Gramma Brown's Corn Chowder

This was my great-grandmother's recipe. It is very good to eat on a cold winter's day.

By Halle Hardin

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fry bacon in pan until almost done. Add onions and celery, and saute until lightly browned.

  • Transfer to a cooking pot. Add cream-style corn, kernel corn, butter, and broth. Add carrots and potatoes. Cook for about 15 minutes.

  • Mix together flour and a little water to form a paste.

  • Add milk and flour paste. You might want to add more flour paste, depending on how thick you like your chowder. Simmer for 30 minutes or until you are ready to eat. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 19.3mg; sodium 807.5mg. Full Nutrition
