Crabmeat and Corn Soup
A very tasty chowder-type recipe. Delicious any time.
I found this recipe less than one half hour ago and dinner is on the table. Added a splash of hot sauce and sherry. I cannot believe how quick and easy this was to prepare with canned crab meat and white corn. Everyone is very, very impressed. Make this and enjoy.Read More
This recipe was okay but it had to be modified quiet a bit. It was fairly bland, I added cayenne, thyme, chicken broth, kosher salt, white pepper, and a little tabasco. I also added potatoes to mine.Read More
A really tasty and simple chowder. Had some doubts about adding the soy sauce. Sampled it in a small bowl first. Oh my gosh! The soy sauce made all the difference in the great taste. Will make this for many years to come.
I had some heavy cream, salt pork and cobbed corn to use up, and found this recipe. Even my picky 5 year old ate some. I also made some changes: I sauteed onions and garlic after cooking the salt pork. I also used 1 c heavy cream, 2 c 1% milk and 2 c seafood stock, and about 3 potatoes (what kept my 5 year old from having more). I used leftover corn from the cob, and canned crab meat. Finally, I didn't add the soy sause right away, but I agree with another poster: try it - it makes the dish! You bet I'll be making this again.
I made this recipe almost exactly as written, using fresh Chesapeake crabs that we had left over from last night. I did substituted the half and half for heavy whipping cream and we used Old Bay to season. All I can say is OMG. I've never tried any recipes using crab meat other than just boiling crabs, but this will become a regular on our menu while the fresh crabs are available. Even my 8 year old loved it.
This soup is really good. I used leftover Dungeness crabmeat that we cracked yesterday. I had no whole milk or half-and-half, so I used one can of evaporated milk and used 1% milk for the rest. It was plenty thick- I think it would have been too thick and rich with the higer-fat ingredients. I only had 1/2 cup green onions, so I used a sprinkle of garlic powder. I also added a heaping 1/2 tsp. of Old Bay. I only used a few drops of soy sauce because I thought that was kind of wierd. The soup was good and a little bit spicy- I loved it!!
This was an excellent recipe. I used 4 cobs of fresh corn instead of canned, but used canned creab instead of fresh. Delicious, but I thought a bit sweet. I added creole seasoning (1/2 tsp) and a dash of hot pepper sauce, next time I think I will add some cubed potatoes to cut the sweetness a bit and make it a little hardier/
This was delicious! I used left over king crab and lobster with fresh corn and 1.5 potatoes. I sautéed the onion with garlic and butter before adding and cooked the potatoes beforehand as well. I also added some hot sauce. It is so thick and creamy and the soy sauce Rocks this dish! Yummy!
At the risk of sounding like everyone else....This was AMAZING! I followed your recipe exactly as was also leary about adding the soy sauce, but that was a perfect ingredient, it really made the crab meat more pronounced somehow. I added some tiny diced boiled potatoes to the soup for a little more hardiness and used fresh crab meat. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe, I will definitely be making it again.
Used 3 small cans crabmeat and added a chopped garlic glove. Outstanding.
Was very good added bacon and potatoes.
Wow! This was delicious! I used one can of evaporated milk and the rest non fat milk and it was plenty thick. Also I used 2 cans of corn. Very yummy for the whole family!
While I stayed with the basic ingredients, after reading some of the reviews, I did make the following changes: 1 1/2 cups fat free milk 2.5 cups fat free Land O Lakes Half n Half (just trust me - go with the Land O Lakes brand on this.) 12 oz. Frozen Sweet Whole Kernel Corn 2 - 11 oz cans of Crab Meat that equal 8 oz. each when drained 3/4 teaspoon ground white pepper 1 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning in lieu of Seasoning Salt Everything else was prepared as stated except for the parsley. I didn't use the garnish since it was just a middle of the week quick meal for us at home - but I did drop a hand full of Oyster Crackers right in the middle of each bowl. This was an AMAZING meal. the extra corn helped to add a more hearty texture, the little extra half n half helped to thicken the base that the fat free milk would normally be lacking and the Old Bay Seasoning ... it just helps to bring out the crab in this ultra smooth, creamy base. Give it a try - we will certainly be having this again. Oh - someone had mentioned maybe putting potatoes in the base to make it more hearty. Has anyone experimented with that? The only reason I didn't was that potatoes tend to absorb salt and I didn't want them to pull the salt from the rest of the dish. Just my opinion, but I am interested in knowing what others have tried.
