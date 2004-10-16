Cream of Fresh Tomato Soup
Much better than brand name soups, if you like homemade. Creamy and flavorful.
With some modifications this soup was THE BEST tomato soup I have EVER had in my life. I think with these modifications, people will find that "something" they thought was missing. I used 3 vine-ripened tomatoes and one large sweet or vidalia onion. I simmered the tomatoes and onion and spices like it said. Just before it was done simmering I did step 2. Before adding the mixture from the other pot, I added a large can of crushed tomatoes. Then I added the mixture of tomatoes, onions and spices. I kept adding salt and pepper to taste. Towards the end I also kept adding parmesan(sp?) cheese to taste. You can add milk and/or water to make it creamier or soupier. You might want to go ahead and add another tomato or so if you want an extra tomato taste (I mean, in the begining, when simmering, not at the end of making it! haha) The only thing I would change is I would boil the tomatoes to remove the skins prior to simmering (at one point I thought there were worms in the soup, but it was tomato skin!). Also, it would be good served with a dollop of sour cream on top. This was very yummy, I will be using it over and over!! Hope this helped!Read More
this recipe was like drinking a slightly tomato flavored hot milk shakeRead More
Thank you for this quick and easy tomato soup recipe. The only things done differently was remove the tomato skins first by placing in boiling water. Also, after cooking tomatoes with onions etc. I ran everything through the blender then added to the thickened saucepan. Will be using this one over and over.
I didn't like this at first. One thing I did do differently was to use a food mill to puree the solids and strain out the tomato skins rather than just straining it. That may have contributed to the onion flavor being stronger than anticipated. I'm going to reheat the leftovers and garnish with bacon crumbles and maybe some croutons and see if that livens it up. (...I just changed my rating to 4 stars, it was very good the second day! Much more mellow. I'll make this again.) My advice, DON'T add canned tomatoes or sauce, then it's not FRESH tomato soup and it will be very acidic. Run the solids through a food mill or blender to get the most flavor.
I made this with about 12 tomatoes and I was shocked! It was creamy, thick and so much better than supermarket soup. My partner was delighted with it too. We ate it with french bread and cheese...who needs spoons?
This was a simple, fast, delicious soup. I only changed one step. Instead of straining the soup, I blended it for a smooth puree (using a hand blender) -- tasted incredible! I garnished with roasted corn and parsley.
I used the recipe as base after reading the reviews. I believe the beef base and celery seed really added a nice touch, and after being raised on the canned stuff, my 7 & 9 yr old kids LOVED this recipe. I used 5 tomatoes, chopped; 1 cup chopped onion; 1 teaspoon white sugar; salt and pepper to taste; 1/2 teaspoon celery seed;1 tbsp beef boullion ("beef base") or 1 beef or chicken boullion cube; 2 tbsp butter; 2 tbsp flour; 2 cups whole milk. After the onions were soft (12-14 mins), I pureed the mixture in the blender, half a batch at a time. I rinsed the pot then melted the butter, added flour and milk, and cooked for 5-7 mins stirring constantly so the milk wouldn't burn, until thickened. Then I added the pureed tomatoes and onion and heated through. Serve hot with a garnish of goldfish crackers, a handful of shredded cheese and/or parmesan. Made 4 medium servings. Great with a grilled cheese sandwich.
Excelente!! Added an additional can of stewed tomatoes and some shredded mozzarella, parmesan and cheddar. Had to thicken with an extra 1/2 tablespoon of flour. After a good 45 minute simmer, it was fantastic!
Very good. I will use half n half next time, since I like my tomato soup creamier. I also sauteed chopped onion to add. I pureed it in the blender instead of straining. Much better then the can.
I made this soup as a last minute dinner tonight because my original plans fell thru. I thought it was great! I used condensed milk intaed of regular milk and added 2 tablespoons of tomato paste for more color and richness to the soup. (regular milk would work just fine, I didnt have any on hand) My husband and kids enjoyed it as well! Thanks for the recipe!
Not much tomato flavor but easy to put together and I love the texture. I made exactly as written except used 4 medium tomatoes and butter instead of margarine. Next time I'll use more tomatoes, saute the onions along with some celery. Great jumping off recipe.
I added 3 cloves of whole garlic and 2 chicken bullions in the tomato, onion, mixture simmered about 6 minutes. I did not drain and I pureed it all. I did chop about 6 medium tomato, skins and all. I used 4 Tbl of butter and 4 Tbl of flour. I add the milk 1/2 cup at a time to make sure it stays thick. 2 cups of milk is a little to much. This really did turn out to be the best tomato soup I and my husband have ever had!!! The best was instead of croutons all I had was Durkee fried onions to put on top, Delicious!!!!
i love fresh basil in my tomato soups, so i added about 15 fresh basil leaves....
