Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup

I made this yesterday and it was great, but I am not sure how much better would have been had I used the exact ingredients and method of cooking. Did not have all the time requried so I took some shortcuts as other recommended: I used one can of Campbell concentrates soup and one can of chopped tomatoes (what I had in the pantry) I had only two bell peppers that I roasted directly on the stove until charred. I used only 1/2 an onion but one more garlic clove (I loved the stuff) I cooked the onions anbd garlic and added the spices and the tomatoes (canned) and cooked for 25 minutes. At this point I place in the blender to puree, and returned to the pan to which I added only two cups of chicken broth (did not have more and did not want to add water). I cooked for 15 minutes, and I thickened with a roux made with 1 T. butter, 2 T flour and 1 cup of warm milk. I served with a dollop of Greek yogurt (I use instead of sour cream all the time)and chopped cilantro. The spices were fantastic and the soup came up great. The four stars is for the modifications. i will try again without any changes to see if the original can get the 5 stars. I served this with a salad made with lettuce, tomatoes,olives and topped with abalones and hard boil egg with home made mayonnaise. A real treat for my two guys at home!