Spanish Rice Soup

WITH THE SIMPLE INGREDIENTS AND HAVING EVERYTHING ON HAND THIS RECIPE TURNED OUT NOT AS GOOD AS I HAD HOPED............WILL NOT MAKE AGAIN. MY FAMILY DIDN'T CARE FOR IT AT ALL.
excellent. Used hamburger and chili-style tomatoes. Secret ingredient? Add a packet of Ranch dressing powder. Amazing and so quick!
This is an interesting tasting soup that is VERY quick and easy to make. I followed the recommendation of another reviewer and substituted worshteshire for hot sauce. The worshteshire 'enhances' the flavor and gives the soup more depth. Also I used 1/2 hamburger and 1/2 ground pork as too much beef sometimes upset my stomach.
I was surprised at how great this soup turned out. Instead of using tomato sauce I used Picante sauce and added an extra clove of garlic. It was spicy and my family loved it!
Good soup. Very easy to make. Was a tiny bit bland for my taste so I added extra garlic some cumin some cilantro and a little salt. I also added a cup of frozen corn for color. Served with corn bread muffins. Also nice garnished with a sprinkle of cheese dallop of sour cream and a cillantro leaf.
Made this on a chilly fall day with leftover turkey drumstick from Allrecipes spiced it with lime chili powder cilantra and mixed pepper spice.
This recipe looked so easy and so I decided to give it a try. I don't think I had the right Spanish-style rice mix (maybe I'll try rice-a-roni) next time. I used Uncle Ben's Spanish Style ready rice and it wasn't seasoned that much. Then instead of using the Mexican-style stewed tomatoes I used fire roasted diced tomatoes that I had on hand. I decided to taste it and it was a bit bland. I decided to add 1 tea. black pepper and 1/2 tea. cumin and 1/2 cup Pace Medium Picante Sauce. This is a great start for a soup but next time I think I am going to add some more ingredients like maybe some green chili or jalapeno's. I may even try what some of the other reviewers added. Thanks for the easy making starter soup!
I made this for an office carry in everyone loved it Even the family loved it the only thing I did was lessen the onion amount great as dip for chips too
This was delicious and a great way to use leftover brown rice a quart of tomato juice and a pound of ground turkey that I had on hand. The quart of tomato juice was substituted for all the tomatoes tomato sauce and water. I added a rib of celery finely chopped and probably a tablespoon of cumin. Cumin makes this dish delicious -- it reminded us both of the flavor of a Taco Bell burrito.