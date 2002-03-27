Baked Potato Soup I
Thick and creamy. Uses leftover baked potatoes.
I read every review only because I believe that even experienced cooks can always learn something. Some people complained that the soup was bland. At first taste, while it was still in the pot, I agreed. It tasted like soupy mashed potatoes. I added garlic and onion powder, parsley and cayenne pepper for some zip. When I initially viewed the recipe I felt that there was way too much butter/flour. I cut both back by half, not only to cut down on the fat, but because other reviewers stated that the soup was too thick. You definitely don't need all that roux to make this soup thick. If you do want it thicker, just add more potato, if you want it thinner, add more milk or chicken broth. This is the kind of recipe that you can put in whatever spices, herbs or meats that suit your own taste. You really can't ruin it. Overall, it was very good.Read More
This recipe does have potential, I wish I could omit the star rating, but that feature no longer works. I tried this recipe exactly, but it was bland and had a thick flour taste. My hubby said it reminded him of the paste from when he was in grade school. If this sits for any length of time it becomes similiar to mashed potatos.. For all of you who said it was "bland" or "milky", try omitting 3 cups of milk and instead, cook half of your potatos in 3 cups of chicken broth. Puree those, but bake the other half of the taters and cut them in small cubes. Add you milk to the tater puree and heat to a simmer, you should not need the roux, potatos are a natural thickener. I would recommend adding some salt, garlic powder and maybe even some chopped onion to the broth before you cook the potatoes, for added flavor. Continue with the recipe ingreadiens and enjoy.Read More
I make this soup all the time and my family loves it. To thin it down some I use 3 cups of milk and add chicken broth to our preferred thickness. The chicken broth adds even more flavor too!!!
Fantastic!! Better than any potato soup I've had in a restaurant and definitely my fav soup ever!! I have done a bit of tweaking to suit my own tastes.... sub 2 cups chicken stock for 2 of the cups of milk, instead of green onions I add a finely chopped yellow onion and 2 cloves garlic that I've lightly browned in the bacon grease. I mash the potatoes a little bit with fork as well, cut the sour cream down a bit, save about half of the cheese and all of the crumbled bacon to top the soup with. It's even more flavorful and thick the next day. If it gets too thick I just add a little milk when reheating.
This was great meal. My husband and I loved it. But we did something a little diffrent. It did not have much flavor. So we got a ranch packet out. The one that you make the ranch dressing with and just added some to the soup and it turned out great. We did nto add all of it just enough for taste. Just thought this might help.
I love this recipe! Can I give it more than five stars? I have made it several times now and it is a favorite at our house making a meal in itself. I will throw in about half of the potatoe skins for a little extra texture. The really nice thing about this soup is you can adjust it to taste. I have added everything from the onion, sour cream and bacon they suggest to steak and chives. It is also really easy and quick unlike my potato soup recipe which I have to cook for several hours and usually forget about scorching the milk.
This was exelent. It tasted a little bland the day that I made it. By the second day all of the flavors came out. It was perfect!! I sugest letting it sit over night.
VERY good soup. I recommend being careful how much flour you put in, though. I put too much in. The thickness comes at the final stages, so don't worry if it seems thin. Also, I like it with more potato and bacon in it like a chowder. I will definately be making this during the winter.
Thick and creamy - and very easy to make! This recipe is a 'keeper'. I lightened it up by using 1% milk and fat-free sour cream.
Made this for use in bread bowls and was perfect! Comfort food all the way. I did add a couple cubes of chicken boullion and 2 cloves minced garlic for flavor. Also, just a little FYI when making a potato soup....if you salt the soup at the END as opposed to during cooking, the salt flavor will be stronger. Potatoes naturally soak up salt, so you can salt and salt while it's cooking and you'll always come out with a bland soup. Try it, I promise it will be better!
I thought this recipe was great. It was a little on the thick side, so I added more milk. To cut down on the fat I used 2% milk, low fat sour cream, 2% cheese, and left the bacon out. I probably added more salt and pepper than the recipe calls for too.