This soup had a great flavor! I ended up doubling everything but the crab and corn. I really didn't think it needed a full pound of crab for the original recipe and everyone who tried it, thought it was awesome. I also added some Old Bay seasoning. Delish! Will make this one again.
This was good, but I had to add a lot to make it super yummy. I added some brandy, LOTS of Old Bay, the juice of one lime and lime zest.
Great recipe! I'm lactose intolerant so instead of using cream and milk, I subbed in chicken broth and a large potato to get that "creamy" sort of texture. The soup was delicious and rich even without real cream, so its a winner for me. I can only imagine what it would taste like with real cream!
Delicious and easy to make! Used canned crabmeat and didn't even have fresh parsley or green onions. A quick and hearty meal.
This recipe is awesome. It's best when the crabmeat is as fresh as possible. (I broke open crabs myself). I also put 1/2 tsp. of liquid crab boil to add alittle more spice since I'm a southern gal.
This is a great recipe. I didn't use the soy sauce, but I followed the rest of the recipe, and it turned out better than I expected. It's easy to make too.
This is super easy and delicious. I used 1% milk and it was perfect. I didnt taste the soy sauce, not sure what its supposed to do. I added some cayanne pepper for a little kick. Great soup.
Really easy and so delicious. Added a shot of hot sauce at the end as recommended by others and it was taken to whole new level. Yum!
Very yummy! I added half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper and it gave it the perfect kick. It took me about an hour or so on simmer for it to finally thicken up. But it was worth the wait! We ate it in a bread bowl. :D
I've made this more than a few times. It's quick and painless and the result is very good... I've made changes each time I've made it, once with shrimp which was very good, once with imitation crab, once with canned. I do always add a can of diced new potatoes, a few dashes of Tobasco, and sub the seasoning salt for a doubled amount of Old Bay. When it is almost ready to serve, I add about 1/4 cup of sherry and a couple of pats of butter for a little extra richness... Amazing!
This soup was FANTASTIC!!! I used frozen white baby corn and canned crabmeat. We were out of white pepper so I used fresh-ground black, and approximately 2-3 teaspoons of old bay instead of seasoning salt. I also used 1/2 tablespoon of worcestershire sauce and 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce, insead of 1 tablespoon soy sauce. I will DEFINITELY be making this again!
I scraped the kernels from fresh white corn and sauteed them with olive oil cooking spray and Old Bay seasoning and set them aside. After I made the roux according to the recipe, I added a teaspoon of crushed dried basil and then a can of very good crabmeat and heated it through. I sliced some bakery sourdough and drizzled olive oil and coarse salt over the slices, baking them at 500 just till they were crispy around the edges. I served them with the soup and the dinner was fabulous. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
Very, very tasty soup. Used immitation crab meat and it worked fine. Only thing I noted was that there wasn't enough liquid - therefore I doubled the amount of whole milk.
Great started recipe--with additions and more spices excellent! Made this in about 30 minutes! Much better the next day! With additional heat and the addition of two cans of cream corn, a can of cream of potato soup, diced green pepper and onion along with a bit of hot sauce, and more spices this taste much like the Kickin' Crab Chowder at Silver Diner!
I thought this was really great! I used Fat free milk instead and it came out really good. My husband really liked it. I will be sure to use this one again, and maybe add some potatoes.
This was good. The green onions made it very spicy, so next time I will saute them first because we aren't into spicy foods. I used 3 cans of crab meat.
WHOA!!! This is really good! Made just like listed, although added a tablespoon of old bay. But I am from Maryland- and anything crab with out old bay is a sin. This is going to be a new staple recipe- super easy! amazingly good!
ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS!!!! I used king crab legs and lobster claw meat only....and it was better than restaurant quality! Also, I used fresh corn on the cob which added to the creaminess. We fought over the left overs the next day :)
Both my husband and I rate this a 5 star. It was easy to make (I used the alternative canned crabmeat & imitation listed), filling and full of flavor.
This was really very good and yielded comments alluding to it being a restaurant quality soup. I followed the recipe with the exception of using 1% milk and 2% evaporated milk for the milk and cream. It no doubt would have been even richer with full fat milk and cream, but was still plenty rich as it was. I also took the submitters suggestion and used canned crabmeat as fresh was not available for me this time around. Will be making this one again.
Was a nice creamy soup. I used 1.5 cups skim milk and 1/2 cup whipping cream. It could have used a little more seasoning. I felt some flavor was missing.
This recipe was awesome. The only thing I would say is that I used old bay seasoning instead of season salt and I used alot of it. I didn't measure it but I think I probably ended up using 3-4 teaspoons. Otherwise the soup would of been pretty tasteless. The old bay gave it some needed seasoning. I also increased the soy cause by a couple tablespoons. All in all though it was a great soup that we really enjoyed.
Wonderful! A local deli makes a spicy crab and corn chowder that is just devine, but it has 31 grams of fat. I've been looking for a recipe to satisfy my love of that chowder that's easier on the waistline and this is it! Changes I made: 2Tbs butter + 2 Tbs margarine (ran out of butter) Skim milk instead of whole Fat free half-and-half 1/2 cup chopped green onions (got tired of chopping) 1 cup Mexicorn + 1 cup frozen corn (wanted a touch of red & green peppers) Added 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper (for a little kick) Added 1/2 tsp parsley flakes I sauteed my corn and green onions before starting anything else and set aside to add later. I used a 16oz. tub of claw crab meat. This was sooooo good! Even my 10 year old who is certain she does NOT like crab not only ate it quickly, but used her bread to scoop up the last little bit in the bowl. I didn't tell her it was crab meat and she thought it was excellent. I think the next time, I will add 1/2 to 1tsp Old Bay. I was out and didn't realize it. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing!
This was so good. My 6 year old said "it was the best soup he's ever had in his life". I used 1% milk instead of whole milk and heavy whipping cream instead of half-n-half, also added green peppers, mushrooms, carrots, celery, spinach.
My husband and I both loved this! I added a little cajun seasoning to spice it up a bit and it really turned out great!
This is the first recipe I've tried from here and we all loved it! It was so easy to make and perfect for the extra imitation crab we had (that I never know what to do with). It turned out thick and hearty and would be the perfect base for any other seafood! Thanks for the great recipe!
this is more of a chowder than a soup. I added a little old bay since I didn't have season salt and dry parsley since I didn't have fresh. really yummy. I'll thin it out next time
Wow everyone enjoyed
Great chowder-like soup! I always add extra scallions.
Quick, easy and very good. I did not have fresh parsley, so used a little dried.
I made this recipe tonight for dinner, and it is a keeper! I followed the directions as stated, however I added a few dashes of hot sauce and a tablespoon or so of Old Bay instead of the seasoning salt. Such a good "stick to your ribs" soup on a cold winter evening!
I loved it, cept i should have put less pepper in.
Delicious, but I'm from Maryland so no crab recipe is complete without Old Bay seasoning. Used about 3/4 teaspoon. Also substituted Worcestershire sauce for soy. Used fresh corn off the cob and crab meat left over from crabs we picked last night. With these changes, this is a five star recipe.
I gave this four stars because it was a bit bland when I tried to follow the recipe exactly. Also, the corn and green onions were really slow to cook when I tried to cook them in the milk/half&half mixture. If I cook this again, I will cook the corn & onions for a few minutes in the butter/flour mix then add the milk and half&half to bring out their flavor and soften them up. I added a celery stick (chopped) and some garlic powder, as well as a LOT more salt & pepper than called for to spice it up a little. Like I said, it was bland. That said, once I did all of that it turned out pretty delicious. I made this for my parents and my step-dad raved about it. I also kept big chunks of fresh crab in there, which was very good!
