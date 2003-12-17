Mexican Chicken Corn Chowder
Chowder with pizzazz!
This chowder was GREAT. I made a few changes, but the basic recipe is really yummy. Instead of the half and half cream, I used a can of evaporated skim milk (to kind of cut the fat content). I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs, since that was all I had. Also added some frozen corn with the creamed corn & some cubed potatoes and carrots. The carrots gave it a little color and the potatoes I added because a chowder isn't a chowder unless there's potatoes in it! They also thickened it up a little. Finally, I didn't add the cheese into the soup, I served it as a garnish. Overall, a wonderful, filling and comforting dish.Read More
An ok recipe, but as others have mentioned, lacking in flavor. I did use chicken broth rather than bouillon, and my husband mentioned the chicken in and of itself did have a nice flavor. Thank you for the recipe.Read More
This is one of my family's favorite soups as well. I double the recipe and start by making a stock (eliminating the need for boullion) by boiling a whole cut up chicken (bone-in breasts will do as well) in about 4c. water with a couple of tb. salt. After the stock is done, pick the meat from the skin and bones. Start the onions and garlic and just throw in the pulled chicken when the the onions and garlic are about half done. Strain the stock with a colander or like utinsel and add back in a cup instead of the boullion! I add at least 1 or 2 tb. of salt (by taste while cooking) to make up for what is lost by not using boullion. I also double the creamed corn. The soup is thicker, the meat is pulled instead of chunked for a more wonderful texture, and the whole thing has a more homemade feel. An excellent recipe originally or modified!
This was awesome!!! I used chicken broth instead of the hot water and chicken boullion cube as suggested. I also used diced tomatoes with green chilies and I put in some chopped up canned potatoes. I added a little more hot sauce then suggested. I served it with tostada chips and lots of cilantro. My boyfriend is from mexico and he loved it, he said it was excellent and ate atleast 3 bowls for dinner and had some for breakfast the next morning. This is definitely a keeper. The only thing I would add to it next time is some more hot sauce and and maybe some more chilies.
I'm giving this a 5* rating because I loved the flavor. I added extra cumin, chili powder, cilantro while cooking and two cans of each ingredient instead of one. Also used heavy whipping cream instead of half and half. Let this reduce and it became a nice thick chowder. This is a chowder and not a soup so expect it to be thicker. Also used shredded chedder and monterrey jack cheese instead of just the monterrey jack. Cannot wait for my husband to try it.
This is my favorite soup all year round! It has a great flavor that's not too thick, and can be spiced up or left not-so-hot. I use a large can of chicken broth in place of the water & boullion (by suggestion of my Grandma) and leave the tomatoes out sometimes (depending on who is being served). HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!
This is wonderful!!!! I used a rotisseri chicken and instead of the tomato and green chilies I used a can of Rotel. I also added a chopped jalapeno to the onions. YUMMYYYYY
I have made this twice in the last week and both times were wonderful! Nice twist and taste! The first time, I followed the recipe almost to the letter (only using canned diced tomatoes-drained-instead of peeling/cutting). The second time, I added a little more chicken, sauted with 1/2c chopped green bell pepper, used a whole can of chicken broth instead of buillon cubes, some whole corn kernals in addition to the creamed corn and a little more cheese. Wonderful. Everyone in my family loves this and I will continue to make this again and again! Thanks so much Jeanne!
this chowder was fantastic!! i added some frozen corn and some cubed potatoes to make it a little heartier, it was great!
Delicious and unbelievably easy! I made this for my family for Christmas Eve, and it was a big hit. I used shredded chicken, chicken broth instead of bouillon, omitted the pepper sauce, and added about a cup of frozen corn kernels, and served it with crushed tortillas and chopped cilantro. I read a lot of reviews that omitted the tomato, but I would say it is necessary for color and a bit of flavor.
