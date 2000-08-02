Fat-Free Vegetable Soup
This soup is fat- and cholesterol-free and only 5% fat/calories. It is quick and easy to make.
This soup is fat- and cholesterol-free and only 5% fat/calories. It is quick and easy to make.
It is impossible for a food to be both "fat-free" and have "5% calories from fat." It worries me that people throw around the phrase "Fat-Free" without concern for accuracy or honesty.Read More
Although the soup is good, it was somewhat lacking in flavor. Maybe because it was fat-free. I added 2 Tbsp plus 1 tsp salt, but think that, if I made it again, I'd cave to some fat at teh beginning which I'd sautee the onions (and perhaps some garlic.Read More
It is impossible for a food to be both "fat-free" and have "5% calories from fat." It worries me that people throw around the phrase "Fat-Free" without concern for accuracy or honesty.
Excellent WITH MODIFICATIONS.... 1. GARLIC!! I don't trust recipes without garlic. I added 8 cloves, minced. Duh. 2. Saute the onions, celery, carrots, and garlic in a teensy bit of EVOO with some red pepper flakes as your first step. It only adds minor fat, and good fat at that. Just a little, I promise. 3. Flat leaf parsley. Throw in a few handfuls, coarsely chopped, with the cauliflower. 4. The curry powder. How could curry powder possibly be 'optional'??? Curry powder is the 'IT' ingredient in this soup! Get it in there... and plenty of it. Two HEAPED teaspoons at minimum. 5. USE GOOD STOCK, not water and those gross little MSG nuggets of bouillon. Eww. 6. Salt, pepper, salt, pepper. Taste and season often throughout the process. 7. CHEESE RINDS. Take the rinds off your good, hard cheeses like Parmesan, Romano, etc, put them in a ziploc and throw them in the freezer. Any time you're making soup, toss the rinds in early on. They add the depth that soup can lack, especially a meatless soup. Again, not to much fat, truck loads of flavor.
I personall do not like tomato based soups so this recipe caught my eye. Even taking a little extra time to prepare the fresh veggies, the result was worth it. Delicious, healthy and my granddaughters aged five and six loved it!
Outstanding! I mostly followed the recipe, but read some of the reviews that said it was a little bland, so went heavier on the spices, and doubled the tomatoes. Did the green peppers and onions in a food processor to practically liquify them. Forgot to put in the cabbage. My first attempt at home-made vegetable soup, and it was really excellent. Hearty enough to be a meal in itself. I'll definately be making this often.
This was the best version of the "low-fat/fat-free" veggie soup receipe that I have found. I was surprised at the excellent addition the dill made. I added some extra spices (a greek all-spice combination), and some petite diced tomato's with Jalapeno's for an extra kick! Very, very good. RAVE reviews from friends and family.
I have to say, this soup needs a lot of work. Granted, I was missing a couple of ingredients (potatoes and celery) but there is such a tremendous amount of water called for in comparison to the amount of veggies/spices! I ended up adding white beans to mine, as well as some quinoa which helped thicken it a little and give it a better texture. I also added about 10 bullion cubes (I didn't have powdered chicken bullion). I also added an extra teaspoon of curry powder, skipped the dill as it didn't seem to fit with the other ingredients, and added some cayenne pepper and dried parsley. After making these changes, the soup is really pretty good and I would probably make it again. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe makes the best vegetable soup...everyone loved it and had seconds. I added some spices and pasta to make it even better. Thanks for the great recipe!
I've never made soup in my life. I just starting taking an interest in cooking and this is the first "harder" recipe I've tried. I love it.
this was delicious and oh sooo filling!! It was definitely a make again meal. i'm a junior at cooking and stuff, and i hate to cut things up.. so this was a challenge, but my mom helped me and i'm soo glad i went through with it. We accidentally messed it up a little though, we put a lot more cabbage and too little cauliflower, but it was still really tasty. And sooo few calories!! Definitely a make again meal--my whole 7-person family loved it!
This was a very tasty recipe. I added a some more curry to give it a litle more "kick". I brought it to work for my lunch for a week and it held up beautifully. I would not add as many potatoes next time.
You go William-give us another good recipe!
This does lack a bit of flavor, but it's good for a low calorie filling soup. I used frozen hash brown potatoes w/ peppers in place of the potatoes... made 10 large servings for under 100 calories and only 1 weight watcher point.
