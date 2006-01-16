Cheese and Broccoli Chicken Soup

Talk about comfort food!

Recipe by Becky

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 5-quart pot, melt butter over medium heat. Mix in flour, stirring constantly until a thick paste forms. Remove from pot, and set aside.

  • In same pot, combine water, bouillon cubes, chicken, broccoli, salt and pepper. Bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium low, and simmer for 45 minutes.

  • Stir in the flour mixture a little bit at a time until soup thickens. Simmer 5 minutes. Reduce heat, and stir in cream. Mix in cheese 1 cup at a time, and stir until melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 128.7mg; sodium 1059.1mg. Full Nutrition