Excellent and easy Baked Potato soup! One of the best I have tried. I read reviews and did a little tweaking of my own. For more flavor I sauteed 1 yellow onion in the butter and added bacon grease drippings too. I also threw in some minced fresh garlic about 3 cloves and sauteed all that together. Then I added the recommended flour. Not lower in fat but definitely adds the flavor. I did switch the 7 C. Milk, to 4 cups organic chicken broth and 3 cups milk. I also only used 1 cup of sharp cheddar and saved the rest to serve on top. The only other tweak I did was to puree half the soup before adding the bacon, sour cream and cheese. It give is a real nice texture, not too chunky and not too smooth. Better that your Houston's Restaurant too! Will definitely add this one to the recipe box!
when I make this soup, I use chicken broth instead of the milk and stir in instant mashed potato flakes to thicken it. It's easy, it adds to the potato flavor and it doesn't add the fat of milk or cream....I also don't bother with the roux. I just use a small amount of butter to soften the onion.
I made this yesterday and it was a HUGE hit! It tastes even better than the soup at my favorite restaurant. My husband asked me to make it again tomorrow. The only thing I did differently was I used 6 potatoes instead of 4. Very filling..and very tasty. I highly recommend. ETA: A few more things I do differently: I use butter instead of margarine. I salted (needed quite a bit of salt) and peppered the potatoes before adding them to the soup. Once I add the potatoes to the mix I use my masher and give them a few rough mashes to thicken it up. Instead of cooking bacon I buy the already cooked kind and heat it up in the microwave - tastes the same. As for the cheese I use a bag of mild cheddar which is roughly 2 cups instead of the 1 1/4 cup the recipe calls for. This is my husband's favorite!
Really Good Soup. I garnished with shredded cheddar, crumbled bacon and green onions. It reminded me of the soup I get at Bennigan's. I microwaved the potatoes and used already prepared bacon to cut down on cooking time. It turned out terrific.
This is the second time I have reviewed/rated this recipe because it is wonderful! I made some slight modifications to last night's batch, and think I have truly perfected it to suit my family's tastes. I used only 1/4 cup of flour, and for the liquid I used 2 cups of half and half, 1 can of Campbell's Chicken Broth, and four cups of milk. Yummy!!
This is a wonderful recipe. It is extremely rich and satisfying. I did add extra salt, pepper and cheese. I also added a bit of sugar because I like most everything on the sweet side. It was delicious!
Delicious! I decreased the butter and flour to 1/2 cup each, substituted 1 can of chicken broth for 2 cups of milk, and added a dash of cayenne pepper. I'll definately be making this one again!
My family loved this dish. They said it was the best potato soup they'd ever had. Everything was excellent, but I'd suggest using light/fat-free ingredients -- this recipe has so many calories and enough fat to last you a week. All in all, aside from the calories and fat, it's an amazing recipe.
I scaled the recipe down to 3 & still had lots of leftovers. I cut the sour cream in half & I still thought it was a bit much but then again I don't add sour cream to my baked potatoes. ;o)I used leftover potatoes from a roast & I used half chicken broth & half milk (next time I will decrease the ratio of broth). I also only used half the called for amount of butter & flour & I added sauteed garlic & chopped onion. Thsi did taste just like a baked potato & looked very tasty garnished w/ bacon bits, chopped chives & cheese...thanks Sherry Haupt!
GREAT! I used 2% milk and light sour cream and it was outstanding. Everyone went for seconds.
Excellent soup. I sauteed an onion and some garlic in the pot first. I removed it and then made the rue as the recipie states. I added the onion back when the potatoes went in.
This was a very good and easy recipe. I wanted to make it a little healthier, so I used oven broiled turkey bacon, light margarine, skim milk, fat free cheese, and fat free sour cream. I don't think it changed the taste at all. It was thick and creamy and wonderful. I did add a little more flour to the last cup of milk to thicken it a little more, just in case it was thinner because of the skim milk. No one would ever guess it was healthier. Will definately make it again!
Restaurant quality in my book....this was amazing! I made a few mini changes. I only used half butter /flour roux mixture which was plenty. I also used 4c fat free/low sodium chicken broth and 4c skim milk. I used low fat sour cream and used a whole lb of bacon and 6 large russets. So rich, thick and comforting. Even with the lower fat ingredients and skim milk this soup thickened perfectly with just 1/2 the roux called for in this recipe. Served with a crusty whole wheat bread. Thanks!
