Meatball Soup

this was a really good soup. i didn't have carrots so i doubled the celery, plus i like onion in soups, so i added half a chopped onion. i sauted that in a few tablespoons of olive oil to soften veggies then added the garlic for a bout a minute before adding the liquid and tomato sauce. i also added a little marjoram and rosemary ( i like those flavors) in addtion to the spices listed. had i not been feeding it to my kids, i would have added crushed red pepper flakes. i had uncooked, frozen meatballs in my freezer that i threw in and simmered and they were completely cooked in the 30 minutes. they were really good even though they hadn't been browned like you would get having pre-cooked them in the oven or stovetop. I didn't have any parmesan cheese on hand so i let my kids sprinkle a little mozzerella on top. my 7 year old commented "mom, it tastes like pizza"! so i guess it was a hit!! i'll definately be making this again. i doubled the recipe and cooked the noodles separately so i could freeze the leftover soup without soggy noodles. when we eat the leftovers, i'll just boil more noodles and add them and voila!! looks like i made it from scratch again that night!!