Although the soup is good, it was somewhat lacking in flavor. Maybe because it was fat-free. I added 2 Tbsp plus 1 tsp salt, but think that, if I made it again, I'd cave to some fat at teh beginning which I'd sautee the onions (and perhaps some garlic.
So good, yet simple. Wanted a veggie packed soup, with no meat and this did the trick. Skipped the cauliflower and used low fat chicken broth, and tomato juice instead of all the water. After simmering for awhile I put about a tsp of Italian seasoning, some Cajun spice, garlic and onion powder. I also thew a can of white beans in at the end for a little substenance and more heartiness. Hubs loved this!!
I threw everything in the crock pot, cooked on high for about 5 hours or until veggies are soft. I also threw in a bay leaf, doubled the diced canned tomatoes(used basily & garlic flavor) and doubled curry, chicken broth, and added 3 garlic cloves, oregano, and mushrooms. Very healthy and tasty soup. Turned out great in the crock pot!! Thanks!
This is a great versatile-friendly vegetable soup. I added an extra tsp of curry, added oregano, and basil. I threw in the entire head of cabbage and cauliflower (I don’t like having parts and pieces in the fridge), added about 4 cups of chicken broth on top of the 14 cups water. I omitted the green pepper and substituted 2 small zucchinis. I also prefer to sprinkle a bit of jack cheese on top of the soup too - it goes great with the vegetables! The flavor gets better the next day and the day after. Thank you for the recipe. It's a keeper.
For a low fat vegetable soup, it's wonderful! I added more cabbage and used the whole 28 oz can of tomatoes because I love both. Don't use an aluminum pot because the metal leaches through and it tastes horrible. (I had to dump my first try down the sewer because it had a metal taste.) I used my Kitchen Aide pot the 2nd time and halved the recipe and it turned out wonderful. This is a great "diet" soup. I put vegetarian sausage crumbled up in my last bowl and it was wonderful. When people say it's missing something, my guess is that it's the fat. Anything without added fat, you are going to have to realize and just adjust your taste buds and enjoy the taste of the vegetables.
I used this recipe as the base for my first ever home-cooked vegetable soup, and was very pleased with the result. I used it as something of a cupboard cleanout, added leek, yellow bell pepper and I added a lot more flavouring - Tabasco, garlic salt, black pepper, chili sauce and some parsley. However, I thought this was a wonderful recipe that makes a lovely base to a soup where you can add a bit of everything.
I just made a stew out of this recipe: added only 2 or 3 cups of water. Didn't have any potaoes so I put 2 medium zucchini instead. Added 3 cloves of garlic, some parsley and cilantro and some organic seasoning instead of chicken bouillon. My husband is following Dr. Ornish fat free diet for heart disease, so this was really great recipe for him, he loved it!
This soup is good for being so low calorie, but it really lacks flavor of any sort. We tried adding more salt and then more boullion powder, but it was just very bland. I will make it again because of the health factor, but it really needs something elso to give it flavor.
Something seemed to be missing, but I'm not sure what. The flavor was a little bland.
Delicious! I used 8c of water and 4c of fat free low sodium broth. I also added 4 packets of no sodium chicken boullion seasoning. I had leftover broccoli rabe sauteed in garlic so I chopped and threw that in too. Used a 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes and a 15 oz of fire roasted diced. I did use a half of a bag of a shredded cole slaw mix intead of the plain cabbage...this was handy and easier. Chock full of veggies. Flavor ws great...I did simmer for a few hours, soup thickened slightly and had delicious flavor. Thanks!
This is a great 1st course soup or lunch soup and is far and away better than any canned stuff off the shelf. I used it as a fridge-cleaning soup, and tossed all kids of week-old veggies in it. I did leave out potatoes since I didn't have any, but that would have made it more filling...also, a little whole wheat pasta added in the last 15 minutes would be good, too. I think the key to any soup is good stock/bullion. If you use the good stuff, you won't miss the fat. The curry is definitely the secret ingredient...don't leave it out!
The flavors did not pop for me. This does not have the classic tangy-ness of traditional vegetable soup. I'll move on.
I can see that everybody else loved this recipe, but I found it fairly tasteless and boring, even with dill and curry.
Soup was OK, but needed a lot more flavor. It was very watery. It wasn't a bad recipe, but I won't be making it again.
1 pt
I loved this recipe.. For those who dont like a really TOMATO-Y vegetable soup. I subbed zuchini for the cauliflower, left out the peppers. But used lots of black pepper. YUMMY
Made this recipe without the Cauliflower, celery, cabbage and curry, used Rotel instead of canned tomatoes. Had a good flavor added some lean beef to add protein.