Estuve buscando esta receta en mucho WebSites y esta en particular me resulto estremadamente buena. La recomiendo a todos mis amigos hispanos. Desde Puerto Rico
I really can't figure out why there are bad reviews to this recipe. I have made a couple of potato soups from the website and this one by far is the best. One tip, it just says to put in baked potatoes. I took that as potatoes that I would use to make "baked potatoes" with. I then realized that you should cook the potatoes first :). I highly recommend this recipe.
This soup was awesome, I followed the suggestion of cutting the milk in half and used chicken stock for the other half. I also bought bacon from the deli(not the pre-packaged) and had them cut it in thick slices. The last thing I did was to add frozen western corn.
Excellent soup!! Made this for our neighbors and they had three bowls. I used 2% milk and light sour cream and followed the rest of the directions exactly. This will be a cold weather staple in our home.
I saved some of the bacon grease from frying the bacon and sauteed some additional chopped fresh green onion and garlic before adding the butter and flour. Also, when I baked my potatoes, I drizzled them with EVOO and sprinkled them with steakhouse seasoning salt before baking. Because I did that, I cut back the salt I added to the soup. This soup is the perfect thickness but it really does need a little more seasoning aside from salt/pepper and the steakhouse seasoning salt I used on the potatoes.
I think that this might be the best soup that I have ever had!! It is now my favorite. I only made a few changes to the recipe based on our personal eating habits and preferences. I used real butter since we don't eat margarine and almond milk because that is what we drink. I also left the peeling on the potatoes since that's where the nutrition is. I'm a vegetarian so the bacon was added to the meat eaters bowls separately. Huge hit with everyone in the house. Will be a regular in our house from now on.
This is third time making this and an updated review... This was yummy! I scaled mine to 3 servings. I made mine Gluten Free by skipping the roux, which eliminated the butter. So I started with 2 cups of milk, then added the potatoes and green onions, seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic. Next I mixed 1.5 cups of milk with 3 tsp of corn starch and added that to the soup. Turned it up to come to a boil, stirring constantly, then lowered the temp and followed the remained of the recipe. Topped with additional chives, cheese, and bacon and it was yummy! Hubby loved it!
I'm not even a fan of potato soup and I loved this. I made just a few changes. I used much less bacon than called for because I didn't have enough. It worked out great. The soup is so rich, you don't need that much bacon. I also used sharp cheddar, light sour cream and a bit of garlic. At the last few minutes I threw in a couple of cups of fresh mushrooms. It was great! I did make some of my potatoes a bit underdone so I could have some texture in the soup. I will make this again. Thanks!
This recipe was very good. Everyone enjoyed it! I agree with other reviews that it is better when it sits overnight. I made this on a Friday evening for a Saturday dinner. Very tasty!
I LOVE potato soup and this one is a winner! I made it as written, but with two small changes. FIrst, margarine? PUH-LEASE! Butter, baby. The second was unintentional but I think it made an improvement based on some of the negative reviews. Some are mentioning that it came out mushy. Well, I cut up the potatoes and threw them in there without cooking them first. I like my potato soup to be more like chowder - thick and chunky - and that seemed to do the trick. I am terrible at making gravies and roux, but take your time and put only a bit of flour in at a time. Then, be sure to add the first 2 cups of milk slowly, stirring it in well as you go. You can then add the rest of the milk and you'll get a nice base for the soup. Two suggestions. First, it was a little thicker than I would like it actually, so I might thin it with a little chicken broth next time. It was also a bit more peppery than I like it - and I like pepper. I might cut it down by half and let people add it to their taste. I will likely add a bit of yellow onion next time. Not a lot, just enough to give it a smidge of onion flavor before adding the green onions at serving time. Overall - excellent and EASY even for the roux challenged like myself. I will be making this one often for sure!
I substitued bacon with real bacon bits. Chopped up the potatoes and microwaved them for 3-5 minutes before i added them to the soup. The first time I made it the pototes didn't cook well enough in the soup alone. VERY GOOD would make it again and again!
Excellent served with garlic bread. The garlic compliments the flavors of the soup nicely.
This is a hit everytime I make it (and it's now a regular). I even passed it along to someone else looking for a good recipe (one to rival what she gets when she eats out)and she loved it, as did her guests.
I make this recipe all the time and get rave reviews. The only thing I change is I use less sour cream.
