Chicken Stew 'Fricot'

A French Acadian recipe. To thicken stew you can add dumplings.

By Sophie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in cooking pot, brown chicken with chopped onions. Add water to cover. Simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Add carrots, potatoes, and savory. Simmer some more until vegetables are cooked. Salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
671 calories; protein 47g; carbohydrates 67.5g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 132mg; sodium 209.9mg. Full Nutrition
