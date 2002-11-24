Gourmet Cream of Broccoli Soup

It's true this recipe is easy, but I thought it could use a few more specifics along the way. Here are the things I did but weren't called out in the recipe. Left the skin on the potato. I was worried this would make it a weird color, but it was fine. Diced the onion into about 1/2" x 1/4". Diced the potato into 1/2" pieces. Left the broccoli in large florets. This all worked out pretty well because the broccoli was still bright green when the other vegies were soft. Sweating the veggies - I had never done this before and didn't know what to expect. They seemed ready after 15 minutes. Simmer time - Then everything simmered for 12 minutes until the potatoes were soft. Blended everything except a few veggies. Here are changes I made just because, but the recipe would have been good anyway. Added a splash of dry sherry. Added 1/4 shredded cheddar cheese. Subbed milk for the cream. Added pinch of cayenne and 1/2t of nutmeg. A perfect use for our garden grown broccoli. We were so proud of ourselves!