of potato! The last thing I did was use whip cream and skim milk instead of half and half, because thats what i had on hand. I found i had to add starch to it to thicken it too. The results were just barely below curdling. I'm not sure if this is because i boiled it, or because of the starch.
I was looking for a recipe to use up some frozen corn. I had a leftover rotisserie chicken and used that in place of the chicken breasts. Also omitted the green onions as we are having an e.coli issue with them right now in our region. Added some parsley to add some green color in place of the green onions. Used whole milk instead of half and half and thickened at the end with a little cornstarch. I thought this recipe was great, and it helped me use up some stuff out of my regrigerator and freezer! I am keeping this one!
I wish it had more seasoning...but overall pretty good. I would probably substitute some potato for some other veggie.
Yummy! I used minced onion and dried thyme and added about a cup of cheddar cheese. My 3 and 4 yr old boys ate every bit!
It's not really bad soup, but I found it quite bland and boring. If you're looking for a basic soup for picky kids or delicate stomachs, this might serve the purpose, but I wasn't very impressed. At least I had an excuse to make bacon. :)
I was looking for a recipe to use up my frest thyme and came across this one. Luckily, I had all of the other ingredients and BOY am I glad! This is soooo good! Perfect for a clod evening's meal! WIll definitely be making this one again!
I made this recipe according to the directions and it was a little bland. I will make it again but will need to spice it up somehow.
I didn't think this was all that great when I made it, but when I ate it the next day, I couldn't stop. Maybe I'll always make this ahead of time! I did add an 8 oz package of cheddar to the soup - can't imagine the soup without it. I also use Morningstar Farms soy bacon instead of real. It's a little thin off the stove, but it thickens up overnight.
I used this recipe as an idea to help me create a chicken corn chowder that even the pickiest eater could love. Try using 1 1/2 cups heavy cream instead of half an half, also ommit the thyme for picky eater sand young ones, instead increase the flavor by adding two strips more bacon and use shallots with your onions when sauteeing vegetables as well as plenty of diced garlic. Finally, I added cornstarch h to thicken as the recipe given will yeild a runny soup.... Enjoy chowder is the best!
I found this recipe very easy and very good and a change from regular winter soups!
This didn't look as good as it tasted. The cream didn't set well with the chicken stock and I def had to use a thickening agent. Next time I would cut the stock and add more cream. This was like a chicken soup with corn, not a chowder.
I loved this recipe, but my husband and kids took two bites and wouldn't touch it. DH says he doesn't like thyme. Who knew? I ate the leftovers and thought it was great, but I guess I won't be making it again. It was really thin and runny, but maybe it's supposed to be that way. I still liked it.
I just made this for dinner.My husband and I both loved it.I used roasted chicken breast and one lb.of velveeta cheese.Also added a few drops of hot sauce and only a few sprinkles of dry tyhme.It was quick and easy!
This was very good! My whole family loved it and, of course, it was even better the next day. I followed the recipe exactly. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because it was way too soupy to be called a chowder, in my opinion. Once I added some cornstarch, it thickened up a little. Next time I will try using only 1 can of chicken broth. Delicious! Will definitely make again and again.
Just terrific. I tweaked a peaked a little to my families tastes but just wonderful
This recipe was really tasty. Instead of using half and half I used some 2% milk and corn starch to thicken it up. It turned out great! I paired it with some homemade garlic and cracked pepper beer bread and my husband devoured it!
Delicious and easy! I modified this a bit to suit my tastes. I added finely diced celery and carrots to the onion. I substituted 1 cup of milk and 1 cup of half and half for the 2 cups of half and half. I found it needed to be thickened up with a little cornstarch mixed with water. I also added a can of creamed corn. Will definitely be making this again!
Little watery
I was so excited to try this recipe, I thought it looked fairly easy. I had never made a chowder before. It was not as thick as I would have liked, I suppose thats my fault thought for using fat-free half and half. My other issue was it was kind of bland. I am adding some more salt and pepper to see if I just didn't add enough. I am considering adding shredded cheddar. I only used a little thyme since I was not that familiar with it. I could increase that too.
This was an extremely easy recipe. It was a good start to a soup, but I wouldn't call it a chowder because it was much too thin. I ended up using about 1/3 cup instant potato flakes to get the texture just right. It also needed a bit more flavor, so I think that I might saute the chicken in the bacon fat and add oregano, rosemary, and more thyme. There will definitely be a "next time" for this recipe.
This recipe is great, but as always, I do my own version here and there. I marinade the chicken in garlic, parsley, white wine, olive oil and paprika. I omit the green onion and the thyme. Using red potatoes and roasted sweet white corn give the chowder a wonderful savory flavor. I also use lots of butter opposed to bacon grease. There is definitely a need to add cornstarch if you prefer your chowder more thick instead of "soupy." These additions create a very satisfying comforting chowder and it's just like I serve at the restaurant I cook for.
I should have read more reviews on thickening it before but I will next time - I used 2 split chicken breasts and boiled them to make my own broth (was plenty of meat for a large pot) and used half that and half canned to cut the sodium - happened to have some of my moms canned corn so that was perfect. Also used half milk, half 1/2 n 1/2 to save calories. Everything else was great except I would prefer a thicker consistency!
Add extra bacon
Very tasty. Added some carots and put cheese on top.
Because I am on a low salt diet, I added no additional salt to this recipe, and added some cubed up ham instead of the bacon. As a result, the flavor probably wasn't as good as it could have been. But, it was still very tasty. I will make it again.
Very good! I eliminated the grocery store run & saved time by using frozen corn, frozen hashbrown chunks, frozen diced onions and about a tsp of dried thyme. I also did my chicken ahead of time by putting it in a crockpot to cook during the day and then just cut it up and added it. It was thin, but all the better with crackers soaking up the juice!
This was an excellent recipe even though I tweaked it some. I added 1\2 - 3\4 cup of instant potato flakes to thicken the broth. I only used 3 slices of bacon and put the cooked bacon back into the soup as it was cooking to infuse some flavor. I used 2 tsp of dried thyme which was too much and next time I will only use 1.5 tsp.
Very tasty! I added some bell pepper before I did the final simmer with the half and half. It added color and sweetness. After the salt and pepper it was perfect. Can't wait to garnish with bacon bits and chopped green peppers for supper.
This didn't knock my socks off. It was too thin for my liking. I ended up adding so many different ingredients it ended up being another recipe.
This was delicious. Made a few adjustments to use what was on hand. Used one large potato and one large zucchini. Used two large ears of corn grilled the night before. Used precooked chicken. Substituted dried thyme for fresh (did not have) and used fat free half & half. Used applewood flavor bacon, but no green onions on hand. For sure will make again.
Made it, was delicious. Thought I had thyme, it was dead, so I used a bit of dry Italian Seasoning. I also pitched in some mushrooms that needed using. Came out yummy. Will make it again.
I added two sliced carrots with the potatoes. It was thin after adding the half and half, so I made a cornstarch/water paste to thicken it up. It was excellent and I’ll definitely make it again.