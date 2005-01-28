Beef Stew I

Rating: 4.29 stars
45 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Beef stew with rosemary.

By Calla Honeystone

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 50 mins
total:
4 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in large pot. Add beef and flour, stirring to coat beef; brown.

  • Add water, salt, and pepper. Heat to boiling; reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour.

  • Stir in potatoes, carrots (or turnips), browning sauce, and rosemary. Simmer 1-2 hours.

  • Add corn, green beans, and rice; simmer for 30 minutes longer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 239.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (47)

Most helpful positive review

JUSTCYN
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2005
I tried this with company.It was great. Makes a lot. I ve made bf. stw. all my life but it was always bland. Spic it up and it's still spicy bland stew. The secret is the rosemary. Unlikely but you don t taste it too much and it is a perfect compliment to the stew flavors. Glad there's no celery. Never liked it. Used canned corn and green beans. Added a big onion cut up in chunks. Beef stew without onions is unthinkable! Left out the rice. Made some on the side so people could spoon their stew on top of it. Made this all in the microwave. Not a big timesaver. Browned the meat and pre-cooked the carrots potatoes and onions before stewing it. Cook on high for about 20 mins. Then simmer covered on a medium setting for about 1 hours stirring occasionally to get the meat tender. Gravy was thinner than I like. Stirred in about 3 Tbsp. of cornstarch dissolved in hot water to thicken. Like it dark brown so I added a tsp. more of the browning sauce. Also added about 2 tsp. of Accent (msg) and 1/3 cup of dry sherry. Some folks thought they needed to salt it more. The colorful vegetables make it appetizing looking for ordinary stew. I ll make my beef stew like this again and again. Read More
Most helpful critical review

MELONDECA
Rating: 3 stars
03/11/2005
This stew had a great texture but not much flavor. The meat was incredibly tender but I had to add a lot of seasonings to give it any flavor at all. OK start for a recipe but it needs work. Read More
BlueEyedBaker
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2008
This is a great stew recipe! I did make some changes. I put seasoning salt and garlic powder in the flour before I covered the beef. Instead of 6 cups of water I used 3 cups beef broth and 3 cups water. I didn t have any fresh vegetables so I used 2 cans of mixed vegetables and 1 can of whole carnal corn. I really like rice so I used 1 whole cup. Every thing else I did just as the recipe said. Tasted Amazing!! Thanks for sharing!! Read More
DRAMA_QUEEN
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2003
It took a long time to cook but it was wearth it. Read More
Trisha
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2007
Very good! I added a can of no salt diced tomatoes cut back some water and added Thyme. Read More
BARTONCJ
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2004
This was pretty good although not great. My 6 yr old son loved it and asked for seconds. I felt it was a little too thick but I will tweek it and make it again. Thank you Read More
Emma McFarland
Rating: 3 stars
04/07/2008
This was ok but nothing fantastic either. Will keep searching for a good beef stew recipe. Read More
DUDEMAN275
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2004
This is a close call to the classic Beef Stew. It was great my family loved it. Read More
Jennifer Lombardi
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2004
A classic favorite of mine and my husband's; he thought it was great too!! Read More