This soup is wonderful! A nice hearty soup. Would definitely qualify as comfort food! I added 1 tsp of cumin, 1 tsp of chili powder, 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp smoked paprika(the most amazing kiss from God for soup!!! warm and smokey flavor!!!),1 large carrot shredded, 2 potatoes in big chunks and an added can of corn. If you don't like the big chunks of chicken, you can boil your chicken breasts and shred it (when cooled) with your fingers. It gives a much smoother consistancy! On a scale of 1 to 10....my husband gave it an 11!! :)
I have made this chowder several times and my kids especially, love it. What I do to thicken it up, is add in some corn and flour tortillas. I usually cut up 4-5 smaller corn tortillas in strips and maybe 3-4 flour tortillas, depending upon if you get the big or small ones. I add in the corn tortillas about 15 minutes before the soup is done, and the flour tortillas about 5 minutes before it is done. A chef that I knew from Mexico told me about this trick, and it works fantastic for both adding flavor and a creamy consistency to your soup.
I thought this rocked...although I skipped tomatoes but ended up using red peppers with the onions. This added nice color...Also, I added an extra can of corn. I liked it more thick. Also make sure you used good spicy pepper jack. Thanks for the great recipe.
Easy and delicious. My husband usually hates bonesless, skinless, "tasteless" chicken breast, but he loves this soup! I added more garlic than called for.
I made this soup for my family the other night and they loved it! I used 2 cans of chicken broth and creamed corn. I also added potatoes, carrots,corn kernels, 1 can fire roasted tomatoes, and chipotle chili powder. My family asked me to make this again tonight. This will be a staple this fall/winter.
This is a really good base recipe to start off with and put your own twist on. I'm not really sure how to rate this, since it was a good start, but I did change it up a bit to suit my own tastes. I used oil instead of butter and sauteed the onion and garlic with a diced red bell pepper and jalapeno. I then added the chicken to brown. Used stock instead of bouillon, and about double the cumin, as well as adding in some chile pepper and cayenne (I like things spicier). At this time I also added the creamed corn as well as some frozen whole kernels (per other reviewers suggestions). I omitted the tomatoes and hot sauce. I let things simmer for a bit and then added the cream and only about a cup or so of cheese (not a huge cheese fan) but grated more to use as a topping. Also served with crunched up tortilla chips. Wasn't super thick, but had a nice flavor and texture to it. My significant other REALLY enjoyed it, so thank you for a great recipe base!
This chowder was fun to make and was the best comfort-food I have had in a long time! With ingredients I had on hand, a few substitutions were needed: I substituted evaporated milk for the 1/2 & 1/2; roast chicken in place of fresh and its drippings helped flavor the stock; I used a jalapeno pepper in place of hot pepper sauce. I especially liked the colorful toppings of chopped tomato and cilantro. Thanks for this recipe - it will become a standard in my household.
i would give this an OK rating from my family, only because they ate it all up with no complaints, but no one mentioned particularly liking it either. i added whole kernal corn along with the creamed corn for more substance to fill my guys up. i also used 2% milk rather than half and half, because i never use that in any recipes when called for, too rich & too pricey. i served the tomatoes & cilantro separate as garnish/toppings. definitely add the cilantro - it makes all the difference in the flavor for this soup!
This is a great base recipe. I added 1/2 green, red, and orange peppers chopped, some quartered crimini mushrooms, chopped celery, and a couple heaping tablespoons of coriander paste (cilantro). Terrific flavor, nice heat and satisfying!
this is pretty good in the original recipe but a few changes make it a lot better. AND A LOT LESS FATTENING. Definitely shred the chicken, i used chicken i had precooked and added after adding the cream and milk no need to saute the chicken. I added half of a red bell pepper and sauteed it with the onion and garlic in ONLY 1TBS OF BUTTER to the butter and onion mix stir in 1tbs of flour. stir in 1 CUP NONFAT MILK and 1 CUP HALF AND HALF till slightly thickened. If you use sharp cheddar you can get away with only using 1 CUP OF CHEESE(mex blend is good too) and sprinkle with cheese when served. And definitely needed more cumin I used 2 tsp. and doubled the garlic. Adding a can of whole corn is good too. leave out the tomato
Very simple and tasty but I would advise to shred the chicken instead.