This was a great and easy recipe. The first time that I made it I must have added too much cayene pepper because it was almost too spicy to eat. The second time I used less then the recipe called for and it was perfect.
I thought this was preety good as is. I added some garlic powder and used sodium free chicken bouillon. A lot of taste for so few calories
This recipe was great!! My husband loved it and it keeps very well - the flavor was better after a few days in the fridge! I made a couple of changes but kept most of it the same - I didn't have diced tomatoes, so I just threw in a can of tomato sauce for a hint of tomato flavor. Also, I had no curry or dill, and being from the south and with a cajun husband, no recipe is complete without some Tony Chachere's and Tabasco. I put those in to taste and some pepper, and it had a great kick! Overall, I loved this recipe and will definitely be using it again!
This is one of the blandest soups I have ever made, even for a fat-free one. I ended up adding a lot of salt, chili flakes, and more curry to make it taste good. It was a good used of the excess vegetables I had in the fridge but I don't think I will be making this again.
If you are not vegetarian add some organic chicken 1-2 cups.
I made this recipe years ago and lost the recipe. I've finally found it again and I'm making it tonight. Such a flavourful and delicious soup. The "fat-free" is just a bonus! Yum yum yum!
I followed the recipe loosely and it turned out really good. I added a box of chicken broth instead of the bullion because that was what I had and I added more veggies than the recipe called for. The cabbage, carrots, onions and peppers were from our garden so I just added a ton. Also garlic is a must. I added 3 cloves because we are a little obsessed with garlic in my house.
It needs salt added, started with 1 tsp, ended up with 3 tsp. total, which isn't much when you look at how much this makes with the 12 cups water. I didn't have cabbage, I added snow peas I had frozen from the garden and turkey sausage I had frozen (3 patties), and a can of black beans, rinsed and drained. Also added another 1/2 tsp pepper, 1 TBSP Parsley, 1 tsp. oregano, and 2 tsp garlic powder.
Soooooooooooo good I did not use a green pepper and I added fresh chopped spinach as I had some in the refrig. to use. I will make this often
umm i cant say i liked this recipe very much, its flavours didnt accompany each other i guess, maybe i did something wrong but i dont think i will make this again
Awesome vegi soup. Great base but needs a little extra seasoning. I added tbls hot sauce and tble spoon soy sauce and tble spoon garlic powder and it went from 3 star to 5 star!
It is very healthy and fat free but it came out too spicy and burnt my toungue every time. Maybe i added too much of something. Also 15 glasses of water for a couple people to eat is alot of water. I will make it again tommarrow as a weight loss healthy food and leave out any spicy stuff and extra ginger i added and edit my review if better.
It was pretty good, not amazing. Mine came out thin, so adding more tomatoes helped.
This soup is the best! I don't like chunk tomatoes so I used tomato soup and a can of tomato sauce instead. This is a great way to use all the vegetables I have in the house before they rot. I would have never thought of adding curry powder to a soup but it made all the difference! Thanks!
This made a lot of soup, but unfortunately it tasted very watery to me. I will not be making this again.
This soup is very simple to make and yet very delicious. I added a few more vegetables like asparagus and sweet potatoes and added chili powder to spice it up. I also substituted cauliflower for broccoli.
Great recipe! It does seem to need extra seasoning but the soup is wonderful. I added extra tomato sauce and paste, plus extra seasoned salt and the result was excellent. A very excellent dish when watching calories and your health. Thanks!
10.13.20 I had part of a box of unsalted chicken broth in the fridge which I wanted to use up, about 1 cup. Instead of all water, I did include that broth, otherwise, followed the recipe. Tasted, and the flavor was very weak. One of the things that attracted me to this recipe was the curry powder, but I couldn’t taste it at all. So to make this enjoyable for us, I just started adding more spices. More curry powder, garlic salt, pepper, as well as some chopped fresh baby tomatoes and leftover shredded cabbage, and garnished with some freshly-chopped parsley. I’d definitely use half stock and half water in the future or just add more chicken bouillon or base. This does include quite an array of fresh veggies which I like. With these modifications, it ended up tasting pretty good, but not sure I’d make again.
I liked this.. great way to get lots of veggies. My substitutes were - crushed tomatoes because I couldn't find whole ones and chicken base instead of bouillon
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections