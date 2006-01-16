Cheese and Broccoli Chicken Soup

I made this soup last night. My family couldn't stop raving about how good it tasted. I did do some changes after reading some of the reviews. I made the thickening mixture and added it to the pot at the end. I used creamer rather than the light cream. In addition to the cheddar cheese, I added 4-5 ounces of velveta cheese. Also, I added the garlic powder, chopped onions and cut back the butter to about half. Instead of using fresh broccoli, I only had frozen (thawed). Still turned out great.I added the broccoli for the last 5 minutes to prevent it from over cooking. Between bites, I asked my family if I should perhaps try adding potato chunks next time.......My husband told me not to mess with how I made it. He is quite a cook himself, so that was a compliment! The broth was a bit thin at first,and I had hoped there would be some left over to see if it would get thicker the next day.....but no such luck! I would highly recommend this one! One note.......I think it might be good served in a bread bowl!