Very good and very quick and easy!!! Our was ready in 40 minutes from start to finish!!!
Very very good. Used fat free 1/2 & 1/2 and chicken stock instead of bouillon and water.
I've never reviewed a recipe here before but this was so incredibly good I had to. The only changes I made were to add diced jalapeño, carrots, and diced potato and I used chicken broth instead of the bouillon and water. This so exceeded my expectations. I also made seasoned tortilla strips for garnish. Such a versatile recipe, I can't wait to try it again!
We've enjoyed this several times. Have cut back on the heat because of our child, but my husband just adds back in when he dishes it up!
I made some changes based on the ingredients I had on hand, but this is a great recipe base/idea! Terrific dinner on the coldest day of the year. I garnished with cheese and scallions. Yum!
Very good....however, as per other reviewers I also changed a few things. I used a can of petite diced tomatoes with jalapeno peppers instead of the fresh tomatoes and chiles and used low fat half and half. I also added 2 small cans of mexican corn which have bell peppers. The chowder was also too thin for my taste so I used a roux of flour, butter and milk to thicken towards the end of cooking. I like my food a little on the spicier side so I added some extra diced green chiles and red pepper flakes which was the perfect amount of spice. Overall it was very good and my kids really enjoyed it. Will be making again in the very near future.
This was ridiculously good!!! My whole family loved it- all 5 of us... In fact my 2 year-old was so busy eating he didn't say a word all meal! I did make a few changes to make it a little more substantial, and, I hope healthy... I used low sodium chicken stock in place of the hot water & boullion, I also upped it to 2 cups. I put in 1 cup half-n-half, 1 cup of skim milk. I used a can of diced tomatoes with green chilies in it, and added 1.5 cups of frozen corn as well. The biggest change I made was to add a can of garbanzo beans and a can of black beans. (Both were drained and rinsed.) Sadly I didn't have Cilantro- but that would be GREAT! Instead I sprinkled a little CoJack cheese on it and served it with Tortilla Chips for crushing over the top, or my fav- scooping! My husband added more hot pepper sauce, and for the kids I put a dollop of sour cream into theirs. It is rare to find something everyone loves and I can't wait to make it again!!!
Yum, yum yum. I loved this. Super easy and even my boyfriend who hates any kind of chowder ate it up. I added some extra cumin, the smoky flavor adds additional depth, and next time will add an extra can of the chilies.
Delicous! I did use a can of Rotel in place of the tomato and chilis. Also doubled the cumin and added a generous dash of ground red pepper in place of the hot sauce.
This was great! I didn't have cream, so I just used milk. It probably wasn't creamy like it should have been, but still great to me (and less fattening.) :) I also used a can of Rotel, a can of black beans, and a can of corn. And the cilantro is what makes the flavor, in my opinion. This is definitely a keeper!!
Yummy soup.. Best if you add some chopped cilantro in the chowder instead of just garnishing it ;o).. For those who had problems with their cheese getting greasy or not melting properly, try either the packs of easy-melt blends (cheese dept) or use Velteeta Mexican Style cheese. This chowder is AWESOME if you break up tortilla chips on top before serving!
I pretty much followed the recipe, just used turkey breast cutlets instead of chicken (because this is what I had). The whole family ate it - definitely will be making this again only will be doubling the recipe - we are a family of 7 and the guys would have liked to have seconds!
Not sure what went wrong here. I just wasn't overly impressed by it. It was good, but not 5 Stars "wow!"
this is a good base, however needed some serious spicing up. the "mexican" flavor was super mild. if i make it again, i would at least double the cumin, and sub diced jalepenos for the green chiles. i also chose to use fat free half and half for the cream, which worked out fine for me.
