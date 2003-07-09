Baked Potato Soup II
This is an easy one to make, and quick too! Toppings are great added at the table. Serve with all your baked potato favorites - chopped green onions, grated cheese, sour cream.
This is an easy one to make, and quick too! Toppings are great added at the table. Serve with all your baked potato favorites - chopped green onions, grated cheese, sour cream.
YUM! This was a GREAT soup, but I can't give it 5 stars because it did need some help (after which it was great!) but as others have said the basic soup is a good base to build on. I roasted 1 entire head of garlic (about 10 cloves or so) and added it to the milk/roux combo along with one of the baked potatoes. I blended it with my immersion blender until creamy then added the rest of the potatoes. A little shredded cheddar on top and it was sooo good. We didn't even miss the sour cream (skipped it since the soup was already very thick) and also reduced the butter to 1/4 c instead of 1/3 c. I also ended up having to add another cup of milk since it was way too thick with just the 4 cups. Without the sour cream and reduced amount of butter this is actually a relatively healthy recipe! Definitely a keeper.Read More
This is a good basic soup, but it needs "extras" to be really flavorful. With cheese, added salt and bacon, it would definitely get four stars.Read More
YUM! This was a GREAT soup, but I can't give it 5 stars because it did need some help (after which it was great!) but as others have said the basic soup is a good base to build on. I roasted 1 entire head of garlic (about 10 cloves or so) and added it to the milk/roux combo along with one of the baked potatoes. I blended it with my immersion blender until creamy then added the rest of the potatoes. A little shredded cheddar on top and it was sooo good. We didn't even miss the sour cream (skipped it since the soup was already very thick) and also reduced the butter to 1/4 c instead of 1/3 c. I also ended up having to add another cup of milk since it was way too thick with just the 4 cups. Without the sour cream and reduced amount of butter this is actually a relatively healthy recipe! Definitely a keeper.
This is a good basic potato soup recipe and very easy to make. You can spice it up like many of the reviewers did or just serve it plain. I made only 3 slight changes. I used 2% milk and put in only 5 of the potatoes because it was very thick...more like a hearty potato stew.I also baked the potatoes in the oven. I don't care for microwaved potatoes. Next time I think I will add a cup of homemade chicken stock. I serve cream soups with "condiments" on the side-- like bacon, cheeses or steamed broccoli with a variety of spices like garlic powder, nutmeg or fresh pepper. That way my family can add whatever additions they like. With this potato soup I used a hand held blender to cream about 1/3 of the potato chunks. To make this soup more of a complete meal you can add cubes of baked chicken breasts and serve with a crisp green salad and fresh breadsticks. It was also good heated up and served on the second day. A great wintertime lunch.
gotta tell you...this was a hit..even the kids loved it!! we added bacon,garlic and spiced it up a little ,but talk about easy!! its a must try
This was good but no wonder everyone loves it...nearly a stick of butter and a cup of sour cream! I used half the butter and used my immersion blender to cream one of the potatoes into the white sauce. Also used non-fat sour cream. Add spices after potatoes are added...salt, pepper, white pepper, and a teaspoon of butter extract for flavor. 1/2 cup of wine and onions would be a nice addition.
This is an awesome basic potato soup, not runny or thin. I used whole milk and it was just touch too thick, so I think I'll add some water in next time or follow the skim milk suggestion. I also added onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper to the soup while it was cooking to spice it up a bit. Even my 5 year old enjoyed it, and he has expressed his undying hatred for potato soup in the past. For that alone it deserves the highest marks!
Great recipe. Our family loves baked potato soup. Even my 18 month old. She ate a huge bowl. Because we like our soup loaded I added cheese and bacon to the soup. I also had to add some additional milk since my soup got too thick, really a minor thing though.
This was a great base for individual additions. I added chopped green onions, crisp pancetta, sliced cooked mushrooms, small slices of fire roasted red peppers (jarred), and to some bowls, crumbled blue cheese, and to other bowls, crumbled feta cheese. This is really a WOWER!
