Quick Clam Chowder

This was really good. You really could not tell that it was so quick. I added a few more potatoes but you didnt have too. I just like lots. I did put bacon in mine. I also added clam juice. I would recommend this to all of you .
I agree that this recipe is so easy but so delicious! I made it last night along with grilled cheese. I cook a lot and usually dishes much more complicated than this; however I enjoy a little break from time to time. This chowder tastes like much more than opening cans! My husband thought it should be thicker but I myself liked the thinner consistancy. Our son wouldn't even try it but our daughter loved it and asked for seconds! I used equal amounts of whole milk and half and half and that worked well. I would definitely make this again!
This clam chowder is sooo easy and so delicious! It's our new family favorite! I add partially boiled and cubed potatoes to this recipe for a heartier chowder.
This was so easy and tasted like I'd worked for hours! I added potatoes (small cubes par boiled)but other then that everything was by the book. I doubled this recipe and froze half for another meal made a huge pot of soup. My family went back for 2nds 3rds and 4ths!
I have used a very similarrecipe in the past and instead of high calorie 1/2 and 1/2 I use lo-fat condensed milk and add more potatoes. Family loves it including the 5 year old granddaughter.I serve with my own croutons and bacon pieces. Thanks for reminding me about it. I always need something fast for the busy lifestyle
My husband adores this chowder and it is so-o-o-o-o easy to make. We let it cook a little longer since thickness is the key in my household and I also add another can of clams after all it is clam chowder. This is one recipe I highly recommend!
Perfect for a fast easy meal. I added 1 can of whole new potatos cut in chunks and a 10oz can of whole baby clams with the juice. Deelish.
This soup is wonderful and so easy to make. The flavors are just right. I used a small size frozen shrimp that I thawed out and took out the excess water from the shrimp. I also put in some extra shrimp. It is now my favorite soup.
I was in a really big hurry. I had my son open all the cans omitted the margarine and celery used dehydrated onions and fat-free half and half. It was still delicious. I could have passed it off as "I've been cooking over the hot stove all day..."
I did not care for this recipe.