This was excellent! I made the recipe as is although it wasn't thick like a normal chowder. I added some wonder gravy to the mix at the very end and let it simmer a few minutes longer. That did the trick! So easy to make and so tasty! I will be making this again.
VERY good - a solid 4 stars. Made exactly as specified except that I added a few heart dashes of Adobo seasoning as everything stewed. Will definitely be added to the fall/winter soup rotation.
Just ok. Alot of work for ok. Like my regular recipe which is tomato based.
Really good the next day. Followed the recipe exactly. Needed something though. Added pepper and some spicy salt that I had at home. Also used Bothwell jalapeno jack cheese. think next time I will spice it up with a jalapeno sauted with the onions. Also didn't use chicken breast. Added rotisserie chicken after I melted the cheese. This recipe is very quick and super easy. YUM. Will make this many more times.
I made this chowder in a crockpot and brought it to a potluck supper. Rave reviews to say the least. I gave the recipe to everyone at the party . Very rich and flavorful.
I love this recipe except I made a couple changes. Because I live in the Caribbean and don't have access to a Dutch oven I used my crock pot. I sautéed the chicken, onion and garlic in a lot along with 3 finely diced potatoes. At the same time I boiled 2 cups water with a premixed packet of chicken stock ( could substitute with 2 cups chicken broth) cumin and chili powder in the crockpot. When it was boiling I added the sautéed mixture and stirred. After about 5 minutes on warm I added the rest of the ingredients. And wow! Everyone who ate it said it was amazing! And it was easy to keep warm. Served it with crackers. Enjoy!
This chowder was delicious. I did make a few changes because of what I had on hand. I used evaporated milk instead of the cream and used 1/2 of a 10 oz. can of diced tomatoes with green chiles instead of chopped tomatoes and can of green chiles. I am sure it is delicious as written also. I did take another reviewers suggestion of cooking the chicken in water first. Will be making this again.
Pretty good soup. Like some other reviewers stated, I used a rotisserie chicken, 2 cans cream corn, and rotel. I didn't put any hot sauce in because my husband hates hot, but now I'm kinda regretting it. Also like some other reviewers, it was missing a little something. I don't know if it was the hot sauce or some other spice, but it was lacking "bite." I would make again.
Great soup and so easy !!!!!!!! The only thing i did differant was to cook my chicken breasts in the oven, seasoned with Emeril's Essence. This recipe is definatly a keeper .
This was very good! I took the advice of others and omitted the tomato&the can of green chiles and substituted it with a can of Rotel.I also put four cloves of garlic in it(we love garlic). I added extra cumin,put some old bay seasoning in it along with some salt & pepper.It made it very flavorful.It didn't have enough flavor before adding the extras.I also used a pre cooked chicken from Walmart to save time.I will make this again.
I've made this several times now and am always asked for the recipe. It's very good. I made many of the same changes as other reviewers. used a rotisserie chicken, heavy cream, rotel tomatoes instead of chilies and fresh tomatoes. I also did not use the cream corn but LOTS of frozen corn, because that's the way we like it. I also had to thicken it up a bit. Very worth while recipe! Thanks Jeanne!
Just a really great recipe. I scaled serving size to 10 and used boneless skinless chicken thighs that I had instead of breast. I like to save boneless chicken breasts for other recipes other than soup. The chicken thighs were seasoned with garlic salt and pepper and browned in a slight bit of olive oil. The garlic and onions were then sauteed in the drippings from the chicken which then I added 2 tblspns of flour to make a roux. After the above, I followed the rest of the recipe except for... I added 2 cans of creamed corn and 1 can of diced tomatos undrained. Of course you should adjust seasoning to your personal taste. Do not just go by the recipe. We love this one.
simple and tasty, added a bit more cumin.
