Cheese and Broccoli Chicken Soup
Talk about comfort food!
Good recipe with a couple of minor changes. First of all, please don't use bouillon and water. There are wonderful packaged chicken stocks and broths in the grocery store. Secondly, once you've made your roux, start slowly adding your stock. You won't get any lumps this way. Adding the other ingredients first makes no sense to me. Then add the rest of the ingredients. Definitely needed a lot more seasonings. Also added some fresh chopped parsley as a garnish. This was a great place to start Rebecca and a good way to use up some leftover chicken. Soup was hearty and very tasty. Thanks!Read More
The soup was good but next time I will add less liquid and one can of cream of broccoli soup. I used chicken broth instead of cubes and added water to equal the 11 cups od water. I think the cream of broccoli soup and about 3 less cups of water will do it. Thank you for the recipeRead More
I was in the mood for something chickeny, broccolliy, cheesy, and spicy as well - so I made a few changes. First, I sauteed a whole large yellow onion with three cloves of garlic - then added the roux ingredients and cooked it until bubbly and just starting to turn brown. I, then, added 8 cups of chicken broth (slowly at first), four cups of water and the rest of the called-for ingredients (except for the salt) - plus some baby carrots for sweetness, and some pre-cooked bacon for smokiness. Then, I added a half teaspoon of cayenne, a few pinches of nutmeg and about 15 shakes of mexican hot sauce. At the 45 minute mark, I removed about a litre of the soup (for use later) - then added the creme and cheddar, as well as about 1/2 cup parmesan. Wonderful!!!
Thanks for the recipe! I just made it for a Teachers' Luncheon at school, and everyone raved about it and asked for the recipe. The addition of the chicken was such a nice change, and all agreed that it was a meal all by itself. I did make a few changes, just to make it easier on myself. I picked up an already roasted chicken from the grocery store and just cut up the breast into bite-sized pieces, and I used 2 bags of frozen broccoli florets, instead of the fresh. Obviously, I didn't need to simmer the soup nearly as long. I also added some sauteed onion and garlic, a bit of cayenne pepper, and about 8 oz. of velveeta cheese. It turned out beautifully! Thanks again for the recipe. It's going in the "keeper" pile for certain!
My husband almost had tears in his eyes when he took his first bite. He absolutely loved this recipe. I didn't follow the recipe all the way either. Instead of adding the flour mixture last, I added all the rest of the ingredients into the flour mixture. I also didn't let the soup simmer for 45 minutes. But it was still amazing. I made the Italian Bread Bowls from this website and this meal was a complete success. If I could, I would give this recipe 10 stars.
This turned out very nice for me. I boiled the chicken first and shredded it first instead of cutting it in chunks, and also used 4 cans of chicken broth instead of the bullion. When it was time to add the thickening agent, I actually poured out some of the broth into the flour and butter and wisked that together separatly so there were no lumps. Then I added garlic salt and an extra cup of cheese. Excellent!!
MY HUSBAND AND I LOVED THIS SOUP! I USED VELVEETA CHEESE INSTEAD OF CHEDDAR(DID NOT HAVE ANY) AND IT TURNED OUT GREAT! THANKS REBECCA!
This soup was a SHOW STOPPER! Everyone loved it, and the flavor was well WORTH the little extra time it took to make. I've made it three times, and I add extra chicken, and I put steamed broccoli into the bowls before I serve up the soup. A good loaf of sour dough bread is ALL you need to complete this outstanding meal.
My family never eats soup and they hate broccoli. I took a chance and made it thinking that if they didn't like it, I would have lunch for a week. They absolutely loved this soup and even wanted more. Thank You!
This was so good! Everyone enjoyed it and the leftovers went fast. It was even better the second time around. The butter/flour paste comes out very thick. I thinned it with a little of the soup broth before adding to avoid clumping.
Use chicken broth instead of water and bouillon. Save 4 cups of the broth to make cheese sauce... melt the butter, mix in the flour, whisk in the 4 cups of broth and then whisk in the cheese till melted.
