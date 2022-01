Beef Stew I

I tried this with company.It was great. Makes a lot. I ve made bf. stw. all my life but it was always bland. Spic it up and it's still spicy bland stew. The secret is the rosemary. Unlikely but you don t taste it too much and it is a perfect compliment to the stew flavors. Glad there's no celery. Never liked it. Used canned corn and green beans. Added a big onion cut up in chunks. Beef stew without onions is unthinkable! Left out the rice. Made some on the side so people could spoon their stew on top of it. Made this all in the microwave. Not a big timesaver. Browned the meat and pre-cooked the carrots potatoes and onions before stewing it. Cook on high for about 20 mins. Then simmer covered on a medium setting for about 1 hours stirring occasionally to get the meat tender. Gravy was thinner than I like. Stirred in about 3 Tbsp. of cornstarch dissolved in hot water to thicken. Like it dark brown so I added a tsp. more of the browning sauce. Also added about 2 tsp. of Accent (msg) and 1/3 cup of dry sherry. Some folks thought they needed to salt it more. The colorful vegetables make it appetizing looking for ordinary stew. I ll make my beef stew like this again and again.