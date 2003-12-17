Mexican Chicken Corn Chowder

4.6
721 Ratings
Chowder with pizzazz!

Recipe by Jeanne Jones

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven, brown chicken, onion, and garlic in butter until chicken is no longer pink.

  • Dissolve the bouillon in hot water; Pour into Dutch oven, and season with cumin. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Stir in cream, cheese, corn, chilies, and hot pepper sauce. Cook, stirring frequently, until the cheese is melted. Stir in chopped tomato. Garnish with cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 108.5mg; sodium 868.3mg. Full Nutrition