This is a good basic soup, but it needs "extras" to be really flavorful. With cheese, added salt and bacon, it would definitely get four stars.
This was very filling. My husband and 2 of my kids liked it. Next time I'm going to add Velvetta cheese as I didn't care for shredded cheese.
Simple to make in a short time, and Tastes great! Good for the cold weather or just to have something different when you are extra hungry and need something filling. Steph B. :)
I made this recipe the other day and was amazed at how easy it was to make. It defnitely needs some additional seasoning, but you're allowed to tweak it to your particular tastes. A few sprinkles of season salt and garlic salt and this soup was good to go. One thing I changed is I only used 4 potatoes and I still got a pretty think soup. I'll make again.
My boyfriend, who is not even a potato lover, said this soup was very good and filling. He's typically a snacker, even after dinner, but after a bowl of this, a brocolli salad and a roll, he said he was "stuffed". As a basic starter potato soup recipe, I would only give this 3 stars, but after a few modifications, I upped it to 4 stars. I first melted the butter and sauteed 1 chopped onion and 4 garlic cloves before adding the flour to make the roux. I substituted whole wheat flour for the all-purpose. I microwaved and peeled the potatoes as stated and mashed half of them before adding to the milk mixture. I then blended in only 1/2 cup reduced fat sour cream since mashing some of the potatoes already gave it a creamy, thick consistency. The recipe is a little bland, so to add extra flavor, I added plenty of salt and pepper, red pepper flakes, onion salt, garlic powder and the SECRET ingredient....celery salt! I then served with grated aged Vermont cheddar cheese and chopped parsley for extra color and flavor. Would have loved to add some chopped bacon as well but didn't have any on hand. Will try this next time!!
I thought this was a great recipe. I made just a few changes, 5 large white potatoes, 2 minced garlic cloves, added a can of chicken broth with the milk, lts of black pepper. I had no problems with it being too thick, maybe because of the extra chicken broth. Definitely make it again. I've done a few of these potato soup recipes off Allrecipes, and this one is my favorite. It is the easiest, quickest and isn't too thick. Thanks!
Having recently become a vegetarian, I was looking for something easy and delicious to try. This was an excellent recipe. I added some salt, pepper and a few sliced carrots to the recipe and served it with organic white cheddar cheese, green onions and extra sour cream. It was a HUGE hit. I recommend to anyone. The "basicness" of this recipe gives you a lot of freedom to be creative if you want to add extra spices/herbs. I love that about it.
This recipe is very good as written! I added a few things for our own preferences. I microwaved cubed potatoes and chopped medium onion together for about 6-8 minutes. I added a good spoonful of jarred chopped garlic to this. I added 4 or 5 slices of american cheese and roughly one cup of mozzarella cheese. Bacon would have been really good also, but I didn't want to take the extra time. All in all this was excellent! Will definitely make again.
this soup was too thick and not to much flavor
This recipe made me like potato soup! I thought all potato soups were thin and, well, soupy! And difficult to make. This was almost more like scalloped potatoes - it was rich and thick and just the right flavor. I threw in some leftover ham and took it to a potluck - it was gone lickety-split and everyone was asking for "my" recipe! Thanks JW for a great but simple recipe - this one's going in the box!
Wow, this soup is soo yummy!
Good stuff!!! Easy to make and great with your favorite baked potato toppings! We used parsley, salt, pepper, bacon bits and cheddar cheese! Next time I'll probably mash up the potatoes a little bit better. I also baked my potatoes in the oven since I'm not for sure how long to microwave 6 large potatoes. This was really good...I've had a craving for potato soup for a few days now and this made it great! Thanks JW!
My husband is very picky about potato soup but I fed him this last night and he loved it! I did omit the sour cream because I was using it in another recipe, but I probably will add it next time. Great recipe and thanks for sharing!