Made as directed it was very good. After tasting it though I found it needed a touch more seasoning. It's a great base recipe thanks for sharing :)
This was awesome. My boyfriend loved it, took it to work where it got a 5 star rating. Definitely will make this for the family again. Made it a second time but substituted the chicken for crab meat. Turned out pretty good.
OMG we had just been to a Mexican Rest. & my husband ordered this. I'm a soup maker so he requested I find it & I did. This was awsome. I made a pot of soup, like I do every week, & this one didn't make it past the first night. Loved it. Added a few more drops of hot sauce. KEEPER
A great recipe! I followed some of the suggestions from earlier reviews - I substituted cumin for the oregano and used canned chicken broth in place of water/boullion and whole kernel corn in place of cream-style. Some had suggested it was a bit thin so I mixed a couple tablespoons flour into the corn liquid to thicken it up a bit. I used more hot sauce as we like a little kick. I tasted the soup just before adding the cheese and it was quite rich. I added some extra milk and skipped the cheese - used it as a garnish. We thought it was EXCELLENT. A lot of different suggestions and variations are here, I think the point is that's it's a great recipe which you can easily adjust to your own individual taste. Have fun!
My husband and I loved, loved, loved this recipe! I used a rotisserie chicken (both breasts) and used 8oz chicken broth. I also added about 1 T tomato paste instead of the diced tomatos. His response, "You should open a soup restaurant staring this soup." ha! Try it! It's SO good.
I loved this chowder. I did add potatoes to it as another reviewer suggested and used Rotel instead of the tomato and green chilis. I will definately make this again.
I've made this recipe a few times following the instructions exactly and everyone (including myself) that's eaten it absolutely LOVES it.
We loved this!! It was quite easy and absolutely delish. I used 3 chicken breasts, added some frozen corn, used a can of Rotel in place of the fresh tomato and chiles, and we added the hot sauce to our bowls so it wasn't too spicy for my daughter. It was also awesome with a squeeze of fresh lime. I think next time I'd even add some diced carrots. Definitely a new fave! Served with our favorite AR Guacamole recipe and lime tortilla chips.
Delicious and easy to make. I added a little bit of frozen corn and frozen potato cubes to make the soup a bit more hearty. It had a little kick but was not overly spicy which I appreciated. I would make again for sure.
This was OUTSTANDING! I made this as something I could pop into a pint soup container (from chinese takeout) and take with me to work. I wanted to hold the pot to my face and drink the whole thing, it was that good! I did as someone suggested and boiled two bone in chicken breasts and pulled the meat off. I ended up with a quart of very tasty broth. I also used fat free evaporated milk in place of the half and half to cut fat. We regularly have fat free half and half in the house, so I will try that next time. I also upped the cumin to around 2 tbsp after a taste test...I like strong flavors. I also added some cubed red skin potatoes because I like potatoes in my chowder. I liked the shredded cheese melted on top, but my husband preferred it mixed in. :) Excellent. I'm off to buy more ingredient to make it again for this week! YUM!!
This was pretty good and made for great leftovers. I added an additional can of corn and could have added more tomatoes.
a little rich but still good.
This was very good, as recommended by another user I added rotel and an extra can of corn and it was really good.
Loved it! Used roasted tomatoes from my garden in it.
Nice soup. I had cooked chicken and a lot of corn on the cob leftover after a dinner party last night, so this recipe fit the bill. I added shredded cooked chicken after sauteing the onion and garlic (in 1 tbsp veg oil, not butter). I cut the corn off the cobs and then blackened them in a dry cast iron pan, then added them to the soup when the recipe called for them. I also used homemade chicken stock - you really can't beat it for flavour. I didn't want a really rich, high calorie soup, so I used milk instead of cream, adding a little corn starch to help thicken it. I also used half the cheese called for. Next time I make it, I'll use fresh chilies instead of jarred to give the soup a bit more heat. But otherwise, I can't think of much of anything that I'd change.