I added two equal halves of green and red peppers, extra brocolli, and used whole baked chicken and it was great. I put the cooked chicken in the pot with water for 15 minutes, removed to let cool for 1/2 hour. Added ingredients to remaining broth and simmered for an hour. Ummm Soupeee... Cool broth in fridge to skim fat.
This was a good base for me - I wanted to cut the calories so I cut the butter to a Tbls. - no cream - & no cheese. I sauteed' a couple onions and garlic - used garlic salt - carrots - and brown rice. I just wanted to make it healthy and less fattening. I'm sure its great just as the recipe states and my way is another whole recipe - oh well - at least I didn't mess up the rating!! I only made it for a healthy choice for me to take to work.
Sauteed sweet onion and several cloves of garlic before adding broth. I used Progresso chicken broth instead of boullion. I also added broccoli stalks that were pulverized in the food processor along with the florets. Used 1/2 mild and 1/2 sharp cheddar. Wow!
Good recipe. I did make a rue instead on the butter mixture in the beginning. The only reason I gave it 4 instead of 5 is because although it is good, it is not going to be one of my "go-to" recipes.
This was a delicious and easy recipe! I about half an onion in with the butter, then added flour to make the roux. Then I added the other ingredients. At the end, I added 4 cups of sharp cheddar and some Cavendar's seasoning. So tasty and PERFECT on a snowy night :)
This was a great family dinner. It was filling and everyone loved it. I used a roasted chicken and added another 2 chicken breasts. I also substituted chicken broth for the cubes. I will make this again in the future.
The whole family LOVED this!
Skip the butter, flour, start with water add 6 chopped potatoes, 1 chopped onion, 2 T minced garlic, and 3 chicken breast. Go ahead and throw them in when their frozen, you can take them out and cube when cooked. Buy 1 lb frozen broccoli florets. (they don't spoil) Cut a whole in the top of the bag of broccoli and fill with hot water let sit in a bowl, drain after they have thawed. Taste and see how close they are to fully cooked. Add after potatoes and chicken are cooked add broccoli and cook until tender (about 3 min.) Turn off heat. Cube a pound of velveeta and stir in. (sometimes I add 3/4 of a 2 pound loaf of cheese) Soup is ready when cheese is melted.
Great, big pot of soup! Followed a suggestion to leave the roux in the pot, then added the liquid about two cups at a time and stirred it well with each addition. I had no lumps. I cooked my roux with a medium-size yellow onion and two cloves of garlic. After the roux was thinned with the liquid, I added the rest of the ingredients, plus a container of fresh mushrooms. This added to the simmer time, but I wasn't in a hurry. I can't wait to have leftovers tomorrow! Next time I'll use closer to 8 cups of broth/stock.
This soup was DELICIOUS! I did make a few changes, as other reviewers recommended: I used 2 bags of frozen broccoli cuts for convenience, and used 8 ounces of Velveeta cheese in addition to about 1 cup of shredded mild cheddar cheese (We're BIG cheese fans). Also, I added 4 sauteed garlic cloves and 1 large sauteed yellow onion for added flavor. This is a LOT of soup for two people, but it's SO GOOD that we're both happy eating it all week! Especially delicious with warm sourdough rolls. This is my idea of a perfect soup recipe :)
By far my husband's favorite soup that I have ever made! I serve it with homemade cheesy beer bread and he goes crazy. A nice fall soup, even though I am reviewing it in the summer. Next time, I might try adding cauliflower and a few more spices, such as celery salt instead of regular. I did substitute white pepper for black when making this soup initially.
This recipe had great flavor but I would suggest putting the rue in at the beginning and not at the end because it will clump up.
this was SO good! I made it for a work soup day that we had and it was the first soup to dissapear!!
Made this for dinner tonight because husband wanted broccoli cheese soup and we also had a bunch of chicken to use up. Although we both liked the flavor, we thought it was missing that super cheesy kick that broccoli cheese soup usually has..I even used 4 cups of sharp cheddar. Maybe the chicken is what gave the soup a different flavor. All in all..decent recipe. Thanks for sharing!
