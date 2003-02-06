Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup
On a cold Canadian winter night this soup just hits the spot. Serve with warm cornbread and salad. Or go Mexican tonight.
On a cold Canadian winter night this soup just hits the spot. Serve with warm cornbread and salad. Or go Mexican tonight.
Very good recipe. I took some liberties as I was short on time, and still had a great result. I used a large jar of purchased roasted red peppers. I also used a large can of diced tomatoes, and veggie broth instead of chicken broth. I ended up with all the ingredients simmering away in the pot and then used my immersion blender to puree everything right in the pot. Excellent flavor and seasonings. I also added some dry mashed potato flakes to thicken it up at the end instead of the butter/flour. Thanks for a great recipe!Read More
This soup has a great flavor, but the instructions are a bit of a mess. Taking out and adding in liquid is pointless. Next time I make this I will leave the tomato juice in and add less broth.
Very good recipe. I took some liberties as I was short on time, and still had a great result. I used a large jar of purchased roasted red peppers. I also used a large can of diced tomatoes, and veggie broth instead of chicken broth. I ended up with all the ingredients simmering away in the pot and then used my immersion blender to puree everything right in the pot. Excellent flavor and seasonings. I also added some dry mashed potato flakes to thicken it up at the end instead of the butter/flour. Thanks for a great recipe!
I really dislike tomato soup out of a can, but have had wonderful tomato soup in restaurants. This recipe was exactly what I was looking for! I made it for my book club and all the gals raved about it. I did make a few changes. First, I used canned diced tomatoes. I also sauted two chopped red peppers and used one roasted red pepper from a jar, putting them all in at the same time instead of reserving one for the end of the recipe. Instead of making the roux I added some cornstarch to a bit of the broth, stirred until smooth, and then mixed that into the soup. Finally, instead of the sour cream I added a few tablespoons of cream to the entire batch before serving. Wonderful!
This tasted like a soup you would get at a nice restaurant, with a lovely hue. Based on other reviews, I used 4 red peppers and in place of fresh tomatoes (which are terrible this time of year, at least here) I used 2 (14 oz) cans of diced, peeled tomatoes. I also did not reserve a pepper for use later. People here at work that tasted it loved it as well. Despite the effort (most of which is in the cooking time), this will be a soup I readily will make again. In the future, I may or may not continue to use the roux (this time I did use it), but it looked ready to go without the roux being necessary. Thanks, Carol!
An INSTANT hit! I make it at least 4 times every winter and everyone who tastes it ALWAYS has seconds! Here are my minor modifications: 1. I used 1 can of chopped tomatoes instead of peeling and seeding them myself (which took WAY too long). 2. I added an extra red pepper (LOVE the taste of them. There is NO substitute for roasting your own peppers so take the time for this one.
Delicious soup. Used canned diced tomatoes as well as a huge jar of roasted red peppers. Added some heavy whipping cream, topped with sprigs of fresh basil. Plan on serving this at a holiday party.
very tasty soup indeed. I omitted the step of adding the tomatoes and onion to the broth and boiling. I just went straight to the puree and then placed evryhing back into the broth and simmered for 35 minutes. Also I roasted all the vegaetables except for the tomatoes. This allowed for the onions to carmelize and the garlic to let out more flavor than jst crushed. The flavor improves with time. Served this soup at a church lunch and it was a hit. Also did not have thyme so i subbed dried basil. For the salt I used coarse sea salt.
This recipe is excellent. I used tomatoes I had frozen last summer and took the time to roast the red peppers instead of using jarred. Used my immersion blender to meld the ingredients together and served with Bacon, Avocado, and Pepperjack Grilled Cheese Sandwiches also from AR. Terrific combination. Thanks Carol!
