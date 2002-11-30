Drunken Winter Stew

An interesting combination I threw together one cold day after work. I enjoyed it so much I've made it a regular.

By Robin Oswald

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring potatoes, onions, and water to a boil, lower heat to simmer.

  • Add cabbage and mustard. Slowly add about 1/2 the beer (it will foam up a bit). Cover loosely. Let simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Add the beans, spices, and more/all of the beer to taste. Remove lid, let simmer another 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add water if necessary. Re-spice if needed before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 0.7g; sodium 354mg. Full Nutrition