Just made this soup, and served it to my family who spent hours sledding, playing and shoveling our 24" of snow today. It was a big hit, with some changes as mentioned by other reviewers. 1. I used about 5 potatoes, or 3lbs. 2. I sauteed 1 onion, 2 stalks of celery and 3 large cloves of garlic in the butter until onions were transluscent, celery soft and garlic fragrant. Then I added four to make roux. 3. I mashed potatoes before adding to milk mixture. 4. I added cup of chicken broth to thin out. 5. I pureed soup with immersion blender. 6. I added some frozen peas after pureed soup. 7. I added Bacos (imitation bacon crumbs) to each bowl when serving. I think I would not puree as much, and leave some chunks of potato. I will definitely make again. Very good with the changes.
Well, yes it was a buit bland. My wife and I made it two ways 1) with the basic recipe, my wife is Dietary Supervisor at the Local Nursing/Long Term Care Home, and the recipe was perfect for the residents. 2) We added some blenderized Jalapenos, Black Pepper, Cayenne, and crushed garlic and onions to the roux. Deserves 5 stars in my opinion because it is so easy to change for different tastes. We also canned 6 quarts to give our neighbors, everyone loved it.
This recipe was so easy and my husband and children just loved it!! This soup tasted as though you were actually eating a baked potato right out of the oven. I tweaked it a little to my liking by adding some crumbled bacon and definitely some salt and pepper to taste. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!!
THIS WAS A BIG HIT WITH MY FAMILY. TO MAKE IT MORE OF A TIME SAVER WHEN SERVING, I ADDED CHOPPED FROZEN ONIONS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON & CHIVES TO THE SOUP AND COOKED A LITTLE LONGER BEFORE SERVING. I ALSO ADDED SOME ADDITIONAL SEASONING AND EXTRA SOUR CREAM. MY FAMILY WOULD NOT EAT THE REST OF THE DINNER I HAD MADE THAT DAY. THEY MADE THIS SOUP THEIR DINNER.
This was very easy to make, but I thought rather bland tasting. I added a ton of black pepper, a bit of red pepper flakes and garlic salt. It was very thick, which I like. I did also top with cheddar cheese and bacon bits, as was suggested.
A good start to a soup, must add more flavor! You can add every thing you like on a baked potato. To the base of the soup I added garlic powder, salt & pepper. Sprinkled sharp cheddar & crumbled bacon on top & serve.
Easy. Microwaving the potatoes is a great idea. It makes a heaping serving. I added salt and cracked black pepper as the roux was cooking and dried onions( I didn't have fresh green onions or else I would have used them and maybe some garlic). I threw this together but with more planning I can make it better. It tastes rich but I did not use the sour cream. The cheese and sour cream will help but I would suggest letting the individual decide how much of those items they'll want in their bowl. I also added turkey bacon and what bacon drippings there were. Overall, a fast and family friendly meal. Thanks JW.
Yuk! This tasted like bland glue. Definitely needs some spices to jazz it up.
If you like baked potatoes with all the fixin's, you'll like this soup. It was a real hit with the kids - a baked potato without having to eat the "yucky skins"! My picky eater ate three bowls.
This was so easy....and ready in no time (I had left over baked potatoes in the 'frig). A couple of changes I made were: 1) I sauteed some chopped onions & bacon before making the roux. 2) I used one cup of half and half with the skim milk. 3) I didn't use sour cream. It was very tasty; will definitely make it again.
Restaurants serve this soup with bacon bits, chives, and grated cheddar. It is reminiscent of eating a baked potato so adding garlic and skipping the sour cream totally changes the intent of the recipe. I will bake several potatoes at a time and keep them in the fridge to have on hand to throw this together in a hurry. Family loves it. It does need salt & pepper to taste.