I made this soup according to recipe (fresh tomatoes, fresh peppers I roasted myself), and it was good (but not great). I would've used an additional pepper for more roasted red pepper flavor (and less chicken stock flavor). Overall I found this soup to be a little bland, so I would also add more garlic, hot sauce, salt and pepper, etc. It's also worth mentioning that this is a very labor-intensive soup to make...
this soup was really good! i served it with grilled cheese sandwiches. i made a few changes to save time: i used roasted red peppers from a bottle (trader joe's has good ones), canned tomatoes (use a good brand- there is a difference!), and my wand blender to blend the soup (a potato masher would have worked, too). i brought leftovers to a couple of friends who had never had tomato soup before, and they just loved it! thanks for the recipe!
Made this for my boss (principal's day). It is her favorite soup and she RAVED about it. (Personally I don't like red pepper, so I didn't try it.) The entire faculty ate it up without leaving any leftovers. So...this rating is from them. Thanks for helping me out with the boss. Thanks for the post.
This soup was fantastic! The only change I made was to add a cup of milk at the very end to make it a little bit creamy.
Healthy version: forget sugar. No sugar in any soup needed. Forget butter, use olive oil to cook onion and that is all. You can forget chicken broth as well. Vegetable broth will do. I don't add flour as well. Flour is needed to make a broth thicker. So, if you add less water, you will need less flour to make your water thicker. The point is why to add all those ingridients if you want to be healthy and not fat? I don't put sour cream either. But it's up to you. The MOST IMPORTANT: roast tomatoes as well. It brings flavor in cheap tomatoes that you can use for this soup. (Well, you not gonna use heirloom, correct?). Bottomline, you soup can be delicious and healthy at the same time. I changed the recipe and I do it the way I described and its awesome
Really enjoyed this soup. Great taste, with a little kick. I followed the ingredients exactly other than I had no hot pepper sauce, so I added a little dried pepper flakes. I did change the way I cooked this slightly. I pureed the vegetables after they had simmered for the first 25 minutes, before I added the stock. This meant I could miss out the stage of having to strain the vegetables and then adding back to the stock once they had been pureed. I doubled the batch of all ingredients, so that I had some left over to freeze. (I freeze soup flat in ziplock bags, rather than tubs as it takes up so much less space in the freezer). Just add soup to bag, push out excess air, and lie flat on a baking tray in the freezer. Once frozen transfer to a small plastic tub upright in the freezer).
I streamlined this recipe big-time - for ease as well as to use ingredients I had on hand. In a nutshell, I sautéed onions in olive oil –added the garlic, chopped, jarred roasted peppers, the chicken broth and two cups of tomatoes I put up from my garden. (This is for the recipe scaled down to 2 servings) Added the thyme, salt, pepper and the hot sauce, but omitted the cayenne and sugar. I let that simmer for about a half hour, then had Hubs puree it for me with the immersion blender. The butter and flour were not necessary so I skipped that too. Delicious – robust, intense flavor, vivid red. Garnished it with a crostini and a strip of roasted red pepper.
I have been looking for a red pepper soup similar to the one served at our favorite restaurant. The first time I made this recipe, it was good but missing something. The second time, I followed it exactly but threw in a carton of whipping cream (in place of the sour cream) at the end. That was the missing ingredient! It was amazing! This is THE best soup recipe I have found yet! Thanks for sharing.
This soup has a great flavor, but the instructions are a bit of a mess. Taking out and adding in liquid is pointless. Next time I make this I will leave the tomato juice in and add less broth.
Excellent soup. Well worth the time. I've made it a couple of times now and have figured out the changes that have made it the best yet. 1. 4 peppers. 2. 4 cups of chicken stock. I wanted a thicker consistency. 3. Didn't reserve a pepper - put all peppers in at once. 4. Used a hand blender to mix everything together. I also made mini grilled cheese sandwiches and cut them into crouton size. Threw them in right before serving. Paired really nicely with the soup. Enjoy!
