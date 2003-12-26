Creamy Ham and Beans

Rating: 4.68 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This soup freezes well and many people who don't like ham and beans like this soup. It serves 20, depending on the appetites of people eating this delicious soup. Note: I usually soak beans overnight and then they will cook faster. Also only mash a few beans to check them for softness, don't mash them all.

By Phyllis Bartlow



prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings (approximately)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add beans to boiling water and cook on high. Beans will soak up some water, so you will need to add more water later.

  • As soon as beans can be mashed with fork, add ham and onions, let cook until beans and ham are done.

  • Turn down to medium heat and add soup and cheese. Stir frequently while soup and cheese are mixed into the beans. When cheese is melted turn off heat and serve. Leftovers may be frozen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 7g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 835mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

Reviews:
Pammy101
Rating: 4 stars
12/26/2003
"This is a great bean soup recipe. Will make again. Although had to add a little bit more spices at the end it still was wonderful."


Mark_Westhoff
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2010
AWESOME. We put the beans, ham, and onion in the slow cooker for 8 hours and mixed in the soup and cheese about 20 minutes before serving. Didn't even get any to freeze


Linda Adams Dodge
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2012
Without a doubt this is the best bean (soup) we have ever had. Definitely soak the beans overnight or at least all day. I used 8 cups of chicken broth instead of the water and 1 pound of soaked beans. I put that on the stove and brought them to a boil and then turned them down to a simmer. About an hour later, I added my onions and ham...maybe about 2 to 2 1/2 cups of ham (what was left from easter after sandwiches). Returned to a simmer until done...about another 1 1/2 hours. I then added 2 cans of the soup and 8 ounces of Velveeta and about 1 1/2 cups more chicken broth for the soupiness we like. It was amazing. I am sure it would be good just as written...just thought I'd share what had my family saying "OMG that was good" all evening.


Mrs. Garten
Rating: 4 stars
11/25/2012
I added some diced green peppers and some cooked rattlesnake meat and this was a big hit. Everyone wanted seconds and even thirds!


Rachael Walkins
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2012
VERY easy and great for holiday leftovers. I used shredded cheddar cheese instead of the fake cheese and it was spectacular! Super yummy with sliced ciabatta bread, or italian bread.


Melissa-MS
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2010
This is a keeper. Family loved it. Even the kids. I added Italian seasoning and lots of garlic and garlic salt. I made this in the slow cooker.


Lynn
Rating: 4 stars
09/04/2006
One of my family's favorite wintertime comfort meals. Great with cornbread!


Holly Smith Cihla
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2019
This was so good, and got better the next day! I cut the recipe in half, but that was the only change. I soaked and par-cooked the beans, then loaded everything into a crockpot on high for 5 hours. Put in the soup and cheese with a half hour left. Perfect!


Leigh Woodward Fogle
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2010
Great meal and other than the ham pretty inexpensive to make - I had it cooking all day and put in the crock pot with the cheese and soup for several hours. (good with ketchup and hot sauce added per bowl too!)


