Cream of Fresh Tomato Soup

With some modifications this soup was THE BEST tomato soup I have EVER had in my life. I think with these modifications, people will find that "something" they thought was missing. I used 3 vine-ripened tomatoes and one large sweet or vidalia onion. I simmered the tomatoes and onion and spices like it said. Just before it was done simmering I did step 2. Before adding the mixture from the other pot, I added a large can of crushed tomatoes. Then I added the mixture of tomatoes, onions and spices. I kept adding salt and pepper to taste. Towards the end I also kept adding parmesan(sp?) cheese to taste. You can add milk and/or water to make it creamier or soupier. You might want to go ahead and add another tomato or so if you want an extra tomato taste (I mean, in the begining, when simmering, not at the end of making it! haha) The only thing I would change is I would boil the tomatoes to remove the skins prior to simmering (at one point I thought there were worms in the soup, but it was tomato skin!). Also, it would be good served with a dollop of sour cream on top. This was very yummy, I will be using it over and over!! Hope this helped!

Read More