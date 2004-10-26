Spanish Rice Soup

Rating: 4.07 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This recipe is a little spicy, but not too hot. It's just enough to warm you up on a cold day.

By Robyn

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown turkey, onion, and garlic. Add rice, stewed tomatoes, tomato sauce, and water; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Serve hot.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 89.6mg; sodium 1808.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (16)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MJHENRIE
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2004
excellent. Used hamburger and chili-style tomatoes. Secret ingredient? Add a packet of Ranch dressing powder. Amazing and so quick! Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

Karen T.
Rating: 1 stars
01/07/2004
WITH THE SIMPLE INGREDIENTS AND HAVING EVERYTHING ON HAND THIS RECIPE TURNED OUT NOT AS GOOD AS I HAD HOPED............WILL NOT MAKE AGAIN. MY FAMILY DIDN'T CARE FOR IT AT ALL. Read More
Helpful
(26)
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Karen T.
Rating: 1 stars
01/07/2004
WITH THE SIMPLE INGREDIENTS AND HAVING EVERYTHING ON HAND THIS RECIPE TURNED OUT NOT AS GOOD AS I HAD HOPED............WILL NOT MAKE AGAIN. MY FAMILY DIDN'T CARE FOR IT AT ALL. Read More
Helpful
(26)
MJHENRIE
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2004
excellent. Used hamburger and chili-style tomatoes. Secret ingredient? Add a packet of Ranch dressing powder. Amazing and so quick! Read More
Helpful
(8)
SimplyCris
Rating: 4 stars
08/02/2005
This is an interesting tasting soup that is VERY quick and easy to make. I followed the recommendation of another reviewer and substituted worshteshire for hot sauce. The worshteshire 'enhances' the flavor and gives the soup more depth. Also I used 1/2 hamburger and 1/2 ground pork as too much beef sometimes upset my stomach. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
FRENCESCA
Rating: 4 stars
11/03/2004
I was surprised at how great this soup turned out. Instead of using tomato sauce I used Picante sauce and added an extra clove of garlic. It was spicy and my family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(4)
ANGELASEELY
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2005
Good soup. Very easy to make. Was a tiny bit bland for my taste so I added extra garlic some cumin some cilantro and a little salt. I also added a cup of frozen corn for color. Served with corn bread muffins. Also nice garnished with a sprinkle of cheese dallop of sour cream and a cillantro leaf. Read More
Helpful
(2)
cousinneckie
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2009
Made this on a chilly fall day with leftover turkey drumstick from Allrecipes spiced it with lime chili powder cilantra and mixed pepper spice. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
NMLady
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2011
This recipe looked so easy and so I decided to give it a try. I don't think I had the right Spanish-style rice mix (maybe I'll try rice-a-roni) next time. I used Uncle Ben's Spanish Style ready rice and it wasn't seasoned that much. Then instead of using the Mexican-style stewed tomatoes I used fire roasted diced tomatoes that I had on hand. I decided to taste it and it was a bit bland. I decided to add 1 tea. black pepper and 1/2 tea. cumin and 1/2 cup Pace Medium Picante Sauce. This is a great start for a soup but next time I think I am going to add some more ingredients like maybe some green chili or jalapeno's. I may even try what some of the other reviewers added. Thanks for the easy making starter soup! Read More
Helpful
(1)
red
Rating: 4 stars
09/06/2006
I made this for an office carry in everyone loved it Even the family loved it the only thing I did was lessen the onion amount great as dip for chips too Read More
Helpful
(1)
Anne
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2012
This was delicious and a great way to use leftover brown rice a quart of tomato juice and a pound of ground turkey that I had on hand. The quart of tomato juice was substituted for all the tomatoes tomato sauce and water. I added a rib of celery finely chopped and probably a tablespoon of cumin. Cumin makes this dish delicious -- it reminded us both of the flavor of a Taco Bell burrito. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022