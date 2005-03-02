Curried Cream of Any Veggie Soup
A low calorie vegetable soup. Works well with broccoli, mushrooms, potatoes, or celery.
I made some changes to this recipe and it's fantastic! Possibly the best soup I've ever had. I add chicken, peas, and par boiled potatoes to make it a hearty soup. I also add extra curry powder, the amount in the recipe is not enough for my liking. And I use 2% milk instead of the low fat milk, I find this makes the soup much creamier and tastier! My family loves it, I make double the recipe and freeze it!
I just made this, and wow is it ugly! It tastes alright, though. A little bland, a little thin. I'm thinking it would be better with 2% milk, a little more garlic and plenty of salt and pepper. Some red peppers would probably help, too. I just used cauliflower and asparagus, and the asparagus definitely tastes better. The cauliflower is just bland, bland, bland. I noticed that someone suggested to not let the milk mixture boil. Actually, the milk mix must boil in order for the flour to reach its full thickening effect. Just make sure you don't let it boil over!
Great tasting and easy to make. I found that I needed to add curry powder as well - for flavour rather than heat. It is great pureed too!
This one just didn't impress me, although I love the idea of adding curry. I'm going to try to find a creamier soup recipe, and add curry to that. This soup seemed a little too thin for my taste, although I used 2% milk and doubled the flour.
Very good - I used carrots, potatoes, zuccini and frozen corn - it was great!
This was quite good. I added cayenne pepper as well to satisfy my spicy appetite. Also, instead of curry paste I used powder- I'm from a small town and we can't get the paste here. I used about 1 1/2 tablespoons. Yummy!
This soup was ok. My kids didn't care for it and we didn't like it enough to make again. It just didn't wow us. Thanks anyway.
Followed the suggestions of a precious reviewer and used tatties, corn, and zucchini. Also added the broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and celery. Used more fresh garlic and regular curry powder, so it wouldn't be as plain. Added a *small* amount of green Thai curry paste for that extra kick. Substituted plain soyamilk and vegetable broth to make veg*n friendly. Pretty thick and chunky. Yum.
Soooo good! Exactly what I was looking for. I used a milk with a slightly higher fat content and added left over chicken with carrots and potatos. Thanks for posting!
This is a good recipe. I used potatoes and added a couple of tablespoons of hot sauce to give it a kick and served it in small sourdough bread bowls. This recipe gives lots of room for experimenting. Happy cooking!
I love this soup - the only reason I wouldn't rate it as a five is because 1) I LOVE curry and 2) I LOVE low fat stuff. Basically, I would not expect my husband and kids to enjoy this. But I will make it again for sure. This time I used potatoes, carrots, corn and peas. It was delicious!!
This soup was really good, and surprisingly easy to make! I didn't have enough vegetables on hand to use, so I added cooked brown rice to the soup.
This was tasty.. i used carrots celery garlic and onion. I do think more curry and a dash of heat would be good. I tried it as is and pureed and I preferred in pureed
Be careful not to let the soup boil after adding the milk. I used biryani paste instead of curry paste - worked well.