We really loved this soup! I used low fat low sodium chicken broth, fat free half and half, and 2% velveeta. I also added the liquid to the roux and then the chicken and broccoli. I also added onion powder and garlic powder. I think I will add fresh nxt time. Awesome recipe!! Thank you!
I enjoyed this soup. Like many other reviewers, I used chicken broth instead of boullion and water and added it directly to the roux. I used canned chicken because I was feeling lazy :). The soup reheated really well and I think it actually tasted better then. I think next time I might try Velveeta instead of shredded cheese just to make it taste even more cheesy. Overall very good!
We both loved it! I halved the recipe and added 1 tsp curry powder. Very, very good!
Absolutely delicious and not too salty, considering how much cheese is in there. It makes a lot as well.
I LOVED this recipe. My roommates were raving about it too, but I did make a few alterations. I added bite size chicken to the melted butter, simmered it with chopped onions, minced garlic, and 1 tsp of cayenne pepper (love the kick) then i added chicken stock, only 6 cups though. I love my soup thicker, so i lessened it dramatically. Stirred in a cup of flour, then the rest of the ingredients and simmered it all together for a good 15 minutes. added 8 oz of velveeta, and 1 cup of milk. the cheese melted within 5 minutes, then it was ready to serve. with the tweaks, it was delicious. definitely a keeper!
Made this soup a few days ago and it turned out amazingly good! I did however add the broth to the flour mixture like Linda reviewed and it really helped keep it from forming lumps. I also used salted butter, might be a newb mistake on my part but it left it a tiny bit too salty for my taste and I will use unsalted next time. I stuck to the ingredients and directions this time, but will add muchrooms and some onion next time I make this. This is a delicious soup that was real easy to make and everyone slurped it up!
This was a great one! It was very eas
We really liked this recipe. One thing that I did differently was to blend the broccoli up in the blender along with some of the water to reduce the cooking time a little. This made it creamy and delicious.
We really love this soup! I've made it several times this winter. I always mince 1 or 2 cloves of garlic and add them to the butter before making the roux, then I add chicken broth to the roux slowly. I always make this with skim milk and a few tablespoons of either plain yogurt or sour cream. Yum, perfect every time. Thanks so much for this great recipe! :)
This is good soup. I would suggest waiting till the soup is put together before adding salt. My chicken must have been a little salty, so adding salt wasn't a good idea. I only had frozen broccoli and sharp cheddar cheese. the flavor was good and comforting during these really cold days of winter.
So good! I used real chicken stock that I made. I have made this a few times, great comfort food.
What a delicious soup! Thanks Rebecca! I for one LOVE cheese, so I added an extra cup of cheese. I also used chicken broth instead of 11 coups of water and chicken boullion (which someone else recommended). I think next time, I may use two cans of campbells broccoli cheddar soup or just the cheddar soup. Like I said, it's delicious, but I want MORE CHEESE! :)
The perfect broccoli cheese soup recipe!! It's great with or without chicken. The only change I did was to add extra cheese. It was wonderful and warmed up well several days later.
This froze really well and has been a staple for quick night meals. I used leftover rotisserie chicken that I had on hand. Excellent soup.
UM LOVE THIS!!!! I sorta cheated tho. I added a rotissirie chicken from a local grocery store. also some extra cheese and spices. delishhhhhh. thanks much.
Wow, this was amazing. I made it a little less work by using rotisserie turkey breast. This was very simple and very very good. It also reheated very nicely.
The best cheesy chicken soup ever!
I changed this receipe a bit to adapt to our needs but it was delicious. I eliminated the chicken, used 1/2 broccoli and 1/2 cauliflower, used 2 % milk velveeta cheese, used chicken broth instead of the water and chicken cubes, and used milk instead of cream. I would make again!
Very good soup! For some reason, the soup didn't thicken to my liking but can be modified with additional broccoli, chicken and perhaps even flour in the future. I used two bags frozen broccoli instead of fresh but didn't add it until the chicken was cooked through (apprx the last 10 min before adding the flour mix and cream)and also used processed cheese oppossed to shredded chedder, which made it rich and creamy. Would make again! Thanks Rebecca!