WOW! The soup was so rich, delicious and very filling. :) Followed the reviews of others - ie: Added 2/3 packet of powdered Hidden Valley Ranch dressing, onion & garlic powder and cayenne for a kick. Added all this plus salt & pepper at the end. Found it needed quite a bit of salt. In addition, used 6 potatoes and the reviewes of someone else - baked 3 in the microwave and then cubed them with the skins on, peeled 3 and cubed and boiled them. We used 1% milk, non-fat sour cream, substitute 1 cup chicken broth for one cup of the milk and used low fat cheese. PS - Best of all, we got 5 servings out of this at about $2.00 per serving!
This soup is WAY TOO THICK. It gets almost like a paste after sitting for just 5 minutes. You should expect to add an additional 2-3 cups of liquid and I highly suggest chicken broth to add some flavor and salt content. My husband and 3 year old didn't like it but I thought once thinned it was tasty. I'll make again but will add more liquid and salt from the get go!
I have been making this for yrs now and like to come back to read reviews and suggestions. As far as the soup being too thick it depends on the base/roux, I know friends that have made it and thicken the roux too much...for me using 1% milk did not matter. I use butter and not margarine. I made this for a soup pot luck at work and doubled the recipe to serve 12 hungry RN's and doctors. I heard comments like I was personally responsible for clogging arteries to OMG this is better than Corner Bakery's "Loaded Potato" soup. It was gone before our 8 hr shift was over. Several RN's have made it since and all just rave about it...all the credit goes to website and Sherry.
Absolutely the best potato soup I've ever made. I did follow some the of other users suggestions. I cooked the roux a little longer than called for and I used 4 cups of half-and-half and three cups of milk. I also used yukon gold potatoes and didn't peel them. I used a small sweet onion and the leafy tops of four celery stalks, both of which I sauteed in butter. I added 2 teaspoons garlic powder, 2 tablespoons chives, 1 tablespoon parsley, and about 3 cups of cheese. I also added a can of chicken broth during the thickening stage just because I thought it would need more liquid. It came out extremely thick and rich, almost a chowder more than a soup, but everyone loved it. They said it was very filling and flavorful.
VERY YUMMY! We loved it and will be making it again. I added paprika for flavor and about half of the potato skins, chopped in small pieces for the nutrition in the skins.
The BEST potato soup I've ever had! I tastes much like Panera Bread's potato soup recipe! But I think it may be better than that! Had many compliments at dinner. Even my 4 year old son said "This is the best stuff I've ever had!"
so delicious! Made with a few changes. used 1/2 cup of butter instead of the 2/3 cup. Used 6 medium potatoes broken into chunks and only 6 slices of bacon. I added 4 pieces of bacon to the soup and save the remaining 2 for topping. I also reserved 1 tablespoon of the bacon grease and sauteed 4 carrots cut into 1/2 inch rounds and 2 ribs of celery cut into similar sized pieces. I added the veggies at the same time as the potatoes. Soup turned out great and I can't wait for the left overs tomorrow. will make again, most likely a double (or triple) batch.
Super easy and tasted better then Chili's! now i can make it at home!
Made this tonight for my inlaws. It was delicious! However, I thought it required considerably more salt (about 3 tsps). Also recommend cooking 3-4 extra slices of bacon to garnish.
My family loves this soup!! I've made it several times. I like to saute half of a chopped onion, and two stalks of chopped celery in a little butter, and then add it when I add the potatoes. I also use one 3 ounce jar of Hormel Real Bacon Bits, which is equal to 12 slices of bacon. Why fry all of that bacon if you don't have to! I bake the potatoes in the microwave if I don't want to heat up the oven. And, F.Y.I, 2/3 cup of butter is equal to one stick plus 2 tablespoons of butter!
OMG!!!! This soup was phenomenal!!! I didn't change a thing and it was seriously so totally delicious. My super picky husband even loved it. ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL!
Not great. Very "flour" tasting... A cream based soup would be much better...
It was the best potato soup I have had in a while. Only thing I did differently was added a tablespoon of the bacon grease and then 1 cup of chicken broth for more flavor. Also added 1 teaspoon garlic salt during the simmer. I also did not cook the potatoes ahead of time. The cook time is much longer and wouldn't suggest that unless you are looking for more flavor.
