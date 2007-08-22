Pasta Fagioli
A traditional Italian soup. Serve with a crisp salad and a hot loaf of garlic bread and you have a meal! Serve with grated Parmesan cheese on top.
This is the best pasta fagioli that I have ever tasted and I was raised on this stuff. What I love most is that it is affordable, easy, and delicious. The only bad thing is that it doesn't make a lot.Read More
I can't say I particularly cared for this. It was much too SPICY and had way too much celery. If you make this, you should decrease the amount of red pepper. The best part was the smell it made. May try this again with revisions.Read More
This is the best pasta fagioli that I have ever tasted and I was raised on this stuff. What I love most is that it is affordable, easy, and delicious. The only bad thing is that it doesn't make a lot.
Not quite the Italian version I grew up with but good anyway. This is my version: No celery-substitute chopped carrots here (sweeter). Pepper flakes only to taste-don't use if you dont like(I dont). One can diced tomatoes instead of fresh, Ditalini pasta and kidney beans can be substututed for canellini if desired, more chicken broth to give it that soupier consistancy and a must is fresh grated parmesan cheese to sprinkle when served.
This recipe was a big hit with my family! We had a family dinner last week it was an Italian pot luck. I was told that I would never have to go to Olive Garden again for their soup. Thanks for the recipe :D ps. I used stewed tomatoes instead of peeling them and added more sauce and broth to have a more saucy soup. Great recipe!
Excellent recipe! The only addition I made is some chopped spinach at the end. Served with a chopped salad and garlic bread...a fabulous meatless soup...
The whole family loves this soup. It is one of our favorites. I follow the recipe exactly as written and comes out delicious every time.
Excellent Recipe!! As far as other reviewers have said i did not find this recipe to spicy. I actually added 1/2 tsp of red peppers, turned out fantastic. The recipe may benefit from 1 more can of chicken broth as it was very thick but fantastic. This is especially tue if you plan to store the leftovers and reheat later.
This soup is really good. I added a can of pasta style tomatoes and used Cavattippi pasta and no beans but one could substitute kidney beans for the canellini beans.
Made this with normal pasta not spinach on several occasions. Now a regular in my house, I even remember this one of the top of my house now! Yummy but don't freeze and reheat it unless you don't mind tha pasta absorbing all the sauce
EXCEPIONAL RECIPE!!! You don't need to go to the Olive Garden anymore to get good pasta fagioli!!!! LOVED THIS RECIPE. I did add two cans of chicken broth to it to stretch it and thin it out a little. I also shredded two fresh carrots. I did use one can of stewed tomatoes in place of two fresh tomatoes because I didn't have any fresh. Also, I did cook the pasta separate since I don't like to cook the pasta in what I am making ever. I also drained the beans first and rinsed them because I was afraid to add the liquid. It was the BEST FAGIOLI we have ever made and I think is even better than the Olive Garden. You won't be disappointed in this recipe!!!!! THANK YOU FOR SHARING IT WITH THE WORLD!!!!!
This was incredible! Just like Olive Garden's and I am so pleased. DEFINITELY will be rotated into my "usual" meal planning dishes. I doubled the chicken broth amount though because I like it really soupy. I also did not use the spinach pasta but instead used, "small macaroni salad" noodles and it worked great! Cannellini beans were also not in-stock at my small-town store so I used Great Northern beans and it was still fabulous. Very easy to prepare: HIGHLY RECOMMEND if you're thinking of a slow-cooker meal! Put all ingredients in and let it ride for 4+ hrs. on HIGH or 6+ hrs. on LOW. Very filling and flavorful. BEAUTIFUL! Thanks, Star :)
I can't say I particularly cared for this. It was much too SPICY and had way too much celery. If you make this, you should decrease the amount of red pepper. The best part was the smell it made. May try this again with revisions.
Great recipe! It's similar to minestrone soup recipes I've tried. I found it a little spicy the first time I made it, so I cut the red pepper in half. I wanted to make the soup a little hardier, so I sauteed four pieces of bacon with the celery and onions. After adding the broth, I also threw in a few handfuls of spinach. I think the spinach absorbed some of the liquid, so I had to add an extra cup of chicken broth. Excellent!
