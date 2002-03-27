Baked Potato Soup I

Thick and creamy. Uses leftover baked potatoes.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium heat until browned. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

  • In a stock pot or Dutch oven, melt the margarine over medium heat. Whisk in flour until smooth. Gradually stir in milk, whisking constantly until thickened. Stir in potatoes and onions. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently.

  • Reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes. Mix in bacon, cheese, sour cream, salt, and pepper. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
748 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 49.7g; fat 49.3g; cholesterol 84.5mg; sodium 1335.2mg. Full Nutrition
