Cauliflower-Cheese Soup

Rating: 4.49 stars
416 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 273
  • 4 star values: 94
  • 3 star values: 36
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 7

A soothing cheesy soup. Serve with a roll and a salad.

By Jane Snider

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, combine water, cauliflower, potatoes, celery, carrots, and onion. Boil for 5 to 10 minutes, or until tender. Set aside.

  • Melt butter in separate saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour, and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and gradually stir in milk. Return to heat, and cook until thickened. Stir in vegetables with cooking liquid, and season with salt and pepper. Stir in cheese until melted, and remove from heat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 74.9mg; sodium 367.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (433)

Most helpful positive review

VYAPTI
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2005
This can be a tasty low-fat soup. I omitted the butter and added chicken stock instead of water and used skim milk. Also, increased the onion and added 2 cloves of garlic. I, then blended the whole thing. Don't forget salt, though because it needs it. The carots and cheese give it a pleasing golden hue. The result was a 200 calorie, 6g fat soup with very good flavor. Read More
Helpful
(271)

Most helpful critical review

KIJIRE
Rating: 3 stars
12/11/2003
Nice and creamy but not enough flavor next time I will be adding chicken broth garlic and herbs. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
SLJ6
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2004
I gave this 5 stars because I used this recipe in addition to another to get a fabulous result. I used 4 c. chicken broth and 1 c. fat free 1/2 and 1/2 as my liquids. I used 3 ribs of celery with their leaves, one whole carrot small diced, 1/2 large onion diced, a whole large head of cauliflower cut into florets and left out the potatoes completely. I used salt, pepper and thyme leaves as my seasonings and after cooked until everything was very tender, I processed in batches in my food processor(leaving some chunks for texture). I then returned to my soup pot and slowly stirred in about 1 1/2 c. of cheddar. Delicious!!! Read More
Helpful
(258)
ANNELIZABETH
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2003
This recipe was great! I did, however make some additions to it which made it even better. I added chicken broth instead of the water. I also had some leftover brocolli, spinach, and half of a tomato which I also added. In addition to that, I minced my veggies in the food processor instead of chopping them, which cut down on the cooking time of my soup. All in all it turned out just wonderful. Thank you for such an easily adjustable and yummy recipe. Read More
Helpful
(143)
Lindibakes
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2003
A truly wonderful soup. Recipe makes just enough so it doesn't take long to make. I added 1 chicken boullion to it for extra flavor. The best soup I've ever made. Thanks Jane. Read More
Helpful
(46)
DoeZ
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2007
I gave this recipe 5 stars. My family loves cauliflower and cheese...so I tried to please everyone. It was absolutley the best. My son had some friends over and it was dinner time and they helped themselves to 2 bowls each...My husband...who eats whatever I make no matter how horrible it was...just kept saying how delicious it was. I did tweak it a little...I didn't use any water I used 2 cans of chicken broth...no milk and no flour...I also didn't put the carrots in...I didn't want to over do the veggies. But I cooked this in my crock pot all day and the aroma was so tempting all day. Thankfully they all left me some too. I will definetly make this again. Read More
Helpful
(37)
DREGINEK
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2003
This soup is very similar to one my mom makes and has passed on to me. In fact its my daughter's favorite soup and she requests it regularly. I make a few changes: 1) I omit the potatoes 2) instead of putting the onions in the water to boil I slice up a lb of smoked sausage (ie: Polska Kielbasa) and fry the slices with the onions. 3) Add the onions and drained sausage when the cauliflower and other veggies are tender 4)After adding the roux use velveeta (and a little more of it) and stir until melted. Very good and creamy soup! This works as a great way to warm you winter nights!! Read More
Helpful
(34)
LEAGUEGIRL
Rating: 4 stars
12/11/2003
Fantastic soup for cold weather. Used vege boullion for more flavor left out celery and added way more cheese. We use frozen cauli and it comes out fine. Overall a great soup and it whips up in a flash! Read More
Helpful
(26)
AZPAMELUV
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2003
I'm not crazy about cauliflower, but this soup is fantastic! You'd never even know it's cauliflower soup. Every person who's tried it, loves it! Read More
Helpful
(19)