This was a great base recipe for creating a delicious soup. I made some changes: used 32 oz. organic chicken broth, used canned Italian-style diced tomatoes (with onions, basil, and thyme), traded the spinach pasta out for orzo (which I boiled before adding to the broth), used kidney beans (without liquid) instead of cannellini, added garbanzo beans, and stirred in some spicy turkey sausage (because I wanted this to be meaty). Because the sausage was spicy, I didn't add the red pepper flakes and I didn't add any salt, since the broth had enough sodium. I shredded and added about 1/2 c. baby spinach, as well. It is pretty fantastic and I'll definitely revisit this recipe!
My family loved this with my adjustments: I used "ground" red pepper (I added less, we don't like it to hot), and "canned" diced tomatoes with garlic + onion instead of fresh tomato. I also "doubled" the recipe (got big eaters) so I put one can cannellini beans and one can small red kidney beans. I also added fresh baby spinach and shredded carrotts (cut up smaller). I cooked up one lb ground beef and one lb ground sweet Italian sauceage (sauteed onion, + celery with it). Served it with fresh baked bread. Although my favorite is the Olive Gardens pasta fagioli and I was hoping this would taste like theirs (but it didn't), I gave it four stars mainly because this is a good basic recipe. Will definiately make again, just might make a few more adjustments on the spices. A very hearty soup!
This recipe is just the best. I make it any number of times during the year and it disappears almost as fast as I make it. Denise
Cooking time is not long enough. Celery was still crunchy, ick. I doubled the chicken broth and tomato sauce because everyone else is right; there is just not enough liquid. Do cook the pasta separately. It gets 4 stars for the flavor and ease of preparation but the amounts of ingredients and cooking time are way off... listen to the reviews on this one!
Pasta Fagioli is now my favorite soup. We made this the same day I printed it, followed the receipe to the letter, no changes. It was absolutely fantastic, thank you for sharing it with us.
My family loves this! Will be using again. However I did put a wee bit of evoo (extra virgin olive oil). And usedI ditalini pasta.That's bout it.
What a great recipe! I found out I have high cholesterol (I'm only 25-yikes!) and this fits nicely into my diet changes. I couldn't find spinach pasta at Wal-Mart, so bought "wacky mac" instead. I also substituted Italian Style Tomatos with no added salt for the fresh tomatos like other reviewers suggested. Will definately be making this again. Thanks for the quick, easy, healthy, and delicious recipe :)
Excellent soup recipe. Followed recipe quite closely, except I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh and did not have tomato sauce so added half a small can of tomato paste and added more broth. I had fresh parsley, and added a little more pasta (I used wholewheat elbows instead of spinach pasta). Soup was delicious and everyone loved it. Definitely a keeper! The only shame was that there was no leftovers!
I had never made Pasta Fagioli nor tasted it -- although it's a favorite of my Italian husband. I was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to make. I followed the recipe although I used a 15 oz. can of Italian diced tomatoes instead of fresh. I made it earlier in the afternoon and let it sit for a couple hours to let all the flavors meld. I heated it back up to a low simmer in the same pan 15 minutes before we were ready to eat. It was absolutely delicious - I served with some crusty bread and a salad as suggested. My husband raved about it and suggested we bring some to his mother as part of our weekly Sunday night dinner with her....that was a huge compliment. I will definitely make this again and may try adding some fresh chopped spinach leaves in the last 10 minutes of cooking.
This soup was delicious!!!!I added more chicken broth otherwise it WAS the best pasta fagoli I have ever had!I will be making this again. !!!!!
Correction should be made to original recipe in reference to "2 stalks of celery"; should read "2 ribs". Two stalks would yield about about 8 cups of celery....way too much. Other than that, soup was quick and easy to prepare and tasted good too.
This soup is increadibly good, especially on a chilly fall evening. Quick and easy. I served it with cheddar garlic biscuits, what a meal. There are only two of us, so there was enough for another meal. The next night I added left over sloppy joe.