This is my absolute FAVORITE potato soup. U typically try and use 2% milk in it and reduced fat sour cream. Still not healthy, but a wonderful treat. Freezes well too, to pull out dinner size portions during the winter. And I would say this makes more like 8 large servings, 6 would be overkill.
This is the easiest & best potato soup I have ever made. I love onion, so I added a diced onion to melted butter before making roux. Tossed in some leftover ham. Made a great meal. Thanks for the recipe!!!!!!!!
Excellent! Thick creamy, tasty. Potatoes should be finely diced. Stirring is impoortant to avoid scorching on bottom of pot.
My family asked me to write a review for this recipe and tell everyone that they think this recipe is great! This soup is wonderful on a cold winter day. I added mushrooms for extra flavor, but it didn't need them. Yum!
I made a few changes worth trying. First, I used diced baked potatoes (peel after baking). I sauted the onions and celery in the butter with some minced garlic. Then, I added about 1 1/2 cups chicken broth and the potatoes. I mashed the potatoes slightly and added the half and half. I cooked and stirred it until it started to thicken and then added the soup. The seasonings always have to be adjusted in a recipe like this, and I added garlic salt, pepper, and chicken bouillon crystals to make it just right. It was simply wonderful, and my family loved it! It was creamy and cheesey to the max!
Use bacon drippings. The extra flavor really enhances the soup.
This is GREAT!!! It definately can be lightened up a bit!!!! I used lowfat/sodium bacon and did in the microwave. I used skim milk and added an extra potato, which I mashed to help thicken the soup. Also used lowfat cheese....YUM!!!! Great for these cold Pennsylvania eves!!!!!
This is very good. Very close to Stuart Andersons. (West Coast) It is on the "thick chowder side" of soup, but awesome nonetheless. I made a few changes. Cheated and used Bacon Bits, let them simmer in the milk broth while I cut the potatoes, would suggest letting baked potatoes cool all the way before cutting so they stay cubed - Substituted Chopped Onions for green (time saver) I have children. Shortcuts are my life! Tastes great.
This soup is 1,000 times better than O'Charley's Potato Soup (my former favorite soup)! It is out of this world! I am impressing my new husband so much with my culinary skills! :-) lol Adding some extra potato skins really does give it extra texture and flavor. I used fat-free sour cream, skim milk, and light margarine, and it didn't diminish the flavor in the least. This soup was FANTASTIC!!!
When I initially made this recipe, I found it really thick and a bit bland.... so I tweaked it abit, added some finely chopped fresh mushrooms, for their flavour as well as their water content. I also added a bit of water and some spices and then stuck a potato masher in the pot and mashed up some of the cubed potato. I let it sit overnight and the next day, when all the flavours had come together, it was delicious! I will definitely make again!
My husband always Baked Potato Soup when it is on the menu anywhere so today when he had teeth pulled and I needed soup I decided to look for a good Baked Potato soup recipe. HE JUST LOVED IT. Since we are both on cholestoral medication I tried to keep it to a safe level by using a few cups of broth to replace the milk and cut the butter and flour by about half, it still was creamy and luscious. I wish I dared try the recipe full strength. Thanks Sherry
What I like about this recipe is that you can make it your own in so many ways. I added broccoli to mine and some different spices that I like. So use this recipe as a fantastic base to a soup that is just what you like. I found the recipe to be just fine, the soup was a good consistency and personal touches make it great.
This soup is awesome!!! Very thick and yummy! Good for a cold fall day. The only thing that I changed was 4 cups milk and 3 cups of chicken broth. If you like thick soups than this is the one for you.
Not very flavorful at all & I added additional ingredients like chicken...
yum...
Have made this many times. First few times as written but recently Ive been changing the recipe to suit our tastes and to cut down on time. I can make this in the crockpot, no butter or flour needed. I have also subbed the cheese for a little condensed cheese soup with great results. This is a keeper
Seemed a little bland for my taste....great base..will make it again and add some of my favorite spices to "flavor" it up a bit.
Sinful!
