Gourmet Cream of Broccoli Soup
Just enough for two people, easy to prepare, and freezes well. If freezing, do not add cream until ready to use.
Just enough for two people, easy to prepare, and freezes well. If freezing, do not add cream until ready to use.
Excellent soup, very tasty and easy to make. I omitted the butter, cream and salt. Instead, sauteed in water and used plain soy milk. I did, however, add 1/4 to 1/2 cup of loosely grated sharp cheddar cheese. The flavor was still excellent with the modifications.Read More
This recipe was just okay. I ended up squeezing the juice of half a lemon in as well as putting two dashed of cayenne pepper and several dashes of Old Bay seasoning in to jazz it up.Read More
Excellent soup, very tasty and easy to make. I omitted the butter, cream and salt. Instead, sauteed in water and used plain soy milk. I did, however, add 1/4 to 1/2 cup of loosely grated sharp cheddar cheese. The flavor was still excellent with the modifications.
This is an excellent recipe. To call it gourmet, however, may be to venture into hyperbole. I seasoned it with fresh pepper, and garnished it with shredded cheddar, but made no further adjustments; none need be made. This is a solid, simple recipe that, given the excellent, tasty result, takes very little time and effort to prepare. It is refreshing to find a recipe accurately scaled down to two servings--thank you Miss Zyla!
OMG...is this awesome or what?!!! We absolutely loved this soup. Not to mention how EASY it is to make. I followed the recipe exactly as written and would not change a thing (as I normally would) in the future either. Thank you for another grrrreat recipe.
Oh my gosh!! You're right Elizabeth! It IS GOURMET! it tasted so good I want to make it ever night! I give it my own rating of 10 stars! very very good!I'm going to make it tonight for my mother-in-law!
Instead of cream I use oatmeal to thinken up the soup! After I puree the soup it comes out nice and creamy! (and healthier!)
I made this recipe almost exact as stated (added garlic powder, tastefully simple season salt, dash of nutmeg and fresh black pepper)and it got nothing but rave reviews!
I added fresh minced garlic with the other vegetables and I skipped the parchment paper step only because I didn't have any. I also used fat free evaporated milk because I don't usually keep whipping cream on hand. This soup tasted turned out rich and creamy--nice "cup" soup as in something to drink. Very good.
I've made this two times and am now just getting around to reviewing it. This recipe is a classic, simple preparation and it stands on these two things: 1) Using the freshest, best broccoli, onion and potato you can buy; 2) Following the preparation exactly. A slow, patient sweating process; Stick to this, and it will turn out perfectly. This is the way good food is supposed to taste - without a lot of cover up.
This recipe was just okay. I ended up squeezing the juice of half a lemon in as well as putting two dashed of cayenne pepper and several dashes of Old Bay seasoning in to jazz it up.
We loved this, kids included! I added 3/4 cup rice (already cooked) and 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese. Also, just use a 14 oz. can of broth; no need to measure.
Fantastic easy soup. Loved it. I made double the recipe. I didn't have enough whipping cream so I added instead, 1/2 cup of leftover cream of chicken soup, 1/4 cup whole milk, 1/4 cup of half and half and about 1/8 cup of the left-over whipping cream. Worked fantastic...yummy. Will definately do it again. Update: 2017-10-29 This time I added shredded carrot and a couple of cloves of garlic and used a mixed broth of chicken plus 1 cup of beef broth. Made it even better!!!!
Amazingly great soup!! I have tried many cream of broccoli recipes before but never totally satisfied with the outcome. I chose this recipe because I had never heard of sweating vegtables but it made sense. I highly recommend this soup. My family all loved it!
This soup is absolutely delicious! Full of flavor! I set aside 1 cup of steamed broccoli and added it towards the end to give the soup even more chunky flavor. Wonderful recipe that I have already recommended to a few of my "cooking friends". Thanks!
A great soup!The only cream of broccoli soup I've ever experienced is the kind you get everywhere----a white sauce with chunks of broccoli. This recipe is the real thing! Very easy to prepare; I added a bit of garlic powder and garnished with shredded cheddar, otherwise kept to the recipe. Crusty French baguettes with sweet butter are an excellent "side". I highly recommend this recipe and will definitely make it again!
