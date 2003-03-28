Meatball Soup
A quick and hearty soup. I use frozen meatballs and cook 3-5 per person in the soup. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese.
Excellent soup!! It made me think of minestrone. Instead of beef broth, I added a packet of Lipton's Onion Soup Mix to the boiling water. I didn't have celery, so I put in corn. I really recommend that! Next time, I'll put in corn, celery, carrots, green beans, broccoli or cauliflower, and garbanzo beans. Also, I made my own meatballs (just made up my own recipe with ground beef, shredded cheddar, egg, milk, fresh bread crumbs, salt, pepper, lots of garlic powder and oregano) and that took hardly any work and it's just nicer when you make them yourself! I also added a couple teaspoons of Italian seasoning in place of the herbs mentioned, no salt... It was great! Next time I'll also red some crushed red pepper flakes. I used shells instead of macaroni and increased it to one and a half cups.Read More
i was a bit disappointed with this recipe. i was sold on the photo and obviously the person who photographed their soup thickened the broth substantially. as written the broth is just that - a broth - and this is very much a soup and not a stew. i doubled both the amount of meatballs and pasta and still found it to be too "brothy" for my taste. i cooked it in the slow cooker so adding cornstarch to thicken wasn't really an option, but i might try to make is again and thicken up the sauce so it is more like a stew. the flavor wasn't bad but it just wasn't what i was expecting when i began preparing it. oh well!Read More
This was pretty good. I did change a few things. I omitted the celery & carrots all together. I added 30 meatballs instead of 20, and also increased the pasta by 1/3 cup. It was looking kind of runny, so I also added a small can of tomato paste. Instead of using the individual spices, I used 2 tablespoons of italian seasoning. I will be making this again. Its very easy, and quick to make!
Quite delicious. I added a few tbsps of jar spaghetti sauce and used shell pasta in place of the macaroni, since that is what I had in my pantry. Thanks Lisa!
I made this today while hubby was outside shoveling snow. It got a resounding thumbs up from frozen hubby as well as two thumbs up from my 5 year old son and 7 year old daughter. I had to make a few substitutions due to what was in the house. Luckily I had about 25 frozen meatballs from the last time I cooked and had left-overs. No celery and only a small amound of carrots, so in went a can of corn. We were a little low on spices, so in went an envelope of Lipton Savory Herb with Garlic. I used some spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce, and at the end just added some already cooked noodles to the soup. It was just wonderful, and I'll be making this soup time and time again. Thanks to Lisa for submitting this one!
This was pretty good. We used vegetarian meatballs, which were good in it. The broth was a little thin and a little bland, I think the next time I will add some tomato paste to thicken it up. I also thought the taste of the oregano and the thyme was a little overpowering. The next time, I will leave out the thyme altogether and reduce the amount of oregano, but add some more garlic. Good, just needs some tweaking. I agree with someone that said not to use more than the recommended amount of macaroni, overnight it did soak up a lot of the broth. **UPDATE** I made it again, adding a small can of tomato paste, another bouillon cube and a total of 3 garlic cloves...I left out the thyme, only used 1/4 tsp of oregano and left everything else the same. It was fantastic! I think the next time, I will cook it for about 35 mins before I add the pasta...the veggies were a little crunchy still...now it's a 5 star!
It's a good soup. I changed a few things though. I made it in my slow cooker and used rice instead of pasta (pasta doesn't do well in the slow cooker). I just boiled water in my kettle and poured it into the slow cooker. I didn't have any oregano so I used Italian seasoning. I also didn't have any bouillon cubes so I didn't use them. Of course, the soup needed salt to replace to beef flavour. I would use more garlic too. (I love garlic!) I used 2 cloves, but I'd probably use 4 or 5 next time. If I were to make it again I would probably add more tomato and less water. I like a little thicker soup. And I also used corn in place of celery and carrots however, I think all of the above and a few more would be good too. But overall, good soup. I like the fact that I could modify to work in the slow cooker!
This recipe was excellent! It was also very easy...and I like easy on the weekdays. I am sure the recipe is good "as is" but I did change a few things. Instead of water I used low sodium chicken broth, only 1 8oz can tomato sauce, added 1 14oz can of diced tomatoes, I added 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes, 1 package onion soup mix, and 1 extra cup of elbow macaroni. No salt. I will definitely make this again! Thank you!
