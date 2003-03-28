Meatball Soup

A quick and hearty soup. I use frozen meatballs and cook 3-5 per person in the soup. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese.

By Lisa Dalby

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 -8 servings
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add meatballs, tomato sauce, bouillon, oregano, basil, thyme, salt and pepper to taste, celery, carrots, and garlic, and simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Add macaroni and cook until pasta is done. Top with parmesan cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 66.5mg; sodium 713.3mg. Full Nutrition