Made this last night. Very good, very rich and just the thing for a cold snowy night. Husband was delighted to have hot soup when he got in from work(yes he worked Christmas Day).
We enjoyed this quick and easy soup. It was a rather thin creamed soup, possibly because of the size of my potato and the fact that I used light cream in place of heavy cream. The recipe calls for chicken broth but the directions called for chicken stock, so I used stock. I garnished with finely chopped red bell pepper, and, to have it earn the term "gourmet", I drizzled it with a bit of white truffle oil. Next time I will garnish with the bell pepper and crisp bacon.
This was a wonderful and very flavorful soup. I used the hand 'boat motor' to blend it, off of the heat of course. I didn't change any of the ingredients and didn't add anything,either. Yummy!
This was delicious! I'm a baker at the CIA and have little to no COOKING experience (at The Culinary its one or the other) so I was psyched to see this was simple and straight forward without messing around with a roux <--I am mystified and intimidated by roux. I don't think I changed a thing. it was thick and creamy, the second day when I went to actually use it, I had to thin it with milk, it was so thick! my boyfriend made an excellent comment: it's good, but it leaves you room to mess around and add your own seasonings. DELICIOUS!! :D
This was soooo good and easy! I needed to make a larger pot, so I just tripled everything. If you would like it a little thicker, just use a little less broth and a little more potato or a larger potato. You can also grate a little cheese on top and/or bacon. Quick, easy, and great flavor. I loved it.
This is an easy, delicious recipe! My husband and I are on a low carb diet so we alter it slightly. Instead of potatoes we use Cauliflour and celery. cook as directed then we add the cream and chedder cheese! Its great. Top it off with cubed roast chicken beast. Usually comes out to about 7-10 carbs per serving.
Best. Ever.
The hubby LOVED it!
I made this for the first time exactly as it said. Outstanding recipe, in my opinion. Next time, soon, I'll add additional chopped, steamed broccoli after the soup is done. I like a lot of broccoli in my soup. One comment, though, even though I used parchment paper, my veggies didn't sweat enough to simmer, so I put a little chicken broth in there to aid in that.
This soup is amazing. I made it with just broccoli last night and today i tried half broccoli half mixed veggies that i had i the fridge. Tastes fantastic!!!!!!!!!!
Truly awesome. Tried several broccoli soup recipes, this is the best! Followed technique/steps to a "t" and it came out wonderful. Even won 1st place at a soup party. Had to pass out papers with the website link directly to this recipe.
Very good. Excellent on a cold rainy day... will definitely make this again. I made it exactly as stated except I didn't have cream so used 2% milk and thickened it up with 2 Tbsp flour mixed with 2 Tbsp water.
This is the BEST cream of broccoli soup I have ever tasted!(my parents second that)Thank you!
I followed the recipe but with some changes, such as, onion powder instead of onions because I didn't have any on hand. I also added carrot to the soup. Instead of heavy cream I used 1% milk. It's all I had. I used a potato masher to keep the soup chunky. It was a bit thin, but good any way. Great for a rainy day like today.
I thought it was a very delicious and tasty dish. However I would recommend leaving the soup a little lumpy or adding whole chunks of broccoli for a better texture. When I made it, I think I overpulsed it, making the texture too smooth and more like runny milkshake than a hearty soup. Will definitely make again.
Really good base recipe. I really loved the flavor and creaminess that the cream cheese gave (I only had whipped cream cheese and it turned out just wonderful). I always use recipes as a base, so I found this to be a great base, kept the potatoes in super small chunks to add to the soup instead of blending them. I also added fresh cooked bacon and my husband put sour cream on the top of his with more bacon!
Truly great taste and wonderfull creamy texture!!! It is a great recipe exactly as written...But...next time I will puree only a part of the soup leaving veggies to add some texture.
this was SO GOOD!!!!! i added corn and bacon bits, but it was good all on its own, too. my daughter said she would like to have a few potato chunks to bit into, too. so next time, i will add a few bigger chunks of potato after i puree. this recipe was also pretty EASY! that's important!!!!!
This was way too bland until I added cheddar cheese to it. Not really gourment tasting.
didn't do the sweating part, I was in a hurry, but it was excellent anyways!