This soup is so good that my 12 year old son requests it. He likes it so much that he'll eat it two nights in a row (we have leftovers since there are only 3 of us). While it is a little bit of work and takes some time, it is well worth it to all of us. I use a 28 oz can of petite diced tomatoes, and 4 red peppers that I roast myself. I added 2 tsp of dried basil and 1 tsp of dried oregano and increase the cayenne to 1/8 tsp and a couple of dashes of hot sauce. We like it a little spicy, but even with these modifications, we don't find it hot. Excellent recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Soup was really good but it just didn't wow me. It almost tasted like Campbells tomato soup just with alot more flavour. Will definatly make it again.
This was fantastic. Like another reviewer, I used a 28 oz can of diced tomatoes (without the juice) and I used roasted red peppers from a jar (made it a lot easier and far less time); the soup was absolutely fantastic! Rave reviews from my guests.
This is an excellent soup!! I felt like a professional chef after serving a soup like this. I made a different soup every day this week, and this was our favorite one. To make it even more healthy, I left out the sour cream and added 1 1/2 cup of milk to the roux before mixing it in with the rest of the soup. It's standard procedure in a lot creamy soup recipes, and it worked great with this one.
Very good soup. To cut down the prep time, use an immersion blender. After roasting and peeling peppers, I used one pot. Sauteed the onions, peppers, and garlic, added broth (I used veg. broth) and spices. I left out sugar and used a combo of fresh and canned tomatoes. It's hard to find a good tomato in MD. this time of yeare!
This is an awesome tomato soup recipe. I roasted the tomatoes along with the peppers which really brought out the flavor of the tomatoes and made it easier to peel and seed them. Roasting them also releases some of the juices in the tomatoes and helps shorten the time needed to reduce the vegetables in step 2. I made this for a cooking client who is a big fan of tomato soup and she loved it also.
This was very good. To make it more creamy, I pureed a can of cannellini beans with the soup.
I made this recipe today and it is fantastic. I used red pepper packed in oil instead of fresh red peppers and it came out great. I didn't have to thicken it but I did put in a cup of milk. Great color and texture.
Absolutely to die for soup! I add extra tomatoes and puree all the red peppers. When its done, I serve on top of a bed of cheese tortellini. I swear its the same recipe as my local gourmet soup restaurant.
I love this soup. It takes a LONG time to prepare and cook. It is very labor intensive and it makes a big mess. It does taste good so I will make it again. Next time I will plan my time better. The 15 min prep time is not even close to accurate. Also, next time I will leave out the extra roasted pepper added at the end. My kids did not like the lumpy pepper in their tomato soup because they are used to a smooth soup
This is a good recipe with great flavors although I think the recipe is little more complicated than it needs to be. Since you are pureeing the tomatos, I wouldn't bother with peeling them. Also, I didn't bother with the roux step, added all the peppers at the beginning,and used about half the hicken broth, pureed it all, and ended up with a rich and thick enough soup with much less fuss. Enjoy!
This just might be my favorite soup ever! I used dried minced garlic instead of fresh garlic and I pureed all the red peppers instead of reserving one.
This is a fabulous soup! I added a little more spice, including one small hot pepper, and increased both the amount of tomatoes and the red peppers, for a thicker soup. Delicious! If freezes well too - always a plus for our family.
This soup was so delicious after step 3, I didn't even do steps 4-6. It made for a different style...more chunky soup. Also, very healthy!
made this for 3 and was very good. didnt mess with the seeding/peeling tomatoes just chopped them up retaininng their goodness and flavour. wouldnt add salt just cracked pepper. perfect serving portion. Used chilli powder instead of cayenne and hot pepper sauce (hard to find in france). lovely with grated parmesan on top instead of sour cream. Will try without butter n flour nxt time. Thanks! x
I've made this soup a half dozen times since I found the recipe. It tastes wonderful and keeps really well. You can also use this as a pasta sauce, just by using about half the chicken stock and thickening the soup a bit more with flour.
