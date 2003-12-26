Creamy Ham and Beans

"This is a great bean soup recipe. Will make again. Although had to add a little bit more spices at the end it still was wonderful."
AWESOME. We put the beans, ham, and onion in the slow cooker for 8 hours and mixed in the soup and cheese about 20 minutes before serving. Didn't even get any to freeze
Without a doubt this is the best bean (soup) we have ever had. Definitely soak the beans overnight or at least all day. I used 8 cups of chicken broth instead of the water and 1 pound of soaked beans. I put that on the stove and brought them to a boil and then turned them down to a simmer. About an hour later, I added my onions and ham...maybe about 2 to 2 1/2 cups of ham (what was left from easter after sandwiches). Returned to a simmer until done...about another 1 1/2 hours. I then added 2 cans of the soup and 8 ounces of Velveeta and about 1 1/2 cups more chicken broth for the soupiness we like. It was amazing. I am sure it would be good just as written...just thought I'd share what had my family saying "OMG that was good" all evening.
I added some diced green peppers and some cooked rattlesnake meat and this was a big hit. Everyone wanted seconds and even thirds!
VERY easy and great for holiday leftovers. I used shredded cheddar cheese instead of the fake cheese and it was spectacular! Super yummy with sliced ciabatta bread, or italian bread.
This is a keeper. Family loved it. Even the kids. I added Italian seasoning and lots of garlic and garlic salt. I made this in the slow cooker.
One of my family's favorite wintertime comfort meals. Great with cornbread!
This was so good, and got better the next day! I cut the recipe in half, but that was the only change. I soaked and par-cooked the beans, then loaded everything into a crockpot on high for 5 hours. Put in the soup and cheese with a half hour left. Perfect!
Great meal and other than the ham pretty inexpensive to make - I had it cooking all day and put in the crock pot with the cheese and soup for several hours. (good with ketchup and hot sauce added per bowl too!)