Very good. I would have given this 5 stars but I think the bouillon gives the soup a slightly bitter aftertaste. I will substitute with chicken broth the next time. My 10 yr. old, who hates soup, loved it so I will definitely make again.
My 6 year old & my husband both loved this hearty soup. The only change I made was I used chicken stock. It really was delicious - thank you!
Delicious. If you cut the chicken small enough it will completely dissolve into the rest or the soup and make a creamy dish you don't have to chew. Great for people who recently had oral surgery or braces...
I changed this recipe some, partly because I only had one head of broccoli, but mostly to make it WAY lower in fat! I used 1/4 c. butter, 3/4 c. flour, 8 c. water, left out the bouillon, used 2 lb. beef steak instead of chicken (all I had at the time), 1 head of broccoli, 4 tsp. salt, 1/8 tsp. black pepper, 1 c. non-fat milk, and 2 c. of 2% low-fat sharp Cheddar cheese. I cooked as directed, EXCEPT I mixed the flour with the milk and poured it slowly into the pot at the end. Then I added the butter. We LOVED it, and I could serve it without feeling guilty!
Very tasty and hearty soup. I made a substitution with the chicken bullion and added chicken stock instead. It was a great way to use up left over rottiserie chicken. Will make again!
Three of us LOVED it. One of us HATED it. The hater complained it was too creamy, too cheesy and would have been better with more veggies and only broth and meat otherwise. The lovers said that would ruin what they liked about it. To each her/his own, I guess.
I really liked this recipe. I also added potato to mine. I read others reviews & did the following: Sauteed a diced onion & two cloves of garlic in only 2 tblspons of butter (to keep it healthy), then added the chunks of chicken to brown with the onions & garlic while adding spices (black pepper, salt, white pepper, pinch of nutmeg, dried parsley flakes, Tony's, and one cube of chicken bouillon) once the chicken was a little browned, I added cans of chicken & veg. broth. Let that simmer for a bit until the chicken is tender. I mixed 1 cup of whole milk (cream is too fattening) with flour and added this mixture to the pot. When soup thickened a bit, I added a bag of frozen broccoli & cubes of boiled potato that were boiled while chicken was boiling. Then I added medium sharp cheddar cheese at the end, I only had about 1 cup of cheese but the soup was still amazing!
FANTASTIC! A small bit of advice though: Wait and make the butter & flour mixture last. Sure you'll dirty up a small pot, but after using a big pot for the soup, is a dirty small pot going to really make a difference? So yeah, I think it's far better and less hassle to just wait and make the butter-flour mixture last and then add into the soup. My husband isn't a soup person at all and he said he really loved this recipe. The chicken pieces were an excellent addition to this soup. The texture was perfect and the flavors were great. As others mentioned, I too, added garlic and sauteed onions into the mix; it was the perfect flavor booster. Paired with a couple slices of French bread and you have a great meal. This is definitely a great recipe for cold nights when you just need a warm pick-me-up. It's a keeper! Note: I set the servings for 5 and it made enough for 2-3 nights worth for our family of 3.
Oh...M'god...this was THE best soup recipe I have ever made. Everyone loved it. Pay no mind to that bad review below. To make sure the the roux dissolved completely, I just stirred it in small portions with a rubber spat til it all melted away. Oh, and I realized at the last minute that I didn't have any bullion so I had to omit it. I substituted some diced onion and garlic powder. ;)I served it with Grands biscuits, but next time think I'll get a package of the Rhodes dough balls and make them instead. A DIVINE recipe that I will definitely make again and recommend to all of my friends. THANKS REBECCA!
Delicious & easy!
This is now one of my favorite soups. My friends and family who love my cooking are always asking me for recipes or to cook for them, this is one recipe that everybody loves and ask for all the time I use half n half and frozen broccoli florets and it still taste great. Thank you
I wish I had used 2-3 cups LESS water because it didn't thicken as much as I would've liked. That's really the only negative thing I can say. I made my own chicken stock and shredded the resulting chicken for the soup. I then sauteed some garlic with the chicken and tossed in everything else. To cut back a little on fat, I only used 1/4 cup butter for the roux.