Wonderful! Easy, quick and yummy! I used fat free half & half, a can of tomatoes with onions and pepper, doubled the creamed corn on top of a can of mexican corn which means it has red and green peppers in it, i also substituted chicken stock for the hot water and that's it. Family loved it.
Wowser, this is outstanding! I made a few minor changes but kept pretty much to the recipe. Did add some whole frozen corn in addition to the cream-style corn. Am thinking I'll add some jalapenos next time. I did add about 1/2 cup picante sauce. If a recipe calls for bouillon why not use Chicken Base instead? Much richer flavor. This is quite a dense calorie rich soup.
My family loved this! I did customize a little based on other reviewers, Rotel instead of chopping up tomatoes and adding chilis separately, a few extra dashes of pepper sauce, chili powder and some red pepper flakes (we like it a bit spicier). Overall, my husband kept saying this is REALLY good and my eleven year old gave it two thumbs up! I can't wait to have the leftovers because of all the rave reviews for the day after. Thanks for the great recipe and ideas!
A very tasty chowder. I made it a little differently - boiled the chicken in water with cumin and cayenne pepper, then shredded it and added to the other ingredients. I also added a can of potatoes and a few handfuls of crinkle-cut carrots. I used fat free half and half and chicken stock instead of the bouillon. Thanks for the recipe!
This is my family's (especially my husband's)favorite recipe from allrecipes.com so far! I used heavy whipping cream as someone suggested. I also doubled the corn. Instead of a fresh tomato, I used a can of peeled diced tomatoes. Next time I will probably use 2 cans of tomatoes. I also used unsalted butter when cooking the chicken, onions, and garlic because I had it handy. I couldn't tell the difference. Oh yes, I also used a whole red onion (love them!) instead of trying to measure a half cup. I used Colby-jack instead of Monterey jack and it was incredibly delicious! Don't miss this one if you love creamy soup!
Used heavy whipping cream instead of 1/2 & 1/2; 3 cups of frozen corn instead of canned; 1 can of chopped tomatoes instead of single tomato. Skipped chicken but still sauteed onion & garlic. Used immersion blender to puree some of it. Also let it simmer a while to reduce. Yum!
This soup was a refreshing change from our usual meals. The contrast of the sweetness of the corn with the spice of the chilies & hot pepper sauce (of which we added extra as we like food to be hot) was great. I used shredded chicken and used a can of Rotel instead of the seperate chilies/tomato and really liked it. Also added a can of whole kernel corn as recommeded by other reviewers. I added chili powder in addition to the cumin and was really happy with it. Topped the bowl off with some cilantro. Overall, I think that this recipe, with the adjustments recommended within these review made this a fabulous soup! It would be a great potluck dish or as a first course to a mexican food dinner party.
This turned out great! I didn't have any creamed corn on hand so I used 2 cans of kernel corn with some extra half and half and a touch of sugar. My 8 year old son says "it was one of the best soups ever!" Thanks for the recipes!
Delicious! I used regular milk and it came out great. The cilantro really hits it out of the park though.
Wow! This recipe was amazing! I made a few slight changes to adjust to my family's tastes as well as a reduction in calories. I doubled the recipe but cut the butter content in half and substituted olive oil. I also used chicken broth instead of bouillon because most of bouillons contain MSG. I also added a 1/4 t. of cayenne pepper instead of hot sauce while the chicken was cooking. In addition, I reduced the amount of half and half and used whole milk in it's placed. I felt mine needed to thicken a little so I added a touch of corn starch. And the biggest change of all was my BIGGEST recommendation which is SKIP the canned cream-style corn and make your own. It is so easy! I used the "Brookview Hotel Cream-style Corn" recipe from here. My very picky daughter kept telling me how sweet and spicy it was; that it was delicious and my hubby went back for thirds!!! Great recipe, thanks!
