Cauliflower-Cheese Soup

Rating: 5 stars This can be a tasty low-fat soup. I omitted the butter and added chicken stock instead of water and used skim milk. Also, increased the onion and added 2 cloves of garlic. I, then blended the whole thing. Don't forget salt, though because it needs it. The carots and cheese give it a pleasing golden hue. The result was a 200 calorie, 6g fat soup with very good flavor. Helpful (271)

Rating: 5 stars I gave this 5 stars because I used this recipe in addition to another to get a fabulous result. I used 4 c. chicken broth and 1 c. fat free 1/2 and 1/2 as my liquids. I used 3 ribs of celery with their leaves, one whole carrot small diced, 1/2 large onion diced, a whole large head of cauliflower cut into florets and left out the potatoes completely. I used salt, pepper and thyme leaves as my seasonings and after cooked until everything was very tender, I processed in batches in my food processor(leaving some chunks for texture). I then returned to my soup pot and slowly stirred in about 1 1/2 c. of cheddar. Delicious!!! Helpful (258)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was great! I did, however make some additions to it which made it even better. I added chicken broth instead of the water. I also had some leftover brocolli, spinach, and half of a tomato which I also added. In addition to that, I minced my veggies in the food processor instead of chopping them, which cut down on the cooking time of my soup. All in all it turned out just wonderful. Thank you for such an easily adjustable and yummy recipe. Helpful (143)

Rating: 5 stars A truly wonderful soup. Recipe makes just enough so it doesn't take long to make. I added 1 chicken boullion to it for extra flavor. The best soup I've ever made. Thanks Jane. Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars I gave this recipe 5 stars. My family loves cauliflower and cheese...so I tried to please everyone. It was absolutley the best. My son had some friends over and it was dinner time and they helped themselves to 2 bowls each...My husband...who eats whatever I make no matter how horrible it was...just kept saying how delicious it was. I did tweak it a little...I didn't use any water I used 2 cans of chicken broth...no milk and no flour...I also didn't put the carrots in...I didn't want to over do the veggies. But I cooked this in my crock pot all day and the aroma was so tempting all day. Thankfully they all left me some too. I will definetly make this again. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars This soup is very similar to one my mom makes and has passed on to me. In fact its my daughter's favorite soup and she requests it regularly. I make a few changes: 1) I omit the potatoes 2) instead of putting the onions in the water to boil I slice up a lb of smoked sausage (ie: Polska Kielbasa) and fry the slices with the onions. 3) Add the onions and drained sausage when the cauliflower and other veggies are tender 4)After adding the roux use velveeta (and a little more of it) and stir until melted. Very good and creamy soup! This works as a great way to warm you winter nights!! Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars Fantastic soup for cold weather. Used vege boullion for more flavor left out celery and added way more cheese. We use frozen cauli and it comes out fine. Overall a great soup and it whips up in a flash! Helpful (26)

Rating: 3 stars Nice and creamy but not enough flavor next time I will be adding chicken broth garlic and herbs. Helpful (19)