This was yummy! I had a little extra pasta I wanted to use up so I cooked it and added it. I should have added more brooth so the soup would not be so thick. My mistake. Thanks for sharing.
I did change it up a bit after reading others reviews. I: added to the pot: little oil, chopped celery, chopped onions, minced garlic, cayanne pepper. sauted. added 1/2 can italian seasoned stewed tomatoes. 1 can tomato sauce, 1 can chicken broth, dried parsley, pinch of salt. I cooked macaroni noodles added then to the soup along with fresh spinach and rinsed a couple spoons kidney beans. Simmered it all till dinner.
I was raised on this stuff. Best I have ever had. I doubled the recipe and added 2 Italian sausage sliced 1/2" thick and browned in pan before onions and celery. Also added chopped carots. Outstanding
This is wonderful, tangy pasta fagioli. I've been looking for a good recipe for years. This is a keeper! Just served it for Easter dinner - big hit!
This was very good. The directions dont tell you what to cook the first few ingredients in so I used olive oil. Also there is not quite enough liquid to cook the pasta in and it became too dry so I doubled the broth and tomato sauce. That worked out very well. I am giving 3 stars for these shortfalls but would give it higher on taste. I realized that I was out of cannellini beans so I subbed garbanzo beans instead and told the kids they were teeny tiny canned potatoes and they ate it up! LOL Tasty recipe but the directions need adjusting. I will make again with the changes to the liquids. *** This recipe has since been edited to instruct you to cook the veggies in olive oil. Glad to see it was edited since my review***
Excellent!! Added 1 lb. of Italian sausage meat (crumbled) and it was great!
Delicious vegetarian soup! Rather than cutting fresh tomatoes (which I didnt have) I used Italian style stewed canned tomatoes and it gave it a very "Olive Garden" flare...great recipe!
OMG- quick, easy great!
This was very delicious hearty soup. Next time I will 1/2 the red pepper flakes though.
I doubled the recipe. Used fresh parsley, penne pasta, home made chicken broth, home canned tomatos and added some chopped spinach. Yummy!!
This soup was good, however a bit bland when following recipe exactly. I am the type of cook (HUGE foodies, my hubby and I) if I'm not creating something, I'm using a recipe and changing it to suit our tastes like most cooks do. However I like to give every recipe a fair taste before dicing it up. I did not add celery. The only thing celery is good for is with peanut butter or cream cheese on it, or other dips, but cooked, it's just yuck. Use celery seed instead if you want the celery flavor in it. I put all of my dried spices in cheesecloth and tied it up and dropped it in the soup pot. Also added much more garlic and the squeeze of a fresh lemon, 1/4 cup white wine, smoky pepper, 1 tsp of Balsamic vinegar and salted to taste and it was fantastic. Overall a good base recipe to just make your own changes with.
One of our new favorites. I added fresh spinach, 1/2 cup pasta, (instead of the spinach pasta) mushrooms and 3 turkey italian sausage links (cooked and sliced into coins).
Very nice flavor and really healthy too
I got addicted to Pasta Fagioli thanks to the Olive Garden. Since that's quite a drive from here, I had to feed my addiction by creating my own! This recipe makes an amazinly delicious soup. The Spinach pasta is key (I have tried other varieties but it's just not the same). I have of couse tweaked this recipe to my own tastes since then, but it didn't have far to go to perfection. So easy, so good!!!
This was a great soup! I had whole red chili's that I crushed so mine was quite spicy, which I loved. I used a mix of green and orange pasta with corkscrews also in there. I had some homemade chicken broth but not quite enough so I had to add some water.
Very hearty and delicious.
Yum.
Excellent!
I have made this recipe 3 times now, each time with a different kind of bean, and each time it turns out awesome!! I recommend doubling the recipe as it doesn't make a lot. I have always used the canned tomatoes instaed of fresh; it tastes better. This time I didn't have any fresh garlic so I substituted garlic powder and added more broth. SSSo good with freshly grated parm cheese on top!! Healthy too!