I found this soup to have an excellant flavor yet it was a bit thin so I added a 6 oz. can of tomato paste and some slices of mushroom and zuchinni. We seasoned it with red pepper flakes because we do that at my house. Nice hot meal with crusty bread and salad.
This was a perfectly easy recipe and well liked by my family. I think I would use broth next time for more flavor as well as tomato paste. I added a couple bay leaves, some chopped onion and a little more tomato sauce. Next time I will leave the cooked macaroni on the side so it doesn't get too mushy for the next day or freezing. Thank you for the submission!
Very tasty. A few "on hand" changes. I added italian seasoning along with the other spices. I substituted the macaroni noodles for Farfalle, and instead of tomato sauce I used 2 cans of tomato soup with the water directions (one can of water per). I sauted the onion, garlic and celery together, and I also added chopped mushrooms to the sautee. Then I cooked the noodles separately as I put all the remaining ingredients in the pot along with 2 tbsp of tomato paste, as my hubby loves thicker stews instead of brothy soups. Turned out thick and yummy! Too thick almost, had to add a touch more water during the last minutes of stirring after adding the farfalle. :)
I was in the mood for soup and I came across this recipe. I am giving it four stars because I did not go off exactly what was in the recipe, I just used what I had on hand. Instead of two cans of tomato sauce, I replaced it with a jar of italian vegetable tomato sauce and 1 can of diced tomatoes. Instead of boullion cubes, I replaced that with 1 can of beef broth and quartered the meatballs. I also sauteed the carrots, celery and garlic first before I added the rest of the ingredients. The soup turned out really good, very kid friendly. Will make again.
I thought this was a great soup! It is so easy to put together with ingredients on hand. Changes I made: 2 cans beef broth and the rest water for the liquid, one can tomato sauce, one can tomato paste, 3 cloves garic. Easy and tasty!
My husband and I both love this soup. I usually increase the amount of macaroni because we love pasta, but this soup is delicious and extremely easy to make as written. Perfect for winter nights.
This is the best meatball soup I've ever tasted! It's fantastic. My mother in law was impressed and asked for this recipe. I didn't change a thing. It's perfect as is!!
We just had this about 10 minutes ago. It is quick and easy to make. I made a lot of changes though based on what I have on hand. I decreased the amount of water and meatballs. We have the precooked Italian meatballs from Sams and they were big ones. I also used Italian seasoning for the herbs. No celery and no tomato sauce. Instead I used just plain water and seasoned according to my liking. I wanted it to be a little thicker so I added about half a cup of white rice and it did the trick. I have very picky twin toddlers and their bowls were empty. Hubby loved it coming home from a very cold evening drive. This recipe saved me tonight and this is truly a keeper. Thanks so much for sharing.
I cut the recipe in half & used a can of italian diced tomatoes instead of tomato sauce, used beef base instead of boullion & celery seed for celery. I added a couple of tbp of worcestershire, Mrs Dash tomato basil & garlic seasoning, chopped shallots, & frozen corn & simmered it all for about an hour before adding the meatballs. Topped our bowls w/ shredded asiago cheese....was perfect for a very cold, winter evening. Thsi was very much like a goulash soup but for us, that's a good thing. Thanks for the recipe, Lisa Dalby!
Excellent. I made homemade turkey meatballs then added the tomato paste and bay leaves. Fantastic! Light and delightful!!
Love, love, loved it! I did change it up a bit with what we had in the house. But it was great. Used tomato soup instead of sauce and only one bouillon cube. And no celery, but I did add 1 extra cup noodles, and I will add at least one more cup again(3 cups total) next time. It was wonderful, thank you for sharing!
Excellent! Will make again.
Soooo good! This is similar to a family tradition recipe that I can not locate. I also find it similar to a minestrone or minestra (depending on what your family calls it). I only did one can of tomato sauce as I did not want it so "tomatoey". I will make again!
this was a really good soup. i didn't have carrots so i doubled the celery, plus i like onion in soups, so i added half a chopped onion. i sauted that in a few tablespoons of olive oil to soften veggies then added the garlic for a bout a minute before adding the liquid and tomato sauce. i also added a little marjoram and rosemary ( i like those flavors) in addtion to the spices listed. had i not been feeding it to my kids, i would have added crushed red pepper flakes. i had uncooked, frozen meatballs in my freezer that i threw in and simmered and they were completely cooked in the 30 minutes. they were really good even though they hadn't been browned like you would get having pre-cooked them in the oven or stovetop. I didn't have any parmesan cheese on hand so i let my kids sprinkle a little mozzerella on top. my 7 year old commented "mom, it tastes like pizza"! so i guess it was a hit!! i'll definately be making this again. i doubled the recipe and cooked the noodles separately so i could freeze the leftover soup without soggy noodles. when we eat the leftovers, i'll just boil more noodles and add them and voila!! looks like i made it from scratch again that night!!