My other Cheese & Corn chowder is better, and can easily add chicken to it
Yum. Can get a little spicy. I cut down the peppers a little.
This soup is good and filling. I used chicken broth instead of cubes and salsa instead of chillies and fresh tomatoe.
This soup was delicious! I had to make substitutions as I didn't want to go to the store for the few things I didn't have. I used half 1/2 and 1/2 and half sour cream. I also added a can of black beans. My girls, who tend to be picky, loved it! Thank you so much for sharing. This will be a recipe that I will make on a regular basis!
This was sooooo good. the only thing i changed was i added a can of mexican rotel tomatoes instead of the diced chiles, and fresh tomatoes. i also left out the cumin. very, very tasty. will make this all winter long!
Really enjoyed this recipe. Kind of combined a few of the reviewer's notes along with the posted recipe to create my own version. I used the Chicken Broth, and Heavy whipping cream, added diced red and green Bell Peppers and just small amount of diced jalapenos, and a can of drained whole kernal corn. Then I increased the amount of cheese to 2 cups each of Pepper Jack and Sharp Cheddar. Worked really well, reheated perfectly.
This was very yummy. I put it ALL in the crockpot on low for 6 hours which I wouldn't do again--it made the cream and the cheese do something odd. But that was my fault! Tasted great though, and I'd happily go the crockpot route again and stir in the cheese and the cream before serving. Great flavor!
Loved this and sooooo easy!! I did a few things different, they are as follows: Didn't use any chicken, used Fat Free Half & Half, used low-sodium chicken broth instead of water & bouillon and used some Fire Roasted Tomatoes w/garlic (drained), didn't use onion..I used "Onion Salt" instead, I also used about 1 cup of cheddar cheese instead of Monterey Jack since that is what I had on hand....with all that being said, this was superb and I will make this again, and my husband really loved it :-)
loved the soupas is, second time I made it I used canned skim evaporated milk and it tasted the same with less fat. also added more green chilis.
Me and My family love this recipe. I've been making this for a few years now, and I have never managed to screw it up even when I played with the recipe. Here are a few modifications I have made: I changed the cheese to one cup mild or medium cheddar, and one cup pepper jack cheese. It makes it a little more rich, and adds a little spice. To make it simpler I sometimes use canned tomatoes.
This recipe was the BOMB!!! My whole family loved it! I did make a few changes to satisfy our taste. I used an extra can of cream corn to thicken it up. I used 1 tablespoon minced garlic and I used pepper cheese (monterey jack) instead of regular! Also, if ya want it a bit more spicy, use a can of Rotel instead of chopped tomatoes!
this was very good. needs tweaking w/spices. very bland as written. upped the cumin and garlic. added chopped cilantro to the soup itself for flavor. Used fat free half and half and noticed no difference in flavor. Definitely needs a can of regular corn. the creamed version gets 'lost' in the soup..only a kernel here and there. So quick and easy. very yummy w/tweaking. will definitely make again. *didn't use bouillon..1 cup canned chicken broth instead.
Pretty darn good on a cool rainy evening. I always use soup as an opportunity to infuse more vegetables into my family's diet, so I added diced carrots & potatoes. Instead of using green chilies and diced tomato, I used a can of Rotel which had them both already combined. Fat free half and half makes this soup more healthy and low fat cheese reduces the fat grams even more. I used a combination of creamed corn and whole kernel corn for more texture. Reheats very well and is even more delicious the second or third day!
This is WONDERFUL! I took this soup to a Crock Pot/Pot Luck at school and it was one of the few soups that was gone at the end of lunch. GONE! I cooked my chicken ahead of time and just dumped everything else in and let it cook on low for about 4 hours. The only additions I made was a can of Rotel and a little bit of chili powder and i used fat free half and half. ****Next time I make this in a slow cooker, I will wait until about 30 minutes before serving to add the cream as it did start seperate a little, but no one seemed to mind:) Don't leave off the fresh tomato and cilantro it adds that little bit of texture to make this soup perfect!