This was amazing! Everyone liked it at my house. I did not have half-and-half so I used some evaporated milk and the rest was whole milk. I also added an additional 1/4 tsp of both salt and pepper and about 2 oz of sharp cheddar. I had a very hard time getting away from the table and found myself very disappointed that we did not have more leftovers. I will make this again.
Good flavor. Heartier than expected. I served in bread bowls and cubed and toasted the bread that I hollowed out of the bowls in olive oil and sprinkled with rosemary and thyme. I spooned the chowder into the bowls, topped with a little shaving of swiss cheese, and a few of the homemade croutons.
This was so so good. My husband loved it. I'll def be making it again. The only thing I did differently was that I added Old Bay and some garlic.
Great tasting.
During my taste test, I thought it was a little bland, so deaked it a little. I put rinsed diced canned potatoes, along with a dash of smoked paprika and Old Bay seasoning in the pot. It was wonderful and everyone in my home loved it!
What a fantastic recipe! I halved everything except the corn and crab since I'm only cooking for one. What a mistake...I only had enough leftovers for lunch the next day! I tasted the soup after adding the soy sauce but before the rest of the seasonings and it was fantastic. Then I added a little Old Bay crab cake mix (I live overseas and it was the only Old Bay product I could find) in place of salt and pepper. It was like the 4th of July in my mouth! I'm debating making it again tonight.
Excellent Soup for the ease. I used sherry instead of the soy sauce. Added a little cayanne pepper and a little old bay. My guests and I were very pleased.
A real hit! Quick and easy and tastes great. Only change: my husband is a Maryland guy and loves crabs with Old Bay seasoning. I added Old Bay to this recipe and it was the perfect flavor.
Easy and excellent! Used 2% milk and 16oz of crab claw meat. Delicious!
Absolutely Delicious! What a great soup to have on a cold and wintery day! The only thing I tend not to do is, I don't add the salt or pepper, cause I feel when baking and or cooking anything, I let whomever is eating it with me have that decision on rather or not if they want salt and pepper or not, it's their choice. Other than that, the recipe is perfect!
This was delightful! Next time, I might try some potatoes to thicken it just a touch, but otherwise, it was fantastic. The only substantive change I made was adding a few splashes of Thai fish sauce. I did use regular onions instead of green, but it still worked!
This soup was nothing like I was expecting. It was too thick to be considered a soup and there wasn't enough liquid in comparison to the amount of crabmeat.
This was a great recipe. Didn't have enough crab, so added shrimp to it as well. Used fresh corn, and even my picky eater ate it up, and asked for seconds. A keeper for us!
I think this was pretty good. my 1 1/2 yr old son ate 3 bowls of it. My husband was not a fan though. It was good but im not sure I'll make it again.
Big hit with the family. I also added some boiled diced potatoes for substance and Old Bay Seasoning. It's so easy and very tasty.
This recipe was delicious. Since I didn't have have half and half, I used water in its place along with two chicken bouillon cubes. Amazingly good!
I wish I had read the reviews first. I would have sauteed the onions as they were too overpowering for the delicate crab meat. I was also worried about adding soy, ut it worked well!
My 15 year old daughter wouldn't eat it at all and she loves seafood of almost any type and preparation method. I was not impressed and will not make this again.
My husband loved this! Very hearty, lots of crab meat.
Really simple and good tasting chowder. I used imitation crab and it was still very good. Great on a cold windy day.
great stick to your ribs meal.
Yum! Easy and tasty. I used milk only, and found the soup to be very rich. I left out the green onions, but added some carrot, celery, and onion instead. The soy sauce adds some nice color to the soup. Double the seasoning salt!
I deleted the soy sauce and added old bay seasoning. Is' great.
Made this chowder per recipe using fresh corn off the cob, this recipe is delicious! Wouldn't change a thing!!
This soup was devoured by my men!
yummy!!!! great with imitation crabmeat too.