This is a great soup that can be a last minute decision what with the ingredients being basic staples in most kitchens. It is very easy to control the thickness of the soup with additional chicken broth to your liking. Same with adding a bacon or sausage as others suggested. For our household, we enjoyed a "meatless" meal for a change and actually would have liked more beans. And since we prefer beans with a softer texture, I simmered those in a separate pot until it was time to add them to the soup. Next time I will add a larger can. The only other thing I changed was I sauted the veggies and spices in a bit of canola oil. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
Wow! I had never even had pasta fagioli before, but I love anything Italian, so I tried it. The recipe has amazing flavor and is so easy to make! I would recommend doubling the recipe as it didn't seem to make much. Definitely a keeper! Thanks!
This recipe was great! I took the suggestions of some of the other reviewers and it really helped: -I used carrots instead of celery -Stewed canned tomatoes instead of whole -Kidney beans instead of cannelini -Added more chicken broth to give it a soupier consistency -Used regular pasta -Put in thawed and dried frozen spinach This was a great fall recipe as it was hearty without being too heavy. I will definitely do this again!
I made this soup this past weekend and what a treat! My husband had not had what he called "good" pasta fagioli since he was a child. I made a few revisions, however. We are not big fans of a lot of cooked celery, so I just added about 1/4 tsp. of celery seed to the recipe. I also pre-boiled the pasta before adding it to the soup. My husband said it was THE BEST he had ever eaten. I think next time, however, I will have to double the recipe! Thank you Star Pooley for sharing your recipe with us. It was so good, I do not even plan on trying any of the other recipes listed!
I really liked this. I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of the fresh tomatoes and tomato sauce.
We loved this recipe! Had it for dinner the other night and having it again tonight with some crusty bread. My husband used a little beef broth mixed with the chicken broth because he didn't have enough. Other than that we did the recipe as it reads.
awesome and easy. added hot italian sausage to give it some extra kick!
This turned out just awesome! Prepared it exactly as the recipe directed with the only exception that I substituted 2 teaspoons of lemon juice in place of the salt. And all around hearty soup, very good for the coming cold weather. Five stars!
Best pasta fagioli ever, my 2 and 10 yo's beg for it!
I completely understand why people would say it is too spicy. It def has a kick at the end that is not in most traditional Pasta Fagioli. HOWEVER, I love love love spicy food so it was the perfect addition for me! If you are NOT a fan of spicy then simply omit the pepper flakes. I threw in a handful of frozen spinach cause I had it on hand. WONDERFUL!!!!
Very good! 5 Stars for taste & simplicity- my 2 favs! Added a pound of Italian sausage & a bay leaf. A definite keeper!
Perfect recipe. Followed directions, omitted spinach and this came out great. Left the spinach out because this is how my husbands italian family served it.Thank you for help in making my husband remember how it was.
Excellent! I did add italian sausage and some white cooking wine, but the seasonings in the receipe were perfect. I will make this again.
Excellent soup. A big hit in our house. I added spicy homemade sausage meatballs, too! I also added extra chicken broth for more broth. And the fresh grated parm cheese is a must!
Great recipe - especially if you like garlic
Delicious, I browned and crumbled 1/2lb sausage, then added the celery, onion and garlic to it. Used canned fire roasted tomatos instead of fresh, and added fresh chopped spinach at the end. I added more chicken broth to create a less dense soup. Brought it to work and everyone loved it. Thanks for the recipe
Tried this as it was on recipe of the day, not expecting much. Boy, was I wrong! My husband, who never says much, told me to be sure and keep this. I made due with what I had..no celery, used celery seed..no tomato sauce, used a can of tomato soup...no fresh garlic, used roasted in the jar..no cannellini beans, used great northern. This was one of my favorites. Thank you!!
I followed the directions to the note and this was a hit. I have made it twice.
Doubled, added 2 tsp of siracha and a pound of cooked ground beef and left out celery and onions. Thanks! Great!
Really good soup. I added some additional garlic powder and basil, also added a can of drained kidney beans. For the pasta I used acini di pepe (small round balls of pasta).
