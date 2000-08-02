Fat-Free Vegetable Soup

10.13.20 I had part of a box of unsalted chicken broth in the fridge which I wanted to use up, about 1 cup. Instead of all water, I did include that broth, otherwise, followed the recipe. Tasted, and the flavor was very weak. One of the things that attracted me to this recipe was the curry powder, but I couldn’t taste it at all. So to make this enjoyable for us, I just started adding more spices. More curry powder, garlic salt, pepper, as well as some chopped fresh baby tomatoes and leftover shredded cabbage, and garnished with some freshly-chopped parsley. I’d definitely use half stock and half water in the future or just add more chicken bouillon or base. This does include quite an array of fresh veggies which I like. With these modifications, it ended up tasting pretty good, but not sure I’d make again.