Maybe I didn't boil the vegetables long enough or maybe it was because I used low-fat milk instead of cream, but it didn't taste very creamy to me. But I am not complaining, since I am not a huge fan of soups that are too creamy. Not sure if I could call this "gourmet" but the flavor was quite good. I sliced up some day-old bread very thinly and toasted them until crispy and ate with the soup (see photo). It was a lovely simple dinner.
I have never made broccoli soup and wanted a lighter recipe that avoided all the typical added cheese. And,I needed to use up some leftover mashed potatoes. This recipe was perfect, couldn't have been easier to make and so creamy good. Especially nourishing when made with homemade chicken broth.
This soup was fabulous! I didn't puree the veggies and I omitted the potatoes but added carrots instead, also I split the chicken broth with cream of chicken for a more creamier soup.... it turned out pretty good.
This was delicious! To me, this is what cream of broccoli soup is supposed to be! Very fresh and tasty- the texture was very nice too. Will definitely make this again.
Super good & easy. Being from Wisconsin, we add cheese to everything. I added a 1/2 cup & 1 clove garlic. Will make again. Thanks for submitting. Also, would double or triple the batch next time, far to good to be gone in two bowls.
I used slightly more stock and cream that was recommended since potatoes tend to absorb liquid. I also used a stick blender directly in the pot.
I'm not a big soup fan (made this recipe for my husband)and even I had to agree it was delicious - and so quick and easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out beautifully creamy. Even my non-broccoli eating 3 year old liked it! Thanks Elizabeth
This was soooo yummy! I love Cream of Broccoli soup. I added a couple carrots which was very good and gave it some color. Also, I only put half the veggies in the blender so that it had some chunks in it. Very hearty!
Yum! This recipe was great. I've never made broccoli soup before from scratch. This turned out fantastic! I made a triple batch because I had a large amount of broccoli given to me and didn't want to waste it. I gave some to my neighbors who also loved it.
Oh my goodness! I am shocked at how fantastic this soup was. I wasn’t expecting anything this good. I didn’t make a lot of changes, I substituted the 2 tbsp butter with 1 tbsp olive oil in an effort to lighten it up and I used frozen broccoli because it had been in the freezer forever and I wanted to use it up. Oh and I couldn’t resist adding 1 clove of minced garlic. This soup was one of the best I’ve ever had! UPDATE: It is also good with asparagus instead of broccoli. I also added a 1/4 cup dry vermouth...fantastic!!
I scaled this recipe for 20 and maybe that had something to do with the failure..I followed the recipe exactly and it came out watery and quite bland. Won't make this one again.
Very good...I used straight half and half instead of heavy cream for less fat...It came out wonderful. I also used alittle more butter, potato.
I have been looking for a good broccoli soup. I added cheese and used half and half instead of heavy cream. It had a wonderful taste. I will make again. My boyfriend who hates broccoli loved this soup.
I LOVE this recipe, thank you! It came out much better the 2nd time than the 1st. I think I did a better job sweating the vegetables, and added more pepper to give the soup more bite. As good as any creamed soup I've had in the finest restaurants!!! Marvelous!!! It does freeze very well too!
This receipe is great and very simple. But I made a few changes. I added two cloves of garlic and four times as much salt. But oh was it ever delicious.
I followed this recipe exactly but was very disappointed with the result. It was too runny and a little grainy. Don't know what I did wrong. :(
Yummmmmm! I didn't cook the potatoes long enough so it turned out a little lumpy. And it was a little on the thin side (maybe my fault because of the potatoes) But the flavor was soooooo good! Will try again for sure!!!
It was good, but I made some changes. Added more potatoes, 1/2 and 1/2 and added 1 c. milk.
Truly Gourmet. The secret here is her method of sweating the onions, potatoes and broccoli - this makes all the difference in the world. I could not use the black pepper because my husband is allergic to it, so I used a shake or two of garlic powder to replace the flavor of the fresh ground black pepper; also, I only had Half & Half on hand, so used that instead of the heavy cream. I can only imagine how much better it will be the next time when I use heavy cream. Remember to use her method of sweating the veggies using parchment paper.