I doubled the recipe minus 1 stalk of celery. I used a can of diced tomatoes in place of fresh..I added 1/2lb of proscuitto. My family loved it. I definitely will make it again. This soup has a lot of flavor.
My nonna never ever used tomato in her pasta e fagioli. I've had it both ways. It is much better without the tomato. It is less acidic. More fresh to the palate
Big hit with the whole family! I used whole wheat pasta, added ground chicken and a threw in a few bay leaves while it simmered - delish!
Excellent recipe!!!!! Delicious and easy to make. Now I don't have to go out in the freezing cold to buy it.
The celery was crunchy. Don't add the spices until you add the liquids. The pasta takes longer than 10 minutes on simmer.
I loved this! And it's great for a potluck where you need a vegetarian dish. Just use vegetable stock instead of chicken stock.
We loved this! Add Parmesan cheese and it makes it better! We removed the beans because we didn't have them on hand and added rotini pasta because it was the only pasta we had!
I eliminated the chopped tomatoes and tomato sauce, and instead used 2 cups Cento All-in-One Crushed Tomatoes and 3 cups chicken broth. I also use Ditalini instead of spinach pasta, as that is our family's tradition for this dish.
Excellent! I've been cooking since I'm 3 with my aunt and now I make this for my children. Fresh, healthy and filling. We love it. Thank you!
I really enjoyed this soup. A couple of changes I made, I used a small can of chick peas and only half the can of white beans. Then I pureed the rest of the can of beans and added that to thicken the soup a bit. I also chopped up some baby spinach and added romano cheese right to the soup. Like others recommended, I cooked the pasta (I used ditalini) separately and will just add it in when I have a bowl. I also found the red pepper a bit too hot for me so ended up adding more tomato sauce to dilute that a bit. Next time will just cut the red pepper in half. Also, after simmering the broth before adding the beans I found it a little "chunky" for my liking, kind of like a salsa so I pureed in the blender, then added the beans.
I have tried many, having enjoyed, recipes posted but this, by far, is the best. I received rave reviews after serving the pasta fagioli. I did alter the recipe slightly by adding 8 small canned tomatoes (drained) instead of off the vine tomatoes as I wasn't sure I'd be successful in peeling the them. Great soup.
We loved this recipe, I made a double batch and added a few extra cloves garlic,3 cans broth,3 cans tomato sauce,to make a little less hearty, still very thick, but delicious! next time I will start to saute celery before everything else, as it was not cooked enough.
Easy delicious recipe! I mostly followed the recipe but did make some changes: sauteed the onion and celery in a little olive oil (recipe doesn't mention any oil), used a 14.5 oz. can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh, added more chicken stock during the cooking (used stock vs broth) to keep it soupy, Also used dried homemade noodles instead of spinach pasta. We didn't find it too spicy at all. And it was excellent with a salad and garlic bread. I have loved all but one of the recipes on this site! Glad I found it!
For the beans, we use canellini cooked slowly with a with a rind of Parmesano-Reggiano For noodles, we always use broken pappardelle or ditalini. And on pasta fagioli night, the shaker of crushed red pepper was always on the table!
Simple & Fabulous! Made with a simple Italian salad and (a little) bread... Fantastic low calorie and tasty meal! Thanks for th post!
This is very good and very easy. Quite spicy so if you like it a bit milder cut down on the hot pepper. The last 10 minutes of cooking I add a bit of spinach (or swiss chard) and a bit of pasta.
We enjoyed this very much....of course,like most subscribers, I "tweaked"it a bit...I added an extra can of broth, used petite diced tomatoes undrained instead of fresh and added some shredded grilled chicken I had leftover....great soup for a chilly evening with some garlic bread!
Awesome recipe - as per others added 1/2 lb of bacon; used 14 oz can of diced tomatoes in place of fresh; drained cannelli beans and added 1 c fresh spinach. Also cooked pasta separately. Result = incredibly filling, tasty recipe that husband enjoyed three bowls of for dinner.
This soup was amazing! full of flavor and color! I didn't know what cannelini beans were(?) I just guessed and used garbanzo beans.It was easy to make,although while sauteeing onions and celery,I added a pat of butter to get things sizzling! a definite KEEPER! mange mange!
