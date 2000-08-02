Fat-Free Vegetable Soup

This soup is fat- and cholesterol-free and only 5% fat/calories. It is quick and easy to make.

Recipe by William Uncle Bill Anatooskin

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings: 12
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large cooking pot, measure water, add onions, carrots, potatoes, green peppers, mashed tomatoes, chicken bouillon powder, black pepper, and curry powder. Boil for 20 minutes or until carrots are tender.

  • Add shredded cabbage, chopped celery, cauliflower florets, and dill weed, and cook an additional 10 to 15 minutes. If soup is too thick, add more water and bring to boil. Adjust seasonings to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 297.6mg. Full Nutrition
