Italian Wedding Soup I

Normally, I am extremely studious and research all the recipes before I make them. However, since this one had such high ratings, I decided to go for it. Unfortunately, I think I should have read the reviews beforehand. It is a good starter recipe. I can only give this recipe 3 stars because it needs to be modified to be tasty and restaraunt grade. First off, I decided to make a double batch since I had a pound of sirloin and a bag each of baby spinach leaves and carrots. Like the majority of the people say, even though the meatballs are nicely seasoned, the soup, overall is quite bland. To save the pot ... and dinner, I dissolved two large chicken bouilion cubes (once again, for a DOUBLE batch) in a couple of ladles of the soup broth and stirred into the pot. Made a huge difference. Also, the pasta amount definitely needs to be cut back by half. I've got tons of leftovers. However, the pasta soaked up all the liquid. So, instead of soup leftovers, I've got an extremely tasty pot of noodles, meatballs and veggies. Once again, that can be salvaged with more canned broth during the reheating process. But, realistically, it's way too much pasta. I, too, used spinach instead of escarole - just a personal perference ... but tasty nonetheless. My husband loved it ... and I will definitely make it again ... just with the changes I mentioned.