Very satisfiying. I felt lazy so used canned tomatoes which meant there wasn't much juice to boil out so was much quicker to make. I roasted my own peppers which really isn't difficult and is much cheaper. Was very tempted to put feta in it but it really didn't need it so I served it with grilled cheese that I'd made with a little feta added in.
Love it! Of course I made some changes such as adding roasted eggplant, adding a load more roasted garlic and sub-ed goat milk cheese for sour cream but the base line of this recipe is awesome. The more roasted everything you can use the better
This tangy and delicious soup was great! My kids both loved it (11&5) both are picky soup eaters. I only had 2 red peppers and I used a can of diced tomatoes to save time. I thickened only a bit with cornstarch and some of the broth that I held over . This will definately be a soup I make again and again.
This soup was a great way to use up the tomato surplus from my garden. I roasted the tomatoes alongside the red peppers to increase the delicious, smoky flavor. To roast: I halved the tomatoes, used a skewer help seed them, gave a light spray of canola oil and placed cut side down on the grill until the skins started to wrinkle and the tomatoes softened a bit. Once they cooled, I peeled off the skin, chopped and added the tomatoes as directed in the recipe. I cut down on the cooking time to account for the fact that the tomatoes were pre-roasted. My only complaint is that there was a bit too much Thyme for my taste. I'll probably cut that down to a 1/2 teaspoon next time. Otherwise, the recipe was fantastic. Will definitely make this again!
As written, I found the recipe rather too mild tasting - just not enough flavour. I ended up reducing it somewhat further and adding some tomato sauce and a little extra of all the spices. I will definitely make it again, but next time with more tomato and an extra pepper. It ended up lovely regardless but I think it will be better next time. Instead of thickening with the roux, I used skim milk powder for a bit of creaminess. I also didn't like the idea of cooking it down, adding stock THEN pureeing it (I don't have an immersion blender). I cooked the veggies, pureed them THEN added the stock.
I made this for dinner tonight, and it was delicious! It had a great combination of flavor, and wasn't hard. It would have been nice, though, if a time had been included for how long to broil the peppers in order to blacked them.
This, was a lot of work. (i used fresh garden tomatoes) But it was so worth it! It turned out really great. While it was simmering i added some cheddar cheese, and stirred the sour cream in as well. I am freezing this soup so i have a quick and easy meal for myself at work. This is the first soup i have ever made from scratch, and i am so proud, because it is wonderful. Thankyou for this recipe.!! :-)
the perfect soup for a cold day. It was very filling and delicious. I like the others used canned diced tomatoes instead. much easier and quicker and still turns out amazing
We were served a similar soup on a visit to Canada. We enjoyed it so much that I went looking for a recipe and found it on you website. I've made it several times and find it excellent cold weather fare
Very good served over pasta with a sprinkling of shredded parmesan cheese. A bit time consuming to make though.
Very good, but also very time-consuming!!
This soup is pretty good, though I have certainly had better tomato and red pepper soups. I thought tomato should have been a more featured taste and perhaps a bit more of an herb finish (basil maybe?). All in all, a pretty spicy soup that is only moderately interesting. Given that it's very labor intensive, I will not make this again.
Delicious soup! It is very time consuming to make but tastes so good! I added some heavy cream instead of the sour cream and blended all of the peppers instead of reserving some. I also added 3 tomatillos and one cayenne pepper for some added flavor. Will make again!
The first time I made this I followed the recipe exactly, and while I thought it was quite flavorful, I also didn't think it was worth the prep time. I tried it with jarred roasted peppers, and didn't think they were a good substitute either. However, I recently discovered 'Flame Roasted Peppers' on the olive bar at my local Meijer, and, wow, they are REALLY good in this soup! Ok, so nothing beats roasting your own peppers on a charcoal grill, but this is a great substitute for using in the colder months or when you're pushed for time. They also help make the soup the most beautiful deep red color (see my pic). I now make this every couple of weeks. Thanks, Carol!
