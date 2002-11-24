Gourmet Cream of Broccoli Soup

Just enough for two people, easy to prepare, and freezes well. If freezing, do not add cream until ready to use.

By Elizabeth Zyla

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in pan, do not brown. Add vegetables, toss to coat with butter, then press parchment paper on top of vegetables--this is called "sweating"-- for better flavor. Put lid on pan and simmer very gently until vegetables have softened. Do not brown.

  • Remove paper, add chicken stock, bring to a boil, then simmer until vegetables are soft.

  • Put in blender and puree until smooth. Pour back in pan, add salt, pepper, and cream. Simmer gently, do not boil or cream will curdle, until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 35g; cholesterol 112mg; sodium 1003.8mg. Full Nutrition