Great soup from fresh tomatoes
This soup is so great that I made the tomato base part and canned it, by the hot water method. This way I was able to take advantage of tomatoes in season. A great recipe when it is cold in the winter.
Great, suggest the following changes: Definately scald and remove tomato skins. Added one clove garlic, one tsp dried basil. Used 5 big tomatoes, over-ripe and full of flavor.
Very good. I did remove the skin from the tomatoes before adding to the soup (create an x in the skin and then boil for a minute or so until the skin starts to separate). I also used a stick blender to puree everything and I also added 4 oz of cream cheese just to make it a bit creamier. Next time instead of pureeing everything, I will leave a few chunks of tomato in there to make it heartier.
A bit bland in taste. However i added ginger and garlic and sauted them with onion before adding tomatoes. with these changes it was wonderful and really tasty.
This soup could have been a real winner! The ingredients are so simple and it must be way healthier than the can. However, once I added the juice to the white sauce it barely made a change in flavor or color. The soup was peach! It tasted like a bowl of peach bechamel sauce. One of the reviews said that blending the cooked onion and tomato yielded a very oniony tasting soup. So, to give it only a more tomato flavor, in the end, I added a can of diced tomatoes. It then tasted like a tomato soup and the chunky tomatoes made it feel even more substantial. I may make again, in a pinch, but only with the added can of diced tomatoes at the end. That one change made it close to perfect!
Added ginger and garlic to onion saute, 2 T tomato paste for color punch, then put tomato mix in blender after cooking (strain to remove skins) and added to roux....delish!
My husband and I enjoyed this soup. I did however follow some of the suggestions in the other reviews. I used 3 vine ripened tomatoes, can of crushed tomatoes, celery salt, and garlic powder. I also used half and half instead of milk; boiled the skins off; and pureed the tomato mixer in the blender. Very good recipe, thanks!!
I did not enjoy this soup. It was chunky and bland.
It was very different from boughten soup. Very light color. Will probably make again if I have alot of tomatoes. Had to triple to have any amount with leftovers.
We left the tomatoes and onions in. It was better and would be even better if you blended them to make it smoother. We also added a cube of chicken bouillon to it and it gave it a bit more depth to the flavor, since other people had commented that it was missing something. We liked it, and will keep the recipe around for when we have way too many tomatoes. We doubled the recipe and recommend this to everyone else. It is designed for two and you might as well make twice as much instead of having to make it twice.
Very easy an quick dinner for a rainy day, even though it was hot outside. I used 3 large garden fresh tomatoes removing the skins first and a sweet onion. Followed the directions as written. Served with grilled swiss cheese sandwiches. This was so creamy and delicious, will never buy canned cream of tomato soup again! This is a keeper in this house. Thanks for submitting, Karen Gibson.
Delicious!
very good,did'nt change a thing
I agree with several other reviewers. This is a great base recipe -- what you do with it will make or break your soup. I started with cherry tomatoes rescued from the garden before the frost; about 8 cups. Then I sauteed with the onion and added 1 clove gartlic. I don't think I'd do that again. The sugar (which I tried to leave out then finally added) is important for that familiar flavour. Before I added the milk, I used my hand blender to puree the chunks. With the smaller tomatoes, there were too many skins to deal with. The result has been a very thick creamy soup. Again, I will make it without the garlic next time. Even my tomato-hater loves this soup!
Really good. I used fresh tomatoes from my garden and pureed most but not all, leaving a few chunks. It was almost like a bisque. I'll be making it continually until my tomato harvest is done. Then, well, I'll have to go to canned...
WAAAAY too much milk. Wasted a lot of ingredients by trying to make a larger batch. I won't make this again.
This was one of the most delightful recipes I've tried with all the fresh tomatoes. Thanks a lot. Friends were quite impressed as well. Definitely a keeper.
I made this tonight. Its a really cold evening & i knew it'd be good for all of us. I used Roma tomatoes drizzled with a good olive oil that i roasted in my oven for about 45 minutes. Also some onions in the pan. After it cooled some, I whirled it in the food processor and mixed it with the nice roo. next time will process longer cause it was a bit too lumpy. but very tasty anyway!!
My mom loves cream of tomatoe soup! So i thought i'd try this for her on mothers day! she loved it and so did i! i will definitally make this again! Thanx a bunch!
I added imitation crab meat to the soup before I served it. My roommate who says she hates seafood loved it. I also added garlic and balsamic vinegar the second time and she said it was even better.
This was really, really good! It's one of the best soups I've ever tasted! It also works with canned tomatoes if you're in a big hurry.
Great! I added some basil,paprika and garlic powder! will make again!
This was so delicious! Had it with some grilled cheese...My modifications: I added a few cloves of garlic, didn't drain the delicious juicyness, and only added half the milk.
