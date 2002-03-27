Baked Potato Soup I

I LOVE potato soup and this one is a winner! I made it as written, but with two small changes. FIrst, margarine? PUH-LEASE! Butter, baby. The second was unintentional but I think it made an improvement based on some of the negative reviews. Some are mentioning that it came out mushy. Well, I cut up the potatoes and threw them in there without cooking them first. I like my potato soup to be more like chowder - thick and chunky - and that seemed to do the trick. I am terrible at making gravies and roux, but take your time and put only a bit of flour in at a time. Then, be sure to add the first 2 cups of milk slowly, stirring it in well as you go. You can then add the rest of the milk and you'll get a nice base for the soup. Two suggestions. First, it was a little thicker than I would like it actually, so I might thin it with a little chicken broth next time. It was also a bit more peppery than I like it - and I like pepper. I might cut it down by half and let people add it to their taste. I will likely add a bit of yellow onion next time. Not a lot, just enough to give it a smidge of onion flavor before adding the green onions at serving time. Overall - excellent and EASY even for the roux challenged like myself. I will be making this one often for sure!