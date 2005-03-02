Curried Cream of Any Veggie Soup

A low calorie vegetable soup. Works well with broccoli, mushrooms, potatoes, or celery.

Recipe by Dick

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Saute onion and garlic until tender. Stir in curry, and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add broth and vegetables, and bring to a boil. Simmer 20 minutes, or until tender.

  • Dissolve flour in milk, then stir into the soup. Simmer until thickened. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 86.8mg. Full Nutrition