I didn't care for the potatoe added in this recipe...it gave the soup a bit of a grainy taste and took away from the broccoli flavor. I substituted 1/2 and 1/2 for the heavy cream and an organic buttery spread for the butter to cut some of the calories, which may have been a mistake as I really missed some of the creamy-buttery-fattening taste of a traditional broccoli soup. All in all tho, it was super quick and I was dying to try making broccoli soup with my new Ninja "pulverizing monster"!! That fabulous prep tool creamed all the veggies in literally just a few minutes...and I doubled the recipe. Ahh-ma-zing!! FIVE stars for the Ninja!!
This is an outstanding recipe. I will surely make it again and again. The key I believe is in sweating the vegetables.
Very Yummy, I made it for a first course today and it was so delicious I had a cup before anyone else. I'm saving the recipe in my "Recipe Box" to make again.
What a great soup! Relatively easy to make and it tastes excellent!
Very delicious. I'm not a good cook at all and managed to mess up the order of things with this. It still turned out great. My 9 & 7 year old (who already like Panera's broccoli soup) said this was amazing. Simple ingredients and process. I'll definitely put this in my regular rotation.
This soup is Sooo Good, and Sooo easy. The only thing I did different was to sub. 1/2 the milk for heavy whipping cream. For my own bowl I also added just a 1/2 pinch of smoked paprika ... YUM, really gave it some character, and let my hubby make his own choice.
This is a great recipe and very adaptable too. I used 2 packages of frozen chopped broccoli, 2 cups of chicken broth and 1 cup of fat free half and half. I adjusted the seasoning for my personal preference (added a little more salt, black pepper and fresh minced garlic). Turned out beautifully and I would definately make this again. Thanks for sharing!
This is fantastic. Substitute coconut milk for the cream and it's much healthier and tastes awesome.
so delicious and easy. the entire family liked this soup.
Delicious! I used 2 large potatoes to make it more potato-y. I also pureed in my Cuisinart food processor rather than the blender. This soup is good by itself but could also be enhanced with chunks of ham, cheddar cheese, etc.
It's true this recipe is easy, but I thought it could use a few more specifics along the way. Here are the things I did but weren't called out in the recipe. Left the skin on the potato. I was worried this would make it a weird color, but it was fine. Diced the onion into about 1/2" x 1/4". Diced the potato into 1/2" pieces. Left the broccoli in large florets. This all worked out pretty well because the broccoli was still bright green when the other vegies were soft. Sweating the veggies - I had never done this before and didn't know what to expect. They seemed ready after 15 minutes. Simmer time - Then everything simmered for 12 minutes until the potatoes were soft. Blended everything except a few veggies. Here are changes I made just because, but the recipe would have been good anyway. Added a splash of dry sherry. Added 1/4 shredded cheddar cheese. Subbed milk for the cream. Added pinch of cayenne and 1/2t of nutmeg. A perfect use for our garden grown broccoli. We were so proud of ourselves!
I didn't really think this was that great. Mine didn't come out very creamy for some reason. My boyfriend liked it well enough, but I won't ever make it again.
good one i just changed few things just added 1tspn of curry powder along with the vegetable stock.didnt add cream or yougurt.finally blended with a hand blender.... yummy soup.
This soup was good, but I could taste the cream more than the broccoli. My only changes were to omit the salt (stock has enough for my taste) and I had to swap olive oil for the butter since we were out. I would add more broccoli next time and switch to half and half as recommended by another reviewer or use less heavy cream.
This was very easy and had really good flavors. I added about 1/4-1/2 cup of sharp cheddar cheese to each bowl and I think it was exactly what was needed to finish off the soup.
I loved it for the taste and simplicity of making it. I didn't measure out each of the ingredients, but then again I usually don't. I did not do the sweating but did do the step of cooking the veggies for a few minutes prior to the broth. I used four finger potatoes because that is what I had left over in the kitchen. My wife loved it and it went well as an opener for the garlicky pepper shrimp with spinach fettuccine I made for the main dish.
This was nice and surprisingly light. The flavour is delicate and quite enjoyable. Thank you for the recipe.
WONDERFUL! I made this for dinner one night and fell in love with this recipe. I used half n half instead of heavy cream to lighten up on the calories. I think it really puts Cream of Broccoli from restaurants to shame. Thanks!