So I really modified this recipie. I used canned tomatos, tomato puree, chicken stock, garlic powder, paprika and milk. It came out great. Nice and creamy with bit of a light smokey kick from the praprika. I will certainly make this again but I'm not sure that the soup I made resembled this recipie at all - but it was an inspiration.
I didnt like the flavor, I like canned better.
I think this is one of those recipes that you have to adjust according to your taste. I used more tomatoes, boiled them, removed the skins, and strained them. I added a small can of tomato sauce, some celery seed seasoning, and a touch of garlic pepper, which jazzed it up. I wanted this to be more filling, so I added a cup of cooked macaroni. My husband loved it, and I will definitely make this again.
This turned out terribly. I halved the recipe and ended up with too much cream and not enough tomato juice.
I made this soup tonight and, as others recommended, I blended the tomato and onion mixture and used cream instead of milk. It was okay but I found that it seemed to be missing something. Not sure what though... but it has potential.
This was very good, but after lots of changes: 4 large tomatoes, peeled, celery seed and basil, and only 1 3/4 c milk. Also pureed the veggies after cooking and added all back to pot. Could have used more tomato flavor - next time I'll probably use 6 or even 8 tomatoes.
Not very tomato-ey at all. Quite healthy, just not exciting.
I made this tonight for my son and I. We love ordering tomato soup any chance we get at our favorite restaurants. I wanted to make my own at home. This was a great base recipe. I did add basil, italian seasoning and garlic powder to kick it up a bit. It turned out to be delicious! The only thing I would change in this recipe would be to add more tomatoes. It wasn't as deep in color with just two.
very good. I use 1/2 & 1/2 when I make this.
A fresh quick soup. We flash froze whole tomatoes from the garden this summer and used them for this soup. Everyone enjoyed this soup.
I agree with the poster that said when she added the milk this turned into a milky soup with a watered down tomato flavor. I was thankfully able to salvage the soup but I ended up throwing two cans of diced tomatoes in the food processor and adding them to the mix to do so. I would make this again but either adjust the ratios or get an immersion blender as other reviewers suggested.
We found it too milky, not enough tomato flavor and bland.
Soo good! I used home grown tomatoes and did not puree them. I like the lumps in my soup. I will make it again and cut back on the sugar.
good but not great.
I was drawn to this recipe because of the simple ingredients and quick prep time. However, this was not a recipe for tomato soup, but more of a recipe of tomato-flavored cream sauce or gravy. I tried modifying it by adding chicken broth. Didn't help. Terrible.
I think this would be much better with twice the tomatoes and half the milk called for, plus adding some garlic might help.
This was the worst tomato soup I have ever made. There was almost no tomato flavor whatsoever, and I used 5 fresh from the garden heirloom tomatoes! The 2 cups of milk overwhelmed them. It was so bad I didn't serve it.
I just made it and it is great!! I used tomatoes I pureed and froze last fall and added some basil cause we like it in our cream of tomato soup. Thanks.
oh i love this soup very much... easy but taste real good... before i can only taste this kinda soup in restaurants, but now i learned how to make it on my own. THANK YOU...
Thought I'd try this recipe since I had not made tomato soup in a very long time. I thought it had very little flavor & was disappointed after all the work! Next time I'm going to try the Basil Tomato Soup. Has many more "saves" & very good reviews.
I would make it again without the oil.
This was okay. I had to season it up to make it more flavorful, otherwise it is pretty bland.
This wasn't bad, but not enough flavor for me... *update* after letting it sit for a bit, the flavors improved. I think more simmering and some basil help the soup stand out. I found you can sub 1 cup of broth for the milk for a healthier version.
Added a little sherry for richer flavor.
Wonderful soup and a very easy recipe. Great meal for a cold day.
Two tomatoes are definitely not enough as I added one small can of tomato soup to add some tomato taste and also make it more red to look like tomato soup. Will make it again with more tomatoes, more onion and perhaps 1 TBSP tomato paste to give it the taste I like it to have.
It was really good, but I also thought a little something was missing, a little dash of celery salt seem to help.
It was not too bad, but not too good either. I tried it both with the pulp and without and this is a passable recipe.
Overall, I thought this was an excellent, very easy to make soup. I did add a dash of ketchup and a tiny, tiny bit of Worcestershire sauce and some finely chopped fresh basil to jazz it up a little. I think this soup would be fabulous served with a grilled cheese sandwich on a cold afternoon. Thanks for sharing!
Easier than you may think. Creamy and delicious. My first try to make a soup was a success!
Loved it with these modifications: -Use at least 3 or more large vine ripened tomatoes -Peel and core the tomatoes -Squeeze the liquid out of the tomatoes and strain most of the seeds out of the liquid -When onion is translucent puree the tomato / onion mixture -Use half and half or whole cream for the best results
Pretty good recipe. I puréed mine as others did, and it was very good. Thanks for posting it!!!