My family loved this! I added two cubed russet potatoes, which took a long time to cook. Next time I'll pre-cook them. My 11-year-old can't quit talking about this!
I rate this on the interesting scale. I used imitation crabmeat and smoked oysters.
I give it 4 stars because I changed it up a bit. The soy sauce seemed odd, but I gave it a chance, and it worked beautifully. I made an andouille and corn/veggie stock, reduced down to 1 cup, which I used as part of the liquid. The change was 1 cup of stock, 2 cups of heavy cream, and 1 cup of whole milk. I also changed it to include 1 can of lump crab (around 6 oz) and 1 pound of raw jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, poached to par-cook level in the stock, and then halved sideways, finishing the cooking in the chowder right before adding the crab. If you poach the shrimp until pink only, then it'll take 8-10 minutes to finish the cooking, at which time the crab meat is added and it's simmered as stated in the recipe. I used about 1/4 cup of dried parsley flakes in lieu of the fresh parsley, and I reduced the amount of green onion in the finished product to 1/4 cup. Otherwise, as stated! Great recipe.
yummmm! used a can of corn, and combination of imitation crab and a can of crab meat - was delicious!!
After seasoning with a bunch of Old Bay this was a keeper! Even my very picky mom liked it.
Used imitation crab because I had it leftover from a dip and it was okay. I also used skim milk instead of the whole milk and half and half, then added 3 baked potatoes cubed and it thickened up pretty well, but still "soupy". Will make again as this recipe is easy to variate the ingredients.
This is a easy and wonderful soup!! I chopped and boiled some potatos in chicken broth to add in with soup. I also used the frozen corn that has chopped up bell peppers and onions in it. This was great!
This recipe was excellent. I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and my family loved it. I am now making it for Christmas dinner.
This recipe was delicious. I did make a couple changes. I had some leftover bacon grease and used that rather than butter. I also added some creole seasoning and just a little bit of chicken stock. It's amazing!
Extremely easy recipe! I even reheated some with a little sherry added to it for extra flavor!
Delicious and very easy to make. I used fresh corn on the cob which I steamed. I also used a potatoe which I peeled and steamed along with the corn. And of course the crab meat was from the Maryland steamed crabs we had the night before.
This was pretty good...my wife liked it more than I did. I made it with canned meat, and it still had a decent crab flavor to it. I also used 2% milk instead of cream, and the consistency was still pretty good (I might use whole milk next time).
Enjoyed very much, did not change a thing, made it twice in one week...
This was a very easy recipe and cooks up fast. The only addition I made was some Tabasco and cracked black pepper to spice it up!
This is a very satisfying and delicious soup.
Now thats good soup! I made it for my wife and I for lunch... we loved it. very simple and very tasty...we added more white pepper,, be sure you really let the onions cook all the way or its a little "crunchy" (my fault)
Served this to guests and was a big hit.
This is delicious!! I used 1 package frozen corn, 1 can creamed corn, 2 cans crab and 2 packages Krab and some sherry (NOT the cooking sherry: too salty! Use real sherry!) Sooooo good!
this was a fantastic soup, full of flavour, easy to make and great for a warm up on a cold day
Added some chicken broth and a tsp of old bay. also used heavy cream but a great recipe
Followed the recipe exactly and my son gobbled it down!
This recipe cannot get any easier! Been making this for years & The only changes I make:: subbing Old Bay for season salt (to taste- we love Old Bay and use a generous amount) and adding broth to thin to desired consistency. I also use fat free half& half and skim milk (and have also used fat free evaporated milk in place of the skim milk). Delicious, quick & easy recipe!
wow this soup is DELISH! and so quick and easy to make, I was really surprised. I used to cans of canned crabmeat, and added some hot sauce. It was perfect :)
This recipe is outstanding! My friends that have tried it think it's great, too. The only thing I changed was I used 3/4 cup of onion instead of a cup and I thought it was plenty. I also added bacon because bacon is always good in crab chowder. But I have no doubts that this recipe would be terrific without it, as well!
