Savory Mushroom Soup
A quick and savory recipe for two that is sure to please. It is thick and creamy...and the onions let the "nose know" that this is going to be good!
I sauteed up some fresh mushrooms and added those, also some pepper.Read More
Still tasted like condensed soup to me... but the onions and peas did give it a lift. I used "Roasted Garlic" flavor condensed mushroom soup, as it was what I had on hand. Found it too plain via the recipe, so added a pinch of cayenne pepper and a few twists of fresh black pepper as well. A friend liked it, but she's dieting and cheated by trying... If you like/are used to canned condensed soup, you will like this.Read More
I sauteed up some fresh mushrooms and added those, also some pepper.
OMG! This is a favorite new recipe! Had last minute guests & had to raid the fridge and pantry. Used sweet onion, chopped celery, a container of sliced brown mushrooms. Before I chopped the above ingredients and then sauteed, I chopped 6 small red and purple potatoes,added evoo, tarragon, a sea salt herb blend and then oven roasted for about a half hour. Then I blended all the veggies and potato together, added the soup (3 cans & 3 cups milk)sour cream and peas. EVERYONE went WILD over this !! Didn't share my secret since the unexpected guests are food snobs. Served w/ a spinach salad. Have also made it since, omitted the potato and served over brown rice or herb and wild rice---in this instance, used a little less milk, instead of soup it's a savory sauce. Thanks Lois for a fabulous recipe, I would NEVER had tried this w/ canned soup before!
my family loved this soup. i added chopped carrots and frech white mushrooms, the soup was great thank you for your recipe.
Loved this soup. I didn't change anything. Everyone I have served it to has told me they enjoyed it very much. Goes great a long with salad.
good, milk can be substituted with water
A Fresher/Healthier Option (I made up on the fly): I used the 98% Fat Free Mushroom Soup. I subbed fresh asapargus (coursely chopped) for the frozen peas. I sauteed fresh sliced baby Bella mushrooms, yellow onion, and the asparagus. I try to keep my butter intake light, so cut back on some of the butter & added some olive oil to make up the difference for the sautee. I added herbs to the sautee mix (garlic salt, garlic powder, a pinch of dill, a dash of black pepper, and some freshly chopped parsley). Instead of Sour Cream, I used Laughing Cow Light Swiss wedges (Qty 3). It turned out great, and my skeptical boyfriend was singing praises once he actually tried it. Definitely making this again! I loved how thick the soup turned out too.
This is a surprisingly good shortcut to enhancing a can of cream of mushroom soup. The results were very good and I thank you so much for the recipe.
amazing! a simple, quick recipe that is absolutely fabulous! the sour cream gives a great flavor! i also added celery and mushrooms to add to the flavour.
An easy way to jazz up canned, condensed soup.
I used this to boost my mushroom simmer sauce for my slow cooker chicken and added some cream cheese to it as well. I also add cream, not sour cream to my kids plain jane Mac and cheese. I recommend you all try it too.
Tastes like canned mushroom soup with stuff in it.