We absolutely LOVE this soup. I did make a couple of changes. I used chicken stock (in place of water & bouillon) from a hen I cooked the day before. I also used white and dark meat as suggested by another reviewer. We also prefer more of a chowder vs soup, so I made the roux as instructed then took some of the stock and added another cup of flour to make more. We will definitely be adding this to our winter menu. Super YUMMY!!! Thank you Rebecca!
I used chicken stock (dont care for boullion cubes). I used rotissaire chicken that was left over with 1 cup extra xharp cheddar and 2 cups velvetta. I dont really think these substitutions changed the integrity of the recipe, that is why I am reviewing. I also pureed the mixture with a handheld, then added the cheese and chicken in. Very good, evven my 6 yr old nephew liked it!
Great base recipe with a few changes! 1, definitely use chicken broth in lieu of water and cubes. 2, I sauteed the chicken with some thyme, garlic, a little butter and a medium diced onion before adding to the soup, 3, I shredded both the broccoli and the cooked chicken in the food processor (I like a smoother consistency), and 4, I replaced the cream with whole milk and thickened the soup with a flour / milk mixture instead of a roux before adding the cheese. You'd never know that I cut the fat in less than half. Yum!
I made this soup last night. My family couldn't stop raving about how good it tasted. I did do some changes after reading some of the reviews. I made the thickening mixture and added it to the pot at the end. I used creamer rather than the light cream. In addition to the cheddar cheese, I added 4-5 ounces of velveta cheese. Also, I added the garlic powder, chopped onions and cut back the butter to about half. Instead of using fresh broccoli, I only had frozen (thawed). Still turned out great.I added the broccoli for the last 5 minutes to prevent it from over cooking. Between bites, I asked my family if I should perhaps try adding potato chunks next time.......My husband told me not to mess with how I made it. He is quite a cook himself, so that was a compliment! The broth was a bit thin at first,and I had hoped there would be some left over to see if it would get thicker the next day.....but no such luck! I would highly recommend this one! One note.......I think it might be good served in a bread bowl!
Love it!!!
This recipe rules! If I could give this recipe 10 stars I would. I made it for some out of town guests who are soup lovers. I didn't follow the directions exactly...I used frozen broccoli (I have no patience to cut fresh broccoli), and I used four cups of cheddar cheese instead of three. The chicken was a nice change, but you don't need it. I also had a problem with the "flour paste" rising to the top. I used a slotted spoon and just scooped it all out while it was cooking. I didn't use the boullion cubes, I added a can of chicken broth instead. I would like to try this with velveeta cheese and see what happens!
Just finished it. Was very good, my 2yr daughter loved it. It is a very good base to experiment with. Think I will add a jalepeno and substitute a couple cans of beer for some of the water next time I make it. Wife said "it's a keeper"
This soup was ok. If I make it again, I am going to shred the chicken instead of chopping it. I added a little hot pepper cheese to spice it up a little.
I found this recipie when my neighbor was ill a while back and made it mostly according to the recipie. I added about a 2 teaspoons of chopped garlic and did not use bullion cubes. I put the chicken in raw, letting it cook as the soup simmered. Use three crowns of broccoli for more veggie flavor. Regarding the roux, when you are ready to add it, break it down a lot so it dissolves easily. Since I made this soup it has been an absolute favorite amongst all my friends and family.
A definite keeper!!! Thanks so much for sharing Rebecca.
This was excellent! Made with Sharp Cheddar also added Romano and Parmesan Chese and I baked cut up chunks of potatoes and added those too. Very good.
I *loved* this soup. I made it vegetarian by omitting the chicken and using vegetable boullion cubes, and it was still absolutely the best soup ever. I also just added the boiling water and broccoli to the roux at the beginning instead of letting the roux cool and adding it at the end, which is why that one guy got little cooked blobs in his soup.