I usually read reviews before I begin.. so just took everyones advice... I added thick and zesty tomato sauce, less water and extra garlic. very tasty. Little to zesty for hubby, but that is ok with me.
I have made this twice now. Everyone loves it. I love how quick and easy it is. I used ready made meatballs and when I found out we were having company the second time, I added a can of diced Italian tomatoes This one is a keeper. Thank you!
So delicious!!! I omitted the celery and added fresh sliced mushrooms and green peas. Even my picky 8 year old loved it! I used small shells instead of elbow macaroni as well. Will make again!!!
good way to use up frozen meatballs, I added extra carrots, cellery and a can of mushrooms which were good. I also used egg noodles and that worked out. The number of meatballs can be altered, I added almost double to what was called for
a keeper
This soup was amazing and simple. I did not have beef broth on hand, so I used a package of onion soup mix and added corn and onions. The family was happy.
This was very good. Next time I will add a couple more cloves of garlic and maybe even an a small onion.
This was really tasty and easy to do. Bonus I had all the ingredient in my pantry. The only changes I made was to sauté the the veggies in a little evoo before the water went in. Then followed the recipe exactly except for adding 2 cups of macaroni instead of one. Actually 1 1/2 would have been perfect. Thanks for sharing.
I thought this was a good base to get started with. I found the broth to be bland so next time I will add an extra beef boullion cube or 2 and some tomato paste to thicken it up as suggested by another review. It also needs salt and pepper. I added some fresh spinach leaves towards the end of cooking time for added flavor and color.
I made this for a bunch of guys for an athletic event and they loved it! I started out browning the meatballs. I sauteed a chopped onion, 3 minced garlic cloves, the celery and carrots together. I put everything in a large pot, but added the water last to the consistency I liked. I like a lot of pepper which gave it some umph. Yummy! I will definitely make this again. Thanks!
Easy! I made it with spaghetti sauce as a substitute for tomatoe sauce and spices (although added garlic) and it was perfect. Put it beside a grilled cheese sandwich and kids and all will love it!
Very delicious!
more like a meatball chowder than a soup if you put uncooked pasta in... good flavor, but will probably use cooked pasta next time so it doesn't get starchy. My husband liked it!
{Update} I made this again today for about the 5th time and I was checking out some of the comments since the last time I made it. Many say it is too brothy. It may "appear" that way as it is cooking but once you add the pasta and it plumps up it is much thicker. This really is a wonderful soup as directed and a great base to "add on" if you like.{end Update} Made as directed - delicious! It was wonderful with crusty bread! Thanks for sharing.
I really enjoyed this soup. I took advice and I put tomato paste in my soup. I also added 1 can of tomato sauce, and then added 1 can spaghetti sauce and 1 can fire roasted tomatoes. I also added the corn. The corn was delicious. Thank you for submitting this recipe I will make this again.
I used the recipe as a base then added my own touch by including bell perppers, carrots, mushrooms, onion and corn. I put all ingredients in the slow cooker and added the pasta just before serving. The base was a bit strong on tomatos so I added a can of chicken broth. This was a wonderful, hearty dish! More of a stew than a soup.
This a really good recipe I added a shot of Chardonnay and no celery.
Excellent!! I have to admit, I was very skeptical while it was cooking, I kept tasting the broth & it just seemed bland.....we tend to like bold flavors..but the flavors really do come together!!Only thing I did different was to add a chopped onion and used beef broth instead of the bouillon...and a little splash of white wine...would've preferred to use red but didn't have any on hand. Excellent soup, whole family loved it!
easy, fast and good!