Great tasting soup! I had to substitute a few things for what I had on hand: 1 can evaporated milk + 1 c. whipping cream; 1/2 c. med salsa for tomato; 1 can of chicken broth + 1 chicken bouillon cube. I also thickened it with 2 T. cornstarch in a little water. I served it topped with crushed tortilla chips and a dab of sour cream.
Great chowder w/ a little tweeking. Add a little salt and white pepper, extra whole kernal corn (about 1/2 C.). Cook and then shred the chicken rather than bites. Serve w/ crushed tortilla chips on top. Excellent for autumn days!
This chowder is Yum...oooh, we loved it! I took it to a potluck, everybody wanted the recipe, used cilantro as garnish as suggested, also tortilla strips on top as desired. Will make again, in fact, for company this weekend! Thanks!
Made a couple of substitutions...a can of diced tomatoes & chilies (omitted can of green chilies and chopped tomato) and used whole kernel corn instead of cream-style corn. Great dinner, quick to assemble.
Awesome!! I used stock made from leftover rotisserie chicken, picked the meat off of the bones, set aside. Then I cooked diced onion in some butter until translucent, added garlic, and 2 tablespoons flour to make a roux. I added my chicken stock and cumin, and brought it to a boil and simmered some water off of the stock. Then I added a can of creamed corn, corn from 2 leftover ears of corn on the cob, and the chicken and cumin. I did not add cream, tomato or hot sauce. Instead I put in nearly 8 oz of pepper jack cheese at the end, and stirred until melted. Yum! I did not need to add any boullion or additional salt, either. Very yummy for a cool fall day! thank you for this recipe.
Yummy!!! The whole family loved it, even the picky eaters. I added a few aromatics (carrot, celery, and potatoes). Also, I only used 1 1/3 cup of half and half, I added a little at a time, until I thought it had a nice chowder color and texture.
I wish I could say that I followed this recipe, but more used it for inspiration for what I had on-hand and it turned out DIVINE (and I have to type it up so that I can refer to it later ;-) YUM. I didn't have half and half, only had regular canned corn, fresh green chiles and no tomatoes. First, I made a stock using 6 chicken thighs and a bit of salt. I just filled a pan 3/4 of the way with water, put the thighs in, doused in salt, and simmered for about an hour. I put the chicken on a cutting board to cool and poured the stock into a cup 'til I needed it. Then I browned the onion/garlic and put the chicken in when that was almost done. Poured two cups of stock over that, and the cumin. Simmered that for a few minutes, then poured one cup of milk (didn't have half and half, so more stock + some milk). Added everything else (regular corn and no bouillon or tomatoes, as I said before) and simmered for a while. Then I tossed in some cream cheese and used cheddar instead of montey jack, and melted the cheese. It tasted wonderful hot off the stove, but I think it was better after it got cold. Yum.
EXCELLENT! THE ONLY CHANGE I MADE WAS USING HALF THE CHEESE. IT JUST LOOKED LIKE TOO MUCH. IT TURNED OUT TO BE A GOOD CHOICE. COULDN'T FIND JACK CHEESE SO I USED A BAG OF COLBY/JACK. IT'S A KEEPER!
I added a can of mexi corn and shredded the chicken. I also subbed half and half for heavy cream since that's what I had on hand and I wanted to get rid of it. The chowder tasted pretty good, but it didn't seem very healthy, despite all the veggies I put in there. I also had to add quite a bit of hot sauce to give it some kick. Overall, it was decent. I probably won't make it again anytime soon, though.
THIS SOUP IS WONDERFUL. I DON'T CHANGE A THING. NANCY
I give it a four because I had to tweak it by adding cayenne pepper to give it some zing. Also, if you like thicker soups, add potatos or corn starch because its pretty thin.