I was worried while this was cooking because the tomato seemed very dominant and harsh and it smelled like pizza, but after simmering the pepper flavor came out nicely. It did seem like a lot of work for a simple supper though. My husband though it would be a good base for the addition of a lot of other vegetables.
Very Good thank you. Made this with extra tomatoes on hand from canning. Since I had a bumper crop of red peppers this season too, this was a good recipe to try. I added more roasted red pepper, used only 1 cup stock, tweaked the seasoning. Next time I will remove some of the processing steps and time.
I loved this soup... as did my family. I left out the hot spices (b/c of my 2 yr old), and added an extra clove of garlic. I also added some extra veggies that I needed to use up. The result was a fantastic. I did not use the flour/ water, sugar or sour cream. We are health nuts and I try to use as few "extras" as possible. I will definitely be using this recipe again!
This soup was really good - I had to use tinned tomatoes as I didn't have fresh ones on hand, and it was fine.
Lovely lovely soup. Aroma and texture are wonderful. The whole family enjoyed this one. Even those who did not think they liked roasted red peppers! I roasted the peppers in a 400 degree oven for 40 min. Next time I will increase the time a little and perhaps turn the peppers over during cooking. I think when blackened flavour is intensified. Thanks
This soup is wonderful! What more can I say, but the best tomato soup I have ever made!!
My family loved this recipe!! I didn't have fresh tomatos so I used canned and I smashed them the best I could and it came out like a chunky tomato which my husband loved. This tasted like a gourmet soup. I loved how roasted red peppers added great flavor. My kids loved this too.
This soup was just what I've been looking for. I love Panera Bread's new Red Pepper - Tomato Bisque and this reminds me of it. I used vegetable broth in place of the chicken broth since I'm a vegetarian but otherwise, stuck to the recipe. The thyme flavor was very strong so next time I'll try basil and maybe a bay leaf instead. Thanks for a great one!
WOW I love this sight but rarely rate anything this is top notch!! I used tomatoes from the garden and instead of the peeling/seeding I just put them thru my juicer. Didnt have all red peppers so one orange,yellow,red. Also added fresh chopped basil and shredded zuchinni(got use it up) I did not puree the vegetables (like it chunky). I'm not a tomoto fan but this I have to make more when the rest of the tomatoes ripen its soooooo good!!!!!
This was the best tomato soup ever. My husband, who dosen't usually like tomato soup, said this has to be the best soup of any kind, and we have to have this often.
Outstanding and flavorful with a hint of spice!
Absolutely amazing soup. The cayenne gives it a wonderful kick, it's not a eye-watering or nose-clearing one, but something more delicate that brings out the rest of the ingredients. I have given this to people who hate anything remotely spicy and they love it. Do not be put off by adding the cayenne!
super yummy, but not an easy soup to make nor is it a very cost effective soup. 6 cups of soup for about $10. not sure if i would do it again, but it certainly was delicious. maybe when red bell peppers and tomatoes are on sale :) i thought the soup would be too runny so i tried to boil off some of the chicken broth, but the roux made it perfectly thick (duh . . .) thanks for a great recipe!
Wow. I mean, really. Wow. I used canned tomatoes, because they're cheaper (usually), and fresh cracked black pepper to season. Fantastic recipe, and so healthy! Next time, I'm going to roast a head of garlic and try adding that as a variation. Thanks so much for the recipe.
This is a wonderful soup recipe. A bit time consuming, but worth it.
This was an amazing recipe. Its good with fresh ingredients and its good even if you cheat and use jard red peppers and canned tomatoes. Everyone has been raving about this soup for months!! Much apprechiated!
