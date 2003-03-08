Tomato-Curry Lentil Stew

277 Ratings
  • 5 138
  • 4 94
  • 3 33
  • 2 8
  • 1 4

I discovered this one day while trying to use up some leftover canned tomatoes and celery. You could probably double, triple, etc. the ingredients and brew up a whole pot of this. Feel free to use fresh tomatoes too, if you like.

By Robin Oswald

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine lentils and water, bring to a boil.

    Advertisement

  • Lower heat to simmer, add tomatoes, onion, and celery. Cover and let simmer 45 minutes. Check every 15 minutes to stir, and add water if necessary. Add spices last 15 minutes to taste. Taste and re-spice if necessary before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 0.8g; sodium 194.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022