Savory Mushroom Soup

4
13 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A quick and savory recipe for two that is sure to please. It is thick and creamy...and the onions let the "nose know" that this is going to be good!

Recipe by Lois

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 -3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In small saucepan saute onion in butter. Add soup, milk, and peas. Heat on medium-low until peas are soft. Add sour cream. Stir. When hot, serve. Add sour cream to thickness desired.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 42.1mg; sodium 1149.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022