Good but needed more flavor...I added 2 tbsp of bacon grease to soup
Excellent recipe - quick, easy, and tasty. I added a little white pepper for an added spice.
an easy to make recipe. While making a quick taste test ( or two ) told me it needed "something" so I added salt, pepper, some garlic. Served with bacon bits and shredded cheddar cheese. A great soup to beat those winter blahs.
Amaaazing soup :) So easy to make! I added salt, pepper (enough to cover the top, then mixed in and covered the top again and mixed in), and used 2% milk. It came out wonderfully. Topped with cheddar and bacon, it has a great flavor and it's definitely the cure for a chilly winter night :)
I have tried different baked potato soup recipes before, and this one is the easiest I've found. I didn't use as many potatoes as noted, and I stirred in some cheddar cheese, scallions, and crumbled bacon before serving the soup. I also served it in bread bowls, with the cheese, scallions, and bacon as toppers. The best thing about this soup is you can tailor it to your own tastes.
This is such a good base recipe for potato soup. From it, I was able to add what our family likes...bacon, carrots, peppers and scallions, which I sauteed in the butter at the beginning. Very pretty presentation, and good way to get more veggies into your family. I also seasoned with Mrs. Dash. Perfect! Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe was great! The soup was so creamy even though I used skim milk and olive oil. I mashed up some of the potatoes and thickened the soup a bit. I had it for leftovers last night and the soup was even better 5 days later. My friends added their fixins at the table...everyone loved it.
This was a very easy soup to make, and I enjoyed it. Mine turned out a little thick, so 2 days later, I added more potatoes and a little more milk and whipped them into mashed potatoes, then served them with the cheese and bacon as toppings, it was great too!
Very easy and delicious recipe! It was a little thick and needed salt but other than that, it's good!
This recipe is one of my favs, made it yesterday and even my picky eater 13 yr old loved it. I gave it four stars cause I had to add a few touches, like adding more milk cause it was really thick and adding a few springles of salt. Also to kick it up I springled green oinions, shredded cheese and bacon bits on top of soup served in the bowl. Just lovely and filling.
GREAT! I made this for thanksgivings everyone loved it! We sprinkle cheddar cheese and cubed ham over it, yummy! It was so creamy and tasted wonderful cold too! I will made this again, its the best!
I'll give this a generous 3 - I can't imagine this recipe as is without a LOT of additions for flavor. I added garlic powder, onion powder, fresh ground pepper, 6 oz of shredded sharp cheddar (still kinda blah) then sauted some onions and threw them in with salt and more pepper and then added about 1.5 cups of corn. The good news is that soup allows for a lot of 'tweeking' but the recipe as it is with no changes is way overrated. Be prepared to experiment and you'll probably get something you like - otherwise be prepared for hot starchy water. :-)
I made this and it was absolutely delicious! I felt so accomplished making potato soup from scratch! My roux didn't exactly set up like a roux but it ended up fine and I definitely added some seasoning (pepper, salt, mrs. dash, garlic) and it was perfect! Thank you!
I did not care for this soup.
I loved this but did tweek it some. I used about 7 tennisball size new/red potatoes and about 5 cups of milk. I also spiced it up some with some parsley, garlic salt, lemon pepper, regular salt and pepper and also added some tastefully simple horseradish mix..that was good. I sauted onion in butter before making the roux and mashed the potatoes once the roux was complete. Very good,will definitely serve again!
I messed up the proportions because I wanted to make half. But I made the roux with the whole amounts...Oops. Since I had only 3 potatoes cooking (boiled them), I only added 3 cups of milk. Also left the skins on (healthier) and added onions (LOVE onions) and pepper and garlic salt. End result is quite awesome. Yep, 5 stars! I made it AGAIN: I added onion and garlic to the roux. It's a nice comfort food. I think scallions would go nicely.
Oh my gosh, this is such good soup!! The potatoes were way to hot to peel when I took them out of the microwave, so I just left the skins on. This soup has a very mild flavor, so good toppings are a must. Without them, it would be way too bland.
