Pasta Fagioli

This soup was good, however a bit bland when following recipe exactly. I am the type of cook (HUGE foodies, my hubby and I) if I'm not creating something, I'm using a recipe and changing it to suit our tastes like most cooks do. However I like to give every recipe a fair taste before dicing it up. I did not add celery. The only thing celery is good for is with peanut butter or cream cheese on it, or other dips, but cooked, it's just yuck. Use celery seed instead if you want the celery flavor in it. I put all of my dried spices in cheesecloth and tied it up and dropped it in the soup pot. Also added much more garlic and the squeeze of a fresh lemon, 1/4 cup white wine, smoky pepper, 1 tsp of Balsamic vinegar and salted to taste and it was fantastic. Overall a good base recipe to just make your own changes with.