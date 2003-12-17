Mexican Chicken Corn Chowder

I wish I could say that I followed this recipe, but more used it for inspiration for what I had on-hand and it turned out DIVINE (and I have to type it up so that I can refer to it later ;-) YUM. I didn't have half and half, only had regular canned corn, fresh green chiles and no tomatoes. First, I made a stock using 6 chicken thighs and a bit of salt. I just filled a pan 3/4 of the way with water, put the thighs in, doused in salt, and simmered for about an hour. I put the chicken on a cutting board to cool and poured the stock into a cup 'til I needed it. Then I browned the onion/garlic and put the chicken in when that was almost done. Poured two cups of stock over that, and the cumin. Simmered that for a few minutes, then poured one cup of milk (didn't have half and half, so more stock + some milk). Added everything else (regular corn and no bouillon or tomatoes, as I said before) and simmered for a while. Then I tossed in some cream cheese and used cheddar instead of montey jack, and melted the cheese. It tasted wonderful hot off the stove, but I think it was better after it got cold. Yum.