Chicken Stew 'Fricot'

This is a pretty decent starting point for Acadian chicken stew. My family does it a little different, and i find it mire flavorful. Mom always used the leftover chicken carcass and simmered it to get the meat and broth necessary. If I don't have leftover chicken, I just throw some chicken parts into my pressure cooker with water and onion and bay leaf to get the meat and broth. The biggest omission in this recipe is celery. I don't even make fricot if I don't have celery, it's really that important to the flavor. I like to start by sauteeing the veggies in butter or bacon grease with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Then add a sprinkle of flour, let it cook a minute, then stir in the stock and chicken and potatoes. Since my chicken was well cooked during the broth making process, it gets really soft and stringy in the stew which is what you want. We add summer savory and bells seasoning as well as bouillon cubes if necessary. Dropped flour-water dumplings are always added with a handful of frozen peas. And I stir in a splash of heavy cream before serving, but that's not traditional. The best possible meal on a snowy winter day.