This is a great, easy & fresh receipe. I skipped the potatoes and used organic vegetable soup & it was absolutely wonderful. I'll make it again & again...
This was really delicious. It was very creamy and easy to make as well. Thank you.
This soup is amazing. It's one of my favorites!!! And so easy to make. Everyone loves it that I've made it for. Now that I'm dieting, I've substituted the heavy cream for 1/4 cup skim milk...works well too.
Really easy to make and delicious! I substituted half and half for the cream but otherwise stuck to it. I've made it twice and plan to freeze some to see how that goes. Homemade soups are SO much better for you...especially In controlling salt.
I had such high hopes, but was disappointed, it was just ok. You could really taste the broccoli which was good but other than that it was bland. I stuck to the recipe other than doubling it. I even sweated the vegs.. I did use a hand blender so I could leave some bigger pieces in there. Once finished, we tasted but it was bland so I added some garlic salt and some cheese on top. This helped but still not outstanding. ***Update, I tasted it the next day cold and I thought it tasted better, not my daughter.
We loved it. Follow directions, moreorless, and it was super. I used butter and half and half cream - I love dairy - and this was one of the best cream soups I have made (I'm a picky oldish person - my husband, not so much !!!).
Very creamy. Love it!
Very good
This was a very easy soup, I would absolutely make this again. I had a lot more broccoli to use so I quadrupled the recipe. I used vegetable stock instead of chicken. Also add another potato and it makes it creamy without the heavy cream or half and half. It is pretty good on its own, but I jazzed mine up with a squeeze of sriracha, some grated cheddar cheese and a few chili pepitas for texture.
Devine! I made this for camp, everyone had seconds. I made the soup (up to blending part) at home then transferred to a crockpot and once at camp I turned onto high and added the cream. Flavor and consistency were fantastic. First time I've ever used the "sweating" method and it was fun! I also added some finely chopped zesty cheddar cheese curds that had I had on hand because the men I made this for like cheesy foods. I don't think it was necessary by any means but it was a nice addition. Will definitely make again.
This was yummy. I didn't fully blend it since I wanted some chunkiness and the texture was fairly good. I added bacon and cheddar cheese.
Didn't use the cream.
I LOVED this recipe!!!! I did however omit the potatoes, since i served it as an appetizer. My husband couldn't stop talking about how great it tasted. Will make again....SOON!
Fast and easy to make. Absolutely delicious and creamy. I will make a double batch next time.
I've always been hesitant to make a cream soup, but this was so easy. I followed the recipe, but used more broth and broccoli as I needed more. 1st time I've ever 'sweated vegetables. I used cooking cream instead and it worked. It would help if some cook times were mentioned.
It was very yummy my brothers and mom loved it
Delicious
This did not turn out very good. Very bland. Not sure what it needed.
Tasty! I used homemade shrimp broth from a prior meal, no potatoes and, I hand smashed the broccoli. I was drawn to the serving size, which was great.
I added parmesan cheese on top and it was delicious!
Great flavor. But almost embarrassed to say I forgot buy the potato, so had to use some boxed hash browns. I think that might take it out of the gourmet category. It was still delicious. And will make again…..the gourmet way, next time.
Great recipe. Have made it a couple times with great reviews from family. I do add grated cheese at the end...because I am a cheese fanatic! I also use a hand blender.
This is a really good broccoli soup. I followed the recipe exactly and used it as a second course for a candle light dinner. Very elegant, very tasty. The guests were definately impressed.
I'll make this again. I accompanied it w grilled cheese sandwiches & it tastes great!
Excellent, easy to make soup. I used my submersion blender to blend it a little but still made it too thin. I added 2 slices of cheese and croutons to thicken it up as it was too thin. Did not add onion.
Best broccoli soup I have made so far. Good with some finely grated cheddar on top.
perfect! With absolutely no adjustments it turned out with perfect consistency and taste
So easy and so good! I didn't have cream in the house so I opted for someone's suggestion of adding oatmeal as a thickener. It worked! Instead of putting this in a blender (because I HATE cleaning the blender), I used my immersion blender right in the pot. Easy peasy! I will definitely be making this again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections