Apricot Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.58 stars
304 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 217
  • 4 star values: 59
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 3

Lentil soup with a sweet-tangy twist. This is great with a warm piece of black bread slathered with creamy butter.

By Karena

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Saute onion, garlic, and apricots in olive oil. Add lentils and stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes.

  • Stir in tomatoes, and season with cumin, thyme, and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Stir in lemon juice. Puree 1/2 of the soup in a blender, then return to the pot. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 7.4g; sodium 6.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (306)

Most helpful positive review

Yummum
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2007
So good. Per the suggestions of others I wanted to add a whole grain with the lentils. I threw in about a half cup of dry rinsed quinoa -wonder food!! I also 2x the spices and garlic, reduced the oil to 1-2 tsp, and because I like a heartier soup, I added 1 sweet potato, cubed and then roughly mashed to the consistency I wanted. This soup was sooo good, and so good for you. A perfect meal. Enjoy. Read More
Helpful
(115)

Most helpful critical review

SF49RGIRL
Rating: 3 stars
03/23/2005
This was a tasty dish. I used cranberries instead of apricots which turned out well. Read More
Helpful
(3)
DECLANEV
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2004
Don't make the mistake I did: I added extra apricots on the second try and the soup was far too sweet. Read More
Helpful
(91)
DEBASER
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2004
Made this soup tonight and it was awesome. i've been into experimenting with moroccan flavors and recipes lately and this soup, with it's slightly sweet and very rich flavor definately has a moroccan influence. The modifications I made included using regular instead of red lentils, doubled up on the cumin as suggested by another reviewer, and I added an extra tomato. I also added the spices and tomato to the onion and garlic saute and sauteed until it started to stick. Then I de-glazed with a touch of red wine and added all the liquid and lentils. This sped up the cooking time a bit though I ended up letting it simmer for a couple hours because I had the time. Next time I will double the recipe because my girlfriend and I plowed through almost the whole recipe all by ourselves! Read More
Helpful
(79)
Linda Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2004
This is a very good soup. Different but in a good way. I didn't think pureeing half at the end was necessary. Also I didn't seed or peel the tomatoes. Just diced them up and added to the soup. I also used non stick spray and "sweated" the onions garlic and apricot to cut most of the fat out of it. I will definately make this soup again. Read More
Helpful
(42)
Wanda
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2006
5 stars!!!!! Excellent soup!!!! The only thing I changed was I used canned diced tomatoes (19oz) instead of fresh ones. I can't wait to make this for company. Thanks for sharing!!! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Leah
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2007
Really good. I needed more liquid in it because the lentils soaked all the water up. Put over double the amount of spices in it and added some cayenne pepper to it for some spice! Served with brown rice because lentils aren't a full protein without a whole grain. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Kelly H.
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2006
After getting over my fears of lentils and apricots together... I decided to trust the good ratings and reviews and tried this recipe myself... I'm so glad I did. I made it for family and everyone, including my picky-eater niece & nephew loved it. I took other reviews advice and served it with rice, which was tasty, but it didn't need it, this soup was super filling all by itself. I didn't puree the soup as I like more of a chunky stew texture, and I didn't peel the tomatoes before chopping either, but it was delicious. I will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Kristy
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2006
This is great! I love the lentil-apricot combo. Next time though I think I might chop up the apricots a little more so I can have them more dispersed throughout the soup. I served this with the Blueberry Cornmeal muffins also on this website and I thought the two recipes went well together. Added a 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper and a couple shakes extra of the cumin and thyme. As leftovers this soup is delicious with some shredded cheddar cheese sprinkled on top! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Lroy
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2011
Great recipe! I used brown lentils because that's what I had in the pantry. Read More
Helpful
(20)
