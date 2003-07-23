Quick Clam Chowder

Rating: 4.62 stars
50 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 36
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

So easy but so delicious.

By Lew Sweet

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In large pan cook onion and celery in butter or margarine. Add clam chowder, cream of potato soup, cream of celery soup, clams, and half-and-half, and heat through. NOTE: Half-and-half is best but milk will do.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 26g; cholesterol 94.9mg; sodium 1197.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (52)

Most helpful positive review

christine64
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2003
This was really good. You really could not tell that it was so quick. I added a few more potatoes but you didnt have too. I just like lots. I did put bacon in mine. I also added clam juice. I would recommend this to all of you . Read More
Most helpful critical review

mjr21089
Rating: 1 stars
08/08/2013
I did not care for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
ILDeb
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2006
I agree that this recipe is so easy but so delicious! I made it last night along with grilled cheese. I cook a lot and usually dishes much more complicated than this; however I enjoy a little break from time to time. This chowder tastes like much more than opening cans! My husband thought it should be thicker but I myself liked the thinner consistancy. Our son wouldn't even try it but our daughter loved it and asked for seconds! I used equal amounts of whole milk and half and half and that worked well. I would definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(30)
Holly D.
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2006
This clam chowder is sooo easy and so delicious! It's our new family favorite! I add partially boiled and cubed potatoes to this recipe for a heartier chowder. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Kim Carvalho
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2008
This was so easy and tasted like I'd worked for hours! I added potatoes (small cubes par boiled)but other then that everything was by the book. I doubled this recipe and froze half for another meal made a huge pot of soup. My family went back for 2nds 3rds and 4ths! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Skipper
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2008
I have used a very similarrecipe in the past and instead of high calorie 1/2 and 1/2 I use lo-fat condensed milk and add more potatoes. Family loves it including the 5 year old granddaughter.I serve with my own croutons and bacon pieces. Thanks for reminding me about it. I always need something fast for the busy lifestyle Read More
Helpful
(15)
Zelia M. Paul
Rating: 4 stars
11/05/2006
My husband adores this chowder and it is so-o-o-o-o easy to make. We let it cook a little longer since thickness is the key in my household and I also add another can of clams after all it is clam chowder. This is one recipe I highly recommend! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Shanna Lee
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2010
Perfect for a fast easy meal. I added 1 can of whole new potatos cut in chunks and a 10oz can of whole baby clams with the juice. Deelish. Read More
Helpful
(12)
PAMTETRICK
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2004
This soup is wonderful and so easy to make. The flavors are just right. I used a small size frozen shrimp that I thawed out and took out the excess water from the shrimp. I also put in some extra shrimp. It is now my favorite soup. Read More
Helpful
(11)
SUSANDAGANI
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2003
I was in a really big hurry. I had my son open all the cans omitted the margarine and celery used dehydrated onions and fat-free half and half. It was still delicious. I could have passed it off as "I've been cooking over the hot stove all day..." Read More
Helpful
(10)
mjr21089
Rating: 1 stars
08/08/2013
I did not care for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
