Lobster Stew

28 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 3
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a standard recipe in Maine, especially if you live in a seaport town. Best if made the day before you want to serve it. Serve with oyster crackers.

By Marion Mason

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Saute the lobster meat gently in butter until butter turns pink. Add half and half slowly. Heat over medium heat until hot. Do not boil. Serve with oyster crackers and enjoy!

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
760 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 68g; cholesterol 254.1mg; sodium 637.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022