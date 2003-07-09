Baked Potato Soup II

YUM! This was a GREAT soup, but I can't give it 5 stars because it did need some help (after which it was great!) but as others have said the basic soup is a good base to build on. I roasted 1 entire head of garlic (about 10 cloves or so) and added it to the milk/roux combo along with one of the baked potatoes. I blended it with my immersion blender until creamy then added the rest of the potatoes. A little shredded cheddar on top and it was sooo good. We didn't even miss the sour cream (skipped it since the soup was already very thick) and also reduced the butter to 1/4 c instead of 1/3 c. I also ended up having to add another cup of milk since it was way too thick with just the 4 cups. Without the sour cream and reduced amount of butter this is actually a relatively healthy recipe! Definitely a keeper.