This is a great base recipe...I added some additional ingredients and it turned out delicious. I added tomato paste like a previous reviewer suggested, a little more dried basil to taste, cut up fingerling potatoes, corn, 2 table spoons of heavy cream (4 servings). The soup turned out thicker and creamier like tomato bisque. My boyfriend and I mixed in the sauce from the Chipotle Peppers in adobo sauce (comes a a small can, can get at any Mexican grocery store). It was a great meatball soup with a little kick. Definately making this again :)
love this quick simple and a hit with the kids
My 5 year old daughter made this. I cut the carrots and celery and smashed the garlic and she did all the rest. She was so proud of herself. I used a can of tomato sauce, a can of stewed tomates and a small can of paste. I also used 1 tsp of italian seasoning and whole wheat egg noodles because that is what I had on hand.
just cook on medium high when you add the pasta to cook off the excess liquid:)
This was okay - I used fire roasted diced tomatoes instead of tomato sauce and used orzo for the pasta. I added about half an onion sauteed in olive oil for a couple minutes before adding the carrot, celery, and garlic. Then added the meatballs and liquids along with some red pepper flakes for flavor. Pretty good, but didn't get raves at the dinner table. It does get brownie points for being easy - a great use for pre-made meatballs.
Never heard of this soup before! So glad I tried it. I did add about 30+ meatballs and about 2 to 2 1/2 cups of macaroni to it so it was more like a stew. The next day it was more like chop suey so I just added more water and tomato sauce. Great flavor and a differnt way to use up meatballs!
I changed this recipe quite a bit, but it was a great base to go from! I wanted to share some of my changes for ideas for others! I made my meatballs from scratch and cooked them in the slow cooker all day with the broth. It added a lot of flavor! I added canned tomatoes, green beans, and fresh mushrooms as my veggies. It was amazing! Turned out really great!
Very watery, little flavor in broth. Made by my class and they were all disapointed. three different times. Maybe the suggestions by others would help. I would not make this recipe again without making changes
Excellent recipe...a "grown up" version of Spaghetti-O's. I've made this a number of times now. It's a great base to get adventurous with as you can add and subtract veggies. I may try to make it a little more saucy and less soupy next time to see if I like it that way, too.
Good basic base - I used 1 8oz tomato sauce and 1 10 oz tomato puree - The thickened up the broth with 2 cups of macaroni instead of one - I also added a couple of radishes and a few more cloves of garlic and a 3rd bullion - Its a about how you like it to taste - Now what I like about this soup is once my husband eats all the meat balls out of it, I can fry up some hamburger meat or ground pork and add to it- Then there is a different meal - I also like to add croutons on top with the parm cheese - There is just 2 of us and it goes far
Mmmmm. Quick and easy.
Made this soup today for lunch. It is cold and raining and windy here so I wanted something easy for me to make. MY husband does all the cooking and he said this was very good and that is a compliment. Diffently will make this again
Excellent soup! My husband's favorite -- in fact he has requested this soup for his birthday dinner. The only thing I change is that I use spaghetti sauce instead of the tomato sauce since it has most of the spices in it already.
This soup is a hit in my family since we love meatballs. My family likes it without the pasta though. Also, I added crushed red pepper flakes which gives it a kick. Marcie
I thought this was pretty simple and good. I did change a few things up a bit. I eliminated the celery and the carrots, used 4 cans of the tomato sauce and put 1/3 more pasta in. I should have left the pasta at 1 cup, because it's a little more pasta than I would have liked. I also used frozen Italian meatballs from the grocery store to cut some time out.
Good way to use up leftover meatballs and sauce that I had sitting around. Reminds me of a minestrone.
I have made this 2-3 times now and it is always delicious. Couldn't be easier.
Good soup. I doubled the recipe and added about a teaspoon of sugar to enhance flavor. Angela
Just had to make a pot of soup this weekend & this sounded great, which it was. I softened 1/2 a chopped onion with 4-5 cloves of garlic in a little olive oil before adding all the remainder of the ingredients. I also added a 1/2 of a sliced zucchini. I used crushed tomatoes instead of tomato sauce, as that' what I had. Made my own homemade meatballs, and dropped them in the simmering soup and let cook for about 2 hours. Yummy!
tried it, loved it, now it is a new family favorite. Next time I plan on serving this with Cheddar Bay Biscuits. YUMMY! ( my picky eater loved it!)
Good family recipe. I served over a thick slice of buttered sour dough bread w/more on the side. Husband liked it better than the kids, but they liked it, too. Everyone ate it! I loved it.