It is a good base to start with. But very bland. I only gave it 3 stars because I had to add so much to give it more flavor. I added salt, pepper, garlic powder and shredded cheese.
I added 8oz mozzarella, salt, black pepper, and sauted onions in butter. I garnished with a little parsley. Pretty good but next time I may add leeks and substitute yogurt for sour cream.
Truly delicious. My husband and I made this yesterday and are impressed with how easy and how good it is. The only changes I made were to oven bake the potatoes and use half-n-half instead of skim milk. Will definitely make again.
This soup turned out sooooo awesome! will save this one for sure!
Easy to make, creamy and delicious. I added a bit of salt and topped with bacon bits. Yummy!
This was great. Zero effort and quick, and tastes divine. I used sesame oil in place of some of the margarine, and yoghurt in place of the sour cream, as I happened to have a lot of sesame oil and yoghurt on hand.
I thought this was pretty good. This was one of those recipes that doesn't take long to prepare, which is always great. I sauteed green onion and garlic and then added it to the soup with some cheese, crumbled bacon and a little sour cream on top and I thought it still needed something. It was a little bland still. I would make again but add more spices or cheese or something to it.
This was FANTASTIC. Added garlic, salt and pepper while cooking, and chives and shredded cheese to finish. Will make again and again and again!
Just what I was looking for, something filling and warm! Used soymilk, whole wheat flour and Smart Balance buttery spread. Added black pepper, salt and a little cayenne pepper while cooking and everyone topped their own with cheddar cheese and potato topper.
A bit bland needs some spices added.
Like others have said, this recipe is really bland, BUT it can be improved with additional flavoring/spices. It was not to hard to make and it was filling!
This soup is so easy to make. I mashed 2/3 of the potatoes, added them to the soup, then left the rest in chunks. It is very thick...a perfect winter night dinner...very filling. Already a family favorite!
Made this soup last night. HOW EASY!! Great comfort food. A did a few minor fixes, added just a little of the bacon grease, some salt a pepper, just a little garlic, such a hit!!!!
This was awesome on a cold winter day. It made all of us warm up. It is very creamy and soft on the tongue. Very yummy, my husband loved it.
This soup had absolutely no flavor. After adding extra sourcream, onion, and cheese it was edible.
This recipe was so good! My kids even loved it, which is rare. We used sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions as toppings.
We liked this recipe, but what made us LOVE it was adding shredded cheese and bacon into the soup before adding the sour cream. We call it Loaded Baked Potato Soup, and it is AWESOME!
Easy to make & filling, too! Great for a lazy Saturday.
Thought it was decent if you want something simple. Just a little bland so I added some diced ham and a little more salt & pepper. Plus, I didn't let my potato's cook quite long enough so I had a few crunchy pieces. I think I will boil them rather than microwave them next time. Over all not too bad though.
I am just learning how to cook, and this was really easy to make and turned out great! I gave it four stars just because I thought it need a little more flavor, I added green onions and a little bit of garlic. Delicious!
Awesome recipe. I have never made potato soup, so looking for something easy I found this recipe. I added fresh chopped basil and a roasted habanero pepper. Thanks it sure is great....!!!
I added crumbled bacon to this and it was great
This was so easy I could cook it during my lunch break if I wanted to! I used salted sweet cream butter and no sour cream, and just added some sea salt and cracked pepper with a bit of shredded cheese on top and it was amazing! I mashed half of a potato to make it extra thick and creamy, but I might try a bit less as I only made two servings. But this is a great recipe even for beginning cookers.
pretty great base... super bland, but we added a lot of traditional baked potato toppings (bacon, chives, cheese, salt, pepper, etc) and it was a huge hit.
this was very good, though it seemed to be missing something, next time I'll try adding some bacon. thank you for the recipe
This was easy but it is a recipe for mashed potatoes not soup. So thick and bland as written. No one would eat it. I should have read the reviews first. This is only a five star recipe after lots of additions.
awesome base, I added garlic, onions, celery, cheese (into the soup) and garnished with chives and real bacon pieces. I will try to make the roux with bacon drippings next time. :)
I added onion & garlic only and we enjoyed the soup. Next day with leftovers I added some canned salmon and frozen peas thawed and it was excellent. I will add carrots next time.
