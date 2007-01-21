Apricot Lentil Soup

1 of 306

Rating: 5 stars So good. Per the suggestions of others I wanted to add a whole grain with the lentils. I threw in about a half cup of dry rinsed quinoa -wonder food!! I also 2x the spices and garlic, reduced the oil to 1-2 tsp, and because I like a heartier soup, I added 1 sweet potato, cubed and then roughly mashed to the consistency I wanted. This soup was sooo good, and so good for you. A perfect meal. Enjoy. Helpful (115)

Rating: 5 stars Don't make the mistake I did: I added extra apricots on the second try and the soup was far too sweet. Helpful (91)

Rating: 5 stars Made this soup tonight and it was awesome. i've been into experimenting with moroccan flavors and recipes lately and this soup, with it's slightly sweet and very rich flavor definately has a moroccan influence. The modifications I made included using regular instead of red lentils, doubled up on the cumin as suggested by another reviewer, and I added an extra tomato. I also added the spices and tomato to the onion and garlic saute and sauteed until it started to stick. Then I de-glazed with a touch of red wine and added all the liquid and lentils. This sped up the cooking time a bit though I ended up letting it simmer for a couple hours because I had the time. Next time I will double the recipe because my girlfriend and I plowed through almost the whole recipe all by ourselves! Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very good soup. Different but in a good way. I didn't think pureeing half at the end was necessary. Also I didn't seed or peel the tomatoes. Just diced them up and added to the soup. I also used non stick spray and "sweated" the onions garlic and apricot to cut most of the fat out of it. I will definately make this soup again. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars 5 stars!!!!! Excellent soup!!!! The only thing I changed was I used canned diced tomatoes (19oz) instead of fresh ones. I can't wait to make this for company. Thanks for sharing!!! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Really good. I needed more liquid in it because the lentils soaked all the water up. Put over double the amount of spices in it and added some cayenne pepper to it for some spice! Served with brown rice because lentils aren't a full protein without a whole grain. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars After getting over my fears of lentils and apricots together... I decided to trust the good ratings and reviews and tried this recipe myself... I'm so glad I did. I made it for family and everyone, including my picky-eater niece & nephew loved it. I took other reviews advice and served it with rice, which was tasty, but it didn't need it, this soup was super filling all by itself. I didn't puree the soup as I like more of a chunky stew texture, and I didn't peel the tomatoes before chopping either, but it was delicious. I will definitely make this again! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This is great! I love the lentil-apricot combo. Next time though I think I might chop up the apricots a little more so I can have them more dispersed throughout the soup. I served this with the Blueberry Cornmeal muffins also on this website and I thought the two recipes went well together. Added a 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper and a couple shakes extra of the cumin and thyme. As leftovers this soup is delicious with some shredded cheddar cheese sprinkled on top! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I used brown lentils because that's what I had in the pantry. Helpful (20)