Frankly, I would rate 5 stars for the wise budget, however, I take 2 stars off for the taste. Dont get me wrong about the soup. It was very good, but I am not crazy for the "pasta" soup. The soup was very thick as I let the elbow pasta absord the runny liquids after I turned the stove off. Actually my picky kids loved them so much. I may make it again in next month for kids' sake. Also the aroma smelled so sweet and good. Thank you for the recipe!
This was a gppd base to start with. I did make several changes such as I added a small amount of chopped onion and sauted that with the celery in some butter. Then I added the garlic (5 cloves...we love garlic) and the sliced carrots and cooked for about 1 minute. To that I added 2 cans of beef broth and enough water to come to 2 quarts. Then the tomato sauce along with a can of diced tomatoes, the beef bouillon cubes, the recommended spices which I also added 1 tsp. Italian seasoning, dash of cayenne pepper, dash of tabasco sauce and a little Worcestershire sauce. Added the meatballs after about 5 minutes. I used rigatoni noodles as I didn't have any macaroni on hand and added a can of corn (drained) when these were added along with a squirt of ketchup for the sweetness. Everyone in my household loved this soup. The only thing I'll do differently next time is add additional carrots, maybe add some frozen green beans and/or diced zucchini for some extra veggies.
This was good! I did doctor it with a bit more garlic & celery salt (as I didn't have any celery). I also added 1.5 cups of pasta & one can of garbanzo beans. I enjoyed it & will make this again!
I totally used creative license with this recipe, but am thrilled to know that you can use frozen meatballs in a soup! 5 Stars!! I used extra tomato sauce, a can of stewed tomatoes, beef broth instead of water, frozen mixed veggies instead of celery, a bay leaf, 1 lb. bag of turkey meatballs, and dittalini pasta. I think that's all the changes, and it was absolutely delicious with some italian bread. It's a fantastic base recipe, do what you like to it and it will still turn out great!
Have cooked this soup many times and it has become a family favorite. Have added a chopped onion, can of diced tomato's, quartered the meatballs.
This soup was very good. I heard things like, "can we have this every night" from the kids. Next time I would add more vegtables and alittle more of the spices. Otherwise it was great.
Good recipe. I used extra meatballs and extra macaroni to beef it up a little bit. Next time I think that I would add more vegetables and maybe one more can of tomato sauce. But it was delicious and easy and I will definitely be making this again!
Delicious and Hearty. I added 1 extra can of tomato sauce and two tablespoons of tomato paste to thiken it up. A also added potatoes and half an onion chopped and used turkey meatballs. Perfect on a cool day!
My kids & I enjoyed this soup, it was quick & easy to make. I bought some meatballs,shell noodles. Instead of reagular carrots I used baby carrots.
Made this soup last night...and I used pre-packaged meatballs. The soup was AWESOME....the meatballs were gross, but that's not the fault of the poster. I disposed of the meatballs, browned up a lb of ground beef and threw that in. SOOOOO MUCH BETTER! I'll make it that way from now on if I don't make my own meatballs!
Quick and easy recipe. Great for a cold afternoon. I added crushed red pepper and it was great.
I used turkey meatballs and added an additional carrot and onion. I also added 2 cups sliced cabbage and about 1 1/2 cups of cubed (large) zucchini and 1 diced tomatoe. It was good...
zac thought it too spicy
It's so quick and easy. We especially enjoy it the second day!
Great for the kids!!!
If you want thinner soup follow the recipe. If you want very thick and hearty soup: 1 jar (24oz) spaghetti sauce, about a cup shredded zucchini, 1 can corn, three celery stalks (sliced), 2 carrots (sliced), 2 cups beef broth (I used Better Than Bouillon Beef Flavor), 1 can of drained and rinsed cannelloni beans, 1/2 tsp oregano, 1 tsp basil, 2 minced gloves of garlic, at least 25 small meatballs, 1 1/2 cups pasta, and 8 oz tomato sauce. I topped it with a little cheese, DELICIOUS! Either way, it's a very easy recipe.
Very tasty. My 18 month old who is learning to talk kept saying "more, more". I added extra italian seasoning, garlic, and beef boullion. My only comment is that the soup base was a little thin for my taste, so I added some cornstarch to thicken it up a little bit. Next time I might try tomato paste instead, but I didn't have any on hand. All in all, a good recipe.