This soup is SO GOOD and relatively easy to make. It took a long time for me to prepare because I was so paranoid about scorching the bottom that I used lower heat to bring to a boil. Like another reviewer I used up some whipping cream and half-and-half that I had and then used milk for the remaining amount, it turned out great. Very creamy! I did find that I needed to add additional salt and pepper to suit our tastes, I also added paprika and in the future I may use garlic salt/powder. When I served the soup I garnished with shredded cheddar cheese. This recipe will definately be added to our family favorites.
This soup was GREAT! Had tons of flavor and was a BIG hit with the kids. This is a great recipe to get "creative" with. We loved it!
I made this soup for a very cold Florida night last night! It was really excellent. The only thing I did different was to not use bacon in the recipe. I sprinkled Bacos on the top of the individual servings along with some extra cheddar and tiny bits of green onion. I highly recommend this soup - you won't be disappointed!
5+ Stars! This soup is delicious. My husband who won't eat ANYTHING with sour cream even loves it. I like to chop up a yellow onion (about 3/4 cup) and saute it with the butter in the beginning. Then I add a few green onions for the color in the end. I also add extra cheese. Make sure you leave plenty of time for prepping. Between the skinning of the potatoes, frying the bacon and chopping everything up, it takes a little longer than expected. It is worth it though! Also, be sure to use SHARP or even extra sharp cheese for a good zing!
this is pretty darn good. i did have an extra potato and added extra cheese, cause... well i like cheese. it was slightly thick, nothing a little chicken stock doesnt fix. also... it can always use more bacon.
I took this to a church fundraiser and it was gone immediately. Do not try to cook large volumes at one time, however, as it is very easy to scorch the milk bisque.
Thought I followed the recipe to the "T", but was disappointed with the flavor. Although other family members said they liked it, I thought the predominant taste was of flour instead of potatoes. Even after dressing it with bacon, cheese & spring onions, it was still pretty bland. Wouldn't take the time to make again.
It was very good. I'm not sure if baked potatoes made a difference versus regular boiled potatoes in this soup.
This soup is great and so easy! Instead of baked potatoes, I used 6 russet potatoes and cubed and boiled them. I also used a package of Oscar Meyer real bacon bits instead of frying bacon, it was easier and less messy. Delicious!
WOW... WOW... WOW... oh did I say WOW! I loved this soup! I'm looking for good soups for this coming winter and this one is a KEEPER! It is a stick to your ribs type of soup that warms ya inside and out! It SMELLS great and TASTES even better! I like a little more cheese in mine that what it calls for but that is easy to add per bowl. MAKE this soup! you will NOT be sorry!
I tweaked this recipe a bit, so it is not really this recipe anymore, but I did use it as the base. I included the bacon fat with the butter, and then added about 1 cup of chopped celery and then cooked that until tender. I also heated the milk. I added 5 cups of warm milk, and then 2 cups of chicken broth. Make sure to cook the mixture a while after adding the milk, it will take the starchy taste out. All in all, it was a good recipe, but you can add much more flavor with the bacon fat and celery. With these additions, I would say it is very similar to Outback Steakhouse potato soup recipe. Very good!
This was awesome! We followed some advice from the reviews and used the bacon grease to saute the white onions (which we used instead of green), and a teaspoon of minced garlic. We added some broccoli with the rest of the goodies and 2 cups of chicken broth when we added the milk. This was a keeper, super delicious!
This soup has really become a household favorite, however, if made according to thee recipe it is extremely bland. I add about a half cup of chicken broth and and a half table spoon of cayenne pepper for a kick. I add more potatoes to make the soup thicker I also use more bacon for a "bacon potato soup" rather than a baked potato soup.
Well the end product came out good but I had a few issues....I did not know (as it did not state) whether or not you needed to COOK the potatoes before or not. It said large baked potatoes, I figured that means those big russett types, it didn't say you should actually bake the potato, so I have no idea what the actual recipe called for. I actually used a 3 pound bag of organic yellow potatoes, peeled, chopped (and I had no idea, so threw them in raw), so this whole recipe took a while to cook through. I used butter (margarine is toxic to your system, and I can't stand the taste, butter all the way). For the milk, I used whole milk. I didn't use green onions, I took one regular onion chopped, and a clove of garlic, browned in some butter in a pan then threw it in the pot. The rest of the recipe I followed, it came out SO tasty. Everyone loved it. I made this in my Le Creuset dutch oven. I also saved a few slices of super crispy bacon for the top, crushed once I put the soup in a bread bowl.
wonderful!!
