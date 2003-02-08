Crabmeat and Corn Soup

While I stayed with the basic ingredients, after reading some of the reviews, I did make the following changes: 1 1/2 cups fat free milk 2.5 cups fat free Land O Lakes Half n Half (just trust me - go with the Land O Lakes brand on this.) 12 oz. Frozen Sweet Whole Kernel Corn 2 - 11 oz cans of Crab Meat that equal 8 oz. each when drained 3/4 teaspoon ground white pepper 1 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning in lieu of Seasoning Salt Everything else was prepared as stated except for the parsley. I didn't use the garnish since it was just a middle of the week quick meal for us at home - but I did drop a hand full of Oyster Crackers right in the middle of each bowl. This was an AMAZING meal. the extra corn helped to add a more hearty texture, the little extra half n half helped to thicken the base that the fat free milk would normally be lacking and the Old Bay Seasoning ... it just helps to bring out the crab in this ultra smooth, creamy base. Give it a try - we will certainly be having this again. Oh - someone had mentioned maybe putting potatoes in the base to make it more hearty. Has anyone experimented with that? The only reason I didn't was that potatoes tend to absorb salt and I didn't want them to pull the salt from the rest of the dish. Just my opinion, but I am interested in knowing what others have tried.