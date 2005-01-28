Beef Stew I

1 of 47

Rating: 5 stars I tried this with company.It was great. Makes a lot. I ve made bf. stw. all my life but it was always bland. Spic it up and it's still spicy bland stew. The secret is the rosemary. Unlikely but you don t taste it too much and it is a perfect compliment to the stew flavors. Glad there's no celery. Never liked it. Used canned corn and green beans. Added a big onion cut up in chunks. Beef stew without onions is unthinkable! Left out the rice. Made some on the side so people could spoon their stew on top of it. Made this all in the microwave. Not a big timesaver. Browned the meat and pre-cooked the carrots potatoes and onions before stewing it. Cook on high for about 20 mins. Then simmer covered on a medium setting for about 1 hours stirring occasionally to get the meat tender. Gravy was thinner than I like. Stirred in about 3 Tbsp. of cornstarch dissolved in hot water to thicken. Like it dark brown so I added a tsp. more of the browning sauce. Also added about 2 tsp. of Accent (msg) and 1/3 cup of dry sherry. Some folks thought they needed to salt it more. The colorful vegetables make it appetizing looking for ordinary stew. I ll make my beef stew like this again and again. Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great stew recipe! I did make some changes. I put seasoning salt and garlic powder in the flour before I covered the beef. Instead of 6 cups of water I used 3 cups beef broth and 3 cups water. I didn t have any fresh vegetables so I used 2 cans of mixed vegetables and 1 can of whole carnal corn. I really like rice so I used 1 whole cup. Every thing else I did just as the recipe said. Tasted Amazing!! Thanks for sharing!! Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars It took a long time to cook but it was wearth it. Helpful (45)

Rating: 3 stars This stew had a great texture but not much flavor. The meat was incredibly tender but I had to add a lot of seasonings to give it any flavor at all. OK start for a recipe but it needs work. Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! I added a can of no salt diced tomatoes cut back some water and added Thyme. Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good although not great. My 6 yr old son loved it and asked for seconds. I felt it was a little too thick but I will tweek it and make it again. Thank you Helpful (26)

Rating: 3 stars This was ok but nothing fantastic either. Will keep searching for a good beef stew recipe. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This is a close call to the classic Beef Stew. It was great my family loved it. Helpful (25)