Excellent soup! I added a little bacon and Smoked Gouda cheese (trying to replicate a soup served at a local cafe) - it turned out excellent! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
I altered this recipe a bit. I roased the tomatoes with some garlic and the thyme befor adding to the soup. It was a little blah for me, so I added some Italian seasoning toward the end, omitted the sour cream, and topped it with homemade garlic croutons.
very good....I'm not a huge pepper fan, but found this recipe incredibly delicioius! I had some peppers that I needed to use up and this was a perfect plan. I took the advice of others and used a 28oz. can of diced tomatoes. I didn't have 3 red peppers, so I used one red, one orange and one yellow. I honestly don't know if it wouldn't made a difference, but it tasted great. I also put all the peppers into the soup right at the beginning, instead of reserving one for later as I didn't want the chunks of pepper. We didn't have sour cream the night we made the soup, but picked some up the next day, and to be honest, this really sweetened the deal. Its a must with this soup....amazing! Thanks for the recipe!
I used veg stock to make it vegetarian. I also didn't bother peeling or seeding my tomatoes; the roasted peppers lend enough sugar to counteract any bitterness. I also didn't entirely puree this - I like a little texture. FABULOUS recipe!
Flavorful & delicious. I highly recommend this shoup. I used jarred red bell peppers (plus two fresh) & fire roasted tomatoes. Served with sour cream, but is also good plain. I pureed most of the solids and added the peppers that I roasted myself at the end.
AMAZING! Most likely the best roasted red pepper soup I have ever had! I used fresh ingredients from my garden, using 6 peppers and about 12 roma tomatoes. Other than that, quantities were kept the same. When I roasted the peppers I left them sit in paper bags over night to really savour the juices.
Delicious recipe. I made with canned diced tomatoes, but did roast my own peppers. I also left out the hot sauce. Otherwise followed recipe exactly. Had a small kick to it, but not too much (I'm not a super spicy girl). I'm taking this to a soup exchange so we'll see how others like it. Thanks for the recipe!
Good flavor. I used a seeded, chopped jalepeno in place of the hot sauce & cayenne. A great soup for when you have a cold, like I do right now.
I love this recipe. I used the freshest ingredients and it came out perfectly!
This soup is fantastic....takes time to prepare, but well worth it. I have made it 3 times. I double the recipe, and can some for later, just as easy to make 2 batches as one. I use canned tomatoes after the first time, still great! Sometimes I add a tsp. of liquid smoke that is also very good!
I had several tomatoes and red peppers that needed to be used and this was perfect. I cut the amount of broth in half and did not add the butter, flour or sour cream and it was still fantastic.
This was wonderful. My 4, 6, and 8 year old also loved it. I didn't use as much chicken broth because I like a thicker soup and I never added the hot pepper sauce to keep the kids happy.
I liked this fresh tasting soup. I used my own canned tomatoes (about 4 cups) and did not use the roux. It was quite thick without it. The pepper taste was subtle. I will make it again for our cold winter night suppers.
Soup was excellent but I very much disagree with the prep time given - 15 min maybe if you were a speed demon, this recipe takes much longer than 15 min prep time....the soup is worth the work but beware.
I'd give this 6 stars it is such a fabulous soup! It has such great flavor...a hearty home flavor. Definitely one of my favorite soups now!
I made this yesterday and it was great, but I am not sure how much better would have been had I used the exact ingredients and method of cooking. Did not have all the time requried so I took some shortcuts as other recommended: I used one can of Campbell concentrates soup and one can of chopped tomatoes (what I had in the pantry) I had only two bell peppers that I roasted directly on the stove until charred. I used only 1/2 an onion but one more garlic clove (I loved the stuff) I cooked the onions anbd garlic and added the spices and the tomatoes (canned) and cooked for 25 minutes. At this point I place in the blender to puree, and returned to the pan to which I added only two cups of chicken broth (did not have more and did not want to add water). I cooked for 15 minutes, and I thickened with a roux made with 1 T. butter, 2 T flour and 1 cup of warm milk. I served with a dollop of Greek yogurt (I use instead of sour cream all the time)and chopped cilantro. The spices were fantastic and the soup came up great. The four stars is for the modifications. i will try again without any changes to see if the original can get the 5 stars. I served this with a salad made with lettuce, tomatoes,olives and topped with abalones and hard boil egg with home made mayonnaise. A real treat for my two guys at home!
