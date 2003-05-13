Lobster Stew
This is a standard recipe in Maine, especially if you live in a seaport town. Best if made the day before you want to serve it. Serve with oyster crackers.
Well, I am an actual Mainer, and I thought this was an excellant base for Lobster Stew. Here's the trick to give it more flavor: first, make the stew the night before, as it will intensify greatly over night. Secondly, most restaurants add half a bottle or so of clam juice to their stew. This really brings out the lobster flavor. Again, this is a great base for classic lobster stew.... coming from a MAINER (born and raised).Read More
Try 1 stick of butter, 1 T of paprika, 1 lb of lobster, 2 cups whole milk, 2 cups evaporated milk, 2 cups of heavy cream. This is based on Morrison's of Portland, ME famous recipe.Read More
That is not the way to make a good lobster stew. When you say it's a Maine recipe try asking a Mainer
This is absolutely an authentic recipe. My best friend, her parents and grandparents are all from Maine and make their living from the sea. This is exactly how they make their Lobster Stew. Sometime a few chopped scallions are added. Thanks Marion, for sharing.
I have lived in Maine for 33 years. This is lobster stew the way it should be! By making it the day before, the flavor is stronger. If you already have the lobster meat picked from the shell...this is a very simple meal. Very good!
Mmmm.. having grown up in a small Maine island fishing I know this is the one! This is the way my family has always made it. Luxuriously rich and delicious! For ultimate flavor I heat it through when making it, then refrigerate overnight and reheat gently the next day. Lobstah stew doesnt get any bettah!
I lived in Maine for my first 22 years, and this is almost exactly the recipe my Grandfather made every weekend during lobster season! He usually used milk and a can of evaporated milk, which tastes pretty close to half-and-half but has less fat. Yummmmm!
Thanks Marion. I grew up in Maine, but now live in the Midwest. I remember my Mother making this fabulous stew every Christmas Eve. Your recipe tastes just liker hers!
I'm a Mainah and this is absolutely, authentically, MAINE. Delicious. We used a little extra lobster, but we were a bit piggish about it!
This was the exact recipe I grew up on in Scarborough Maine, made it Friday night with an over stuffed Lobster roll (JJ Nissan roll, butter and grilled) and for 15 minutes, all was well in the world, Thank you Marion.
This soup is reason people brave the Maine winters. I loved it. But I admit I added a little Old Bay seasoning to give it a little Maryland attitude.
A very good start! However, given my recent "discovery", I believe I can push THIS closer to an almost perfect "10"
Marion, thanks for the real recipe. I too am from coastal Maine but I add one thing to this basic recipe. When picking out the lobsters I save the roe and tomalley. I first saute the roe and tomalley with butter and then add the lobster. It adds a deeper richness to the stew. I also agree, make it at least a day ahead of time for best flavor. :)
Awesome....why skimp...love the notes about not using margarine....why is it people always change around recipes then complain about how they taste....was just reading a review that said they replaced custard powder with instant vanilla pudding....well Dah!!!! Butter is butter...anything else is not butter....dont replace apples for oranges!!!!
This recipe was just not for me. I was a bit disappointed after all the good reviews for it.
It seems like a lot of 1/2 & 1/2(2 quarts) for 1 pound of lobster. There were not seasonings. Blah. I added some of the things suggested in other lobster recipes and I must admit I had to use frozen tails. I live in the midwest, no fresh lobster here. Hope it improves while it sits in the fridge.
I would also have to say that this is the way us Mainers make it...but we also need to add that the special touch with our soup is being able to cook our Maine lobster is fresh Maine ocean water to give it the real Maine lobster flavor.
Everything about this recipes sounds great.. I want to try it but I just can't stand the thought of dropping live lobsters into boiling water. Guess I'll stay fat & eat desserts instead.. It sure sounds good tho!!!
I'm originally from Maine also & this is true Lobster stew. I sometimes add just a touch of sherry when sauteing the lobster, to give it a different flavor. Making it the day before makes it much more flavorful. This is a Christmas tradition for our family.
This is a great base but for color and sweetness add paprika and sherry to taste.
It was okay...was very disappointed, as I thought I would get rave reviews. Just something lacking.
Making it tonight for Christmas night supper. So excited! Sounds like just what I remember from Mike's Clam Shack in Wells.
This is simple, and easy to make! I did add some Old Bay Seasoning, a small onion, and tsp garlic.
