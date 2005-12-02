Chicken Stew 'Fricot'
A French Acadian recipe. To thicken stew you can add dumplings.
i am also an acadian and have made a similiar recipe many times,i however usually cook mine longer,at least 2 hours,so everything blends together,i dont use summer savory,i find the taste too bland,instead i use a little garlicpowder and dried parsley.also salted herbs are very nice to add.this recipe is excellent with beef,simply brown as told and let cook,the longer you cook,the softer it is.thanks for keeping the acadian food alive sophie,
This was so bland. We had to add a lot of seasonings to make it more flavorful.
if you want to make this recipe really good, add chicken broth instead of water and add a bit of cream and some flour to make a gravy----delicious!!
Very good. I skinned the chicken before browning, substituted seasoned garlic salt and dried parsley for summer savory, and chicken broth in place of water. Also thickened up the broth with a flour/water paste before serving. Tasty.
This Fricot is very good. I'm was sooo happy to see this recipe in the list. I'm also an Acadian, away from home, and I was dying for Fricot but didn't have the recipe. I loved it! Thanks Sophie!!
This is a great recipe. I've made it exactly as written, I've made it with the suggested modifications, and I've made it with my own modifications. I like it best with a few cloves of garlic minced and cooked in with the onions and chicken, using herbes de provence for the spice, cooking it with broth for 2 hours, and adding in a bit of flour at the end to thicken it. A rich, delicious stew that's definitely greater than the sum of it's parts!
I'm wondering at what point is the summer savory added to the recipe. There is no instruction for this step in the recipe cooking instructions.
I have loved fricot ever since my Acadian Nana served it. But Nana made it with the turkey leftovers after every Thanksgiving and Christmas (and so do I). I throw the leftover Turkey, the gravy and even some stuffing in to make the broth. I also use salt pork at the start and add salted scallions at the end for flavor. There is nothing bland about this dish! PS She also made wild strawberry jam!!!! Delicious.
This recipe was very yummy, but I ended up using a lot of spices to make it not too bland. Also, it may be a good idea to thicken this stew with some roux.
What a simple yet wonderful recipe. I added several cups of V-8 juice to the stew to add more flavor which it did. As one of the reviewers suggested, I also found a recipe for dumplings on this website and added to the stew. I loved the result.
I add a squeeze of lemon and white wine. Love it!
This is much like my Mom and Grandmother's (Memere's) recipe (we are also Acadian!) We don't brown the chicken, we add already cooked chicken (from the roast the night before) to the stock (from the night before). She also adds some celery, and if we don't add dumplings we put a little flour & water to thicken it a bit (Though, who doesn't add dumplings!? :) ) Plus, we cook it even longer, until the chicken is falling apart and stringy. So, I give 4 stars for the recipe as-is, but 5 stars to my family recipe.
I didn't have savory... used rosemary, thyme and a little corriander. All my boys liked it! (husband, 11, 4, 2) I also did the garlic with the onion and chicken with some turkey stock I had and water. Added a little celery salt too. Will make again.
My whole family loves this. Even my 3 and 5 yr old. They eat their bowls clean to my surprise.
This chicken stew is amazing. Replace potatoes with dumplings for a delicious twist.
Great traditional Acadian stew. This recipe is very true to the old Northern New Brunswick ones I have seen. I like more spice so I did add a bit of this and that to liven it to my personal taste. Great meal on a cold winter's night.
This was delicious!! I used boneless chicken breast, fresh parsly instead of the savory, I added 1 packet of goya chicken bouillon, half a packet of goya sazon w/azafran and a little garlic salt, along w/ reccomended vegetables. Simmered for a couple of hours. Excellent!! Thanks for sharing.
Great recipe. I followed the other reviewers and used chicken broth instead of water and additional seasonings (garlic powder & onion salt) to spice it up. I have made this recipe several times and sometimes also add sauteed kale to the mix which I LOVE.
It was really good, and easy to make!
Delicious as is! Savory is the key to fricot (Acadian chicken stew), substituting it for anything else might be tasty, but no longer makes it fricot.
It was a very delicious recipe. I also added some chicken soup boulion and some lemon pepper and celery. Everyone loved it.
It was pretty good. Not my favorite.
I substituted turkey for chicken and it was DELICIOUS!
Really good, used leftover turkey instead of chicken.
This is a pretty decent starting point for Acadian chicken stew. My family does it a little different, and i find it mire flavorful. Mom always used the leftover chicken carcass and simmered it to get the meat and broth necessary. If I don't have leftover chicken, I just throw some chicken parts into my pressure cooker with water and onion and bay leaf to get the meat and broth. The biggest omission in this recipe is celery. I don't even make fricot if I don't have celery, it's really that important to the flavor. I like to start by sauteeing the veggies in butter or bacon grease with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Then add a sprinkle of flour, let it cook a minute, then stir in the stock and chicken and potatoes. Since my chicken was well cooked during the broth making process, it gets really soft and stringy in the stew which is what you want. We add summer savory and bells seasoning as well as bouillon cubes if necessary. Dropped flour-water dumplings are always added with a handful of frozen peas. And I stir in a splash of heavy cream before serving, but that's not traditional. The best possible meal on a snowy winter day.
I only add a small green pepper and a small amount of parsley. This is also the way Chicken stew is made in Québec. I am 71 and it’s the way my mom made it and I lived in Québec for 28 years.
I cook my chicken with water onion and spices in water first. I remove chicken to cool while I prepare vegetables and add pearl barley. After I add vegetables I remove skin and bones from chicken and add chicken back in. I use an ingredient I consider my flavour booster. I add small amount of sugar, try it.
This recipe was absolutely delicious and amazing!!! Will make this again with the dumpling recipe.
My family loved this meal!! My finiky 8 year old even ate this and asked for 2nds!!
I thought this was very good. I wasn't sure what savory seasoning was so I added a pinch of thyme, tsp. of parsley and pinch of rosemary and I added one stalk of celery. I added the herbs when I added my water. Toward the end of cooking I added dumplings. I will make this again, it was lighter than chicken and dumplings and chicken and noodles. Great!
Excellent. Used thighs instead of a whole chicken, and also used chicken broth. Reminded my partner of his childhood in New Brunswick.
Still didn't match the Fricot my Acadian in-laws but it would have been excellent if I didn't have in-law's for comparison.