I've made this many times and while it does take some time, it is worth it. Instead of peeling and seeding tomatoes, I just put the blended mixture through a sieve before adding back to the pot. You can also add some cream before serving for a milder taste. Great with a savory bread and salad! It freezes well too. Great recipe, thanks!
I, too, love Panera's soup, but this was not very similar. It took about 3 hours to make and it wasn't exceptional. Worth it, if you've got time to kill.
What a deliciously bold flavored soup! This recipe was simple and easy although it did create quite a lot of dishes! I did not add the thickening agent at the end because I felt it was a great consistancy as is. Served with sour cream and cilantro- Family LOVED it!
It took me a lot longer to make than I expected but, wow, is this a fabulous soup. I will definitely make this again.
I had some tomatoes and bell peppers in the fridge that I needed to use and did an ingredient search and this is what came up. What a treat!! I used a wand blender directly in the pot. Otherwise, followed the recipe to a tee. Excellent soup!
Not worth the time and effort. I tried it both ways, with and without cream in it. It is better without it. I thought the taste was somewhat bland. I ended up adding some balsamic vinegar and extra sugar to give it some taste. Topped it with fresh basil. It tastes more like tomato soup than roasted pepper soup.
This was very good, though the thyme was a bit overpowering; I'd halve the thyme next time.
This was amazing. I only had 2 fresh tomatoes, so I used a can of fire roasted tomatoes in addition to the fresh ones. Will definitely make again.
This soup is so delicious! I just got done making it and I really love it. I did add some chili powder and I used Tobasco sauce for the hot sauce. I think that the next time I do this I will use canned tomatoes and already roasted peppers as preparing those things was really messy and took too much time for me. Otherwise, super-awesome recipe!
This is a delicious soup! The mix of tomatoes, peppers and the dash of spiciness is very tasty!
Really good though time consuming.
This tastes great. I doubles the cayenne. I also skipped the sour cream, but next time I may try some low-fat yogurt. I froze a batch. Highly recommended.
As others had recommended, I used canned diced tomatoes rather than fresh (not so great this time of year), but it still seemed a little low on 'tomato-ness,' so I added a can of plain tomato sauce and it thickened it into a perfect texture. This also blended easier than some other soups I've made. I made it for my parents' visit to my first "real apartment," and they were very impressed! Perfect with sandwiches and a loaf of crusty bread for a nice lunch on a cold day. I will be making this again.
Yummy. We added tabasco sauce and garnished with whole yogurt and green onions for a healthy twist. Very easy and flavourful. Will definitely make again.
This was really great. Even my husband loved it and he doesn't care for peppers. ( I didn't tell him ;) I skipped the cayenne so it wouldn't be spicy. Next time I will definately use canned tomatoes though. Its very time consuming peeling the tomatoes yourself.
Nice. I went easy on the thyme and left some of my veggies chunky for texture. Thanks for the recipe. :)
Love this soup. I will not buy tomato soup from the store again. I made it according to the recipe with the exception of using fresh tomatoes. This recipe yields great flavors. It is a keeper.
I absolutely love this soup! I did use only 2 red peppers instead of the 3 called for in the recipe, and it was super. The addition of the peppers spices up the tomato soup and makes it really flavorful.
My family loved this soup, so much better than plain tomato. I made grilled cheese sandwiches on the side to dip. I did 2 large peppers, added some basil, and no onions. And the sour cream topped it off. This is a fantastic meal, perfect for these cold winters!!!
As made, this was very good, but not quite excellent. It ages well, and is actually much improved the next day. The second time I made it I used half thyme and half basil, and grated some parmesan cheese instead of sour cream - then it was excellent!
