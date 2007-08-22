Pasta Fagioli

A traditional Italian soup. Serve with a crisp salad and a hot loaf of garlic bread and you have a meal! Serve with grated Parmesan cheese on top.

By Star Pooley

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook celery, onion, garlic, parsley, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, and salt in the hot oil until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, tomatoes and tomato sauce, and simmer on low for 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Add pasta and cook 10 minutes, until pasta is tender.

  • Add undrained beans and mix well. Heat through. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 2.3mg; sodium 757.8mg. Full Nutrition
