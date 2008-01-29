Quick Asian Beef Noodle Soup

Rating: 4.21 stars
99 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 48
  • 4 star values: 33
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2

Very quick to make with inexpensive ingredients. Can be made low fat by substituting ground turkey and baked ramen noodles, and by omitting oil.

By Linda Crossett

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown meat in a large skillet. Drain off fat, and rinse meat using a colander.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer meat to a large cooking pot. Stir in onion, garlic, and ginger. Add water, and bring soup to a boil. Stir in bok choy. Reduce heat ,and simmer for about 3 minutes.

  • Stir in noodles. Simmer 3 minutes longer, or until bok choy and onions are crisp tender and noodles are soft. Stir in seasoning packets, oil, and soy sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 85.1mg; sodium 1129.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (102)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sandy Dale
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2008
This soup is very tasty! The only changes I made were the following: I sauteed the beef with the onion and garlic before adding them to the soup. Instead of the ramen and the spice packets (because of the fat content of the ramen), I used the soft Asian noodles found near won ton wrappers in the store, and used beef broth instead of water and I doubled the amount. I also cut the soy sauce in half since the beef broth had salt. Read More
Helpful
(92)

Most helpful critical review

DrJill
Rating: 2 stars
10/15/2011
I should have known this wouldn't be good based on the ingredients but I wanted to use up some Bok Choy I had on hand. It didn't have much flavor and wasn't worth the sodium overload. Read More
Helpful
(11)
99 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 48
  • 4 star values: 33
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sandy Dale
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2008
This soup is very tasty! The only changes I made were the following: I sauteed the beef with the onion and garlic before adding them to the soup. Instead of the ramen and the spice packets (because of the fat content of the ramen), I used the soft Asian noodles found near won ton wrappers in the store, and used beef broth instead of water and I doubled the amount. I also cut the soy sauce in half since the beef broth had salt. Read More
Helpful
(92)
LINDA LASHLEY
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2005
I make this soup often, it's delicious. For a change, I use 3 boneless chicken breasts cut up, change the Ramen to chicken flavor, and add cut up mushrooms. It's a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(49)
Butterfly Flutterby
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2005
Wow! This is really delicious! I can't get over just how quick and easy this is! I only have one suggestion, and that is to crush the ramen noodles in their package prior to adding to the pot. I didn't and ended up having to deal with long, long strings of noodles that made eating this soup quite comical! This is gonna be a favorite this winter I can tell. I always keep frozen containers of browned meat, onion and garlic - this will be a snap to prepare! Read More
Helpful
(47)
Advertisement
SUSHIJANE
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2003
What a great quick recipe! I added some crushed red pepper to give it some zing. You could also add some more veggies. Perfect as a side dish or main entree. I will definitely make it again. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(26)
ajde
Rating: 4 stars
11/15/2010
I modified this a lot to be healthier and fresher. First, I didn't use ramen - I used udon noodles (cooked first, then added to finished broth at the end). I made the broth by using chicken stock, fresh minced garlic AND ginger, soy sauce, oyster sauce and stirfrying the onion in sesame oil. I used leftover cooked ground turkey I had on hand. I also added mushrooms. After dishing up the broth and noodles I added the bok choy (it just wilts a bit, doesn't cook to death), and garnished with some chopped green onion, cilantro and lime. Add sriracha or other hot sauce for added effect. It was simple, pretty easy and still a great dinner! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Sexpop
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2008
So much flavor. I loved it and my 2 year old loved it too. Def. will make again. I added mushrooms as well. Great touch! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
Caren
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2004
This was quick and easy with items on hand. I used onion powder and ginger powder and instead of bok choy I used romaine. It came out more of a noodle dish then a soup. It was great. Not a low cal dish. Those noodles come pre-fried. Read More
Helpful
(16)
HOTBOOTIE17
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2005
Try adding water chestnuts and teriyaki sauce. Yum!! Read More
Helpful
(15)
REBECCA5844
Rating: 4 stars
10/02/2003
Pretty good twist to plain ramen. Enjoyed it. Ate all the leftovers and will make it again I'm sure. Read More
Helpful
(12)
DrJill
Rating: 2 stars
10/15/2011
I should have known this wouldn't be good based on the ingredients but I wanted to use up some Bok Choy I had on hand. It didn't have much flavor and wasn't worth the sodium overload. Read More
Helpful
(11)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022