Too much celery and way too crunchy.
Excellent dish! I omitted the celery, used a strong, homemade turkey stock instead of canned chicken broth, and used regular pasta. I also doubled the recipe. I love soup, and am very picky about my soups, but this is a definite keeper! I was generous with the red pepper flakes, because hubby likes heat. I don't, but it was still delicious! Thank you for posting!
My son stopped over and was starving as usual. ha ha. I made this soup with grilled cheese sandwiches. It was so quick and he loved it! I loved the fact that I know what was in it. Thanks so much!
I made this last night for my whole family (kids are 4, 2.5 and 1yo), doubting the whole time my kids would really like it. There wasn't a drop left at the end of dinner! I added more pasta than called for, along with some leftover ground meat we had from the night before and it made it a little thicker, which made it easier for my kids to eat. Thank you for a delicious recipe and new meal to make for the kiddos!
I doubled the recipe and made a few changes. I used 2 cans of chopped tomatoes, 2 cans of chicken broth and 2 cans of water to make it more soupy. I also added carrots and smoked sausage (my husband is not a fan of meatless ;-) It was great!
Awesome! So flavorful and perfect consistency. I ended up only using 1/2 a can of beans... as well as adding 1/2 cup frozen spinach + 1 carrot. This soup is so flexible, adding anything could be great! I also learned how to blanch tomatoes as a result of this recipe... so that was fun. :)
The flavor of this soup was delicious. However, I made a couple of mistakes. First, I put it in the crock pot, second I added the uncooked pasta (added too much). I managed to save it from getting too thick (soup to me should be soupy). Like I said, the flavor was delicious!
I made this the other night. It was fast & easy and tasted great! I used crushed tomatoes in place of the tomato sauce and orzo instead of the spinach pasta. I also added a can of chopped spinach. Will definitely make over and over again! Thanks for sharing this one!
I don't know how authentic it is, but it fantastic!
A favorite recipe of ours now for sure! Made it again yesterday, only I used fresh herbs this time and my oh my, it was perfection! THANK YOU for sharing this recipe gem!
Delicious! I didn't have spinach pasta so I used regular and added in some chopped spinach
I followed this to a T except I didn't have the spinach pasta, it was plain pasta and I did add some fresh chopped spinach...however, nothing could have saved the "soup" part of the soup. By the time it simmered as in the recipe I had paste, so I added more liquid in order to keep some "soup"...even with that when I tasted it the tomatoe sauce part was absolutely flavorless (it still tasted like tomatoe sauce right out of a can) except for being hot from too much pepper flakes. I ended up adding another can of chicken broth, some dehydrated kale, but nothing could bring this soup up to speed. I've discovered that cooking with tomato sauce of any kind from scratch is a delicate balance of seasonings and simmering...otherwise its very acidic, thin, tasteless. This doesn't offer that.
This soup was wonderful with a few, minor, changes. Instead of chopping my own tomatoes, I used 1 14.5 oz can of fire roasted tomatoes and added 2.25 cups of low sodium chicken broth. It was fantastic!
Awesome! My mother-in-law makes Pasta Fagioli and I could never remember her recipe. The only change I made was to double the pasta and cut the onions and celery. Thanks, I've been trying to make this for 25 yrs! PJB Texas
This recipe is very good BUT it was a bit tart (tomatoes) so I added a tbls. sugarand it was fine. Also, since I am Italian & missed a more beef flavor to the fagioli, I did what my Italian chef uncle used to do...dice up a beef hot dog in tiny pieces and add to it during a simmering phase. You wouldn't believe the difference...YUM! (I use organic beef hot dogs from Whole Foods). Thank you fo rthis recipe.
just made this easy recipe. The smell is heavenly. I did not have spinach noodles but used Penna noodles I had on hand. Threw a few fresh herbs in. Perfect for a cool fall day. Comfort food. delicious.. I am sure I will make again...
It was very good, but alot of trouble for such a small amount of soup. I added fresh spinach just before serving and that was really good, but as I stated, alot of work for the end result.
