Quick Asian Beef Noodle Soup

This soup is very tasty! The only changes I made were the following: I sauteed the beef with the onion and garlic before adding them to the soup. Instead of the ramen and the spice packets (because of the fat content of the ramen), I used the soft Asian noodles found near won ton wrappers in the store, and used beef broth instead of water and I doubled the amount. I also cut the soy sauce in half since the beef broth had salt.
I make this soup often, it's delicious. For a change, I use 3 boneless chicken breasts cut up, change the Ramen to chicken flavor, and add cut up mushrooms. It's a keeper!
Wow! This is really delicious! I can't get over just how quick and easy this is! I only have one suggestion, and that is to crush the ramen noodles in their package prior to adding to the pot. I didn't and ended up having to deal with long, long strings of noodles that made eating this soup quite comical! This is gonna be a favorite this winter I can tell. I always keep frozen containers of browned meat, onion and garlic - this will be a snap to prepare!
What a great quick recipe! I added some crushed red pepper to give it some zing. You could also add some more veggies. Perfect as a side dish or main entree. I will definitely make it again. Thanks!
I modified this a lot to be healthier and fresher. First, I didn't use ramen - I used udon noodles (cooked first, then added to finished broth at the end). I made the broth by using chicken stock, fresh minced garlic AND ginger, soy sauce, oyster sauce and stirfrying the onion in sesame oil. I used leftover cooked ground turkey I had on hand. I also added mushrooms. After dishing up the broth and noodles I added the bok choy (it just wilts a bit, doesn't cook to death), and garnished with some chopped green onion, cilantro and lime. Add sriracha or other hot sauce for added effect. It was simple, pretty easy and still a great dinner!
So much flavor. I loved it and my 2 year old loved it too. Def. will make again. I added mushrooms as well. Great touch!
This was quick and easy with items on hand. I used onion powder and ginger powder and instead of bok choy I used romaine. It came out more of a noodle dish then a soup. It was great. Not a low cal dish. Those noodles come pre-fried.
Try adding water chestnuts and teriyaki sauce. Yum!!
Pretty good twist to plain ramen. Enjoyed it. Ate all the leftovers and will make it again I'm sure.
I should have known this wouldn't be good based on the ingredients but I wanted to use up some Bok Choy I had on hand. It didn't have much flavor and wasn't worth the sodium overload.