This was a great soup. The family loved it. Its really fulfilling.
Wonderful soup. Used extra beef base and a can of tomato soup (because it's what I had), but I doubt these changes made much difference. Highly recommend this soup!
I have made this soup 4 or 5 times now. It is so good in the fall and winter! I usually add a little less water and only one bullion cube - to cut down on sodium. I will also add what ever veggies I have on hand. This is also really good with kale or spinach in it.
I made very minor adjustments. Lol extra noodle, lol cornstarch to thicken the base, added onion soup mix, made my own meatballs. Very good recipe. My 4 year old didnt like it though.
I used 1 pint stewed tomato and 1 can tomato paste instead of tomato sauce. Run it thru blender
I've made this soup for quite some time now, but just getting around to rating and submitting a picture. This is a winter staple around our house. Everyone loves it. I add a bag of frozen mixed vegetables instead of just the carrots and celery. Delicious with the italian spices.
As some complained it was too brothy,I added crushed tomatoes ( 1 cup ) and diced tomatoes in addition to the tomato sauce. I didn't have any beef broth or beef buillon cubes so I added a package of brown gravy mix and two onion broth packets to also add flavor again looking at others comments that it needed more . I used Italian seasoning and upped the garlic. I cooked it in the crock pot on low for 5-6 hours. It was delish!
This recipe was a great starting point: I found I added some of my own stuff to make it to my liking! But thank you for a great start! I found that I liked using 1 can of diced tomatoes in addition to the tom sauce, and I added a can of tomato soup. I used about 6 C of water and a lot more beef bouillon. My favorite part about this soup was that it was almost like a minestrone, plus the meatballs!
Very good recipe. I took the idea of the slow cooker: I put meatballs, carrots, celery, onions and garlic in a pot with beef broth. Added the dry onion seasoning per another reviewer. Started on high around 1030 am.....with an hour or so left to go, I added the sauce AND a can of Italian seasoned diced tomatoes. Kept at high and added the noodles with apprx 30 min left. Cooked until noodles were done. It was on my dinner table at 615pm. Very good and again....easy easy. Thank you!
I made my own meatballs for this recipe, it was great!!
only add a sm amt of noodles, I used lg noodles & they got too soft later
I made a few changes to this that made it turn out delicious, but by the time I was done, the original recipe had become more of a guideline than anything else. I started off by halving the amounts of liquid and added more things after that. I used: 1 Qt Water 25 reduced fat turkey meatballs 1 8oz can tomato sauce 1 6oz can tomato paste (to thicken and add flavor) 15oz can diced tomatoes, drained 1 chicken bullion cube Full amount of spices called for 2 cloves garlic handful of diced baby carrots handful of frozen corn 1/2 cup elbow noodles handful of fresh spinach added at the same time as noodles I served this topped with shredded sharp cheddar and it was delicious.
Family hit! Doubled the meatballs and used more pasta (med. shells, 'cause that's what I had). Everyone clapped for me at the table!
This was great! I added some onion on a whim, but it turned out too onion-y. I can definitely tell, though, that it will be great next time around.
This was a good recipe and my family loved the soup! I had to make quite a few adjustments though. First, I used big meatballs because that's what I had on hand. I added a lot more garlic and about 1/2 a cup of diced tomatoes. It seemed to be a bit bland, so I added a few tablespoons of onion soup. Also, I covered the soup before I put in the pasta. It turned out beautifully, but I would recommend a few changes for a tastier soup. Thanks for the recipe!
ok, kids like it
Easy and tasty, great for a last-minute, pull-together meal. I always keep frozen meatballs on hand and this comes together fast.
This was really good but I changed it up a bit so I only gave it 4 stars. I used diced tomatoes instead of tomato paste, used orzo pasta instead of macaroni, added a can of white beans and cut the meatballs into quarters. Like an easy minestrone.
This had a great broth but it was kind of greasy. Maybe it was the meatballs I used.
Super good and easy! I used 4 cups veggie broth, 2 cups water and a package of onion soup mix. Used an extra clove of garlic and some red chili flakes for a touch of heat. Added Dreamfields low-carb rotini at the end and cooked it directly in the broth. Warm and hearty soup that satisfies for a winter meal. This one is a keeper. Next time, I'll make some cheesy garlic bread for the side. YUMMO!
