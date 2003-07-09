Baked Potato Soup II

This is an easy one to make, and quick too! Toppings are great added at the table. Serve with all your baked potato favorites - chopped green onions, grated cheese, sour cream.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 -6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Microwave potatoes until done.

  • While potatoes are cooking make a roux over low to medium heat. Mix butter, margarine, or light olive oil, and flour. DO NOT BURN THE ROUX. When roux is thickened a bit, gradually blend in milk. Continue cooking over low to medium heat while preparing potatoes.

  • Peel and cut up potatoes. You may want to mash some of the potatoes also. Add potatoes to the milk mixture. Blend in sour cream. Soup is ready to be served.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
645 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 95.4g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 56.7mg; sodium 220.5mg. Full Nutrition