Excellent! I did use chicken base instead of bouillon and it still turned out great. My almost two year old even liked it and had a second bowl. Next time I think I will add some carrots for more color. This recipe is a keeper!
OMGOODNESS!!!! This came out sooooo good! I sauted an onion and garlic before adding water, the chicken was seasoned and baked in the oven and then finely diced, to cut down cooking time. I roughly chopped the broccoli and then added 3 cups cheese grated, so I had roughly 5-6 cups of grated cheese. adding the broth to the flour mixture was the key to not having any lumps!! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
I served this recipe in toasted bread bowls for a family dinner party and everyone loved it! Based on other reviews, I also added a 4th bouillon cube, diced onions, fresh minced garlic and cubed potatoes. I also substituted the cheese with sharp cheddar. Thanks Rebecca for sharing this one!
I am giving this 5 stars based on the original recipe. My family loved it. I have made it multiple times and have added a few things. I have added carrots and cauliflower, my kids love this, so why not add extra veggies?! I also have used broth instead of water and bouillon. The only other major change I make is I don't add the cheese to the pot. I can never get it to melt smoothly, so each person adds the cheese to their bowl. I find this gives me a better consistency. As I said, made it as written, loved it, that is what my rating is based on. Thanks for the recipe.
I'm eating this right now and it's delicious! I cut about 100 calories per serving by using skim milk rather than cream and slices of 2% american cheese rather than shredded cheddar - about 1 slice per serving. I know that doesn't sound like a fair trade, but it really is very cheesy and delicious. I also added white pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, and a little shake of basil. Will definitely make again.
SKINNY VERSION: Still uh-mazing!! Instead of light cream I used hemp milk, instead of flour use gluten free pancake mix with only HALF the butter!! Replaced cheddar cheese with raw gruyere cheese and used only a little…..maybe 1/2 cup….OMG!!!!! My husband FREAKED!!! Soooo good!! This is an amazing recipe to base what your tastes are. IT'S A HIT!!
I was amazed that EVERYONE at my dinner table loved this soup. I have two teens that "don't eat anything green" and even a 1-yr old dinner guest almost couldn't get enough. I will definitely make this often.
Excellent soup!! My 7 year old LOVED it. Good consistency albeit a little bland. Maybe a little onion and a pinch of ceyenne to add a little kick. Best served with a nice crusty french bread.
Great recipe with a little tweaking! As per reviews (and common cooking sense), I left my roux in the pot (including some diced onions I sauteed in the butter) and added the broth gradually to let it thicken up. I used leftover rotisserie chicken and frozen broccoli florets which made for a super easy meal. I used an immersion blender to break up the broccoli a little, though if you do this I would recommend putting in the chicken afterward! If we weren't having this in bread bowls I would have added a little rice too, but I didn't want to OD on the starches! :p
I had to make soup for 25 people for a progressive dinner. I didn't want anything too heavy. I decided to omit the chicken and double the rest of the recipe. Because there was no raw chicken to cook, I reduced the cooking time to 30 minutes. It turned out awesome! I am sure it will be just as good with the chicken added back in. I also added about 3 cloves of minced garlic (because I am a garlic lover).
No need to double to double here; this recipe makes a large quantity. I only slightly deviated from this recipe because of ingredients around available around the house; It's good as it stands. I used some different cheeses that i wanted to use up and you really need to thin the rue (flour/ butter mixture) with some milk or whipping cream before putting into the soup. I used both milk and whipping cream and then didn't add it to the recipe later.
This is good, needs more salt, and less water for creamier soup.. It's a bit watery for us, we like it creamier so next time, I'll use less water, and more sat and pepper. Good recipe.. I did it all in one pot, no sitting anything aside. Was a 1 hour meal.. Update: Today I made it with a few changes to use up what I had. I used 1/2 turkey 1/2 chicken. Added some onion, and bell peppers, added a big pinch of basil, and parsley, and used sweetened condensed milk instead of cream. I also used Velveeta (generic brand) instead of regular cheddar, and what was left in a bag of mozzarella cheese. The family likes it. You can do all kinds of things with this recipe. It;s a great base for anything you want to do with it.
