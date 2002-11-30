Drunken Winter Stew
An interesting combination I threw together one cold day after work. I enjoyed it so much I've made it a regular.
people who think this soup is dull and bland must not have senseable tastebuds this soup was the best i can't wait to make it again for my family i wish i could swim in this soup and eat it every day in the winter this soup was how the kids say it these days awesome!Read More
Don't waste your time! No one in my family would eat it! And that comes from a family of cabbage lovers!Read More
I would leave out the Beans and add carrots. But it is very good!
Based on the other reviews, I decided people either love this soup or they hate it, I like cabbage and had some on hand and I decided to give a go. We all loved it! It is hearty, filling, and frugal - a great simple meal when served with buttered bread or rolls. I think the garlic powder or garlic salt is essential, though. I needed to add more at the table and it really made a difference.
Adding carrots to the soup makes it even better
swapped out beer for semi-sweet white wine. Added caarots & celery instead of beans.
Just made this Stew and have to say it is delicious! I added a little bit extra garlic salt and also added a little bit of Cumin.
This recipe was totally awesome! Whoever didn't like it probably used some cheap beer like pabst. I used good ol'English Newcastle, and it came out marvelous and was fast to prepare.
This was very tasty. I was craving some soup with cabbage and this recipe hit the spot. I used great Northern beans instead of kidney beans, but I think it would be just as good with kidney beans. I used a bottle of Newcastle Brown beer, and I added the Dijon mustard, but it was still kind of bland so I added about 2 tablespoons of pretty strong horseradish mustard, and that gave it a little kick. I also added another teaspoon of garlic powder. This is a good winter soup recipe. Thanks!
I wish I had learned this recipe in college when everything with beer was exciting. I tried to add some flavor by adding parsley, real garlic, carrots, Oktoberfest beer and spicey mustard but the cabbage and potatoes were just so bland. It was okay though with all these additions - just not very flavorful. If I attempt to make it again I would probably use vegetable broth instead of plain water and maybe add some tomatoes or something.
I loved this stew. My husband suggested a few ingrediants and this recipe came up I Added Chicken broth.
I was pleasantly surprised with this stew. I used carrots, celery and butter peas instead of red beans. I added worsterchire sauce, basil, a dash of hot sauce and used vegetable broth. I made it on a Sunday, so, no beer. Note to self (always have beer in the fridge). The garlic powder and mustard were clever ingredients. Raised in Georgia, you know I served this stew with cornbread and it was excellent.
I'm sorry but I didn't find this tasty at all, it's VERY bland. There's just not enough seasoning in the soup. It also had a strong, bitter flavor from the beer. I thought it might be better reheated the next day, but unfortunately it wasn't. I'm not one to waste food, but I ended up tossing this.
Sorry but I did not like this one. I followed the directions and used a "good" beer. Both of us took two bites and threw it away.
My family loved this soup. The only change I made was adding dry mustard and some horseradish sauce instead of the Dijon. I will make this again.
Followed recipe to the "T" and it was bland, boring etc. Tried to doctor it up but it would need an emergency room staff.
I have made this many, many times for myself, friends, and family. All have loved the flavour combination, texture and how it all simmers together and thickens so well. Thanks!
I did not make any changes, although I added vinegar to my own personal serving which helped. It was rather bland. If I make it again, I would add vinegar as well as some more spices.