Fabulous soup! Very rich and creamy. I have also used chopped ham instead of the bacon, and it was just as good. Be sure to whisk the soup constantly while cooking so the mixture doesn't burn to the bottom. We love it!
This soup is wonderful. I had it a Baker Brothers in Lubbock,TX and it is to die for.
Very Good. I love the flavor.
This soup was THE BEST potato soup I've ever had! My family loved it, I loved it, I could go on and on! I tried using regular onions one time and it just wasn't the same! The green onions are definately a must! Bacon, cheese, and green onions atop makes this dish absolutely dreamy!
I can only come up with one word...WOW!!! Amazing soup! I confess it's a little bit bland out of the pot, but garnish it with some shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions before serving and you'll be wow-ing too!! It's even better the day after it's made!!
Absolutely amazing!! I only made one minor change...I halved the milk amount and replaced the other half with chicken broth
This is a really great "base" recipe. As long as you got the roux and the potato part down, you can pretty much add or change anything you want! I tend to puree some of the soup and add it back in to make it a little thicker. This is the best potato soup recipe that I have found, hands down!
Fantastic! Everything about this recipe is right on. I "baked" my potatoes in the microwave and peeled and chopped them while still warm and I used butter instead of margarine, avoiding transfats. We like it just the way it is, thick and creamy! If your preference is for a thinner soup, add more milk. It is AWESOME! We will be having it regularly.
I've made this a dozen times already, don't know why I haven't rated it before. Love, love, LOVE this soup! I always make a double batch, the leftovers are so good. Just thin it out with some milk or chicken broth. I do use a combo of fat-free 1/2 and 1/2 and 1% milk, totaling 6 cups. Then I add 2 cans of chicken broth, because I'm making a huge batch here! I also cook the green onions in the butter before I add the flour. It's so good and comforting! Thank you so much!
As written it would have been very bland but here's what I did differently. 1)I cut back on the roux like many others but found myself adding cornstarch and water to make up the difference. Next time I'll leave the roux as is. 2)I used almost 2 pounds of small red potatoes instead of the 4 large ones. I also boiled them because I was in a hurry. 3) I used half chicken stock and half milk. 7 cups just seemed like a lot of milk. 4) I used much more salt and pepper than called for. I also added cayenne pepper, basil, onions, and 4 garlic cloves for flavour. 5) I used a little velveeta and chedder mixed. 6) I left the potatoes cubed and used my hand blender to mash the potatoes after the soup was cooked. This way I got the consistency I wanted. 7) I added the sour cream last and only combined it. This way I got maximum flavour from the sour cream. 8) I skipped the bacon because I don't like it. Used white onion instead of green. 9) Lastly, I cooked the roux for a little bit. Those who find their soup is a little "floury" it's because the flour didn't get a chance to cook. Give the roux a couple of minutes on the stove over a low heat to cook the flour taste out. It'll make a difference. Hope that helps! Great soup!!!
This soup was very good, similar to the baked potato soup that they serve at Outback Steakhouse. I needed to add a little more seasoning to it than suggested, but that's just a matter of taste. I have a ton of leftovers, but will make this again.
I love this soup. It's very good on a cold day. If you want it thick, I just add more cheese.
This is the best soup. Very flavorful and definitely not for someone on a diet. Have made this several times and it's one of my Husband's favorite soups.
Really the best potato soup I've had- homemade, restaurant, you name it. My 7-year-old daughter even said it was better than my mother-in-law's! The soup can be thick, especially when warming up leftovers, but as other reviewers said it's easy to correct if you prefer it slightly thinner. This is a very easy and FORGIVING recipe. I messed up the roux and got it too thick before putting in the milk (like Play-Doh!) But with a little whisking, gentle heat, and patience, it smoothed out perfectly. I prefer a real thick potato soup. So my small twist on the recipe is once I put the potatoes in I grabbed a masher and went after it until the potatoes were broken up smaller. This really thickened it up. NOTE that the soup *will* thicken as it cooks and especially after you remove it from the heat. So don't worry if it seems thin.
This was a very simple and delicious soup. The only change I made was substituting 4 cups of the milk with chicken broth since we didn't have enough milk.