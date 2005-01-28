Beef Stew I
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 427.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 23.9g 48 %
carbohydrates: 25.4g 8 %
dietary fiber: 3.8g 15 %
sugars: 2.9g
fat: 25.7g 40 %
saturated fat: 9.4g 47 %
cholesterol: 76mg 25 %
vitamin a iu: 5487.3IU 110 %
niacin equivalents: 10mg 77 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 46 %
vitamin c: 20.9mg 35 %
folate: 51.8mcg 13 %
calcium: 38.4mg 4 %
iron: 3.5mg 19 %
magnesium: 55.4mg 20 %
potassium: 852.8mg 24 %
sodium: 239.9mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 29 %
calories from fat: 231.1