This potato soup was so delicious! I did add 1/2 can of cream of celery soup and 3 slices of American cheese though and it was really creamy. Will definitely make again. Thanks for the great recipe JW!
After following the recipe, I added cheddar cheese and heaps of salt and pepper. Good base recipe. Next time I think I will saute some onion and garlic before adding the butter and flour for the roux.
I didn't care for it. It was pretty runny and milky. My husband loved it though. Probably won't make again.
Wonderfull, easy recipe! I used baked potatoes because I had them on hand. I found the addition of salt and pepper to the cooking soup very necessary also.
Just 4 *'s because I added so much,I too sauted onions & shallots in the bacon grease. I used 1 c. 1/2 & 1/2, 2 cups 1% milk and 1 cup chicken broth, instead of the 4 boring cups of skim milk! I put in white pepper and a decent grinding of fresh nutmeg! I also added 1 oz. of cream cheese at the end and let it melt. To serve I topped w/ crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions and just a dollop of sour cream. I think the chicken broth really added the flavor!!
This is a good BASE recipe, but as many others have suggested, it needs SPICES. Into my rue I added--2 cloves of garlic, a quarter of a white onion, salt and pepper. At the end, it still needed more salt and pepper. I also had to add chicken stock base and two stems of green onions.
It's OK. Salt and pepper have to be added to improve the taste. Very plain, very thick (which is good). More like potato stew.
A little plain. I added brocolli and a little salt and grated shrarp cheddar cheese and my husband liked it.
Although this is a very easy, quick recipe the finished product is very bland (even after adding pepper, garlic, onion salt & cheese.) Next time I think I'll use a different recipe.
Love the flavor from the sour cream but felt like this recipe needed a lot of seasoning, otherwise somewhat bland. I added onion powder, seasoned salt & sm. amt. of cayenne pepper. Would experiment w/ other seasonings but definitely needs more flavor.
My boyfriend and my son are picky eaters...and this was a huge hit in our house! I added some garlic and ham, just to make it more of a main course. This will be made a lot this fall and winter in our house! Thanks!
My family loved this soup. We added salt, pepper, garlic, and bacon. It was so yummy!!
This is a delicious and hearty soup!! We had the leftovers for breakfast and lunch, my husband couldn't get enough!!
If I could give this 10 stars I would! Followed the recipe exactly and it was so delish. Full of flavor, warm and comforting. Definately our new potato soup recipe.
This was okay. My Hubby loved it though. I probably won't do it again.
Very good, hearty, and tasty soup with a couple of additions: broccoli, turkey bacon, & garlic, mmmm :) Even my teenage daughter, very finicky, scraped the bowl clean. Was very easy to put together.
I would recommend not making this dish!!
a friend asked if I could make potato soup without onions so I came to this site. I made the sauce and added mashed potatoes from last night, crushed two chicken boullion cubes, some garlic powder and onion powder. I used 1/3 cup of sour cream. He doesn't know about the onion powder but I used dry onion and powder when I know he wants me to cook for him . Raves and he is fine. (NOt a health thing)
I did not care for this soup.
A delicious recipe for anytime and any meal! I've even eaten it for breakfast. One of my favorite things to make...
This recipe was easy and quick to follow. Hearty and full of flavor. I did add half an onion and next time I want to add bacon and some kernel corn. Definately a recipe box keeper!
Very good starter soup I added onions to the butter then followed the recipe as instructed. I did have to add salsas well. I topped it with cheese and bacon.
Yummy
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections