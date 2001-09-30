Beef Barley Vegetable Soup

This soup was perfect tonight! I used 1.5 lbs of beef shank instead of beef chuck. It was what I had on hand at the time plus my family was sick. I seasoned the shank with hawaiian sea salt and black pepper and seared in a pot with a 2T of olive oil. I was looking for a dark brown coloring on the meat for both sides. I added 4 cans of beef broth and simmered for about 4 hours. I omitted the sugar, beef bouillon cubes, water, stewed tomatoes, and frozen vegetables. After 4 hours of simmering the beef shank and it was tender, I took it out and set it aside. I added fresh vegetables using 4 carrots, chopped, half a zucchini and celery, diced, half of an onion, chopped, 2 garlic cloves and 1 bay leaf to the pot. I cut up the beef and added it back in the pot along with the broth and vegetables. An hour before serving, I added 1/2 cup of pearl barley. Everything seemed to come together nicely so I removed the bay leaf. It was then that I seasoned it again. I added frozen sweet peas, turned off the stove, covered it with a lid. The soup was so flavorful and comforting! Just salt, black pepper, garlic, and the flavors from the beef bones all add to the wonderful tasty soup. The meat is fork tender and melts in my mouth. The vegetables are soft and the barley cooked perfectly! Since I didn't use the cooking method intended in this recipe I rated this 4 stars, otherwise it would have been a 5 stars. I serve with, "Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread," also from this website.