Excellent! Instead of 11 c. water and 1 c. cream I used 10 c. water and 2 c. whole milk. I blended the flour/butter mixture and milk together in the blender before adding it to the soup. If you want to increase the thickness, add 1/4 c. more flour to the butter.
A great soup. I did alter it a bit! Didn't use the chicken, used 1/2 tsp salt and split the 11 cups of water and 1 cup light cream into 2 c. water, 2 c. 1% milk, 1 cup 1/2 and 1/2, 2 c. chicken stock.
I used leftover turkey and turkey stock in place of chicken and bouillon, and the rest is happy history. Absolutely wonderful!
This was delicious, and my somewhat picky 8-year-old ate four (!) helpings. It was a bit bland, but my husband and I both put a little hot sauce in ours, and it was perfect. Next time, I think using good, sharp cheddar would make it even better. My only complaint is that it was a little difficult to blend the flour/butter roux into the soup because I would usually whisk it in to avoid lumps, which I could not do because of the chicen and broccoli pieces. We did find a couple on small, un-blended roux-lumps in our soup. Overall, though, delicious, filling, and reasonably healthy with FF half and half.
Recipe couldn't be any better. I did change the recipe by using 1 bag of frozen broccoli that I had in the freezer. I would do it again next time to keep it easy. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent recipe. I used it as a guideline as I am a vegetarian, left out the chicken, subbed veg broth for the chicken bouillon cubes. Was a thick and creamy dinner. Next time I'll add some cooked rice and make sure I have some fresh baked bread on hand.
Awesome! I recommend taking the chicken and broccoli out prior to whisking in the roux, then add them back in after (my broccoli disintegrated and my chicken shredded). Also, my girlfriend recommended adding whole kernel corn and egg noodles which made it even better!
Delicious flavors! I sort of messed it up a bit, but it had potential! Double broccoli and add maybe more chopped chicken. 1 c. milk instead of cream, & add 1 TBS worcestershire sauce!
Excellent. I used a milk and heavy cream combo since I had some on hand I wanted to use up. It had a little much cheese for me but my daughter loved it. I don't know why I followed the directions to add the roux to the broth, it came out clumpy, of course. Next time I will make it separate and slowly add the broth broccoli mixture.
Absolutely delicious! For slimming reasons, I only added half a cup of cheese and a tablespoon of cream. I also placed it in the blender for 2 seconds to shred the chicken. It was scrumptious! Thank you.
Four stars for my version that came out a little salty (I added more bullion) but quite good. I will stick with this recipe and tweak it a bit more to perfect it, but a great basic recipe. I added diced ham (instead of chicken),and a small onion sauted in butter. I also added three small potatoes that I cubed and cooked in the chicken broth before adding other ingredients. I served it with refridgerator dough breadsticks for a warm dinner on a cold and windy night.
Very easy soup to make and the whole family enjoyed it. I didn't have cream so I used evaporated milk instead and the results were tasty. I will definitely make it again.
Good recipe. Here's how I made it: I browned the chicken with some garlic and diced onion. Then I cooked it approximately 1-1/2 cups of chicken broth along with the broccoli, and some finely diced carrots and celery. After the veggies and chicken were cooked, I removed the mixture from the pan. Then I made the roux and added the remaining broth. Returned the veggie mix to the pot and then added the milk and cheese. Only thing I'd do different is to not add quite so much salt - I forgot how much salt there is in cheese.
followed recipe exactly and it came out awesome. I served it in breadbowls. what a meal!
WOW! Even my picky 4 year old eatter LOVED this soup! I fed it to my 9 month old and he GOBBLED it down! I put chicken stock in it and added celery because those were the stuff I had on hand. Oh, and velveta cheese, too. But it didn't hurt the integrity at all! Wonderful! Thanks for sharing!
This is really good as written. Like others I will probably use broth next time and I think I’ll omit the chicken.
This was definitely a delicious soup! I tried to cut the chicken up into canned-soup-like pieces. And I also cooked the paste just a little past raw so it would not taste raw.