Needed a lot of salt and pepper to make this soup very tasty. Mine turned out peach color as well and I had used more then 2 tomatoes. I'm new at making soup so I had some flour lumps in it. Need more practice at this. Otherwise tasty soup and would make again.
I'm sorry but I cannot agree with the majority on this one. I was so excited to make this, but it was bland, runny, and very milky. I even tried to puree the leftover tomatoes and adding to make it thicker. I triple checked the recipe and didn't miss any indgredients, maybe I made a mistake but I won't be making again to find out. I wish I liked it as much as everyone else who reviewed it.
I am originally from NYC and I am real particular what I put in my stomach. This soup was absolutely delicious. I added a little more pepper to kick start my metabolism. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I used about double the number of tomatoes, and added a few red peppers. I also added basil, and processed the tomato onion mixture in a blender before adding it to the soup.
bland
This soup was very easy to make and tasted wonderful. You will never drink the canned stuff again.
I wasn't all that impressed with this recipe. It didn't have a really intense tomato flavor. I think it would have been better with a little less milk. I, too, pureed the pulp and put it in as well, but there just wasn't enough tomato shining through. It also made a humongous mess in the kitchen. Probably not making this again.
It seemed real bland. Didn't like the texture. It's missing something. My husband thought it was good. I guess I will stick to the old standby Campbell's soup in the can..
bitter
I've made a few modifications. 1) I use 12 tomatoes per recipe 2) I skin tomatoes first, then core/chop before simmering with sugar, onions, S&P 3) I mash and whip the tomatoes with a hand blender before straining, allowing for more liquid to be reserved 4) I add 2T of tomato paste 5) I use non-fat half and half, not milk
Not my favorite. I used whole milk. In order to get tomato flavor I had to puree the tomatoes/onions, even then I ended up adding parmesan, cheddar cheese, and some wheat snack crackers to give it even a mild flavor. Won't make this again.
Very good and easy! a keeper for me.
I multiplied everything by 6 to make a larger supply of this recipe. It tasted way too thick. I was looking for a tomato taste, but the roux taste was overpowering. I do like the recipe, but would put much less flour next time. I wish there was a way to give it 3 1/2 stars.
This was very good and so easy. I added a bay leaf to the tomatoes and onions then a little chopped basil at the end.
I followed "Ashley's" instructions here & added a good bit of garlic powder. Pressed it through a wire mesh (saved tomato & onion chunks to cook with ground turkey?) and mixed it with the roux, which makes the soup thick and rich. Not bad with the additional canned tomatoes.
I used 6 tomatoes from my grandpa's garden--and this soup still was very pale--and not as "tomatoey" as I would have liked. I actually ended up dumping a can of condensed tomato soup in just so my family would eat it. I may try again and add the tomato pulp rather than straining out the juice.
Very good! I didn't use as much onion as it called for though. I really enjoyed this recipie!
Yummy- I used a whole bunch of cherry tomatoes from my garden...the only thing i might change is scooping out the tomato skins when it is all done. Great with a cheese sandwich.
I SERVED IT AND IT WAS PERTTY GOOD
This is the best tomato soup I've ever tasted! The only thing I changed about the recipe was I pureed the tomatoes and onions and slowly stirred it into the soup.
My children loved this!! Easy to make! We added a dollop of sour cream on top of the soup.
Sorry, but I followed this recipe & it’s a little less than appetizing. Color is more pink than red as Tomato usually is, & the consistency is very thin. More like colored milk than soup. I’m so disappointed because I buy these ingredients only to have to discard it is wasteful for me. I don’t recommend it. ??
I had about 2 cups of milk and two tomatoes to use up. The milk mixture does not get red, and it definitely doesn't taste good. Maybe some V8 could have saved it, I am not sure.
I made this last night and it was great! I followed the recipe for the most part, but I added a few cloves of garlic and a pinch of my favourite spice - cinnamon. Served it with grilled cheese sandwiches - yum! My daughter said it was her new favourite soup! Will be making this one again and again for sure!
Yes, it is fresh, flavorful and easy.E.Bouldry
This was very good and very easy to make. We really enjoyed it.
I used an infusion blender before adding the tomato mixture to the white sauce. I also reduced the milk by 1/4.
Great and simple recipe! I used an Emerson blender to smooth out the soup. It enhanced the texture very nicely.
Delicious! I added squash to thicken it up and it was very tasty! I would recommend using cream or whole milk instead of non-fat milk to add more flavor.
I guess I was expecting more. I did have to modify it and add some garlic and a bit of basil. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't the best tomato soup I've had. I'll keep looking.
