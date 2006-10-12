Italian Wedding Soup I

Coming from Rhode Island, this soup was traditionally served at Italian weddings. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.

By deleteduser

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In medium bowl, combine meat, egg, bread crumbs, cheese, basil and onion powder; shape into 3/4 inch balls.

  • In large saucepan, heat broth to boiling; stir in escarole, orzo pasta, chopped carrot and meatballs. Return to boil, then reduce heat to medium. Cook at slow boil for 10 minutes, or until pasta is al dente. Stir frequently to prevent sticking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 27.3g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 86.8mg; sodium 1211mg. Full Nutrition
