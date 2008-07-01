Gramma Brown's Corn Chowder

Ok so following many others I did what was suggested. I browned my bacon first, then removed from pot and saved for the end. I then browned my onions and celery also using a few dashes of garlic powder(or fresh if on hand). I then added my stock after about five minutes and then proceeded with the potatoes and carrots and a can of creamed corn, I let this boil for a bit and another burner warmed up about a cup and a half of half n half. Once I added my cream I then added about a cup of frozen corn as I think it has a much better flavour than canned. And to thicken I did not use a roux but instead keep these perfect little portioned packages of dehydrated mashed potatoes(the kind you would add your butter and milk too...) I find these are a much better thickener and have the yummy taste of potatoes as opposed of a floury taste. I seasoned with some crushed black pepper as it did not need salt. Perfect!!